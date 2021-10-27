Desk Lamps

Simplee Adesso Boston Desk Lamp, Black with Antique Brass Accents

$48.88
($59.99 save 19%)
walmartusa
17 Stories Touch Control Table Lamp, USB Desk Lamp, 3 Way Dimmable Modern Nightstand Lamp w/ Two USB Charging Ports For Bedroom, Living Room, Office

$136.99
wayfair
Heather Gray Fabric Cord Cover 2 Pack 6 ft Hides Lamps Light Fixtures and Desks Cable Management Easy Installation 48659

$18.87
newegg

Adesso Esquire 19 Inch Desk Lamp Esquire - 5090-22 - Modern Contemporary

$150.00
1800lighting

AllModern Tivat 32.75" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 32.75 H x 32.8 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair HGRA387

$300.00
wayfair

17 Stories Plympt 20" Desk Lamp Metal in Black, Size 20.0 H x 23.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair CEE9276B06964AEA94E9E619ABB5C14C

$168.99
wayfair

Vintage Rattan Table Lamp, 9.4×11 Inches Desk Lamp Bedside Lamp Rattan Ball + Coffee Cloth Art Cover Without Bulb

$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Baronvale Desk Lamp, Brass Finish

$80.99
($89.99 save 10%)
ashleyhomestore

AUPERTO Desk Lamps for Home Office, Rechargeable Led Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port & Pen Phone Holder 3 Dimming Levels & Night Light Mode 360Â° Flexible Goose Neck

$17.24
walmart

Safco Products 1001SL Vamp LED Modern ABS Desk Lamp with USB Port and Dimmer Switch, Silver

$59.24
amazon

Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 46 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM0006 - Modern Contemporary

$765.00
1800lighting

Austbeck Desk Lamp, Gray

$83.99
($109.99 save 24%)
ashleyhomestore
AMERDALE INDUSTRIES Springdale 21.5 in. H Cone LED Desk Lamp With USB Charger

$111.76
homedepot

Andoer Led BT Speaker Multifunctional Touching Night Light Intelligent Desk Lamp Alarm Clock Music Player

$43.99
walmart

17 Stories Gerianna 28" Dark Bronze/Silver Desk Lamp Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 28.0 H x 7.0 W x 13.2 D in | Wayfair

$253.99
wayfair

Christmas creative holiday retro Iron Art Minimalist Hollow Diamond Table Lamps Reading Lamp Night Light Bedroom Desk Decor Lighting

$59.41
walmart

Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 66 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - TLM2001 - Modern Contemporary

$910.00
1800lighting

Adjustable Desk Lamp Eye-Caring Reading Lamp With Usb Charging Port 6-Level Brightness 5 Color Modes Touch Control Dimmable Portable Table Lamp For Co

$229.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 28 Inch Desk Lamp Tolomeo - AS01183803 - Modern Contemporary

$360.00
1800lighting

Anglepoise Original 1227 Brass 23 Inch Desk Lamp Original 1227 Brass - 31510 - Modern Contemporary

$390.00
1800lighting

Adesso Casey 28 Inch Desk Lamp - 3494-21

$130.00
1800lighting

LED Desk Lamp Light 3 Level Brightness Touch Dimmer Control Eye-Caring Lamp - Black - M

$40.29
overstock

Bostich Office 17 in. LED White Swing Arm Desk Lamp with Metal Clamp Mount

$31.99
homedepot

Aspen Creative Dimmable LED Desk Lamp, 7W Contemporary Design in Anodized Aluminum, 22 1/4" High - ANODIZED ALUMINUM

$162.99
overstock
AllModern Adelle 21" Satin Nickel Desk Lamp Metal in Black/Gray, Size 21.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 1011587SN

$297.00
wayfair

Home Accents Simple Designs Black Matte and Wooden Pivot Desk Lamp, Black

$35.99
($99.99 save 64%)
ashleyhomestore

Artemide Michele De Lucchi, Giancarlo Fassina Tolomeo 25 Inch Desk Lamp - TOL0032

$320.00
1800lighting

LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Light with Touch Control, 8W Reading Lamp with Natural Light- Red

