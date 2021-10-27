Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Shop
Decor
Lighting
Lighting
Lighting
Lighting Accessories
Bathroom & Vanity Lighting
Wall
Ceiling Lights
Lamps
Novelty Lighting
Track
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
featured
ANDlight Spotlight Volumes C Series Table Lamp - Color: Gold
$1,195.00
lumens
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
featured
Keyon 1 - Light LED Dimmable Wall Sconce
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elk Lighting 570-3C-BL-LED Vanity Light, Polished Chrome
featured
Elk Lighting 570-3C-BL-LED Vanity Light, Polished Chrome
$189.99
amazon
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
Edison Brass Wall Sconces Set Of Two Sconce Plug In With Switch Swing Arm
$243.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fleur De Lis Living Blankenship 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 27.5 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
Fleur De Lis Living Blankenship 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in Brown, Size 11.25 H x 27.5 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
$379.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
Latitude Run® Donashia 1 Light Wall Sconce Glass in Brown, Size 20.75 H x 4.5 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair C53E40561D3F4FCABF6A2EC1C1E16A6C
$310.00
wayfair
Longshore Tides Mitchell 2-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in Yellow/Black, Size 8.0 H x 14.5 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Mitchell 2-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in Yellow/Black, Size 8.0 H x 14.5 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair
$187.74
wayfair
Longshore Tides Michell 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in White/Black/Yellow, Size 8.25 H x 21.5 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
Longshore Tides Michell 3-Light Dimmable Vanity Light Glass in White/Black/Yellow, Size 8.25 H x 21.5 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
$309.99
wayfair
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
Dimmable 71" Torchiere Floor Lamp
$289.99
wayfairnorthamerica
KUNPENG Modern Fashion Ceiling Lamp For Home Office in Black, Size 8.6 H x 46.8 W x 46.8 D in | Wayfair WY21100720095001
KUNPENG Modern Fashion Ceiling Lamp For Home Office in Black, Size 8.6 H x 46.8 W x 46.8 D in | Wayfair WY21100720095001
$163.99
wayfair
Urbai 3.5-Inch Square Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Brushed Chrome - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (UR3BC-04BR2790S)
Urbai 3.5-Inch Square Adjustable Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Brushed Chrome - Finish: Brushed Chrome - (UR3BC-04BR2790S)
$91.08
ylighting
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Bond 35.3" Sconce Glass/Metal in Black, Size 35.3 H x 5.5 W x 7.6 D in | Wayfair 926450-11ST
$3,099.99
wayfair
Ekena Millwork CMPP20CNABS Cannes Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 6 7/8"ID x 1/2"P, Antiqued Brass
Ekena Millwork CMPP20CNABS Cannes Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 6 7/8"ID x 1/2"P, Antiqued Brass
$55.72
amazon
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Natural Inspirations 22 - Light Cluster Bulb Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting Natural Inspirations 22 - Light Cluster Bulb Pendant Glass in Gray, Size 3.5 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$14,199.99
wayfair
American Brass Five Light Chandelier Kaya collection Pewter - One Size
American Brass Five Light Chandelier Kaya collection Pewter - One Size
$1,268.49
overstock
17 Stories Rugeley 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant Glass in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair E2ECA5D012AC42B3ACD218793739CDCE
17 Stories Rugeley 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant Glass in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair E2ECA5D012AC42B3ACD218793739CDCE
$112.99
wayfair
Adesso 4134-22 Outreach Arc Lamp, 64-90 in, 150W Incandescent/CFL, Brushed Steel Finish, 1 Floor Lamp
Adesso 4134-22 Outreach Arc Lamp, 64-90 in, 150W Incandescent/CFL, Brushed Steel Finish, 1 Floor Lamp
$168.85
($300.00
save 44%)
amazon
