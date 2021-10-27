Flush Mount Lighting

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Share
Flush Mount Lighting
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
featured
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
$149.90
homedepot
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
featured
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
$360.00
1800lighting
Rialto Rectangle Wall or Ceiling Light by Ai Lati Lights - Color: White - Finish: White - (LL3070)
featured
Rialto Rectangle Wall or Ceiling Light by Ai Lati Lights - Color: White - Finish: White - (LL3070)
$834.61
($981.90
save 15%)
ylighting
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-18-AM-BK
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-18-AM-BK
$1,110.00
1800lighting
17 Stories Industrial Metal Cage Ceiling Light in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 9D0CF630BC0F4B94B475A23099BF2202
17 Stories Industrial Metal Cage Ceiling Light in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 9D0CF630BC0F4B94B475A23099BF2202
$59.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Scottsdale 13 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - SDCM-13AM-BZ
Arroyo Craftsman Scottsdale 13 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - SDCM-13AM-BZ
$836.00
1800lighting
1 - Light 14''
1 - Light 14''
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4A-CR-AB
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 17 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-4A-CR-AB
$778.00
1800lighting
Access Lighting Tara 3-light Brushed Steel Flush Mount
Access Lighting Tara 3-light Brushed Steel Flush Mount
$204.00
overstock
AllModern Ericka 1 - Light LED Dimmable Flush Mount in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair WS-11718-AL
AllModern Ericka 1 - Light LED Dimmable Flush Mount in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair WS-11718-AL
$179.10
wayfair
ASHLEY HARBOUR COLLECTION Leona 14 in. 1-Light White Lustre LED Flush Mount
ASHLEY HARBOUR COLLECTION Leona 14 in. 1-Light White Lustre LED Flush Mount
$95.70
homedepot
Monroe 1-light Satin Nickel LED Ceiling Light
Monroe 1-light Satin Nickel LED Ceiling Light
$142.49
overstock
AA WAREHOUSING 15 in. 1-Light Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount
AA WAREHOUSING 15 in. 1-Light Brushed Nickel LED Flush Mount
$50.31
homedepot
AFX Capri 19-in White Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFF193100LAJD1WH
AFX Capri 19-in White Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFF193100LAJD1WH
$152.00
lowes
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3512AADE9663452BB32949CEDBC98A77
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in Red, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 3512AADE9663452BB32949CEDBC98A77
$210.18
wayfair
AA Warehousing LEDR2 Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Matte White Finish
AA Warehousing LEDR2 Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Matte White Finish
$12.46
amazon
AFX LED Wrap 24 in. 2-Light White LED Flush Mount
AFX LED Wrap 24 in. 2-Light White LED Flush Mount
$66.00
homedepot
AFX Lighting Covina 32 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - CVF32232C927ENSN
AFX Lighting Covina 32 Inch 2 Light Flush Mount - CVF32232C927ENSN
$134.00
1800lighting
AllModern Logan Flush Mount Ceramic in White/Brown, Size 14.25 H x 12.75 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 9B38A9D95CC64CFF83699D0F18F33FEC
AllModern Logan Flush Mount Ceramic in White/Brown, Size 14.25 H x 12.75 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 9B38A9D95CC64CFF83699D0F18F33FEC
$255.42
wayfair
ASPEN FLOORING American Hickory Blonde 9/16 in. T x 2 in. W x 78 in. L Flush Reducer Solid Wood Molding, Light
ASPEN FLOORING American Hickory Blonde 9/16 in. T x 2 in. W x 78 in. L Flush Reducer Solid Wood Molding, Light
$49.98
homedepot
Allegri Lemire 18 Inch 5 Light Flush Mount Lemire - 025943-010-FR001 - Crystal
Allegri Lemire 18 Inch 5 Light Flush Mount Lemire - 025943-010-FR001 - Crystal
$1,020.00
1800lighting
AllModern Brewer 3 - Light 16" Cluster Globe Semi Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
AllModern Brewer 3 - Light 16" Cluster Globe Semi Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair
$216.00
wayfair
