Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Wreaths & Garlands
Garlands
Garland
Garland
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
featured
4" x 64" Green and Red Elegant Christmas Pinecone Garland - Unlit
$99.99
walmart
Dakota Fields Malachi Bead Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 58.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 953A399F28D94F398941683CBE291F4D
featured
Dakota Fields Malachi Bead Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 58.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 953A399F28D94F398941683CBE291F4D
$42.99
wayfair
Faux Red Berry Garland 6'
featured
Faux Red Berry Garland 6'
$79.95
crate&barrel
Harvest Wheat Autumn Garland
Harvest Wheat Autumn Garland
$69.95
crate&barrel
10Ft Gold & White Balloon Garland by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
10Ft Gold & White Balloon Garland by Celebrate It™ | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Dakota Fields Alaric Bead Mixed Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 33.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B9539CEC9B664533AD4BB1251C022BD9
Dakota Fields Alaric Bead Mixed Garland Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 33.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B9539CEC9B664533AD4BB1251C022BD9
$35.99
wayfair
Brookstone Open Box: Decorative Collection 9' Metallic Garland w/ Lights in Green
Brookstone Open Box: Decorative Collection 9' Metallic Garland w/ Lights in Green
$34.99
($59.99
save 42%)
brookstone
Burton + Burton Magnolia Garland
Burton + Burton Magnolia Garland
$58.98
sam'sclub
As Is Bethlehem Lights 9' White Color Flip Overlit Garland
As Is Bethlehem Lights 9' White Color Flip Overlit Garland
$72.39
qvc
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
BANBERRY DESIGNS Winter Christmas Garland - Pinecones, Cotton, Pine, Snowflakes, Red Berries - Rustic Farmhouse Christmas Home Décor - 45 Inches Long
$24.00
newegg
Charlton Home® 5'10" Handmade Jack O' Lantern Novelty Garland in Orange, Size 2.75 H x 70.87 D in | Wayfair CHLH1589 25762444
Charlton Home® 5'10" Handmade Jack O' Lantern Novelty Garland in Orange, Size 2.75 H x 70.87 D in | Wayfair CHLH1589 25762444
$18.99
wayfair
Rustic Farmhouse Wooden Bead Garland Black And White Plaid Wood Bead Garland With Jute Rope Plaid Tassel And Wooden Home Sign For Natural Country Home
Rustic Farmhouse Wooden Bead Garland Black And White Plaid Wood Bead Garland With Jute Rope Plaid Tassel And Wooden Home Sign For Natural Country Home
$20.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
Set of 4 Red and Gold Christmas Ribbon Garlands 6.25'
$62.49
walmart
Beach Christmas Decor Starfish & Shell Lighted Garland, ROPE GARLAND w WHITE LIGHTS, Coastal Starfish Garland, Nautical Decor Lighted Shell Garland
Beach Christmas Decor Starfish & Shell Lighted Garland, ROPE GARLAND w WHITE LIGHTS, Coastal Starfish Garland, Nautical Decor Lighted Shell Garland
$60.00
amazon
Nickel Star Garland
Nickel Star Garland
$49.95
cb2
Winter Eucalyptus Garland - Live - Creekside Farms - 72" - Green
Winter Eucalyptus Garland - Live - Creekside Farms - 72" - Green
$115.00
onekingslane
Dakota Fields 3Pcs Wooden Bead Garland Tassel Farmhouse Rustic Wooden Bead Garland Farmhouse Rustic Layered Tray Decoration Farmhouse Wall Hanging Decoration Holida
Dakota Fields 3Pcs Wooden Bead Garland Tassel Farmhouse Rustic Wooden Bead Garland Farmhouse Rustic Layered Tray Decoration Farmhouse Wall Hanging Decoration Holida
$52.99
wayfair
6' Artificial Begonia Garland
6' Artificial Begonia Garland
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Floral Patriotic Garland
Floral Patriotic Garland
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
6Ft Snowy Spruce Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
6Ft Snowy Spruce Garland by Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Red Hydrangea & Dahlia Mixed Garland
