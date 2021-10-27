Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Wreaths & Garlands
Wreaths
Wreaths
Share
Wreaths
Northlight 48" Canadian Pine Artificial Christm as Wreath
featured
Northlight 48" Canadian Pine Artificial Christm as Wreath
$85.03
qvc
Puleo International 24" Artificial Spring Mixed Floral Wreath
featured
Puleo International 24" Artificial Spring Mixed Floral Wreath
$56.49
qvc
Pine Cone Holly Berry Wreath 24"
featured
Pine Cone Holly Berry Wreath 24"
$43.49
overstock
9.5" Green Foliage & White Rose Mini Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®
9.5" Green Foliage & White Rose Mini Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Bayou Breeze Welcome Burlap Pineapple 18" Deco Mesh Wreath Burlap/Deco Mesh in Black/Green/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Welcome Burlap Pineapple 18" Deco Mesh Wreath Burlap/Deco Mesh in Black/Green/Yellow, Size 18.0 H x 18.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$143.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ 30" Lighted PVC Wreath in Red/White, Size 18.0 H x 6.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair C96F8693DF794EB3AB0CBE83BFB6DE44
Andover Mills™ 30" Lighted PVC Wreath in Red/White, Size 18.0 H x 6.0 W x 52.0 D in | Wayfair C96F8693DF794EB3AB0CBE83BFB6DE44
$45.99
wayfair
Lamb's Ear Heart Wreath - Valentine's Front Door Decor - Greenery Wedding Decoration - Valentines Gift
Lamb's Ear Heart Wreath - Valentine's Front Door Decor - Greenery Wedding Decoration - Valentines Gift
$92.95
amazon
August Grove® 24" Silk Wreath Silk in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 24.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 5BD220CFDE0741CC949DFB51F6D469D1
August Grove® 24" Silk Wreath Silk in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 24.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 5BD220CFDE0741CC949DFB51F6D469D1
$67.99
wayfair
August Grove® Light Hotag 22" Plastic Wreath in Green, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair AGGR2665 37986144
August Grove® Light Hotag 22" Plastic Wreath in Green, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair AGGR2665 37986144
$43.99
($59.99
save 27%)
wayfair
Rise and Shine Farmhouse Handmade 24" Deco Mesh Wreath
Rise and Shine Farmhouse Handmade 24" Deco Mesh Wreath
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Preserved 10" Driftwood Wreath
Preserved 10" Driftwood Wreath
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Admired By Nature 24" Poinsettia/Pine Cone Wreath ABN4S006-CM-GD, Gold Cream
Admired By Nature 24" Poinsettia/Pine Cone Wreath ABN4S006-CM-GD, Gold Cream
$57.55
amazon
August Grove® Trig 24" Foam Wreath in Red, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 55CFEE2A64CC420B806DFC1446ED710E
August Grove® Trig 24" Foam Wreath in Red, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 55CFEE2A64CC420B806DFC1446ED710E
$61.99
wayfair
August Grove® Mixed Flower 19" Silk Wreath Silk in Blue/Green, Size 19.0 H x 19.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG2806 42518630
August Grove® Mixed Flower 19" Silk Wreath Silk in Blue/Green, Size 19.0 H x 19.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG2806 42518630
$53.99
($79.00
save 32%)
wayfair
August Grove® 19" Silk Wreath Silk in Orange, Size 19.0 H x 19.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 2084BC8CB3F2496C86B642B3F0E27171
August Grove® 19" Silk Wreath Silk in Orange, Size 19.0 H x 19.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 2084BC8CB3F2496C86B642B3F0E27171
$57.99
wayfair
August Grove® Frosted Pine 13" Lighted Plastic Wreath Greenery in Green/White, Size 13.0 H x 13.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Frosted Pine 13" Lighted Plastic Wreath Greenery in Green/White, Size 13.0 H x 13.0 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
August Grove® 22" Fabric Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F41FD70DF93E475FB31ECBF1ECCC95EB
