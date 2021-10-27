Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lamps
Lamps
Lamps
Sets
Table
Desk
Buffet
Floor
Torchieres
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
featured
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
$1,195.00
lumens
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
featured
61" Metal Floor Lamp w/ 2-Lights, Edison Bulbs, & Clear Glass Globe Shades
$94.99
overstock
60 Battery Lamps
featured
60 Battery Lamps
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
Plug-In Wall Sconces Set Of Two Swing Arm Brass Wall Lamp With Plug-In Cord Wall Light Fixture
$509.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adesso® Bowery 73.5"H Antique Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Off-White Textured Drum Shade (4249-21)
Adesso® Bowery 73.5"H Antique Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Off-White Textured Drum Shade (4249-21)
$155.00
staples
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
$456.00
($1,140.00
save -45500%)
ylighting
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
$37.11
amazon
JONATHAN Y Transitional 23-in Gold Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL4019A
JONATHAN Y Transitional 23-in Gold Rotary Socket Table Lamp with Linen Shade Cotton | JYL4019A
$68.98
lowes
Colorful Mushroom LED Push Touch Kid Bedroom Night Light Desk Lamp Xmas Gift Red - Red
Colorful Mushroom LED Push Touch Kid Bedroom Night Light Desk Lamp Xmas Gift Red - Red
$10.40
newegg
Fenchel Shades 12" H x 10" W Linen Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) Linen in White/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 10-10-12-WBR-L-IVO
Fenchel Shades 12" H x 10" W Linen Drum Lamp Shade ( Spider ) Linen in White/Brown, Size 12.0 H x 12.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 10-10-12-WBR-L-IVO
$60.99
wayfair
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
Gallery Twofold Table Lamp by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Antique - (273050-1131)
$1,097.80
ylighting
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1017
Hubbardton Forge Abacus Floor Lamp - 289520-1017
$3,847.80
1800lighting
Cresswell 58 in. Distressed Iron Etagere Floor Lamp with Linen Shade
Cresswell 58 in. Distressed Iron Etagere Floor Lamp with Linen Shade
$67.12
homedepot
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
Canora Grey Cadarrah 31" Table Lamp Fabric/Crystal in Black/White, Size 30.5 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 3401549EF66D496BABA10036438B4930
$199.99
wayfair
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
Carson Carrington Soro Gold Mercury Glass and Beige Linen Drum Shade 24-Inch Gourd Table Lamp
$101.99
overstock
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
Cyan Designs Cinebulle 25 Inch Table Lamp - 08773
$487.50
1800lighting
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
The Sisley Table Lamp Gold Ceramic - Crestview Collection CVAP2515
$270.00
totallyfurniture
Chelsea House Kennedy 27 Inch Table Lamp Kennedy - 69959 - Transitional
Chelsea House Kennedy 27 Inch Table Lamp Kennedy - 69959 - Transitional
$558.90
1800lighting
Aguilera 63" Floor Lamp
Aguilera 63" Floor Lamp
$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 16 Inch Table Lamp Pasadena - PTL-11O-M-AB - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena 16 Inch Table Lamp Pasadena - PTL-11O-M-AB - Craftsman-Mission
$1,000.00
1800lighting
"Evolution by Crestview Collection Conrad 18.5" Resin Table Lamp in White - Crestview Collection EVAVP1349WH"
