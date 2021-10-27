Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Silk Flowers & Plants
Topiaries
Artificial Topiaries
Share
Artificial Topiaries
44" Artificial Cypress Topiary Tree With Pot Green
featured
44" Artificial Cypress Topiary Tree With Pot Green
$141.99
bedbath&beyond
Podocarpus Topiary in Urn
featured
Podocarpus Topiary in Urn
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial American Boxwood Topiary in Pot
featured
Artificial American Boxwood Topiary in Pot
$719.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Double Ball Boxwood Topiary in Planter
Double Ball Boxwood Topiary in Planter
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Coxcomb Topiary in Pot
Coxcomb Topiary in Pot
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Artificial Foliage Topiary in Pot Silk/Plastic in Black, Size 60.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair DBHC6525 27712744
Darby Home Co Artificial Foliage Topiary in Pot Silk/Plastic in Black, Size 60.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair DBHC6525 27712744
$187.99
wayfair
Green Eucalyptus Topiary In Urn
Green Eucalyptus Topiary In Urn
$39.99
hobbylobby
Artificial Four Ball Boxwood Topiary in Decorative Decorative Vase
Artificial Four Ball Boxwood Topiary in Decorative Decorative Vase
$249.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey 19" Artificial Cedar Topiary in Pot Silk/Resin/Plastic in Gray, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey 19" Artificial Cedar Topiary in Pot Silk/Resin/Plastic in Gray, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
American Boxwood Topiary in Planter
American Boxwood Topiary in Planter
$145.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 3 ft. Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Bonsai Category Indoor Outdoor UV Resistant
Costway 3 ft. Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Bonsai Category Indoor Outdoor UV Resistant
$94.31
homedepot
Costway 4' Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Indoor Outdoor UV
Costway 4' Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Indoor Outdoor UV
$144.99
overstock
Faux Double-Ball Boxwood Topiary in Pot
Faux Double-Ball Boxwood Topiary in Pot
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boxwood Topiary in Planter
Boxwood Topiary in Planter
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Design Toscano Spiral Topiary Large Tree Urn
Design Toscano Spiral Topiary Large Tree Urn
$256.50
amazon
Brooklyn West ARTIFICIAL BOXWOOD HEDGE Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 3636
Brooklyn West ARTIFICIAL BOXWOOD HEDGE Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 3636
$1,199.99
wayfair
Canora Grey 72" Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Liner Plastic in Black, Size 21.5 H x 19.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Canora Grey 72" Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Liner Plastic in Black, Size 21.5 H x 19.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$1,129.99
wayfair
13" Artificial Ficus Topiary in Pot
13" Artificial Ficus Topiary in Pot
$115.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® 15" Desktop Boxwood Plant Silk, Size 15.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 9B7CF602CACD4113B12A0A0B82D9E07D
August Grove® 15" Desktop Boxwood Plant Silk, Size 15.0 H x 12.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 9B7CF602CACD4113B12A0A0B82D9E07D
$49.98
wayfair
Faux Preserved Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary Plant 5"H, Set of 3
Faux Preserved Artificial Boxwood Ball Topiary Plant 5"H, Set of 3
$39.49
overstock
National Tree Company 15 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree in Dark Green Round Plastic Urn
National Tree Company 15 in. Boxwood Artificial Tree in Dark Green Round Plastic Urn
$49.99
($57.99
save 14%)
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Eyre Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Resin in Green, Size 8.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT3646 26282801
Alcott Hill® Eyre Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Resin in Green, Size 8.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT3646 26282801
