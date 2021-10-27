Recessed Lighting

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Ceiling Lights
Recessed
Recessed Lighting
Share
Recessed Lighting
[US-STOCK] Square 10 Pcs 6W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Down Light Bulb Lamp 85-265V AC
featured
[US-STOCK] Square 10 Pcs 6W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Down Light Bulb Lamp 85-265V AC
$67.19
walmart
WAC Lighting WHLTC-RT-BK W Track Recessed T Connecter
featured
WAC Lighting WHLTC-RT-BK W Track Recessed T Connecter
$133.50
amazon
American Imaginations 6-in. W Square Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Light In White Color | AI-28689
featured
American Imaginations 6-in. W Square Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Light In White Color | AI-28689
$294.00
lowes
American Imaginations 12" Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 1.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair AI-28691
American Imaginations 12" Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 1.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair AI-28691
$310.57
wayfair
Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
$81.07
wayfairnorthamerica
Artemide Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Ceiling Light - Color: White - Size: 2.2 "
Artemide Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Ceiling Light - Color: White - Size: 2.2 "
$170.00
lumens
48 Pieces Set Of 12-in. W Round Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Lights In White - American Imanginations AI-29258
48 Pieces Set Of 12-in. W Round Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Lights In White - American Imanginations AI-29258
$7,901.33
totallyfurniture
Barka Ave 10 Pack Outdoor Led Spotlight Recessed, Waterproof Ip67 Ï†32mm 3000k Warm White Dc12v Recessed Decorative, Suitable for Staircase,Patio,Pool,Landscape Path Safety Lamp for Lighting
Barka Ave 10 Pack Outdoor Led Spotlight Recessed, Waterproof Ip67 Ï†32mm 3000k Warm White Dc12v Recessed Decorative, Suitable for Staircase,Patio,Pool,Landscape Path Safety Lamp for Lighting
$94.48
walmart
Armacost Lighting Gimbal 3.4" LED Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 3.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 213812
Armacost Lighting Gimbal 3.4" LED Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 3.0 H x 5.0 W in | Wayfair 213812
$25.00
wayfair
Bazz Components Recessed Lighting
Bazz Components Recessed Lighting
$24.79
walmart
Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Floor Light by Artemide - Color: Metallics (USC-T4002WFLW08) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Floor Light by Artemide - Color: Metallics (USC-T4002WFLW08) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
$250.00
ylighting
Aibecy Ultra Thin 18W Recessed Ceiling Panel Lamp Down Light Circular Round Shape AC85-265V 90 LED for Bedroom Living Room Dining Hall Cafe Shop Home Decoration
Aibecy Ultra Thin 18W Recessed Ceiling Panel Lamp Down Light Circular Round Shape AC85-265V 90 LED for Bedroom Living Room Dining Hall Cafe Shop Home Decoration
$19.12
walmart
Advertisement
BAZZ 200 Series 4 in. White/Black Recessed Halogen/Incandescent Baffle Light Fixture Kit
BAZZ 200 Series 4 in. White/Black Recessed Halogen/Incandescent Baffle Light Fixture Kit
$11.73
homedepot
Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
$35.85
wayfairnorthamerica
Juno Contractor Select 4RLD G4 4 in. White Integrated LED 2700K 900 Lumens Recessed Trim
Juno Contractor Select 4RLD G4 4 in. White Integrated LED 2700K 900 Lumens Recessed Trim
$24.52
homedepot
