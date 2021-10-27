Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Desk
Desk Lamps
Share
Desk Lamps
Simplee Adesso Boston Desk Lamp, Black with Antique Brass Accents
featured
Simplee Adesso Boston Desk Lamp, Black with Antique Brass Accents
$48.88
($59.99
save 19%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Touch Control Table Lamp, USB Desk Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Modern Nightstand Lamp w/ Two USB Charging Ports For Bedroom, Living Room, Office
featured
17 Stories Touch Control Table Lamp, USB Desk Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Modern Nightstand Lamp w/ Two USB Charging Ports For Bedroom, Living Room, Office
$136.99
wayfair
Heather Gray Fabric Cord Cover 2 Pack 6 ft Hides Lamps Light Fixtures and Desks Cable Management Easy Installation 48659
featured
Heather Gray Fabric Cord Cover 2 Pack 6 ft Hides Lamps Light Fixtures and Desks Cable Management Easy Installation 48659
$18.87
newegg
Adesso Esquire 19 Inch Desk Lamp Esquire - 5090-22 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Esquire 19 Inch Desk Lamp Esquire - 5090-22 - Modern Contemporary
$150.00
1800lighting
AllModern Tivat 32.75" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 32.75 H x 32.8 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair HGRA387
AllModern Tivat 32.75" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 32.75 H x 32.8 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair HGRA387
$300.00
wayfair
17 Stories Plympt 20" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 20.0 H x 23.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CEE9276B06964AEA94E9E619ABB5C14C
17 Stories Plympt 20" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 20.0 H x 23.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CEE9276B06964AEA94E9E619ABB5C14C
$168.99
wayfair
Vintage Rattan Table Lamp, 9.4×11 Inches Desk Lamp Bedside Lamp Rattan Ball + Coffee Cloth Art Cover Without Bulb
Vintage Rattan Table Lamp, 9.4×11 Inches Desk Lamp Bedside Lamp Rattan Ball + Coffee Cloth Art Cover Without Bulb
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Baronvale Desk Lamp, Brass Finish
Baronvale Desk Lamp, Brass Finish
$80.99
($89.99
save 10%)
ashleyhomestore
AUPERTO Desk Lamps for Home Office, Rechargeable Led Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port & Pen Phone Holder 3 Dimming Levels & Night Light Mode 360Â° Flexible Goose Neck
AUPERTO Desk Lamps for Home Office, Rechargeable Led Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port & Pen Phone Holder 3 Dimming Levels & Night Light Mode 360Â° Flexible Goose Neck
$17.24
walmart
Safco Products 1001SL Vamp LED Modern ABS Desk Lamp with USB Port and Dimmer Switch, Silver
Safco Products 1001SL Vamp LED Modern ABS Desk Lamp with USB Port and Dimmer Switch, Silver
$59.24
amazon
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 46 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM0006 - Modern Contemporary
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 46 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM0006 - Modern Contemporary
$765.00
1800lighting
Austbeck Desk Lamp, Gray
Austbeck Desk Lamp, Gray
$83.99
($109.99
save 24%)
ashleyhomestore
AMERDALE INDUSTRIES Springdale 21.5 in. H Cone LED Desk Lamp With USB Charger
AMERDALE INDUSTRIES Springdale 21.5 in. H Cone LED Desk Lamp With USB Charger
$111.76
homedepot
Andoer Led BT Speaker Multifunctional Touching Night Light Intelligent Desk Lamp Alarm Clock Music Player
Andoer Led BT Speaker Multifunctional Touching Night Light Intelligent Desk Lamp Alarm Clock Music Player
$43.99
walmart
17 Stories Gerianna 28" Dark Bronze/Silver Desk Lamp Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 28.0 H x 7.0 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair
17 Stories Gerianna 28" Dark Bronze/Silver Desk Lamp Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 28.0 H x 7.0 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair
$253.99
wayfair
Christmas creative holiday retro Iron Art Minimalist Hollow Diamond Table Lamps Reading Lamp Night Light Bedroom Desk Decor Lighting
Christmas creative holiday retro Iron Art Minimalist Hollow Diamond Table Lamps Reading Lamp Night Light Bedroom Desk Decor Lighting
$59.41
walmart