August Grove® 22" Fabric Wreath in Orange, Size 22.0 H x 22.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair F41FD70DF93E475FB31ECBF1ECCC95EB
$52.99
wayfair
Fall Pumpkin Sunflower Cone 24" Polyester Wreath
Fall Pumpkin Sunflower Cone 24" Polyester Wreath
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze 24" Polyester Wreath Silk/Metal/Greenery in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5B75CBCFB767441A85085136182F9588
Bayou Breeze 24" Polyester Wreath Silk/Metal/Greenery in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5B75CBCFB767441A85085136182F9588
$102.99
wayfair
Pomegranate Wreath - Ballard Designs
Pomegranate Wreath - Ballard Designs
$88.99
($149.00
save 40%)
ballarddesigns
Faux Succulent Wreath
Faux Succulent Wreath
$42.86
theapollobox
August Grove® Mini Leaf w/ Berries 20" Plastic Wreath in Green, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 20869C0BAE544F26AFBACF7BF0BAD2AC
August Grove® Mini Leaf w/ Berries 20" Plastic Wreath in Green, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 20869C0BAE544F26AFBACF7BF0BAD2AC
$79.99
($84.99
save 6%)
wayfair
18" Black Feather Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®
18" Black Feather Wreath by Ashland® | Michaels®
$17.49
($34.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Flower/Leaves and Long Grasses 22" Plastic Wreath
Flower/Leaves and Long Grasses 22" Plastic Wreath
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boston International Decorative Front Door/Wall Wreath, Bushy Pink Flowers
Boston International Decorative Front Door/Wall Wreath, Bushy Pink Flowers
$6.50
amazon
BToBackyard Wooden Door Hanging Welcome Number Plate Bring A Romantic Atmosphere To The Family Home Decoration Wreath Sign Plaques
BToBackyard Wooden Door Hanging Welcome Number Plate Bring A Romantic Atmosphere To The Family Home Decoration Wreath Sign Plaques
$21.15
walmart
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
Fall Welcome Wreath with Blushing White Pumpkin and Eucalyptus for Front Door
$134.00
amazon
National Tree Artificial 24" Pink Hydrangea Wreath
National Tree Artificial 24" Pink Hydrangea Wreath
$42.56
($74.99
save 43%)
walmartusa
Becket Sunburst 20" Metal Wreath
Becket Sunburst 20" Metal Wreath
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
24" Patriotic Red, White and Blue "Americana" Wreath with 35 Warm LED Lights, Red/White/Blue
24" Patriotic Red, White and Blue "Americana" Wreath with 35 Warm LED Lights, Red/White/Blue
$43.99
($129.99
save 66%)
ashleyhomestore
Fresh 24" Picked Pansy Wreath
Fresh 24" Picked Pansy Wreath
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Besufy Bride Wedding Artificial Flowers Headband Hairband Garland Wreath,Champagne
Besufy Bride Wedding Artificial Flowers Headband Hairband Garland Wreath,Champagne
$10.45
walmart
19" Unlit Garden Accents Yellow Cosmos Artificial Christmas Wreath
19" Unlit Garden Accents Yellow Cosmos Artificial Christmas Wreath
$67.74
($94.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
AGD Easter Decor - We Believe in the Bunny SM Potted Floral Wreath
AGD Easter Decor - We Believe in the Bunny SM Potted Floral Wreath
$22.95
amazon
Tulip wreath, Grapevine wreath, Spring wreath
Tulip wreath, Grapevine wreath, Spring wreath
$188.70
amazon
24" Pre-Lit Snowy Bristle Berry Artificial Christmas Wreath - Warm White LED Lights/BO - Green
24" Pre-Lit Snowy Bristle Berry Artificial Christmas Wreath - Warm White LED Lights/BO - Green
$135.49
overstock
Hydrangea & Berry Wreath
Hydrangea & Berry Wreath
$129.99
hobbylobby
Fall 20-inch Diameter Cornucopia Wreath With Pumplins And Berries, Multi
Fall 20-inch Diameter Cornucopia Wreath With Pumplins And Berries, Multi
$51.99
($139.99
save 63%)
ashleyhomestore
August Grove® Preserved Basic Monogram Letter 12" Moss Wreath ery in Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3798 43015410
August Grove® Preserved Basic Monogram Letter 12" Moss Wreath ery in Green, Size 18.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG3798 43015410
$57.99
($65.00
save 11%)
wayfair
Artificial Floral Garland Braid Hair Accessories Flower Headband Seaside Tourist Wreath Flower Headdress;Artificial Floral Garland Braid Hair Accessories Flower Headband