$67.99
wayfair
8.5" Green Artificial Boxwood Topiary Garden Ball
8.5" Green Artificial Boxwood Topiary Garden Ball
$100.49
overstock
Brooklyn West ARTIFICIAL BOXWOOD HEDGE Wood in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 72.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 7224
Brooklyn West ARTIFICIAL BOXWOOD HEDGE Wood in Brown, Size 24.0 H x 72.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 7224
$1,599.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Artificial Boxwood Versatile Eucalyptus Grass Plastic, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair BA82727610F041F8B9293A98834170A9
Arlmont & Co. Artificial Boxwood Versatile Eucalyptus Grass Plastic, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair BA82727610F041F8B9293A98834170A9
$87.99
wayfair
Boxwood Topiary in Planter
Boxwood Topiary in Planter
$176.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 30 ft. Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Bonsai Category Indoor Outdoor UV Resistant
Costway 30 ft. Artificial Topiary Triple Ball Tree Plant Bonsai Category Indoor Outdoor UV Resistant
$75.00
homedepot
Darby Home Co Faux Boxwood Spiral Topiary Plastic in Green, Size 36.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM5967 42584980
Darby Home Co Faux Boxwood Spiral Topiary Plastic in Green, Size 36.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair DBHM5967 42584980
$119.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Plastic in Black, Size 24.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair DBYH4482 35267417
Darby Home Co Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Pot Plastic in Black, Size 24.0 H x 19.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair DBYH4482 35267417
$259.99
wayfair
Spiral Boxwood Topiary in Pot
Spiral Boxwood Topiary in Pot
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Artificial Cypress Topiary in Planter
Artificial Cypress Topiary in Planter
$255.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Costway 4 ft Artificial Boxwood Spiral Green Leaves Tree
Costway 4 ft Artificial Boxwood Spiral Green Leaves Tree
$129.95
costway
Small Decorative Faux Grass Ball, Indoor Topiary Ball - Green
Small Decorative Faux Grass Ball, Indoor Topiary Ball - Green
$36.99
($62.00
save 40%)
macy's
Cole & Grey 60.5" Artificial Foliage Topiary in Pot Ceramic in White, Size 60.5 H x 19.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 010637
Cole & Grey 60.5" Artificial Foliage Topiary in Pot Ceramic in White, Size 60.5 H x 19.5 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair 010637
$1,079.99
wayfair
Double Spiral Round Topiary in Pot
Double Spiral Round Topiary in Pot
$146.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ejoy 20 in. H x 20 in. W GorgeousHome Artificial Boxwood Hedge Greenery Panels (EuropeanLaurel_12-pc)
Ejoy 20 in. H x 20 in. W GorgeousHome Artificial Boxwood Hedge Greenery Panels (EuropeanLaurel_12-pc)
$91.92
($129.99
save 29%)
homedepot
7.75" Wooden Boxwood Ball Topiary with Black Ceramic Pot
7.75" Wooden Boxwood Ball Topiary with Black Ceramic Pot
$89.36
overstock
Green Boxwood Sphere - 4 3/4"
Green Boxwood Sphere - 4 3/4"
$4.99
hobbylobby
Distinctive Designs 5' Sweet Bay Double Topiary in Mocha Stoneware Water Jar Silk/Stone in Brown/Gray, Size 63.0 H x 20.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
Distinctive Designs 5' Sweet Bay Double Topiary in Mocha Stoneware Water Jar Silk/Stone in Brown/Gray, Size 63.0 H x 20.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair
$899.99
wayfair
Distinctive Designs Laurel Pear-Square Tapered Topiary in Pot in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair T795-H4
Distinctive Designs Laurel Pear-Square Tapered Topiary in Pot in Brown, Size 52.0 H x 25.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair T795-H4
$819.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Artificial Boxwood Hedge, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair Laural 24pchedge panel
Ebern Designs Artificial Boxwood Hedge, Size 20.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair Laural 24pchedge panel
$232.99
wayfair