Red Hydrangea & Dahlia Mixed Garland
$49.99
hobbylobby
9' Pine Garland
9' Pine Garland
$68.99
wayfairnorthamerica
North Carolina Pine Garland By Ashland® | Michaels®
North Carolina Pine Garland By Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Ash & Hart Floral Bead Novelty Garland Wood in Orange, Size 72.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORMM
Ash & Hart Floral Bead Novelty Garland Wood in Orange, Size 72.0 H x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORMM
$29.99
wayfair
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
Classic Christmas Garland Garland by 1-800 Flowers
$67.99
($79.99
save 15%)
1800flowers
Best Selling Home Decor Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Spruce Garland with White LED Lights in Green | 307400
Best Selling Home Decor Indoor Pre-lit Battery-operated 9-ft Spruce Garland with White LED Lights in Green | 307400
$15.40
lowes
Christmas Garlands 9ft - Pre-Lit Holiday-Themed Garland Decoration w/ 50 LED Lights, Silver Bristles, Pine Cones, Berries - Green
Christmas Garlands 9ft - Pre-Lit Holiday-Themed Garland Decoration w/ 50 LED Lights, Silver Bristles, Pine Cones, Berries - Green
$59.99
bestchoiceproducts
Assorted 9Ft Wood Bead Garland by Ashland® in Green | Michaels®
Assorted 9Ft Wood Bead Garland by Ashland® in Green | Michaels®
$12.99
michaelsstores
Artificial Flower Garland
Artificial Flower Garland
$283.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Pip Garland in Red, Size 3.0 H x 48.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 18842665830D4BC1B727F9480C3DAA86
August Grove® Pip Garland in Red, Size 3.0 H x 48.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 18842665830D4BC1B727F9480C3DAA86
$30.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields 2 Pieces Wood Bead Garland w/ Tassels Natural Country Home Decor in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields 2 Pieces Wood Bead Garland w/ Tassels Natural Country Home Decor in Black/White, Size 40.0 H x 0.1 D in | Wayfair
$23.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Garlands - Brown Pinecone Garland
Creative Co-Op Garlands - Brown Pinecone Garland
$12.99
($22.49
save 42%)
zulily
3 Pieces Wood Bead Garland With Tassels Rustic Farmhouse Tiered Tray Holiday Decorations Natural Country Home Decor
3 Pieces Wood Bead Garland With Tassels Rustic Farmhouse Tiered Tray Holiday Decorations Natural Country Home Decor
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Tassels Tiered Tray Colour Wood Bead Garland Decorations Natural Country Xmas Home Wall Decor in Yellow | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Tassels Tiered Tray Colour Wood Bead Garland Decorations Natural Country Xmas Home Wall Decor in Yellow | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
Wood Bead Garland Woven Wall Hanging Rustic Wall Decor
Wood Bead Garland Woven Wall Hanging Rustic Wall Decor
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Casper Weathered Wood Bead Mixed Garland Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 33.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Casper Weathered Wood Bead Mixed Garland Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 33.0 H x 1.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Wood Bead Garland w/ Tassels Farmhouse Beads Rustic Country Decor in Brown, Size 0.3937 H x 57.0865 W x 0.7874 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Wood Bead Garland w/ Tassels Farmhouse Beads Rustic Country Decor in Brown, Size 0.3937 H x 57.0865 W x 0.7874 D in | Wayfair
$41.99
wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Bittersweet Harvest Maple Leaf Mantle Garland Table Runner - Avilable In Multiple Lengths Silk in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair
DarbyCreekTrading Bittersweet Harvest Maple Leaf Mantle Garland Table Runner - Avilable In Multiple Lengths Silk in Brown/Orange/Red | Wayfair
$202.99
wayfair
