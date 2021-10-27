Chandeliers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Ceiling Lights
Chandeliers
Chandeliers
Share
Chandeliers
Temaraia 3 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier
featured
Temaraia 3 - Light Unique Drum Chandelier
$489.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ren Wil Lpc4301 Hazelwood 10 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier
featured
Ren Wil Lpc4301 Hazelwood 10 Light 52" Wide Linear Chandelier
$636.00
walmart
Savoy House Chatham 34 Inch 8 Light Chandelier Chatham - 1-306-8-89 - Transitional
featured
Savoy House Chatham 34 Inch 8 Light Chandelier Chatham - 1-306-8-89 - Transitional
$690.00
1800lighting
Trans Globe Lighting 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Marbleized Glass Shades (NEW OPEN BOX)
Trans Globe Lighting 5-Light Brushed Nickel Chandelier with Marbleized Glass Shades (NEW OPEN BOX)
$199.47
walmart
Sea Gull Lighting Elmwood 9-Light Brushed Nickel Modern Transitional Hanging Candlestick Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades
Sea Gull Lighting Elmwood 9-Light Brushed Nickel Modern Transitional Hanging Candlestick Chandelier with Satin Etched Glass Shades
$657.96
homedepot
Kichler 2216TZG 6-Light Larissa Incandescent Chandelier, Tannery Bronze
Kichler 2216TZG 6-Light Larissa Incandescent Chandelier, Tannery Bronze
$611.30
amazon
Kichler City Lights 7-Light Classic Pewter Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 42940CLP
Kichler City Lights 7-Light Classic Pewter Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 42940CLP
$1,274.99
lowes
Kichler Lighting Moderne Collection 2-light Olde Bronze LED Chandelier
Kichler Lighting Moderne Collection 2-light Olde Bronze LED Chandelier
$1,429.99
overstock
Livex Lighting 89111 Hand-Made 4-Clip Silkette Drum Hardback Chandelier Shade, Ivory
Livex Lighting 89111 Hand-Made 4-Clip Silkette Drum Hardback Chandelier Shade, Ivory
$12.80
amazon
Winslow Large Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (44035BK)
Winslow Large Chandelier by Kichler - Color: Matte - Finish: Matte - (44035BK)
$414.99
ylighting
Livex Lighting 40027-91 Chandelier, Medium, Brushed Nickel
Livex Lighting 40027-91 Chandelier, Medium, Brushed Nickel
$834.90
amazon
Kichler Harmony Chandelier 3-Light in Olde Bronze
Kichler Harmony Chandelier 3-Light in Olde Bronze
$294.99
lightsonline
Advertisement
Livex Lighting Soho 6 Light Scandinavian Gray Chandelier
Livex Lighting Soho 6 Light Scandinavian Gray Chandelier
$199.90
homedepot
Kichler Lighting Winslow 18 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 44029OZ
Kichler Lighting Winslow 18 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 44029OZ
$144.99
1800lighting
Two Tier Parallel Ring LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (CHB0042-2B-SN-CR-CA1-L1)
Two Tier Parallel Ring LED Chandelier by Hammerton Studio - Color: Silver - Finish: Silver - (CHB0042-2B-SN-CR-CA1-L1)
$11,380.00
ylighting
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell Cage 24 Inch 2 Light LED Chandelier Large Bell Cage - 209-BK-G74-CE-LED - Restoration-Vintage
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell Cage 24 Inch 2 Light LED Chandelier Large Bell Cage - 209-BK-G74-CE-LED - Restoration-Vintage
$553.30
1800lighting
Livex Lighting Williamsburgh 26 Inch 12 Light Chandelier - 5012-07
Livex Lighting Williamsburgh 26 Inch 12 Light Chandelier - 5012-07
$429.90
1800lighting
Maple So LED Chandelier by Itama - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (SOMAP65FRC)
Maple So LED Chandelier by Itama - Color: Copper - Finish: Polished - (SOMAP65FRC)
$8,930.00
ylighting
Kohler 2 - Light Unique/Statement Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in White | Wayfair K-23660-CH02-WHL
Kohler 2 - Light Unique/Statement Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in White | Wayfair K-23660-CH02-WHL
$459.00
wayfair
Livex Lighting Noria 5 Light Black Chandelier
Livex Lighting Noria 5 Light Black Chandelier
$699.90
homedepot
Loon Peak® Saffo 5-Light Shaded Wagon Wheel Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair D975519D274F44928FDBF951F30CB25D