15W LEDs Recessed Lighting Downlight 16 Color & 4 Flashing Modes Dimmable RGBW Color Changing Floodlight Ceiling Light
15W LEDs Recessed Lighting Downlight 16 Color & 4 Flashing Modes Dimmable RGBW Color Changing Floodlight Ceiling Light
$17.82
walmart
Astro Lighting Micro Recess Switched LED Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light
Astro Lighting Micro Recess Switched LED Wall Sconce - Color: White - Size: 1 light
$133.45
($157.00
save 15%)
lumens
Armacost Lighting 2 in. Bright White Recessed LED Swivel Puck Light, Brushed Steel
Armacost Lighting 2 in. Bright White Recessed LED Swivel Puck Light, Brushed Steel
$15.47
homedepot
Armacost Lighting 3-3/8 in. 4000K Bright White Integrated LED Recessed Gimball Light Brushed Steel Trim
Armacost Lighting 3-3/8 in. 4000K Bright White Integrated LED Recessed Gimball Light Brushed Steel Trim
$25.00
homedepot
24W Super Bright Ultra-Thin Led Panel Light Ceiling Lamps Recessed Light
24W Super Bright Ultra-Thin Led Panel Light Ceiling Lamps Recessed Light
$45.99
walmart
17 Stories Semi-Recessed Ceiling Light, Matte Oil Finish, Without Bulb, 2 Pieces in Black | Wayfair BFAB2ACF4088463ABA38687055FF4350
17 Stories Semi-Recessed Ceiling Light, Matte Oil Finish, Without Bulb, 2 Pieces in Black | Wayfair BFAB2ACF4088463ABA38687055FF4350
$275.99
wayfair
Halogen GU10 50W Spotlight 120V MR16 with Glass Cover 10 Pack Dimmable Flood for Accent Recessed Track Lighting 30° Beam Angle TwistNLock Twistline.
Halogen GU10 50W Spotlight 120V MR16 with Glass Cover 10 Pack Dimmable Flood for Accent Recessed Track Lighting 30° Beam Angle TwistNLock Twistline.
$17.64
newegg
3.5-in. W Round Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Light In Chrome Color - American Imanginations AI-586
3.5-in. W Round Aluminum Semi-Recessed Pot Light In Chrome Color - American Imanginations AI-586
$61.33
totallyfurniture
AMSUPER Square Warm/Cold/Natural White Environment Protecting 12W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Light Down Light Bright Bulb Lamp
AMSUPER Square Warm/Cold/Natural White Environment Protecting 12W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Light Down Light Bright Bulb Lamp
$32.36
walmart
Advertisement
Newest 1PCS Super Thin Round Shape Dimmable LED Panel Light 15W Super Bright LED Ceiling Recessed Light Downlight Lamp AC85-265V natural white
Newest 1PCS Super Thin Round Shape Dimmable LED Panel Light 15W Super Bright LED Ceiling Recessed Light Downlight Lamp AC85-265V natural white
$32.80
walmart
Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Floor Light by Artemide - Color: Metallics (USC-T4002ELPTW08) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
Ego Recessed Square Outdoor LED Floor Light by Artemide - Color: Metallics (USC-T4002ELPTW08) - Design by Ernesto Gismondi
$250.00
ylighting
3.5'' Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
3.5'' Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit
$50.53
wayfairnorthamerica
Luxrite 5/6 Inch LED Recessed Lights Dimmable, 15W, 3500K (Natural White), 1100 Lumens, Retrofit LED Downlight 120W Equivalent, DOB, Baffle Trim, Energy Star, ETL Listed, IC & Damp Rated (4 Pack)
Luxrite 5/6 Inch LED Recessed Lights Dimmable, 15W, 3500K (Natural White), 1100 Lumens, Retrofit LED Downlight 120W Equivalent, DOB, Baffle Trim, Energy Star, ETL Listed, IC & Damp Rated (4 Pack)
$47.95
walmart
Maichis 4Pack 4 Inch LED Recessed Light Dimmable Super Slim Downlight w/ Connection Box, 9W, 500Lumen Output, 120V AC, 3000K Warm in White | Wayfair
Maichis 4Pack 4 Inch LED Recessed Light Dimmable Super Slim Downlight w/ Connection Box, 9W, 500Lumen Output, 120V AC, 3000K Warm in White | Wayfair
$45.32
wayfair