"Evolution by Crestview Collection Conrad 18.5" Resin Table Lamp in White - Crestview Collection EVAVP1349WH"
$44.00
totallyfurniture
Decor Therapy 61-in Dark Brown Floor Lamp | PL1646
Decor Therapy 61-in Dark Brown Floor Lamp | PL1646
$55.98
lowes
Cyan Designs Colossus 32 Inch Table Lamp Colossus - 10549
Cyan Designs Colossus 32 Inch Table Lamp Colossus - 10549
$532.50
1800lighting
Dale Tiffany Crystal Peony Accent Table Lamp
Dale Tiffany Crystal Peony Accent Table Lamp
$189.00
($379.00
save 50%)
macys
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena Wall Swing Lamp Pasadena - PSA-1E-AM-VP - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Pasadena Wall Swing Lamp Pasadena - PSA-1E-AM-VP - Craftsman-Mission
$432.00
1800lighting
Chinatera 3D Lamp LED Night Light My Hero Academy Remote Control Touch Lighting (B)
Chinatera 3D Lamp LED Night Light My Hero Academy Remote Control Touch Lighting (B)
$20.86
walmart
Currey and Company Lamont 30 Inch Table Lamp Lamont - 6557 - Transitional
Currey and Company Lamont 30 Inch Table Lamp Lamont - 6557 - Transitional
$1,452.00
1800lighting
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the Eiki 13080021 Projector - 90 Day Warranty
Genuine AL™ Lamp & Housing for the Eiki 13080021 Projector - 90 Day Warranty
$61.99
newegg
Esteban 24 Lead Hand Cut Crystal Floor Lamp
Esteban 24 Lead Hand Cut Crystal Floor Lamp
$169.99
overstock
Willesden Wood and Brass 25" Desk Lamp
Willesden Wood and Brass 25" Desk Lamp
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
812/S2-HUE-B Mother Of Pearl Cylinder Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In
812/S2-HUE-B Mother Of Pearl Cylinder Table Lamp - With Philips Hue LED Bulb/Bridge In
$321.99
appliancesconnection
Solar-powered Waterproof LED Fence Lamp
Solar-powered Waterproof LED Fence Lamp
$20.69
overstock
Cal Lighting BO-2077TB-DB Table Lamp with Beige Fabric Shades, Dark Bronze Finish, See Image
Cal Lighting BO-2077TB-DB Table Lamp with Beige Fabric Shades, Dark Bronze Finish, See Image
$87.12
($98.70
save 12%)
amazon
Cerno Nick Sheridan Nauta 59 Inch Floor Lamp - 05-110-AWL-W
Cerno Nick Sheridan Nauta 59 Inch Floor Lamp - 05-110-AWL-W
$1,440.00
1800lighting
1771N 4 Chandelier Shades Floor Lamp by Coaster
1771N 4 Chandelier Shades Floor Lamp by Coaster
$211.99
appliancesconnection
Bonbori Floor Lamp by Brokis - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (US1165-CGC38-CGSU66-CCS2749-CECL834)
Bonbori Floor Lamp by Brokis - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (US1165-CGC38-CGSU66-CCS2749-CECL834)
$2,362.00
ylighting
Darby Home Co Elmbridge 2 - Light Swing Arm Lamp Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 18.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DABY8926 40302781
Darby Home Co Elmbridge 2 - Light Swing Arm Lamp Metal/Fabric in Gray, Size 9.5 H x 18.0 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair DABY8926 40302781
$439.99
wayfair
Cerno Nick Sheridan Nauta 59 Inch Floor Lamp Nauta - 05-110-ADN-W - Modern Contemporary
Cerno Nick Sheridan Nauta 59 Inch Floor Lamp Nauta - 05-110-ADN-W - Modern Contemporary
$1,500.00
1800lighting
Lampe Gras 226 Clamp Table Lamp by DCW Editions - Color: White - Finish: White - (226 BL-WH CONIC)
Lampe Gras 226 Clamp Table Lamp by DCW Editions - Color: White - Finish: White - (226 BL-WH CONIC)
$569.00
ylighting
Décor Therapy TL7927 29.25" Script Table Lamp, Wood Tone Finish
Décor Therapy TL7927 29.25" Script Table Lamp, Wood Tone Finish
$36.44
($59.99
save 39%)
amazon
Cresswell 14.5 in. Light Wood and Antique Brass Accents Farmhouse Table Lamp
Cresswell 14.5 in. Light Wood and Antique Brass Accents Farmhouse Table Lamp
$57.12
homedepot
Emilien Table Lamp
Emilien Table Lamp