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Caledonia 5 Inch 1 Light LED Semi Flush Mount - 516-1C-PC-G259-LED
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Caledonia 5 Inch 1 Light LED Semi Flush Mount - 516-1C-PC-G259-LED
$149.05
1800lighting
Alcott Hill® Melendy 1 - Light Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5576 44244411
Alcott Hill® Melendy 1 - Light Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Brown, Size 6.5 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5576 44244411
$169.99
wayfair
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair B22AA39930634D539BA83D813B44CA3E
AllModern Nomad 1 - Light Dimmable Flush Mount Ceramic/Metal in White, Size 20.0 H x 5.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair B22AA39930634D539BA83D813B44CA3E
$254.54
wayfair
simple designs fm3000wht round flushmount ceiling light with scroll swirl design, white
simple designs fm3000wht round flushmount ceiling light with scroll swirl design, white
$23.87
newegg
Elegant Designs Elipse Crystal 2 Light Round Ceiling Flush Mount - Gold
Elegant Designs Elipse Crystal 2 Light Round Ceiling Flush Mount - Gold
$109.00
($248.00
save 56%)
macy's
Tatum LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by AFX Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (TTMF1626L30D1SN)
Tatum LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by AFX Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Satin Nickel - (TTMF1626L30D1SN)
$302.00
ylighting
2nd Avenue Design Dean 48 Inch 6 Light Semi Flush Mount - 871493.48.SF.3ORBBRZ.FI
2nd Avenue Design Dean 48 Inch 6 Light Semi Flush Mount - 871493.48.SF.3ORBBRZ.FI
$4,500.00
1800lighting
17 Stories Benge 2 - Light 13" Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72F941D52DEB4853B5D4ABD519D16505
17 Stories Benge 2 - Light 13" Flush Mount Glass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 13.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair 72F941D52DEB4853B5D4ABD519D16505
$439.99
wayfair
AFX Apex 14.25-in Weathered Grey LED Flush Mount Light | APF1214LAJUDWG-LW
AFX Apex 14.25-in Weathered Grey LED Flush Mount Light | APF1214LAJUDWG-LW
$366.00
lowes
American Brass Five Light Semi-Flush Mount Kensgton Dark Bronze - One Size
American Brass Five Light Semi-Flush Mount Kensgton Dark Bronze - One Size
$1,208.49
overstock
Access Lighting Strike 2.0 9 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Strike 2.0 - 20801LEDD-WH/ACR - Modern Contemporary
Access Lighting Strike 2.0 9 Inch 1 Light LED Flush Mount Strike 2.0 - 20801LEDD-WH/ACR - Modern Contemporary
$67.50
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 2 - Light Simple Square Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 7.25 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair GCM-18RM-P
Arroyo Craftsman Glasgow 2 - Light Simple Square Flush Mount Glass in Gray, Size 7.25 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair GCM-18RM-P
$632.08
wayfair
Armetta 3 - Light 15.24" LED Semi Flush Mount
Armetta 3 - Light 15.24" LED Semi Flush Mount
$220.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Aqua Pro 27869 Water Fill Flush Mount
Aqua Pro 27869 Water Fill Flush Mount
$19.21
amazon
17 Stories Amell 1 - Light 6" Lantern Cylinder Semi Flush Mount Metal in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STSS8469 45252603
17 Stories Amell 1 - Light 6" Lantern Cylinder Semi Flush Mount Metal in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair STSS8469 45252603
$127.99
wayfair
Access Lighting Zenon 16-in Brushed Steel Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 20662-BS/OPL
Access Lighting Zenon 16-in Brushed Steel Incandescent Flush Mount Light | 20662-BS/OPL
$88.00
lowes
Alcott Hill® Melendy Dimmable Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Black, Size 7.0 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5577 44244447
Alcott Hill® Melendy Dimmable Flush Mount Glass/Ceramic in Black, Size 7.0 H x 14.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair ALTH5577 44244447
$169.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-RM-RC
Arroyo Craftsman Prairie 36 Inch 8 Light Semi Flush Mount - PCH-36-RM-RC
$4,290.00
1800lighting
Carmel LED Linear Suspension Light by Access Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (24896LEDD-MWH/ACR)
Carmel LED Linear Suspension Light by Access Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (24896LEDD-MWH/ACR)