27" Upright Juniper Ball Topiary Tree in a Decorative Urn with 70 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
27" Upright Juniper Ball Topiary Tree in a Decorative Urn with 70 Clear Lights By National Tree Company | Michaels®
$229.99
michaelsstores
Nearly Natural 63-inch Indoor Outdoor UV-resistant Artificial Olive Topiary Tree in Terra Cotta Planter
Nearly Natural 63-inch Indoor Outdoor UV-resistant Artificial Olive Topiary Tree in Terra Cotta Planter
$211.22
overstock
Primrue Artificial Green Plant Decorative Balls, Indoor Topiary Bowl Filler Greenery Balls Plastic, Size 18.9 H x 18.9 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
Primrue Artificial Green Plant Decorative Balls, Indoor Topiary Bowl Filler Greenery Balls Plastic, Size 18.9 H x 18.9 W x 18.9 D in | Wayfair
$113.99
wayfair
National Tree Company 27" Artificial Juniper Ball Topiary Ball In Planter Green
National Tree Company 27" Artificial Juniper Ball Topiary Ball In Planter Green
$189.99
bedbath&beyond
Ophelia & Co. 39" Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Urn Plastic in Yellow, Size 39.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair D64FB78E5D7E4151A7D9C46CC57021F6
Ophelia & Co. 39" Artificial Boxwood Topiary in Urn Plastic in Yellow, Size 39.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair D64FB78E5D7E4151A7D9C46CC57021F6
$99.99
wayfair
18" Boxwood Topiary Tree in Metal Bowl By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
18" Boxwood Topiary Tree in Metal Bowl By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
$69.99
michaelsstores
2.5' Boxwood Ball Topiary Artificial Tree in White Tower Planter UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), One Size , Green
2.5' Boxwood Ball Topiary Artificial Tree in White Tower Planter UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), One Size , Green
$203.99
($340.00
save 40%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Nearly Natural 44in. Sweet Bay Cone Topiary Artificial White Planter with Stand Silk Trees, Green
Nearly Natural 44in. Sweet Bay Cone Topiary Artificial White Planter with Stand Silk Trees, Green
$210.84
amazon
70in. English Ivy Single Ball Artificial Topiary Tree in Decorative Urn UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor)
70in. English Ivy Single Ball Artificial Topiary Tree in Decorative Urn UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor)
$216.95
($350.99
save 38%)
amazon
Nearly Natural 14" Indoor/Outdoor Boxwood Artificial Plant in Glass Planter
Nearly Natural 14" Indoor/Outdoor Boxwood Artificial Plant in Glass Planter
$39.99
target
National Tree Company 60 in. Double Cedar Artificial Spiral Tree with Green Round Growers Pot
National Tree Company 60 in. Double Cedar Artificial Spiral Tree with Green Round Growers Pot
$137.47
($183.54
save 25%)
homedepot
Faux Preserved Floor Boxwood Topiary In Pot
Faux Preserved Floor Boxwood Topiary In Pot
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Saint Nicholas 4'' Preserved Boxwood Topiary in Pot Set
Saint Nicholas 4'' Preserved Boxwood Topiary in Pot Set
$38.00
wayfairnorthamerica
3.6Ft Bay Leaf Cone Topiary in White Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
3.6Ft Bay Leaf Cone Topiary in White Planter By Nearly Natural | Michaels®
$261.99
michaelsstores
4' Spiral Boxwood Artificial Tree UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), One Size , Green
4' Spiral Boxwood Artificial Tree UV Resistant (Indoor/Outdoor), One Size , Green
$400.00
jcpenney
Pottery Pots 27.6-in Green Indoor or Outdoor Artificial Boxwood Plants | F1003-70-91
Pottery Pots 27.6-in Green Indoor or Outdoor Artificial Boxwood Plants | F1003-70-91
$774.45
lowes
10 Pack Artificial Boxwood Outdoor Greenery Plants Farmhouse Fake Plastic Shrubs Stems For Home Farmhouse Garden Window Box Office Wedding Indoor Outs
10 Pack Artificial Boxwood Outdoor Greenery Plants Farmhouse Fake Plastic Shrubs Stems For Home Farmhouse Garden Window Box Office Wedding Indoor Outs
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
46 Boxwood Artificial Topiary Tree by Nearly Natural
46 Boxwood Artificial Topiary Tree by Nearly Natural
$198.99
qvc
Nearly Natural Purple Lavender Topiary Tree
Nearly Natural Purple Lavender Topiary Tree
$49.60
($124.00
save 60%)
belk
