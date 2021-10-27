Floor Lamps

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Floor
Floor Lamps
Share
Floor Lamps
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
featured
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
$94.99
overstock
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
featured
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rugs USA Black Alva 60-inch Iron Bar Staff Floor Lamp lighting - Contemporary 60" H x 14" W x 12" D
featured
Rugs USA Black Alva 60-inch Iron Bar Staff Floor Lamp lighting - Contemporary 60" H x 14" W x 12" D
$94.90
($238.00
save 60%)
rugsusa
Safavieh Riga 60" Floor Lamp
Safavieh Riga 60" Floor Lamp
$141.73
qvc
Deborah 59" Floor Lamp
Deborah 59" Floor Lamp
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Longshore Tides Medeiros 62" Floor Lamp Metal/Solid Wood in Yellow, Size 61.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair B7DB22E6733E4B2DA613AC36D16D326D
Longshore Tides Medeiros 62" Floor Lamp Metal/Solid Wood in Yellow, Size 61.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair B7DB22E6733E4B2DA613AC36D16D326D
$299.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Hooven Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 64.0 H x 12.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 18CFD88996404873A190392D25974B18
Latitude Run® Hooven Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 64.0 H x 12.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 18CFD88996404873A190392D25974B18
$133.99
wayfair
Lite Source Monde 61 Inch Floor Lamp Monde - EL-90032 - Traditional
Lite Source Monde 61 Inch Floor Lamp Monde - EL-90032 - Traditional
$274.00
1800lighting
Kelly Clarkson Home Helena 65" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Yellow, Size 65.0 H x 27.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9FB010148B594F26BA36C2FD42F350E1
Kelly Clarkson Home Helena 65" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Yellow, Size 65.0 H x 27.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 9FB010148B594F26BA36C2FD42F350E1
$137.99
wayfair
Anko 66" Tree Floor Lamp
Anko 66" Tree Floor Lamp
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ottavo Floor Lamp by Karman - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (HP155ABV11)
Ottavo Floor Lamp by Karman - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (HP155ABV11)
$1,106.70
($1,302.00
save 0%)
ylighting
Koncept Kenneth Ng and Edmund Ng Royyo 6 Inch Floor Lamp Royyo - RYO-SW-MWT-BRS-FLR - Modern Contemporary
Koncept Kenneth Ng and Edmund Ng Royyo 6 Inch Floor Lamp Royyo - RYO-SW-MWT-BRS-FLR - Modern Contemporary
$358.20
1800lighting
Longshore Tides Medora 55.9" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 55.88 H x 11.75 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair E311579C9FC24ECFBE1BB4F2039EDA59
Longshore Tides Medora 55.9" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 55.88 H x 11.75 W x 11.75 D in | Wayfair E311579C9FC24ECFBE1BB4F2039EDA59
$75.99
wayfair
Riverside Swing-Arm Floor Lamp, Brown
Riverside Swing-Arm Floor Lamp, Brown
$279.99
kohl's
Latitude Run® 60" Tree Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 59.75 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72B9809A033D48A19A15548BA0E860E0
Latitude Run® 60" Tree Floor Lamp Metal in Brown, Size 59.75 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72B9809A033D48A19A15548BA0E860E0
$249.99
wayfair
Freemont 2-Tier Shelf Floor Lamp
Freemont 2-Tier Shelf Floor Lamp
$139.99
kirkland'shome
Floor Lamp, Standing Lamp With Glass Lampshade, 6W LED Bulb Included, Modern Floor Lamp With Foot Switch, Industrial Floor Lamp, Bright LED Floor Lamp
Floor Lamp, Standing Lamp With Glass Lampshade, 6W LED Bulb Included, Modern Floor Lamp With Foot Switch, Industrial Floor Lamp, Bright LED Floor Lamp
$262.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lite Source Charlyne Floor Lamp - Charcol Grey
Lite Source Charlyne Floor Lamp - Charcol Grey
$349.00
($799.00
save 56%)
macy's
Kenroy Home Tilt Floor Lamp, Clrs
Kenroy Home Tilt Floor Lamp, Clrs
$269.99
kohl's
Jaidyn 62" Arched Floor Lamp
Jaidyn 62" Arched Floor Lamp
$224.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Seeded Amber Glass Floor Lamp