Artificial Floral Garland Braid Hair Accessories Flower Headband Seaside Tourist Wreath Flower Headdress;Artificial Floral Garland Braid Hair Accessories Flower Headband
$8.28
walmart
30" Pre-Lit B/O LED Tartan Plaid Artificial Christmas Wreath - Warm White Lights - Green
30" Pre-Lit B/O LED Tartan Plaid Artificial Christmas Wreath - Warm White Lights - Green
$175.49
overstock
Welcome Flamingo 18" Deco Mesh Wreath
Welcome Flamingo 18" Deco Mesh Wreath
$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Holiday Christmas Green Wreath Red Bow Dangle Charm Bead 925 Sterling - Multi-color
Holiday Christmas Green Wreath Red Bow Dangle Charm Bead 925 Sterling - Multi-color
$15.74
($20.99
save 25%)
overstock
24” Frosted Berry Christmas Wreath - Clear Lights - Green
24” Frosted Berry Christmas Wreath - Clear Lights - Green
$105.49
overstock
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
24" Vibrant Puleo International Artificial Dogwood and Poppy and Daisy Floral Spring Wreath
$59.98
($84.99
save 29%)
walmartusa
Brighten the Season Harvest Shell Wreath
Brighten the Season Harvest Shell Wreath
$42.00
($60.00
save 30%)
beallsflorida
Boston International Decorative Winter Wreath, 24-Inches, Spun Silver. Evergreen
Boston International Decorative Winter Wreath, 24-Inches, Spun Silver. Evergreen
$46.99
amazon
Easter wreath with purple flowers
Easter wreath with purple flowers
$45.00
amazon
The Holiday Aisle® Black & White Plaid Cloth 24" Wreath in Black/Green/White, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Black & White Plaid Cloth 24" Wreath in Black/Green/White, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair
$69.99
wayfair
14" Feather Wreath
14" Feather Wreath
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
The Holiday Aisle® Plush Rattan Front Door Wreath Christmas Garland w/ Swedish Santa Fabric in Brown, Size 8.3 H x 8.3 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Plush Rattan Front Door Wreath Christmas Garland w/ Swedish Santa Fabric in Brown, Size 8.3 H x 8.3 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$26.99
wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Natural Grapevine Everyday 16” Heart Wreath Base in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Natural Grapevine Everyday 16” Heart Wreath Base in Brown, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
Kurt S. Adler H4016 Wreath, Brown, Red
Kurt S. Adler H4016 Wreath, Brown, Red
$65.33
amazon
Kurt S. Adler H4014 Wreath, Multi-Colored
Kurt S. Adler H4014 Wreath, Multi-Colored
$68.39
amazon
Light Pink Rose Ribbon Wreath / 24 inch Deco Mesh Wreath/Welcome Sign with Beautiful Colorful Ribbons
Light Pink Rose Ribbon Wreath / 24 inch Deco Mesh Wreath/Welcome Sign with Beautiful Colorful Ribbons
$84.95
amazon
House of Hampton® Merlot Cocktail 11.25" Feather Wreath Feather in Red, Size 4.0 H x 11.25 W x 11.25 D in | Wayfair
House of Hampton® Merlot Cocktail 11.25" Feather Wreath Feather in Red, Size 4.0 H x 11.25 W x 11.25 D in | Wayfair
$39.99
wayfair
FAST SHIP Patriotic USA 4th of July Daisy Floral Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Military, Fourth Decor, Indoor Outdoor, Porch Patio Decoration, RWB
FAST SHIP Patriotic USA 4th of July Daisy Floral Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Memorial Day, Labor Day, Military, Fourth Decor, Indoor Outdoor, Porch Patio Decoration, RWB
$145.00
amazon
Green Apples Mixed Twig Wreath, 22 in.
Green Apples Mixed Twig Wreath, 22 in.
$99.99
kirkland'shome
Romantic Vintage Red Cream Burlap Gold Happy Valentines Day Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Unique Housewarming Wedding Gift, Decoration, Decor
Romantic Vintage Red Cream Burlap Gold Happy Valentines Day Deco Mesh Front Door Wreath, Unique Housewarming Wedding Gift, Decoration, Decor
$145.00
amazon
Christmas Cat Wreath, Meowy Christmas, Cat Wreath, Cat Lovers Gift, Cat Christmas Wreath, Burlap Christmas Wreath
Christmas Cat Wreath, Meowy Christmas, Cat Wreath, Cat Lovers Gift, Cat Christmas Wreath, Burlap Christmas Wreath
$80.00
amazon
Load More
