Chandeliers

featured

Temaraia 3 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier

$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Ren Wil Lpc4301 Hazelwood 10 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier

$636.00
walmart
featured

Savoy House Chatham 34 Inch 8 Light Chandelier Chatham - 1-306-8-89 - Transitional

$690.00
1800lighting

Trans Globe Lighting 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Marbleized Glass Shades (NEW OPEN BOX)

$199.47
walmart

Sea Gull Lighting Elmwood 9-Light Brushed Nickel Modern Transitional Hanging Candlestick Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades

$657.96
homedepot

Kichler 2216TZG 6-Light Larissa Incandescent Chandelier, Tannery Bronze

$611.30
amazon

Kichler City Lights 7-Light Classic Pewter Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 42940CLP

$1,274.99
lowes

Kichler Lighting Moderne Collection 2-light Olde Bronze LED Chandelier

$1,429.99
overstock

Livex Lighting 89111 Hand-Made 4-Clip Silkette Drum Hardback Chandelier Shade, Ivory

$12.80
amazon

Winslow Large Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (44035BK)

$414.99
ylighting

Livex Lighting 40027-91 Chandelier, Medium, Brushed Nickel

$834.90
amazon

Kichler Harmony Chandelier 3-Light in Olde Bronze

$294.99
lightsonline
Advertisement

Livex Lighting Soho 6 Light Scandinavian Gray Chandelier

$199.90
homedepot

Kichler Lighting Winslow 18 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 44029OZ

$144.99
1800lighting

Two Tier Parallel Ring LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (CHB0042-2B-SN-CR-CA1-L1)

$11,380.00
ylighting

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell Cage 24 Inch 2 Light LED Chandelier Large Bell Cage - 209-BK-G74-CE-LED - Restoration-Vintage

$553.30
1800lighting

Livex Lighting Williamsburgh 26 Inch 12 Light Chandelier - 5012-07

$429.90
1800lighting

Maple So LED Chandelier by Itama - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (SOMAP65FRC)

$8,930.00
ylighting

Kohler 2 - Light Unique/Statement Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in White | Wayfair K-23660-CH02-WHL

$459.00
wayfair

Livex Lighting Noria 5 Light Black Chandelier

$699.90
homedepot

Loon Peak® Saffo 5-Light Shaded Wagon Wheel Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair D975519D274F44928FDBF951F30CB25D

$6,099.99
wayfair

KOHLER Damask 5-Light Polished Nickel Chandelier

$1,299.00
homedepot

Livex Lighting 50576-64 Gramercy 6-Light Chandelier, Hand Painted Palacial Bronze

$1,744.31
amazon

Kichler Moyra 4-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 44239BK

$684.99
lowes
Advertisement

Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 27 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8440-16-AMBR-DBRZ

$638.00
1800lighting

B22 8W LED Candle Light Bulb Chandelier Lamp Spotlight High Power AC85-265V

$8.49
walmart

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Bell 21 Inch 2 Light Mini Chandelier - 209-PN-G58

$392.70
1800lighting

Arrighetto 2 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier

$629.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Livex Lighting 1343-07 Essex 3-Light Convertible Chandelier/Ceiling Mount, Bronze

$117.02
($194.95 save 40%)
amazon

Livex Lighting Glendale 5 Light Chandelier Glendale - 41275-01 - Transitional

$314.90
1800lighting

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Bell 19 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Bell - 207-PC-G58 - Restoration-Vintage

$519.20
1800lighting

Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 28 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8500-20-LACE-CROM

$888.00
1800lighting

Kichler Lighting Crystal Persuasion 30 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - 42030CH

$889.99
1800lighting

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Oxford 24 Inch 2 Light Chandelier Small Oxford - 209-BB-G534 - Restoration-Vintage

$392.70
1800lighting

Farmhouse Chandelier 4 lights Glass X-shape Wood Kitchen Island - Grey Wooden - L27.5"xW9.8"xH9.8"

$331.99
overstock

Modern Farmhouse Wagon Wheel Chandelier for Living Room/ 6-Light Candle Style - D20" X H21.5"

$266.04
($312.99 save 15%)
overstock
Advertisement

LNC Lupus 6-Light Handmade Distressed White and Rustic Bronze Farmhouse Chandelier | A03235

$510.14
lowes

Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell 21 Inch 2 Light LED Mini Chandelier - 209-AB-G73-LED

$438.90
1800lighting

Fusion - Aria 4-Light Intersecting Chandelier - Cylinder with Flat Rim Artisan Glass Shade in Mercury - Dark Bronze Finish

$438.73
amazon

Kichler Amaryliss 3-light Polished Nickel Linear Chandelier

$874.99
overstock

Loon Peak® Bemis 3 - Light Shaded Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair 16F144B6A8014F1C9D92D195CAAD3D74

$849.99
wayfair

Living District Briggs 6 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in Black/Yellow | Wayfair LD642D36BRK

$239.99
wayfair

Livex Trumbull 6-Light Chandelier - Antique Bronze

$701.10
($1,499.00 save -70010%)
macy's

Hammerton Studio Aalto 53 Inch 9 Light LED Chandelier Aalto - CHB0049-54-FB-RA-001-L1 - Modern Contemporary

$6,725.00
1800lighting

James R. Moder Murano 12 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 96323AG2SE-97

$1,044.00
1800lighting

Kalco Milo 10-Light Mid-Century Modern Chandelier in Black and Vintage Brass

$1,246.00
lightsonline

Ponderosa 5031PD/8045 8-Light Chandelier in Ponderosa with Leather Wrapped

$1,548.00
appliancesconnection

Justice Design Group Limoges 42 Inch 36 Light Chandelier Limoges - POR-8712-10-WFAL-DBRZ - Modern Contemporary

$3,918.00
1800lighting
Advertisement

KUNPENG Modern Fashion Ceiling Lamp For Home Office in Black, Size 8.6 H x 46.8 W x 46.8 D in | Wayfair WY21100720095001

$163.99
wayfair

Orren Ellis Earlscourt 6 - Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Metal in Gray | Wayfair D89A3FF0F27F4A05B5C2DF90756167C1

$314.99
wayfair

Astoria Grand Fagundes 9-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Glass/Metal in Brown | Wayfair 57364 AGB CBK

$2,243.33
wayfair

Scottdale 6-Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier

$669.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mercer Edge - 100W Three Light Chandelier Brushed Nickel Finish with Etched/White Glass-Bailey

$135.23
walmart

Arroyo Craftsman Carmel 27 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - CCH-8-4B-GW-BK

$1,854.00
1800lighting

Astoria Grand Soderberg 10-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Yellow | Wayfair B455CD03B37541C3BD770FA32DC55822

$2,369.99
wayfair

Oval Capiz Chandelier By Anthropologie in Gold

$898.00
anthropologie us

Access Lighting Nido 6-Light Chandelier in Matte Chrome

$46.80
($58.50 save 20%)
lightsonline

Arroyo Craftsman Monterey 41 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - MCH-12-4PF-CR-BK

$2,578.00
1800lighting

6-Light Polished Nickel, Silvered Graphite Finish Wave Pattern With Socket And Bulb Chandelier Made

$246.44
walmart

Ashley Harbour Lucca 6-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | DS19286A

$407.98
lowes
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com