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 66 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM2001 - Modern Contemporary
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 66 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM2001 - Modern Contemporary
$910.00
1800lighting
Adjustable Desk Lamp Eye-Caring Reading Lamp With Usb Charging Port 6-Level Brightness 5 Color Modes Touch Control Dimmable Portable Table Lamp For Co
Adjustable Desk Lamp Eye-Caring Reading Lamp With Usb Charging Port 6-Level Brightness 5 Color Modes Touch Control Dimmable Portable Table Lamp For Co
$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 28 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - AS01183803 - Modern Contemporary
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 28 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - AS01183803 - Modern Contemporary
$360.00
1800lighting
Anglepoise Original 1227 Brass 23 Inch Desk Lamp Original 1227 Brass - 31510 - Modern Contemporary
Anglepoise Original 1227 Brass 23 Inch Desk Lamp Original 1227 Brass - 31510 - Modern Contemporary
$390.00
1800lighting
Adesso Casey 28 Inch Desk Lamp - 3494-21
Adesso Casey 28 Inch Desk Lamp - 3494-21
$130.00
1800lighting
LED Desk Lamp Light 3 Level Brightness Touch Dimmer Control Eye-Caring Lamp - Black - M
LED Desk Lamp Light 3 Level Brightness Touch Dimmer Control Eye-Caring Lamp - Black - M
$40.29
overstock
Bostich Office 17 in. LED White Swing Arm Desk Lamp with Metal Clamp Mount
Bostich Office 17 in. LED White Swing Arm Desk Lamp with Metal Clamp Mount
$31.99
homedepot
Aspen Creative Dimmable LED Desk Lamp, 7W Contemporary Design in Anodized Aluminum, 22 1/4" High - ANODIZED ALUMINUM
Aspen Creative Dimmable LED Desk Lamp, 7W Contemporary Design in Anodized Aluminum, 22 1/4" High - ANODIZED ALUMINUM
$162.99
overstock
AllModern Adelle 21" Satin Nickel Desk Lamp Metal in Black/Gray, Size 21.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 1011587SN
AllModern Adelle 21" Satin Nickel Desk Lamp Metal in Black/Gray, Size 21.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 1011587SN
$297.00
wayfair
Home Accents Simple Designs Black Matte and Wooden Pivot Desk Lamp, Black
Home Accents Simple Designs Black Matte and Wooden Pivot Desk Lamp, Black
$35.99
($99.99
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 25 Inch Desk Lamp - TOL0032
Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 25 Inch Desk Lamp - TOL0032
$320.00
1800lighting
LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Light with Touch Control, 8W Reading Lamp with Natural Light- Red
LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Light with Touch Control, 8W Reading Lamp with Natural Light- Red
$29.99
newegg
Adesso Home 3218-22 Transitional LED Table Lamp from Prospect Collection in Pwt, Nckl, B/S, Slvr. Finish, 5.00 inches, Desk, 11 in. -18 in
Adesso Home 3218-22 Transitional LED Table Lamp from Prospect Collection in Pwt, Nckl, B/S, Slvr. Finish, 5.00 inches, Desk, 11 in. -18 in
$52.50
($80.00
save 34%)
amazon
Alba LED Desk Lamp with Touch Dimmer, Black (LEDAERON) | Quill
Alba LED Desk Lamp with Touch Dimmer, Black (LEDAERON) | Quill
$152.99
quill
ARTIVA CAPRICE 27.5 in. Satin Brass LED Desk Lamp with Dimmer
ARTIVA CAPRICE 27.5 in. Satin Brass LED Desk Lamp with Dimmer
$114.05
homedepot
Artiva USA Wave Modern and Contemporary Design 6-Watts LED Desk Lamp with Night Light, 18", Silver
Artiva USA Wave Modern and Contemporary Design 6-Watts LED Desk Lamp with Night Light, 18", Silver
$56.00
amazon
Devin Desk Lamp by Arteriors - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (49679)
Devin Desk Lamp by Arteriors - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (49679)
$1,080.00
ylighting
Adesso Cora 22 Inch Desk Lamp - 3510-22
Adesso Cora 22 Inch Desk Lamp - 3510-22
$130.00
1800lighting
Wood Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging & USB Port, Swing Arm, LED Bedside Table Lamp For Bedroom, Adjustable Reading Task Lights For College Dorm, Offi
Wood Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging & USB Port, Swing Arm, LED Bedside Table Lamp For Bedroom, Adjustable Reading Task Lights For College Dorm, Offi
$182.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adesso Collette Led Desk Lamp With Charging Station In Brushed Steel
Adesso Collette Led Desk Lamp With Charging Station In Brushed Steel
$170.99
buybuybaby