$366.00
ylighting
Tristram 1 - Light 7.48'' Sputnik Dome LED Semi Flush Mount
Tristram 1 - Light 7.48'' Sputnik Dome LED Semi Flush Mount
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Beachcrest Home™ Nardone 1 - Light Simple Bell Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow | Wayfair BFCF11FA12D24DE68DAEF9E2159D06A2
Beachcrest Home™ Nardone 1 - Light Simple Bell Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow | Wayfair BFCF11FA12D24DE68DAEF9E2159D06A2
$122.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Nickole 1-Light 8.7" Semi Flush Mount Metal in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair 644F1D41F36848AD92C2304D66B0E0F6
Breakwater Bay Nickole 1-Light 8.7" Semi Flush Mount Metal in Black, Size 8.3 H x 8.7 W x 8.7 D in | Wayfair 644F1D41F36848AD92C2304D66B0E0F6
$61.99
wayfair
Telford Orchard - 6 Inch 11W 1 LED Flush Mount
Telford Orchard - 6 Inch 11W 1 LED Flush Mount
$58.49
overstock
Artistry Lighting ART15-CQ-201 Round Ceiling Medallion Glass, Size 2.5 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
Artistry Lighting ART15-CQ-201 Round Ceiling Medallion Glass, Size 2.5 H x 60.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair
$809.99
wayfair
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - MCM-6-4T-WO-AB
Arroyo Craftsman Mission 18 Inch 4 Light Semi Flush Mount - MCM-6-4T-WO-AB
$1,052.00
1800lighting
Aspen Creative 39003 Ceiling Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Yellow, 13" Diameter (13" x 5") Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative 39003 Ceiling Clip (1 Pack), Transitional Design in Light Yellow, 13" Diameter (13" x 5") Lamp Shade
$54.98
amazon
Gamero 2-Light 16" Flush Mount
Gamero 2-Light 16" Flush Mount
$640.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Innovations 516-1C-AB-MBD-9-SF One Light Semi-Flush Mount from Ballston Collection
Innovations 516-1C-AB-MBD-9-SF One Light Semi-Flush Mount from Ballston Collection
$145.25
amazon
ECA4F48C/SS ECA4 Belenus Collection Flush Mount D48in H21in Lt: 36 Chrome Finish (Swarovski Strass/Elements
ECA4F48C/SS ECA4 Belenus Collection Flush Mount D48in H21in Lt: 36 Chrome Finish (Swarovski Strass/Elements
$14,710.00
appliancesconnection
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Ballston Cone 16 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount Ballston Cone - 516-1C-WPC-GBC-162 - Modern Contemporary
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Ballston Cone 16 Inch 1 Light Semi Flush Mount Ballston Cone - 516-1C-WPC-GBC-162 - Modern Contemporary
$276.10
1800lighting
Mckissick 1 - Light Simple Bowl Flush Mount
Mckissick 1 - Light Simple Bowl Flush Mount
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DALS Lighting Cfled 18-in Satin Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFLEDR18-CC-SN
DALS Lighting Cfled 18-in Satin Nickel LED Flush Mount Light ENERGY STAR | CFLEDR18-CC-SN
$222.46
lowes
Hardware Heavy Duty Interlocking Flush Mount Z Clip Bracket For Headboards, Picture Frames (10 Pair), Easy to install, Use z clips to secure heavy.., By Rok
Hardware Heavy Duty Interlocking Flush Mount Z Clip Bracket For Headboards, Picture Frames (10 Pair), Easy to install, Use z clips to secure heavy.., By Rok
$37.18
walmart
Decor Therapy Septer Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Black
Decor Therapy Septer Flush Mount Ceiling Light, Black
$101.49
($144.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Currey and Company Confetti 14 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - 9000-0304
Currey and Company Confetti 14 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - 9000-0304
$1,152.80
1800lighting
66254-2-LA Newfield 2-Light Flush Mount in Oiled Bronze with Adapter
66254-2-LA Newfield 2-Light Flush Mount in Oiled Bronze with Adapter
$342.00
appliancesconnection
Berchmans 3 - Light 15.25" Simple Bowl Semi Flush Mount
Berchmans 3 - Light 15.25" Simple Bowl Semi Flush Mount
$80.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Casselman 3 - Light 15" Simple Bowl Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow, Size 13.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
Darby Home Co Casselman 3 - Light 15" Simple Bowl Semi Flush Mount Glass in White/Yellow, Size 13.5 H x 15.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair
$161.26
wayfair
Flush Mount Lighting
