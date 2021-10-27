Indoor Plants

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
indoor plants
Indoor Plants
Share
Indoor Plants
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
featured
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$14.26
walmart
Bonsai Boy d1374 Variegated Baby Jade Bonsai Tree - Portulacaria Afra Variegata - Medium
featured
Bonsai Boy d1374 Variegated Baby Jade Bonsai Tree - Portulacaria Afra Variegata - Medium
$52.28
walmart
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
featured
Live Succulent Garden In 8 Inch Concrete Log Container Color: Concrete Log
$91.50
walmart
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
Innovative Hanging Garden Resin Flowerpots Microlandschaft Succulent Plants Bonsai Ornaments
$58.58
walmart
Adesso® Metal Coat Tree and Umbrella Stand, Brushed Steel (WK2058-22)
Adesso® Metal Coat Tree and Umbrella Stand, Brushed Steel (WK2058-22)
$78.99
staples
Cottage Farms Direct Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'ZZ Plant' Zamioculcas Plant
Cottage Farms Direct Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'ZZ Plant' Zamioculcas Plant
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
zulily
Brussels Bonsai Live Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Bonsai Tree in Water Pot - 4 Years Old; 8" to 10" Tall
Brussels Bonsai Live Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Bonsai Tree in Water Pot - 4 Years Old; 8" to 10" Tall
$84.63
walmart
Succulent Succulent in Planter
Succulent Succulent in Planter
$29.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
$26.49
target
Extra Large Hawaiian Umbrella Indoor Live Houseplant - Brussel's Bonsai
Extra Large Hawaiian Umbrella Indoor Live Houseplant - Brussel's Bonsai
$94.99
target
Cottage Farms Direct Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'Golden Pothos' Epipremnum Plant
Cottage Farms Direct Outdoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'Golden Pothos' Epipremnum Plant
$19.99
($27.95
save 28%)
zulily
Large Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
Large Harland Boxwood Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
$98.99
target
Advertisement
Medium Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
Medium Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Live Plant - Brussel's Bonsai
$32.49
target
5 Piece Succulent in Pot Set
5 Piece Succulent in Pot Set
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Floral Green - Large Red Berry Felt Tree
Creative Co-Op Floral Green - Large Red Berry Felt Tree
$16.99
($26.99
save 37%)
zulily
Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant in Basket
Fiddle Leaf Fig Plant in Basket
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sweet Serenity Azalea Bonsai Large
Sweet Serenity Azalea Bonsai Large
$94.99
1800flowerscom
Ocean Breeze Orchids 10 Stems, Bouquet Only by 1-800 Flowers
Ocean Breeze Orchids 10 Stems, Bouquet Only by 1-800 Flowers
$42.49
($49.99
save 15%)
1800flowers
Money Tree Grove with Windchime
Money Tree Grove with Windchime
$79.99
1800flowerscom
Brussels Bonsai Live Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Bonsai Tree - 3 Years Old 4" to 6" Tall with Plastic Grower Pot, Small,
Brussels Bonsai Live Green Mound Juniper Outdoor Bonsai Tree - 3 Years Old 4" to 6" Tall with Plastic Grower Pot, Small,
$49.58
walmart
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'Sansevieria' Snake Plant
Cottage Farms Direct Indoor Pre-Planted Plants - Live 'Sansevieria' Snake Plant
$15.99
($21.95
save 27%)
zulily
Brussel's Bonsai Growing Bonsai Indoors Book,
Brussel's Bonsai Growing Bonsai Indoors Book,
$11.62
amazon
DIY 3D Stump Succulent Plant Flower Pot Silicone Mold Gypsum Cement Fleshy Flower Bonsai Silicone Mold
DIY 3D Stump Succulent Plant Flower Pot Silicone Mold Gypsum Cement Fleshy Flower Bonsai Silicone Mold
$38.17
walmart
Rabbit Garden Autumn Harvest Flower Pot-Dead Leaves succulent plant pot Animal Bonsai Pot Flowerpot Resin Craft Succulent Plant
Rabbit Garden Autumn Harvest Flower Pot-Dead Leaves succulent plant pot Animal Bonsai Pot Flowerpot Resin Craft Succulent Plant
$26.90
walmart
Advertisement
FATPLANTS 4 Living Rosette Succulent Plants, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 4-2.5inch-ROSE
FATPLANTS 4 Living Rosette Succulent Plants, Size 2.0 H in | Wayfair 4-2.5inch-ROSE
$29.99
wayfair
Nearly Natural Green Ficus Tree in Planter
Nearly Natural Green Ficus Tree in Planter
$66.80
($167.00
save 60%)
belk
Nearly Natural Beige Succulent Rock Column
Nearly Natural Beige Succulent Rock Column
$78.80
($197.00
save 60%)
belk
National Tree Company Floral Green - 6.5' Dual Color LED Downswept Douglas Pencil Slim Fir Tree
