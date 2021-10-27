Indoor Pots & Planters

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Indoor Pots & Planters
Indoor Pots & Planters
Share
Indoor Pots & Planters
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
featured
Planter Box Iron Garden Beds Planting Box Patio Flower Plant Planter Box Rectangle Plant Box Vegetables Planting Container Fence for Indoor Outdoor Porches Decks Balconies Yard Garden
$65.79
walmart
Adaiah 2-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
featured
Adaiah 2-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Audronius Container Wardian Case Indoor Succulent Planter Terrarium Glass, Size 5.5 H x 8.3 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair
featured
17 Stories Audronius Container Wardian Case Indoor Succulent Planter Terrarium Glass, Size 5.5 H x 8.3 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair
$41.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Raeburn Self-Watering Plastic Planter Box Plastic in Brown, Size 17.9 H x 63.0 W x 15.75 D in | Wayfair
$131.99
wayfair
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green/Black, Size 31" H x 29" W x 29" D | Wayfair 1STL-2931-PD-33
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green/Black, Size 31" H x 29" W x 29" D | Wayfair 1STL-2931-PD-33
$499.99
wayfair
2 X 16" Waterwell Self-Watering Bamboo Fiber Trough Planter White
2 X 16" Waterwell Self-Watering Bamboo Fiber Trough Planter White
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 30" H x 36" W x 36" D | Wayfair 1STL-3630-PD-2
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Gray, Size 30" H x 36" W x 36" D | Wayfair 1STL-3630-PD-2
$849.99
wayfair
August Grove® Torzsok Rustic Bicycle Metal Wall Planter Metal in Brown/Red, Size 22.0 H x 7.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Torzsok Rustic Bicycle Metal Wall Planter Metal in Brown/Red, Size 22.0 H x 7.5 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Reider Self-Watering Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 7" H x 8.75" W x 8.75" D | Wayfair LP0845
Arlmont & Co. Reider Self-Watering Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 7" H x 8.75" W x 8.75" D | Wayfair LP0845
$13.43
wayfair
Bloem 14-in W x 16.5-in H Hopson Charcoal Gray Plastic Planter | HOP14908-M
Bloem 14-in W x 16.5-in H Hopson Charcoal Gray Plastic Planter | HOP14908-M
$32.37
lowes
Bamboo Plant Stand Rack With Wheels 4 Tier Indoor&Outdoor Rolling Plant Flower Pots Holder Shelf Planter Display Shelving Unit For Patio Garden, Livin
Bamboo Plant Stand Rack With Wheels 4 Tier Indoor&Outdoor Rolling Plant Flower Pots Holder Shelf Planter Display Shelving Unit For Patio Garden, Livin
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arlmont & Co. Plant Pots Indoor 7 Inch, 12 Set Plastic Flower Planters w/ Drainage Hole & Trayr Garden Planters Plastic in Brown/Green | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Plant Pots Indoor 7 Inch, 12 Set Plastic Flower Planters w/ Drainage Hole & Trayr Garden Planters Plastic in Brown/Green | Wayfair
$129.99
wayfair
Wall Hanging Flowers Planter Plant Pot A Type Resin Container Gardening Indoor Or Outdoor
Wall Hanging Flowers Planter Plant Pot A Type Resin Container Gardening Indoor Or Outdoor
$10.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloem 8.75-in W x 7-in H Lucca Terra Cotta Plastic Self Watering Planter in Brown | LP0846
Bloem 8.75-in W x 7-in H Lucca Terra Cotta Plastic Self Watering Planter in Brown | LP0846
$16.10
lowes
Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations
Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations
$17.48
walmart
Bellanny 5PCS Hanging Basket Handmade Durable Hemp Rope Flower Pot Bohemian Decoration Pendant for Indoor Outdoor
Bellanny 5PCS Hanging Basket Handmade Durable Hemp Rope Flower Pot Bohemian Decoration Pendant for Indoor Outdoor
$13.43
walmart
AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE Philodendron Monstera Deliciosa Split Leaf Easy Care Live Plant, 6" Pot 18-20"Tall, Indoor Air Purifier
AMERICAN PLANT EXCHANGE Philodendron Monstera Deliciosa Split Leaf Easy Care Live Plant, 6" Pot 18-20"Tall, Indoor Air Purifier
$28.82
amazon
ankishi Adjustable Metal Plant Stand Indoor Modern Planter Display Holder
ankishi Adjustable Metal Plant Stand Indoor Modern Planter Display Holder
$169.17
walmart
Buddha Ceramic Flower Pot Succulent Planter Home Indoor Decor
Buddha Ceramic Flower Pot Succulent Planter Home Indoor Decor
$12.97
walmart
2 Tier Iron Flowerpot Stands Simple Indoor/Outdoor Planter Rack
2 Tier Iron Flowerpot Stands Simple Indoor/Outdoor Planter Rack
$47.65
walmart