Loon Peak® Saffo 5-Light Shaded Wagon Wheel Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair D975519D274F44928FDBF951F30CB25D
$6,099.99
wayfair
KOHLER Damask 5-Light Polished Nickel Chandelier
KOHLER Damask 5-Light Polished Nickel Chandelier
$1,299.00
homedepot
Livex Lighting 50576-64 Gramercy 6-Light Chandelier, Hand Painted Palacial Bronze
Livex Lighting 50576-64 Gramercy 6-Light Chandelier, Hand Painted Palacial Bronze
$1,744.31
amazon
Kichler Moyra 4-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 44239BK
Kichler Moyra 4-Light Black Modern/Contemporary Chandelier | 44239BK
$684.99
lowes
Advertisement
Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 27 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8440-16-AMBR-DBRZ
Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 27 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8440-16-AMBR-DBRZ
$638.00
1800lighting
B22 8W LED Candle Light Bulb Chandelier Lamp Spotlight High Power AC85-265V
B22 8W LED Candle Light Bulb Chandelier Lamp Spotlight High Power AC85-265V
$8.49
walmart
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Bell 21 Inch 2 Light Mini Chandelier - 209-PN-G58
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Bell 21 Inch 2 Light Mini Chandelier - 209-PN-G58
$392.70
1800lighting
Arrighetto 2 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
Arrighetto 2 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier
$629.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Livex Lighting 1343-07 Essex 3-Light Convertible Chandelier/Ceiling Mount, Bronze
Livex Lighting 1343-07 Essex 3-Light Convertible Chandelier/Ceiling Mount, Bronze
$117.02
($194.95
save 40%)
amazon
Livex Lighting Glendale 5 Light Chandelier Glendale - 41275-01 - Transitional
Livex Lighting Glendale 5 Light Chandelier Glendale - 41275-01 - Transitional
$314.90
1800lighting
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Bell 19 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Bell - 207-PC-G58 - Restoration-Vintage
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Bell 19 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier Bell - 207-PC-G58 - Restoration-Vintage
$519.20
1800lighting
Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 28 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8500-20-LACE-CROM
Justice Design Group Veneto Luce 28 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - GLA-8500-20-LACE-CROM
$888.00
1800lighting
Kichler Lighting Crystal Persuasion 30 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - 42030CH
Kichler Lighting Crystal Persuasion 30 Inch 5 Light Chandelier - 42030CH
$889.99
1800lighting
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Oxford 24 Inch 2 Light Chandelier Small Oxford - 209-BB-G534 - Restoration-Vintage
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Small Oxford 24 Inch 2 Light Chandelier Small Oxford - 209-BB-G534 - Restoration-Vintage
$392.70
1800lighting
Farmhouse Chandelier 4 lights Glass X-shape Wood Kitchen Island - Grey Wooden - L27.5"xW9.8"xH9.8"
Farmhouse Chandelier 4 lights Glass X-shape Wood Kitchen Island - Grey Wooden - L27.5"xW9.8"xH9.8"
$331.99
overstock
Modern Farmhouse Wagon Wheel Chandelier for Living Room/ 6-Light Candle Style - D20" X H21.5"
Modern Farmhouse Wagon Wheel Chandelier for Living Room/ 6-Light Candle Style - D20" X H21.5"
$266.04
($312.99
save 15%)
overstock
Advertisement
LNC Lupus 6-Light Handmade Distressed White and Rustic Bronze Farmhouse Chandelier | A03235
LNC Lupus 6-Light Handmade Distressed White and Rustic Bronze Farmhouse Chandelier | A03235
$510.14
lowes
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell 21 Inch 2 Light LED Mini Chandelier - 209-AB-G73-LED
Innovations Lighting Bruno Marashlian Large Bell 21 Inch 2 Light LED Mini Chandelier - 209-AB-G73-LED
$438.90
1800lighting
Fusion - Aria 4-Light Intersecting Chandelier - Cylinder with Flat Rim Artisan Glass Shade in Mercury - Dark Bronze Finish
Fusion - Aria 4-Light Intersecting Chandelier - Cylinder with Flat Rim Artisan Glass Shade in Mercury - Dark Bronze Finish
$438.73
amazon
Kichler Amaryliss 3-light Polished Nickel Linear Chandelier
Kichler Amaryliss 3-light Polished Nickel Linear Chandelier
$874.99
overstock
Loon Peak® Bemis 3 - Light Shaded Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair 16F144B6A8014F1C9D92D195CAAD3D74