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Fannin 2 - Light Dimmable Armed Sconce Glass/Metal in Gray, Size 10.2 H x 13.9 W x 7.1 D in | Wayfair
$77.99
wayfair
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
Crownstone 890750 Wall Sconce by Fine Art Handcrafted Lighting - Color: Clear - Finish: Textured - (890750-21ST)
$2,025.00
ylighting
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
Todd Table Lamp by Alder & Ore - Color: Grey - Finish: Matte - (SAO2041033)
$456.00
($1,140.00
save -45500%)
ylighting
Slant Square Bell Hardback Lampshade with Washe r Fitter
Slant Square Bell Hardback Lampshade with Washe r Fitter
$41.98
qvc
Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (LD3BC-043090W2)
Concerto 3.5 Inch LED Adjustable Square Trim by Contrast Lighting - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Chrome - (LD3BC-043090W2)
$174.60
ylighting
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
Philip Linen Drum Pendant Light by Alder & Ore - Color: White - Finish: Textured - (SAO2022588)
$913.00
ylighting
Access Lighting Spa LED Round Vanity
Access Lighting Spa LED Round Vanity
$773.49
overstock
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
AHS Lighting SD1628-10WD Mix 'N Match Star Fish Drum Lamp Shade with Washer Fitter, 10-Inches, Navy
$37.11
amazon
Astoria Grand Soderberg 5-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair DB1FE4F2AD1542618B42BC3BFD19F70C
Astoria Grand Soderberg 5-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier Metal in Brown | Wayfair DB1FE4F2AD1542618B42BC3BFD19F70C
$719.99
wayfair
17 Stories 12 Lights Adjustable Spider Chandelier Frame For Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Showroom, Max 45" Metal in Black | Wayfair
17 Stories 12 Lights Adjustable Spider Chandelier Frame For Living Room Dining Room Bedroom Showroom, Max 45" Metal in Black | Wayfair
$219.99
wayfair
Holden 4-Light Vanity Light
Holden 4-Light Vanity Light
$235.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adesso® Bowery 73.5"H Antique Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Off-White Textured Drum Shade (4249-21)
Adesso® Bowery 73.5"H Antique Brass Arc Floor Lamp with Off-White Textured Drum Shade (4249-21)
$155.00
staples
Double 2-Gang Toggle Light Switch Wall Plate
Double 2-Gang Toggle Light Switch Wall Plate
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Metal Light Switch Plate Outlet Cover (Coffee Beans Mocha Press Maker Teal Brown Stripes - Double Duplex)
Metal Light Switch Plate Outlet Cover (Coffee Beans Mocha Press Maker Teal Brown Stripes - Double Duplex)
$13.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
Livex Lighting Oasis 3 Light Antique Brass Semi-Flush Mount
$149.90
homedepot
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
Arroyo Craftsman A-Line 9 Inch Wall Sconce - AB-1T-WO-AB
$372.00
1800lighting
Arroyo Craftsman Avenue 14 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Pier Lamp Avenue - AVC-8-AM-RC - Craftsman-Mission
Arroyo Craftsman Avenue 14 Inch Tall 1 Light Outdoor Pier Lamp Avenue - AVC-8-AM-RC - Craftsman-Mission
$546.00
1800lighting
Cal Lighting Akaki 6-Light Wood and Metal Industrial Chandelier | FX-3706-6
Cal Lighting Akaki 6-Light Wood and Metal Industrial Chandelier | FX-3706-6
$921.48
lowes
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
Arroyo Craftsman Huntington 15 Inch 2 Light Semi Flush Mount - HCM-4L-2DT-TN-AC
$360.00
1800lighting
Allegri Mendelssohn 24 Inch Wall Sconce Mendelssohn - 10493-016-FR000 - Traditional
Allegri Mendelssohn 24 Inch Wall Sconce Mendelssohn - 10493-016-FR000 - Traditional
$3,144.00
1800lighting
17 Stories Malila 9 - Light Unique Wagon Wheel Chandelier Wood in Black/Brown | Wayfair 92FDD3DA4A4E4C62B2B1AAC7B644E8FC
17 Stories Malila 9 - Light Unique Wagon Wheel Chandelier Wood in Black/Brown | Wayfair 92FDD3DA4A4E4C62B2B1AAC7B644E8FC
$192.99
wayfair
Rialto Rectangle Wall or Ceiling Light by Ai Lati Lights - Color: White - Finish: White - (LL3070)
Rialto Rectangle Wall or Ceiling Light by Ai Lati Lights - Color: White - Finish: White - (LL3070)
$834.61
($981.90
save 15%)
ylighting
Adesso Oslo Floor Lamp, Matte Black
Adesso Oslo Floor Lamp, Matte Black
$131.19
($170.00
save 23%)
walmartusa
Metal Wire-Shaped 3-Lights Industrial Pendant Lighting For Kitchen Island Dining Room Living Room