NICOR Lighting High-Output LED 6" Decorative Recessed Trim in Gray, Size 3.12 H x 7.4 W in | Wayfair DCR562121203KNK
NICOR Lighting High-Output LED 6" Decorative Recessed Trim in Gray, Size 3.12 H x 7.4 W in | Wayfair DCR562121203KNK
$28.69
wayfair
6" Ultra Slim 5000K Remodel IC LED Canless Recessed Lighting Kit
6" Ultra Slim 5000K Remodel IC LED Canless Recessed Lighting Kit
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
moobody Recessed 12LED RV Boat Recessed Ceiling Light Led Lights Round Shape Ultra-Thin Camper Interior Lighting Small Downlight with Cable
moobody Recessed 12LED RV Boat Recessed Ceiling Light Led Lights Round Shape Ultra-Thin Camper Interior Lighting Small Downlight with Cable
$9.79
walmart
Lite Source Micro Recess Lite w/Frost Glass Glass | Wayfair LS-1207
Lite Source Micro Recess Lite w/Frost Glass Glass | Wayfair LS-1207
$17.99
wayfair
Leucos Step 5.375" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 1.18 H x 5.31 W in | Wayfair 0007750
Leucos Step 5.375" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 1.18 H x 5.31 W in | Wayfair 0007750
$485.49
wayfair
Leucos Van 5.1" Open Recessed Trim in White, Size 0.75 H x 5.1 W in | Wayfair 0005235
Leucos Van 5.1" Open Recessed Trim in White, Size 0.75 H x 5.1 W in | Wayfair 0005235
$156.00
wayfair
Leucos Igea 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 5.71 H x 5.31 W in | Wayfair 0008574
Leucos Igea 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 5.71 H x 5.31 W in | Wayfair 0008574
$368.35
wayfair
Advertisement
Leucos Van 5.125" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 4.53 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 0008039
Leucos Van 5.125" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 4.53 H x 5.12 W in | Wayfair 0008039
$596.11
wayfair
Nicor Lighting 4-in White Eyeball Recessed Light Trim | 19506WH
Nicor Lighting 4-in White Eyeball Recessed Light Trim | 19506WH
$7.98
lowes
Leucos Mira Chicago Plenum Reflector Recessed Trim, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair 0006634
Leucos Mira Chicago Plenum Reflector Recessed Trim, Size 5.0 H x 4.5 W in | Wayfair 0006634
$428.00
wayfair
Nora Line Volt 5" Airtight IC Remodel Recessed Housing, Quick connect IC recessed housing. By Nora Lighting
Nora Line Volt 5" Airtight IC Remodel Recessed Housing, Quick connect IC recessed housing. By Nora Lighting
$37.58
walmart
Leucos Mira 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 0.47 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006745
Leucos Mira 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 0.47 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006745
$557.45
wayfair
Leucos Iside 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 4.61 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006483
Leucos Iside 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 4.61 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006483
$615.71
wayfair
Nicor Lighting DLE4 RD 60-Watt Equivalent White Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE421202KRDWH
Nicor Lighting DLE4 RD 60-Watt Equivalent White Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE421202KRDWH
$21.67
lowes
Nicor Lighting DLE4 SQ 60-Watt Equivalent White Square Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE421204KSQWH
Nicor Lighting DLE4 SQ 60-Watt Equivalent White Square Dimmable Recessed Downlight | DLE421204KSQWH
$23.84
lowes
10PCS 35mm LEDs Deck Lights Set 4W 100LM S M D 5050 Small Recessed In-ground Underground IP67 Water Resistance Spotlight Kit Outdoor Landscape Garden Patio Pathway Floors Stairs Decoration
10PCS 35mm LEDs Deck Lights Set 4W 100LM S M D 5050 Small Recessed In-ground Underground IP67 Water Resistance Spotlight Kit Outdoor Landscape Garden Patio Pathway Floors Stairs Decoration