Loon Peak® Bemis 3 - Light Shaded Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair 16F144B6A8014F1C9D92D195CAAD3D74
$849.99
wayfair
Living District Briggs 6 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in Black/Yellow | Wayfair LD642D36BRK
Living District Briggs 6 - Light Sputnik Modern Linear Chandelier Glass/Metal in Black/Yellow | Wayfair LD642D36BRK
$239.99
wayfair
Livex Trumbull 6-Light Chandelier - Antique Bronze
Livex Trumbull 6-Light Chandelier - Antique Bronze
$701.10
($1,499.00
save -70010%)
macy's
Hammerton Studio Aalto 53 Inch 9 Light LED Chandelier Aalto - CHB0049-54-FB-RA-001-L1 - Modern Contemporary
Hammerton Studio Aalto 53 Inch 9 Light LED Chandelier Aalto - CHB0049-54-FB-RA-001-L1 - Modern Contemporary
$6,725.00
1800lighting
James R. Moder Murano 12 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 96323AG2SE-97
James R. Moder Murano 12 Inch 3 Light Mini Chandelier - 96323AG2SE-97
$1,044.00
1800lighting
Kalco Milo 10-Light Mid-Century Modern Chandelier in Black and Vintage Brass
Kalco Milo 10-Light Mid-Century Modern Chandelier in Black and Vintage Brass
$1,246.00
lightsonline
Ponderosa 5031PD/8045 8-Light Chandelier in Ponderosa with Leather Wrapped
Ponderosa 5031PD/8045 8-Light Chandelier in Ponderosa with Leather Wrapped
$1,548.00
appliancesconnection
Justice Design Group Limoges 42 Inch 36 Light Chandelier Limoges - POR-8712-10-WFAL-DBRZ - Modern Contemporary
Justice Design Group Limoges 42 Inch 36 Light Chandelier Limoges - POR-8712-10-WFAL-DBRZ - Modern Contemporary
$3,918.00
1800lighting
Advertisement
KUNPENG Modern Fashion Ceiling Lamp For Home Office in Black, Size 8.6 H x 46.8 W x 46.8 D in | Wayfair WY21100720095001
KUNPENG Modern Fashion Ceiling Lamp For Home Office in Black, Size 8.6 H x 46.8 W x 46.8 D in | Wayfair WY21100720095001
$163.99
wayfair
Orren Ellis Earlscourt 6 - Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Metal in Gray | Wayfair D89A3FF0F27F4A05B5C2DF90756167C1
Orren Ellis Earlscourt 6 - Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Metal in Gray | Wayfair D89A3FF0F27F4A05B5C2DF90756167C1
$314.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Fagundes 9-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Glass/Metal in Brown | Wayfair 57364 AGB CBK
Astoria Grand Fagundes 9-Light Candle Style Geometric Chandelier Glass/Metal in Brown | Wayfair 57364 AGB CBK
$2,243.33
wayfair
Scottdale 6-Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
Scottdale 6-Light Shaded Classic / Traditional Chandelier
$669.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer Edge - 100W Three Light Chandelier Brushed Nickel Finish with Etched/White Glass-Bailey
Mercer Edge - 100W Three Light Chandelier Brushed Nickel Finish with Etched/White Glass-Bailey
$135.23
walmart
Arroyo Craftsman Carmel 27 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - CCH-8-4B-GW-BK
Arroyo Craftsman Carmel 27 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - CCH-8-4B-GW-BK
$1,854.00
1800lighting
Astoria Grand Soderberg 10-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Yellow | Wayfair B455CD03B37541C3BD770FA32DC55822
Astoria Grand Soderberg 10-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Yellow | Wayfair B455CD03B37541C3BD770FA32DC55822
$2,369.99
wayfair
Oval Capiz Chandelier By Anthropologie in Gold
Oval Capiz Chandelier By Anthropologie in Gold
$898.00
anthropologie us
Access Lighting Nido 6-Light Chandelier in Matte Chrome
Access Lighting Nido 6-Light Chandelier in Matte Chrome
$46.80
($58.50
save 20%)
lightsonline
Arroyo Craftsman Monterey 41 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - MCH-12-4PF-CR-BK
Arroyo Craftsman Monterey 41 Inch 4 Light Chandelier - MCH-12-4PF-CR-BK
$2,578.00
1800lighting
6-Light Polished Nickel, Silvered Graphite Finish Wave Pattern With Socket And Bulb Chandelier Made
6-Light Polished Nickel, Silvered Graphite Finish Wave Pattern With Socket And Bulb Chandelier Made
$246.44
walmart
Ashley Harbour Lucca 6-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | DS19286A
Ashley Harbour Lucca 6-Light Matte Black Transitional Chandelier | DS19286A
$407.98
lowes
Load More
Chandeliers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.