Metal Wire-Shaped 3-Lights Industrial Pendant Lighting For Kitchen Island Dining Room Living Room
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Access Lighting - Netherton - 24 Inch 23W 1 LED Bath Vanity Matte Black Finish
Access Lighting - Netherton - 24 Inch 23W 1 LED Bath Vanity Matte Black Finish
$135.00
walmart
[US-STOCK] Square 10 Pcs 6W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Down Light Bulb Lamp 85-265V AC
[US-STOCK] Square 10 Pcs 6W LED Recessed Ceiling Panel Down Light Bulb Lamp 85-265V AC
$67.19
walmart
AFX Lighting T5l 24 Inch LED Light Bar T5l - T5L2-24RRB - Modern Contemporary
AFX Lighting T5l 24 Inch LED Light Bar T5l - T5L2-24RRB - Modern Contemporary
$93.00
1800lighting
Access Lighting Inari Silk 7.5-in x 5.25-in Wicker Amber Pendant Light Shade in Brown | 23118-WAMB
Access Lighting Inari Silk 7.5-in x 5.25-in Wicker Amber Pendant Light Shade in Brown | 23118-WAMB
$34.98
lowes
ALOA DECOR 5-Light Industrial Rectangle Island Chandeliers Matte Black Farmhouse Chandelier
ALOA DECOR 5-Light Industrial Rectangle Island Chandeliers Matte Black Farmhouse Chandelier
$174.42
($205.21
save 15%)
homedepot
Access Lighting Tahoe 36" 2-Light Bathroom Vanity Light in Brushed Steel
Access Lighting Tahoe 36" 2-Light Bathroom Vanity Light in Brushed Steel
$29.20
($36.50
save 20%)
lightsonline
Hogan 1-Light Armed Sconce
Hogan 1-Light Armed Sconce
$349.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
AllModern Nora 1 - Light Single Geometric LED Pendant in Gray/White/Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$320.00
wayfair
4PCS Solar Stair Lamp Landscape Courtyard Solar Light Wall Fence Lamps
4PCS Solar Stair Lamp Landscape Courtyard Solar Light Wall Fence Lamps
$17.99
walmart
Ekena Millwork CMWPCH Chevron Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 22"OD x 5 3/4"ID x 3/8"T, Alder
Ekena Millwork CMWPCH Chevron Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 22"OD x 5 3/4"ID x 3/8"T, Alder
$37.15
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPCO Cohen Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 6 7/8"ID x 1/4"T, Red Oak
Ekena Millwork CMWPCO Cohen Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 6 7/8"ID x 1/4"T, Red Oak
$21.18
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPCN Cannes Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 34"OD x 11 5/8"ID x 3/8"T, Alder
Ekena Millwork CMWPCN Cannes Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 34"OD x 11 5/8"ID x 3/8"T, Alder
$81.16
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPAU Augustus Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 26"OD x 9 1/8"ID x 1/4"T, Hickory
Ekena Millwork CMWPAU Augustus Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 26"OD x 9 1/8"ID x 1/4"T, Hickory
$36.44
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPFO Florin Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 7"ID x 3/8"T, Hickory
Ekena Millwork CMWPFO Florin Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 20"OD x 7"ID x 3/8"T, Hickory
$29.03
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPGD Guardian Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 28"OD x 10 7/8"ID x 3/8"T, Cherry
Ekena Millwork CMWPGD Guardian Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 28"OD x 10 7/8"ID x 3/8"T, Cherry
$61.92
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPHO Hoover Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 26"W x 13"H x 9 5/8"ID x 1/4"T, Hickory
Ekena Millwork CMWPHO Hoover Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 26"W x 13"H x 9 5/8"ID x 1/4"T, Hickory
$20.95
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPAU Augustus Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 38"OD x 13 3/8"ID x 3/8"T, Cherry
Ekena Millwork CMWPAU Augustus Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 38"OD x 13 3/8"ID x 3/8"T, Cherry
$109.47
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPFF Fink Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 38"OD x 13 3/4"ID x 3/8"T, Walnut
Ekena Millwork CMWPFF Fink Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 38"OD x 13 3/4"ID x 3/8"T, Walnut
$118.93
amazon
Ekena Millwork CMWPFF Fink Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 30"OD x 10 7/8"ID x 1/4"T, Alder
Ekena Millwork CMWPFF Fink Wood Fretwork Pierced Ceiling Medallion, 30"OD x 10 7/8"ID x 1/4"T, Alder
$58.50
amazon
Lighting