$29.99
newegg

Adesso Home 3218-22 Transitional LED Table Lamp from Prospect Collection in Pwt, Nckl, B/S, Slvr. Finish, 5.00 inches, Desk, 11 in. -18 in

$52.50
($80.00 save 34%)
amazon

Alba LED Desk Lamp with Touch Dimmer, Black (LEDAERON) | Quill

$152.99
quill

ARTIVA CAPRICE 27.5 in. Satin Brass LED Desk Lamp with Dimmer

$114.05
homedepot

Artiva USA Wave Modern and Contemporary Design 6-Watts LED Desk Lamp with Night Light, 18", Silver

$56.00
amazon

Devin Desk Lamp by Arteriors - Color: Gold - Finish: Antique - (49679)

$1,080.00
ylighting

Adesso Cora 22 Inch Desk Lamp - 3510-22

$130.00
1800lighting

Wood Desk Lamp With Wireless Charging & USB Port, Swing Arm, LED Bedside Table Lamp For Bedroom, Adjustable Reading Task Lights For College Dorm, Offi

$182.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Adesso Collette Led Desk Lamp With Charging Station In Brushed Steel

$170.99
buybuybaby
All The Rages Reading/desk Lamp In Chrome

$50.99
bedbath&beyond

Adesso Hans Nopper Kiu 20 Inch Desk Lamp Kiu - AD9000-01 - Modern Contemporary

$150.00
1800lighting

Adjustable Clip 1-Light Desk Lamp In Blue

$15.99
buybuybaby

AMAX, INCORPORATED 16-1/2 in. Black Adjustable Silicone Neck Dimmable LED Desk Lamp with USB Charging Port and Touch-Sensitive

$30.69
homedepot

Adesso Peggy 18 in. White Desk Lamp with Marble Base

$112.50
homedepot

Low 21.3" White/Brass Desk Lamp

$270.00
wayfairnorthamerica

4128-21 Vera Led Desk Lamp Antique Brass

$150.00
appliancesconnection

Adesso Collette LED Desk Lamp with Adesso Charge Wireless Charging Pad

$129.99
overstock

Edison Lamp, Industrial Desk Lamp, Bedside Table Lamp For Nightstand, Coffee Table, Dressers, Study Desk, Black Metal Lamps In Bedroom, Living Room, C

$108.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Flemings 22.5" Desk Lamp with USB

$138.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Adesso Vivian 19 Inch Desk Lamp Vivian - 3575-26 - Modern Contemporary

$130.00
1800lighting

3D Illusion Night Light LED Table Desk Lamps Horse Nightlights 7 Colors USB Charge Lighting Home Decoration for Kids Bedroom

$23.48
newegg
Colorful Mushroom LED Push Touch Kid Bedroom Night Light Desk Lamp Xmas Gift Red - Red

$10.40
newegg

Willesden Wood and Brass 25" Desk Lamp

$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Frith 21" Bronze Desk Lamp w/ USB Glass/Metal in Brown/Yellow, Size 21.0 H x 6.5 W x 23.0 D in | Wayfair

$319.99
wayfair

Brrnoo Desk Magnifier Lamp,,Hand-free White Magnifying Glass With Light Magnifier Desk Lamp With Clamp And Base Holder

$40.22
walmart

Elsie 10" Desk Lamp

$519.99
wayfairnorthamerica

TaoTronics LED Desk Lamp, Eye-caring Table Lamps, Dimmable Office Lamp with USB Charging Port Touch Control 5 Color Modes White 12W

$73.99
newegg

Catalinas 17" Desk Lamp

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bulepople Colorful Changing Butterfly LED Night Light Lamp Home Room Party Desk Wall Decor

$11.99
walmart

Dale Tiffany LED Alexandria Desk Lamp, One Size , Brown

$251.99
($360.00 save 30%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

14" Marble Mini Accent Desk Lamp Nickel - Cresswell Lighting

$34.99
target

Cerno Adesse 22" Walnut Desk Lamp Solid Wood/Metal in Brown/White, Size 22.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 02-170-BW

$470.00
wayfair

StarMag 6.3" Desk Lamp

$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