National Tree Company Floral Green - 6.5' Dual Color LED Downswept Douglas Pencil Slim Fir Tree
$236.99
($370.99
save 36%)
zulily
Nearly Natural Purple Lavender Topiary Tree
Nearly Natural Purple Lavender Topiary Tree
$49.60
($124.00
save 60%)
belk
Nearly Natural 4-foot Bamboo Tree in Sand Colored Bowl
Nearly Natural 4-foot Bamboo Tree in Sand Colored Bowl
$169.99
overstock
3pc Philodendron Birkin - National Plant Network
3pc Philodendron Birkin - National Plant Network
$49.99
target
National Tree Company Floral White - 13.39'' White Rose Vase Arrangement
National Tree Company Floral White - 13.39'' White Rose Vase Arrangement
$14.99
($19.99
save 25%)
zulily
40 Piece Aloe Succulent in Pot Set
40 Piece Aloe Succulent in Pot Set
$95.16
wayfairnorthamerica
Nearly Natural Green Assorted Succulent Living Wall
Nearly Natural Green Assorted Succulent Living Wall
$266.80
($667.00
save 60%)
belk
National Tree Company Floral Green - 4.5' Clear Light Carolina Pine Tree
National Tree Company Floral Green - 4.5' Clear Light Carolina Pine Tree
$118.99
($252.99
save 53%)
zulily
National Tree Company Floral Green - 12-Foot Dual-Tone LED PowerConnect Dunhill Fir Tree
National Tree Company Floral Green - 12-Foot Dual-Tone LED PowerConnect Dunhill Fir Tree
$809.99
($1,645.99
save -80899%)
zulily
Advertisement
National Tree Company Floral Green - 9' Kingswood Lighted Fir Pencil Tree
National Tree Company Floral Green - 9' Kingswood Lighted Fir Pencil Tree
$177.04
($333.99
save 47%)
zulily
Nearly Natural Green Olive Tree
Nearly Natural Green Olive Tree
$400.00
($1,000.00
save -39900%)
belk
Live Plant Snake Plant With Ceramic Planter Pots 5'' White/6'' White 2 Sets
Live Plant Snake Plant With Ceramic Planter Pots 5'' White/6'' White 2 Sets
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
RoomMates Watercolor Pine Tree Blue Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals, 18.02 inches x 36.62 inches
RoomMates Watercolor Pine Tree Blue Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals, 18.02 inches x 36.62 inches
$36.99
walmartusa
Bamboo Tree in Pot
Bamboo Tree in Pot
$27.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Adamski 12 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot Set
Adamski 12 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot Set
$33.97
wayfairnorthamerica
Nearly Natural Pink Bougainvillea Tree
Nearly Natural Pink Bougainvillea Tree
$60.80
($152.00
save 60%)
belk
Pure Garden Floral - Potted Red & Green Succulent Arrangement - Set of Four
Pure Garden Floral - Potted Red & Green Succulent Arrangement - Set of Four
$13.99
($27.99
save 50%)
zulily
Vertical Leaf Senecio Crassissimus Succulent - 4 inch + Clay Pot
Vertical Leaf Senecio Crassissimus Succulent - 4 inch + Clay Pot
$20.45
walmart
Pothos, Hanging Jute Basket
Pothos, Hanging Jute Basket
$88.00
terrain
Thorsens Greenhouse Pre-Planted Plants Green, - Live Marble Queen Pothos Plant in Silver Pot
Thorsens Greenhouse Pre-Planted Plants Green, - Live Marble Queen Pothos Plant in Silver Pot
$14.99
zulily
Succulent Gift Box With 6 Succulents
Succulent Gift Box With 6 Succulents
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Little Living Tree
Little Living Tree
$114.00
terrain
Peperomia obtusifolia, Metal Pot
Peperomia obtusifolia, Metal Pot
$74.00
terrain
Pothos
Pothos
$64.00
terrain
12 Piece Succulent in Pot Set
12 Piece Succulent in Pot Set
$29.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Britton And Rose Cactus, Cactus Gift DÃ©cor Ideas - 2 inch + Clay Pot
Britton And Rose Cactus, Cactus Gift DÃ©cor Ideas - 2 inch + Clay Pot
$14.25
walmart
Seedling & Sprout Pre-Planted Plants - Live Australian Cyathea Tree Fern
Seedling & Sprout Pre-Planted Plants - Live Australian Cyathea Tree Fern
$24.99
($40.95
save 39%)
zulily
RoomMates Watercolor Palm Trees Green and Purple Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals 23 inches x 47 inches
RoomMates Watercolor Palm Trees Green and Purple Peel and Stick Giant Wall Decals 23 inches x 47 inches
$14.99
($26.99
save 44%)
walmartusa
Shop Succulents Succulents - Live Aloe Vera Plant in White Cylinder Ceramic Planter
Shop Succulents Succulents - Live Aloe Vera Plant in White Cylinder Ceramic Planter
$22.99
($24.99
save 8%)
zulily
Acuff 4 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot Set
Acuff 4 Piece Succulent Plant in Pot Set
$20.49
wayfairnorthamerica
Live Plant Snake Plant With Ceramic Planter Pots 5'' White/6'' Gray 2 Sets
Live Plant Snake Plant With Ceramic Planter Pots 5'' White/6'' Gray 2 Sets
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Piece Succulent Plant Set
2 Piece Succulent Plant Set
$15.20
wayfairnorthamerica
Bird's Nest Fern
Bird's Nest Fern
$48.00
terrain
Load More
Indoor Plants
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.