Distinctive Designs Artificial Ice Garland in White | Wayfair XG-110-WH
Distinctive Designs Artificial Ice Garland in White | Wayfair XG-110-WH
$161.52
wayfair
9' x 10 B and O Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland – Warm White LED Lights - Green
9' x 10 B and O Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Christmas Garland – Warm White LED Lights - Green
$95.49
overstock
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland W/ Berries Poinsettia Flowers Timer
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dore 5' Creeping Woodsorrel Artificial Garland by Christopher Knight Home - Green
Dore 5' Creeping Woodsorrel Artificial Garland by Christopher Knight Home - Green
$44.49
overstock
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
Costway 9ft Pre-lit Snowy Christmas Garland w/ Berries Poinsettia - White - See Details
$52.99
overstock
Creative Co-op Inc 80" Faux Olive Bay Leaf Garland - Green
Creative Co-op Inc 80" Faux Olive Bay Leaf Garland - Green
$55.99
($112.00
save 50%)
macy's
Everlasting Glow 10' Pink Flower LED Garland Christmas 4.33InL x 4.33InW x 6InH
Everlasting Glow 10' Pink Flower LED Garland Christmas 4.33InL x 4.33InW x 6InH
$13.79
amazon
Pear Blossom Garland
Pear Blossom Garland
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
White Sunflower and Mixed Leaves Greenery All Seasons Summer Mantle Garland
White Sunflower and Mixed Leaves Greenery All Seasons Summer Mantle Garland
$319.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Distinctive Designs 5' Over The Top Sequined Laurel Leaf & Cedar Garland, Size 7.0 H x 58.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair XA-136B
Distinctive Designs 5' Over The Top Sequined Laurel Leaf & Cedar Garland, Size 7.0 H x 58.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair XA-136B
$239.99
wayfair
6'6" Eucalyptus Mix Garland
6'6" Eucalyptus Mix Garland
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fairy Light Fairy Tree Sparkling Tree LED Little Night Light For Mini Christmas Tree Copper Wire Garland Light Fairy Tale Light Holiday Light Fireworks For Dandelion Tree Light
Fairy Light Fairy Tree Sparkling Tree LED Little Night Light For Mini Christmas Tree Copper Wire Garland Light Fairy Tale Light Holiday Light Fireworks For Dandelion Tree Light
$18.34
walmart
Glitzhome 6-FT L Lighted Halloween Bat Garland in Black | 2006200020
Glitzhome 6-FT L Lighted Halloween Bat Garland in Black | 2006200020
$54.99
lowes
Glitz Home Multi Black & White Plaid Fabric Garland
Glitz Home Multi Black & White Plaid Fabric Garland
$25.50
($51.00
save 50%)
belk
Fraser Hill Farm 6-Ft. Christmas Snow Flocked Garland
Fraser Hill Farm 6-Ft. Christmas Snow Flocked Garland
$67.99
overstock
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
Glitzhome 9' Led Pinecone Christmas Garland In Green
$56.99
buybuybaby
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
Glitzhome® 6Ft Fall Plaid Fabric Garland | Michaels®
$16.74
($33.49
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Fraser Hill Farm 9 ft. Halloween Garland with Corn Husks, Pumpkins and Pine Cones
Fraser Hill Farm 9 ft. Halloween Garland with Corn Husks, Pumpkins and Pine Cones
$39.99
homedepot
National Tree Company Outdoor Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland in Green | TF-9A-1
National Tree Company Outdoor Electrical Outlet 9-ft Fir Garland in Green | TF-9A-1
$31.99
lowes
Momine Simulation Leaf Flower Wreath Artificial Garland Hanging Pendants For Wedding
Momine Simulation Leaf Flower Wreath Artificial Garland Hanging Pendants For Wedding
$20.99
walmart
Natural Dried Botanical's and Glitter Artificial Christmas Garland
Natural Dried Botanical's and Glitter Artificial Christmas Garland
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
9-ft. Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Garland, Green
9-ft. Pre-Lit Norwood Fir Artificial Garland, Green
$59.99
($74.99
save 20%)
kohl's
Garland