$344.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chinatera 3 in 1 USB Mosquito Killer Lamp Sterilizer Night Light for Bedroom (Grey)
Chinatera 3 in 1 USB Mosquito Killer Lamp Sterilizer Night Light for Bedroom (Grey)
$28.10
walmart
Jarett 15" Table Lamp Set
Jarett 15" Table Lamp Set
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Laurel 26" Table Lamp
Laurel 26" Table Lamp
$817.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Design Toscano Andes Alpaca of Rainbow Mountain Sculptural Table Lamp, Full Color
Design Toscano Andes Alpaca of Rainbow Mountain Sculptural Table Lamp, Full Color
$149.95
amazon
Chloe Lighting CH35519BM16-TL2 Tiffany Kent, Tiffany-Style 2 Light Mission Table Lamp, 15.9" x 15.9" x 22.53", Multi
Chloe Lighting CH35519BM16-TL2 Tiffany Kent, Tiffany-Style 2 Light Mission Table Lamp, 15.9" x 15.9" x 22.53", Multi
$125.35
amazon
Adesso 4134-22 Outreach Arc Lamp, 64-90 in, 150W Incandescent/CFL, Brushed Steel Finish, 1 Floor Lamp
Adesso 4134-22 Outreach Arc Lamp, 64-90 in, 150W Incandescent/CFL, Brushed Steel Finish, 1 Floor Lamp
$168.85
($300.00
save 44%)
amazon
Adesso Oslo Floor Lamp, Matte Black
Adesso Oslo Floor Lamp, Matte Black
$131.19
($170.00
save 23%)
walmartusa
Adesso 1501-22 Marsha Table Lamp, 22 in, 60 W, Brushed Steel/Grey, 1 Steel Lamp
Adesso 1501-22 Marsha Table Lamp, 22 in, 60 W, Brushed Steel/Grey, 1 Steel Lamp
$65.29
($80.00
save 18%)
amazon
Arlmont & Co. Ehrentraud 6ft Led Whip Light Rgb Lighted Antenna Led Lamp w/ Remote Control | Wayfair C743F658AD144E0F91A188F1BEEDE960
Arlmont & Co. Ehrentraud 6ft Led Whip Light Rgb Lighted Antenna Led Lamp w/ Remote Control | Wayfair C743F658AD144E0F91A188F1BEEDE960
$183.99
wayfair
Flowerpot VP4 Table Lamp by &Tradition - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AT-20739701)
Flowerpot VP4 Table Lamp by &Tradition - Color: Copper - Finish: Copper - (AT-20739701)
$640.00
ylighting
Limelights Organizer Lamp With Ipad Tablet Stand In Blue
Limelights Organizer Lamp With Ipad Tablet Stand In Blue
$19.99
bedbath&beyond
AHS Lighting L1970CN-U1 Merriweather Concrete Buffet Lamp, Tan Shade
AHS Lighting L1970CN-U1 Merriweather Concrete Buffet Lamp, Tan Shade
$100.47
amazon
17 Stories Jacksen 35" Antique Brass Table Lamp Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CBDE531DE812434E9603A0A998DA72D4
17 Stories Jacksen 35" Antique Brass Table Lamp Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 35.0 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair CBDE531DE812434E9603A0A998DA72D4
$235.99
wayfair
AHS Lighting SD1667-16PDT Canopy Stripe True Drum Lamp Shade with Uno Fitter, 16-Inches, Premier Navy
AHS Lighting SD1667-16PDT Canopy Stripe True Drum Lamp Shade with Uno Fitter, 16-Inches, Premier Navy
$45.02
amazon
Industrial Floor Lamp, 3-Light Farmhouse Tree Standing Lamps With Metal Rattan Cage Shape Design, Tall Pole Reading Lighting For Corner Living Room Be
Industrial Floor Lamp, 3-Light Farmhouse Tree Standing Lamps With Metal Rattan Cage Shape Design, Tall Pole Reading Lighting For Corner Living Room Be
$273.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMGRA Modern LED Wall Sconces,Sconces Wall Mounted?Wall Lighting Fixture 7W Warm White 2700K Up and Down Wall Lamps for Living Room Bedroom Hallway Porch Corridor Stairs Conservatory Normal Normal
AMGRA Modern LED Wall Sconces,Sconces Wall Mounted?Wall Lighting Fixture 7W Warm White 2700K Up and Down Wall Lamps for Living Room Bedroom Hallway Porch Corridor Stairs Conservatory Normal Normal
$34.99
walmart
Adesso Landon Floor Lamp, Black, Clear Glass w Hologram Pattern Shade
Adesso Landon Floor Lamp, Black, Clear Glass w Hologram Pattern Shade
$253.00
walmartusa
Lamps