$71.43
walmart
Leucos Baia 5.785" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 1.18 H x 5.51 W in | Wayfair 0005736
Leucos Baia 5.785" Decorative Recessed Trim in White, Size 1.18 H x 5.51 W in | Wayfair 0005736
$412.35
wayfair
NUWATT 6" LED Adjustable recessed lights, Dimmable; Black Finish; 16.5W; 1200LM; 120V; 5CCT: 27/30/35/40/50K, 16 Pack | GMBC616.5W5CCTBLK16P
NUWATT 6" LED Adjustable recessed lights, Dimmable; Black Finish; 16.5W; 1200LM; 120V; 5CCT: 27/30/35/40/50K, 16 Pack | GMBC616.5W5CCTBLK16P
$384.98
lowes
Leucos Mira 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 0.47 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006690
Leucos Mira 4.5" Decorative Recessed Trim, Size 0.47 H x 4.53 W in | Wayfair 0006690
$559.17
wayfair
Advertisement
Dakota Fields Bohemian Wood Bead Trim Recessed Ceiling Light in White, Size 11.0 H x 12.6 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 9B89A04EC60A4503890F91B1D05E1A1E
Dakota Fields Bohemian Wood Bead Trim Recessed Ceiling Light in White, Size 11.0 H x 12.6 W x 12.6 D in | Wayfair 9B89A04EC60A4503890F91B1D05E1A1E
$96.99
wayfair
DALS Lighting Rgm 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | RGM4-3K-BK
DALS Lighting Rgm 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | RGM4-3K-BK
$101.40
lowes
Dals Lighting 13 in. 3000K Black Gimbal Panel with Integrated Recessed Trim LED and Driver
Dals Lighting 13 in. 3000K Black Gimbal Panel with Integrated Recessed Trim LED and Driver
$258.44
homedepot
ETi Solid State Lighting Recessed 4" LED Retrofit Downlight in White, Size 1.56 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair 53182211
ETi Solid State Lighting Recessed 4" LED Retrofit Downlight in White, Size 1.56 H x 4.92 W in | Wayfair 53182211
$22.99
wayfair
DALS Lighting 4-in 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | RTF4-3K-BK
DALS Lighting 4-in 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | RTF4-3K-BK
$41.04
lowes
DALS Lighting Leddown 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | LEDDOWNG4-BK
DALS Lighting Leddown 60-Watt Equivalent Black Round Dimmable Recessed Downlight | LEDDOWNG4-BK
$59.98
lowes
Capri Lighting Sw 10Pwx Residential Recessed Single Wall Light Step Light - White
Capri Lighting Sw 10Pwx Residential Recessed Single Wall Light Step Light - White
$18.50
walmart
DALS Lighting 4 Inch Flat Recessed LED Gimbal Light - 4 Inch
DALS Lighting 4 Inch Flat Recessed LED Gimbal Light - 4 Inch
$31.94
overstock
Craftmade 5" Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 5.0 W in | Wayfair T-42WW
Craftmade 5" Remodel LED Retrofit Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 5.0 W in | Wayfair T-42WW
$14.45
wayfair
Dabmar Lighting LV709-ABZ Brass Recessed Open Face Brick, Step & Wall Light, Antique Bronze - 4.74 x 4.74W 2.24 in.
Dabmar Lighting LV709-ABZ Brass Recessed Open Face Brick, Step & Wall Light, Antique Bronze - 4.74 x 4.74W 2.24 in.
$57.49
walmart
Cree 4" Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 2.65 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair TRDL4-0782700FH50-12DE26-1-E1
Cree 4" Recessed Lighting Kit in White, Size 2.65 H x 4.0 W in | Wayfair TRDL4-0782700FH50-12DE26-1-E1
$14.16
wayfair
Cooper Lighting LLC Low-Voltage 4 In. Satin Nickel Recessed Ceiling Light Pinhole Trim w/ Black Baffle in Gray, Size 1.375 H x 5.06 W in | Wayfair
Cooper Lighting LLC Low-Voltage 4 In. Satin Nickel Recessed Ceiling Light Pinhole Trim w/ Black Baffle in Gray, Size 1.375 H x 5.06 W in | Wayfair
$71.61
wayfair
Load More
Recessed Lighting
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.