Seeded Amber Glass Floor Lamp
$134.99
($179.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Latitude Run® LED Floor Lamp w/ Dimmer, Size 64.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair C23A3F902EEE40838BA0125E248B6934
Latitude Run® LED Floor Lamp w/ Dimmer, Size 64.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair C23A3F902EEE40838BA0125E248B6934
$234.99
wayfair
Barden 58" Floor Lamp, Matte Black, White Linen Shade, On/Off Socket Rotary Switch
Barden 58" Floor Lamp, Matte Black, White Linen Shade, On/Off Socket Rotary Switch
$206.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Kelly Clarkson Home Nathalie 63" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 63.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A4006LH-SGL
Kelly Clarkson Home Nathalie 63" Task/Reading Floor Lamp Metal in Brown/White/Yellow, Size 63.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A4006LH-SGL
$179.99
wayfair
James 63" Tray Table Floor Lamp
James 63" Tray Table Floor Lamp
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Eni 62.75" Column Floor Lamp Metal in Black/White, Size 62.75 H x 11.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair 1B83C7C0D5C84D06B46F6762C42C69F8
Latitude Run® Eni 62.75" Column Floor Lamp Metal in Black/White, Size 62.75 H x 11.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair 1B83C7C0D5C84D06B46F6762C42C69F8
$101.99
wayfair
JONATHAN Y JYL3055A Cora 60" Metal/Glass LED Side Table and Floor Lamp Contemporary,Transitional for Bedrooms, Living Room, Office, Reading, Brass Gold
JONATHAN Y JYL3055A Cora 60" Metal/Glass LED Side Table and Floor Lamp Contemporary,Transitional for Bedrooms, Living Room, Office, Reading, Brass Gold
$112.52
amazon
63.375" Metal/Crystal Bevin Floor Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) Black - JONATHAN Y
63.375" Metal/Crystal Bevin Floor Lamp (Includes LED Light Bulb) Black - JONATHAN Y
$168.99
target
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1019
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1019
$3,847.80
1800lighting
Hubbardton Forge Almost Infinity 59 Inch Floor Lamp Almost Infinity - 232686-1205 - Modern Contemporary
Hubbardton Forge Almost Infinity 59 Inch Floor Lamp Almost Infinity - 232686-1205 - Modern Contemporary
$1,278.00
1800lighting
Latitude Run® 2 Piece Floor & Table Lamp Set Metal in Yellow, Size 58.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 2EC0C25AC21D44C08FAA303580815BB0
Latitude Run® 2 Piece Floor & Table Lamp Set Metal in Yellow, Size 58.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 2EC0C25AC21D44C08FAA303580815BB0
$469.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Jazavion 59" Tree Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 8591649DB6D84E0DA88FAC642B87EADC
Latitude Run® Jazavion 59" Tree Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 59.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 8591649DB6D84E0DA88FAC642B87EADC
$439.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Marella 66" Tripod Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/Black, Size 66.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair FL_OD3-F-697-MB_RHT
Latitude Run® Marella 66" Tripod Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/Black, Size 66.0 H x 22.0 W x 22.0 D in | Wayfair FL_OD3-F-697-MB_RHT
$563.33
wayfair
Crystal and Silver Metal Floor Lamp
Crystal and Silver Metal Floor Lamp
$97.49
($129.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Hubbardton Forge Brindille 60.69" Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 60.69 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 237660-08-500
Hubbardton Forge Brindille 60.69" Floor Lamp Metal in Gray/Brown, Size 60.69 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 237660-08-500
$1,349.99
wayfair
Miter LED Floor Lamp by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (FL25558-GD)
Miter LED Floor Lamp by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (FL25558-GD)
$588.00
ylighting
Alfred Floor Lamp by Karman - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (HP1282NV11)
Alfred Floor Lamp by Karman - Color: Black - Finish: Matte - (HP1282NV11)
$1,610.75
($1,895.00
save 0%)
ylighting
In-Es Art Design Cyrus Cemento Floor Lamp - Color: Red