All The Rages Reading/desk Lamp In Chrome
All The Rages Reading/desk Lamp In Chrome
$50.99
bedbath&beyond
Adesso Hans Nopper Kiu 20 Inch Desk Lamp Kiu - AD9000-01 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Hans Nopper Kiu 20 Inch Desk Lamp Kiu - AD9000-01 - Modern Contemporary
$150.00
1800lighting
Adjustable Clip 1-Light Desk Lamp In Blue
Adjustable Clip 1-Light Desk Lamp In Blue
$15.99
buybuybaby
AMAX, INCORPORATED 16-1/2 in. Black Adjustable Silicone Neck Dimmable LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port and Touch-Sensitive
AMAX, INCORPORATED 16-1/2 in. Black Adjustable Silicone Neck Dimmable LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port and Touch-Sensitive
$30.69
homedepot
Adesso Peggy 18 in. White Desk Lamp with Marble Base
Adesso Peggy 18 in. White Desk Lamp with Marble Base
$112.50
homedepot
Low 21.3" White/Brass Desk Lamp
Low 21.3" White/Brass Desk Lamp
$270.00
wayfairnorthamerica
4128-21 Vera Led Desk Lamp Antique Brass
4128-21 Vera Led Desk Lamp Antique Brass
$150.00
appliancesconnection
Adesso Collette LED Desk Lamp with Adesso Charge Wireless Charging Pad
Adesso Collette LED Desk Lamp with Adesso Charge Wireless Charging Pad
$129.99
overstock
Edison Lamp, Industrial Desk Lamp, Bedside Table Lamp For Nightstand, Coffee Table, Dressers, Study Desk, Black Metal Lamps In Bedroom, Living Room, C
Edison Lamp, Industrial Desk Lamp, Bedside Table Lamp For Nightstand, Coffee Table, Dressers, Study Desk, Black Metal Lamps In Bedroom, Living Room, C
$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flemings 22.5" Desk Lamp with USB
Flemings 22.5" Desk Lamp with USB
$138.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Adesso Vivian 19 Inch Desk Lamp Vivian - 3575-26 - Modern Contemporary
Adesso Vivian 19 Inch Desk Lamp Vivian - 3575-26 - Modern Contemporary
$130.00
1800lighting
3D Illusion Night Light LED Table Desk Lamps Horse Nightlights 7 Colors USB Charge Lighting Home Decoration for Kids Bedroom
3D Illusion Night Light LED Table Desk Lamps Horse Nightlights 7 Colors USB Charge Lighting Home Decoration for Kids Bedroom
$23.48
newegg
Colorful Mushroom LED Push Touch Kid Bedroom Night Light Desk Lamp Xmas Gift Red - Red
Colorful Mushroom LED Push Touch Kid Bedroom Night Light Desk Lamp Xmas Gift Red - Red
$10.40
newegg
Willesden Wood and Brass 25" Desk Lamp
Willesden Wood and Brass 25" Desk Lamp
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Frith 21" Bronze Desk Lamp w/ USB Glass/Metal in Brown/Yellow, Size 21.0 H x 6.5 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey Frith 21" Bronze Desk Lamp w/ USB Glass/Metal in Brown/Yellow, Size 21.0 H x 6.5 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair
$319.99
wayfair
Brrnoo Desk Magnifier Lamp,,Hand-free White Magnifying Glass With Light Magnifier Desk Lamp With Clamp And Base Holder
Brrnoo Desk Magnifier Lamp,,Hand-free White Magnifying Glass With Light Magnifier Desk Lamp With Clamp And Base Holder
$40.22
walmart
Elsie 10" Desk Lamp
Elsie 10" Desk Lamp
$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Lamps, Dimmable Office Lamp with USB Charging Port Touch Control 5 Color Modes White 12W
TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Lamps, Dimmable Office Lamp with USB Charging Port Touch Control 5 Color Modes White 12W
$73.99
newegg
Catalinas 17" Desk Lamp
Catalinas 17" Desk Lamp
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bulepople Colorful Changing Butterfly LED Night Light Lamp Home Room Party Desk Wall Decor
Bulepople Colorful Changing Butterfly LED Night Light Lamp Home Room Party Desk Wall Decor
$11.99
walmart
Dale Tiffany LED Alexandria Desk Lamp, One Size , Brown
Dale Tiffany LED Alexandria Desk Lamp, One Size , Brown
$251.99
($360.00
save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
14" Marble Mini Accent Desk Lamp Nickel - Cresswell Lighting
14" Marble Mini Accent Desk Lamp Nickel - Cresswell Lighting
$34.99
target
Cerno Adesse 22" Walnut Desk Lamp Solid Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 22.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 02-170-BW
Cerno Adesse 22" Walnut Desk Lamp Solid Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 22.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 02-170-BW
$470.00
wayfair
StarMag 6.3" Desk Lamp
StarMag 6.3" Desk Lamp
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Desk Lamps