Algreen Self-Watering Resin Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 14168
Algreen Self-Watering Resin Hanging Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 14.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 14168
$30.99
wayfair
August Grove® Leadore Self-Watering Polypropylene Hanging Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 6.75 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Leadore Self-Watering Polypropylene Hanging Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 6.75 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair
$27.99
wayfair
4 Tier Metal Shelf Plant Stand, Wrought Iron Plants Stand Outdoor Metal Flower Pot Planters Rack Indoor European Style Plant Shelf Garden Decor
4 Tier Metal Shelf Plant Stand, Wrought Iron Plants Stand Outdoor Metal Flower Pot Planters Rack Indoor European Style Plant Shelf Garden Decor
$27.54
walmart
17 Stories Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants - Flower Pots Outdoor 10 Inch Garden Planters & Pots, Set Of 2, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in
17 Stories Hanging Planters For Indoor Plants - Flower Pots Outdoor 10 Inch Garden Planters & Pots, Set Of 2, Size 4.7 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in
$123.99
wayfair
ANGGREK Flower Shelf,Pot Display Shelf,Indoor 4-Tier Multi-Functional Flower Pot Stand Rack Display Shelf for Balcony Decoration
ANGGREK Flower Shelf,Pot Display Shelf,Indoor 4-Tier Multi-Functional Flower Pot Stand Rack Display Shelf for Balcony Decoration
$56.36
walmart
Twig with Snow Bundle Branch in Pot
Twig with Snow Bundle Branch in Pot
$75.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Distressed Gray Ceramic Indoor Outdoor Rustic Farmhouse Pig Planter - 5.5 X 13.75 X 6.5 inches
Distressed Gray Ceramic Indoor Outdoor Rustic Farmhouse Pig Planter - 5.5 X 13.75 X 6.5 inches
$39.49
overstock
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-33
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-33
$253.99
($380.00
save 33%)
wayfair
30 Inch 4 Tier Wooden Plant Stand with Wheels,Flower Planter Display Storage Rack for Home Garden Patio Outdoor Indoor
30 Inch 4 Tier Wooden Plant Stand with Wheels,Flower Planter Display Storage Rack for Home Garden Patio Outdoor Indoor
$37.95
walmart
Stearns Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
Stearns Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-34
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Green, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-34
$253.99
($380.00
save 33%)
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-PD-10
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Blue, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-PD-10
$194.27
($252.00
save 23%)
wayfair
Allstate Floral 3.5" Moss Soil Indoor Planter - Green/Black
Allstate Floral 3.5" Moss Soil Indoor Planter - Green/Black
$7.99
walmart
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Red, Size 5.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2005-PD-13
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Red, Size 5.0 H x 20.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2005-PD-13
$172.27
($252.00
save 32%)
wayfair
Indoor Outdoor Planter Pot Ceramic Succulent Planter Succulent Pots With Drainage - Office Kitchen Desk Home Decor
Indoor Outdoor Planter Pot Ceramic Succulent Planter Succulent Pots With Drainage - Office Kitchen Desk Home Decor
$14.99
walmart
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in White, Size 24.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 1STL-2024-DC-46
Allied Molded Products St. Louis Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in White, Size 24.0 H x 20.0 W in | Wayfair 1STL-2024-DC-46
$369.99
($466.00
save 21%)
wayfair
Plant Stand For Indoor Outdoor,12 Tier Tall Wood Plant Stand Shelf,Multi Layer Flower Pots Holder,Wooden Plant Display Holder Rack Use For Garden Corn
Plant Stand For Indoor Outdoor,12 Tier Tall Wood Plant Stand Shelf,Multi Layer Flower Pots Holder,Wooden Plant Display Holder Rack Use For Garden Corn
$153.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Handmade Natural Cotton Multicolored Woven Planter, Beige
12" Handmade Natural Cotton Multicolored Woven Planter, Beige
$37.99
($119.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in White, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-DC-35
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in White, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-DC-35
$190.10
($252.00
save 25%)
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-27
Allied Molded Products Plastic Pot Planter Plastic in Indigo, Size 20.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 1LEL-1220-PD-27