In-Es Art Design Cyrus Cemento Floor Lamp - Color: Red
$1,100.75
($1,295.00
save 0%)
lumens
Decor Therapy 64" Textured Floor Lamp with Mercury Glass Globe
Decor Therapy 64" Textured Floor Lamp with Mercury Glass Globe
$119.00
($280.00
save 57%)
macys
Kendal Lighting Wave 62 Inch Floor Lamp Wave - FL8162-CH - Modern Contemporary
Kendal Lighting Wave 62 Inch Floor Lamp Wave - FL8162-CH - Modern Contemporary
$375.90
1800lighting
Kabuki LED Floor Lamp by Kartell - Color: Blue - Finish: Glossy - (9180/AZ)
Kabuki LED Floor Lamp by Kartell - Color: Blue - Finish: Glossy - (9180/AZ)
$1,420.00
ylighting
Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp by LZF - Color: White - Finish: White - (BKNT TR P IV LED UL 29)
Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp by LZF - Color: White - Finish: White - (BKNT TR P IV LED UL 29)
$1,800.00
ylighting
White Resin Floor Lamp with Blue Stripe Shade
White Resin Floor Lamp with Blue Stripe Shade
$164.99
($219.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Decor Therapy Twin Pull Floor Lamp - Brushed steel
Decor Therapy Twin Pull Floor Lamp - Brushed steel
$99.00
($230.00
save 57%)
macy's
Loon Peak® Marrone 60" Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 60.0 H in | Wayfair 9B79DD6E1D4142B3BAB89AA898AD3D07
Loon Peak® Marrone 60" Floor Lamp Metal in Black, Size 60.0 H in | Wayfair 9B79DD6E1D4142B3BAB89AA898AD3D07
$269.99
wayfair
Loon Peak® Deer Hunter Polyresin 61" Floor Lamp Manufactured Wood in Black/Brown, Size 61.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair LPS-091
Loon Peak® Deer Hunter Polyresin 61" Floor Lamp Manufactured Wood in Black/Brown, Size 61.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair LPS-091
$164.99
wayfair
Jonathan Y Amelia Lotus Crystal or Metal Led Floor Lamp - Grey
Jonathan Y Amelia Lotus Crystal or Metal Led Floor Lamp - Grey
$169.00
($359.00
save 53%)
macy's
Lavish Home Tiffany Style Floor Lamp - Multi
Lavish Home Tiffany Style Floor Lamp - Multi
$189.00
($513.00
save 63%)
macy's
JONATHAN Y Cora 60 in. Metal/Glass LED Side Table and Floor Lamp, Brass
JONATHAN Y Cora 60 in. Metal/Glass LED Side Table and Floor Lamp, Brass
$112.52
homedepot
Kenroy Home 34265ORB Legion Floor Lamps, Medium, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kenroy Home 34265ORB Legion Floor Lamps, Medium, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$159.40
amazon
Kenroy Home 32093ORB Bulletin, Floor Lamp, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Kenroy Home 32093ORB Bulletin, Floor Lamp, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$304.20
amazon
LS-L-OSCFLR NI Ozzy Vintage industrial Floor Lamp in Satin
LS-L-OSCFLR NI Ozzy Vintage industrial Floor Lamp in Satin
$235.00
appliancesconnection
Leucos JJ 112" LED Arched Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 112.25 H x 29.13 W x 88.63 D in | Wayfair 11243
Leucos JJ 112" LED Arched Floor Lamp Metal in Gray, Size 112.25 H x 29.13 W x 88.63 D in | Wayfair 11243
$9,015.00
wayfair
Koncept Equo Gen 3 Floor Lamp - Color: Silver
Koncept Equo Gen 3 Floor Lamp - Color: Silver
$399.24
lumens
Hamilton Floor Lamp
Hamilton Floor Lamp
$202.49
($269.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Mediapolis 63.7" LED Column Floor Lamp
Mediapolis 63.7" LED Column Floor Lamp
$213.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lite Source Hamilton 62 Inch Floor Lamp - LS-83017
Lite Source Hamilton 62 Inch Floor Lamp - LS-83017
$185.00
1800lighting
Classic Gold Standing Floor Lamp With Arc Lamp Shade, Golden Standing Lamps For Living Room, Bedroom, Tall Mid-Century Farmhouse Floor Lamp With Foot
Classic Gold Standing Floor Lamp With Arc Lamp Shade, Golden Standing Lamps For Living Room, Bedroom, Tall Mid-Century Farmhouse Floor Lamp With Foot
$199.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LZF Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp Metal in White/Yellow, Size 74.0 H x 15.7 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair BKNT TR P GD LED UL 20
LZF Black Note Triplet LED Floor Lamp Metal in White/Yellow, Size 74.0 H x 15.7 W x 13.8 D in | Wayfair BKNT TR P GD LED UL 20
$2,250.00
wayfair
Lite Source Lilith 60 Inch Floor Lamp - LS-82733
Lite Source Lilith 60 Inch Floor Lamp - LS-82733
$305.00
1800lighting
Load More
Floor Lamps