$253.99
($380.00
save 33%)
wayfair
100 pcs Flexible Nursery Pots Plastic Plant Container for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Seedlings, Vegetables, Succulents(2.56*2.56 inch)
100 pcs Flexible Nursery Pots Plastic Plant Container for Indoor Outdoor Plants, Seedlings, Vegetables, Succulents(2.56*2.56 inch)
$8.35
walmart
Arlmont & Co. Stubbs Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Stubbs Self-Watering Plastic Elevated Planter Plastic in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 17.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair
$81.99
wayfair
Adaidh 3-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
Adaidh 3-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set
$459.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Abbott Indoor Planter - Black & Gray Apollo Planter
Abbott Indoor Planter - Black & Gray Apollo Planter
$15.99
($17.50
save 9%)
zulily
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 31.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-3108-PD-38
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Blue, Size 8.0 H x 31.0 W x 31.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-3108-PD-38
$230.44
($252.00
save 9%)
wayfair
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-PD-23
Allied Molded Products Vinyl Pot Planter Plastic in Orange, Size 7.0 H x 26.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 17HL-2607-PD-23
$194.27
($252.00
save 23%)
wayfair
Promotion Clearance 4Pcs Garden Planter Free Splicing Injection Planting Box Plastic Elevated Garden beds Outdoor Indoor Planting Box Container for Garden Patio Brown
Promotion Clearance 4Pcs Garden Planter Free Splicing Injection Planting Box Plastic Elevated Garden beds Outdoor Indoor Planting Box Container for Garden Patio Brown
$87.95
walmart
Hanging Planter Pot, 2PCS 10 Inch Flower Pots With Drainage Holes And Rubber Stopper, Garden Planters And Pots For Outdoor And Indoor
Hanging Planter Pot, 2PCS 10 Inch Flower Pots With Drainage Holes And Rubber Stopper, Garden Planters And Pots For Outdoor And Indoor
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plant Root Control Flower Pot Desk Home Bonsai Tree Garden Decor Indoor Outdoor
Plant Root Control Flower Pot Desk Home Bonsai Tree Garden Decor Indoor Outdoor
$8.45
walmart
50 Gallons Gal.
50 Gallons Gal.
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JIAQ Ceramic Planter Flowerpots - 6 + 4.8 Inch Modern Decorative Plant Pot Containers For Aloe Plants Flower Home Decor Indoor in Green/White
JIAQ Ceramic Planter Flowerpots - 6 + 4.8 Inch Modern Decorative Plant Pot Containers For Aloe Plants Flower Home Decor Indoor in Green/White
$87.99
wayfair
Indoor/Outdoor Large Nordic Minimalist Fiberstone Lightweight Round Planter Pot With Grooves Saucer - 16, 13, 11 in Matte Finish
Indoor/Outdoor Large Nordic Minimalist Fiberstone Lightweight Round Planter Pot With Grooves Saucer - 16, 13, 11 in Matte Finish
$69.99
overstock
Stacked Small Rock Indoor/Outdoor Planter
Stacked Small Rock Indoor/Outdoor Planter
$89.95
crate&barrel
Bungalow Rose Faakhir Buddha Head Cement Statue Planter Concrete in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair B24E50B08ADD416FBB445B6CF175DF9A
Bungalow Rose Faakhir Buddha Head Cement Statue Planter Concrete in Gray, Size 5.25 H x 5.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair B24E50B08ADD416FBB445B6CF175DF9A
$26.99
wayfair
Jimena White Low Bowl Planter
Jimena White Low Bowl Planter
$59.95
crate&barrel
7" Textured Terra-Cotta Pot By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
7" Textured Terra-Cotta Pot By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$49.99
michaelsstores
Charlton Home® Selevae Self Watering Plastic Window Box Planter Plastic in White, Size 11.0 H x 48.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 4841-W
Charlton Home® Selevae Self Watering Plastic Window Box Planter Plastic in White, Size 11.0 H x 48.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair 4841-W
$130.49
wayfair
Cedar Crest 301316 Set of 3 Silver Metal Rustic Planter
Cedar Crest 301316 Set of 3 Silver Metal Rustic Planter
$83.99
newegg
Colorful Ceramic Vases For Home Decor, White Cachepot Planter Pots For Indoor Plants, Office Desk Accessories For Women
Colorful Ceramic Vases For Home Decor, White Cachepot Planter Pots For Indoor Plants, Office Desk Accessories For Women
$70.00
amazon
Costa Farms Easy Care Devil's Ivy Golden Pothos Live Indoor Plant, 10-Inches Tall, White Mid-Century Modern Planter
Costa Farms Easy Care Devil's Ivy Golden Pothos Live Indoor Plant, 10-Inches Tall, White Mid-Century Modern Planter
$44.51
amazon
Indoor Pots & Planters
