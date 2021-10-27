Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Trays
Decorative Trays
Share
Decorative Trays
SpicyMedia Baking Sheet
featured
SpicyMedia Baking Sheet
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
featured
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
$47.40
amazon
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
featured
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
$30.55
lowes
2.5Ft Gray Hand-Woven Rattan Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
2.5Ft Gray Hand-Woven Rattan Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$124.99
michaelsstores
Decorative Metal Tray with Distressed Grey Finish
Decorative Metal Tray with Distressed Grey Finish
$28.34
($31.49
save 10%)
overstock
32" Decorative Oval Woven Seagrass Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
32" Decorative Oval Woven Seagrass Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$124.99
michaelsstores
DesMa Decorative Plaques GREEN/BLUE - Green & Blue Tray Wall Art Set
DesMa Decorative Plaques GREEN/BLUE - Green & Blue Tray Wall Art Set
$34.99
($77.38
save 55%)
zulily
Benjara Tray with Wooden Frame and Metal Accent, Set of 2, Brown
Benjara Tray with Wooden Frame and Metal Accent, Set of 2, Brown
$114.81
amazon
Benjara Decorative Metal Tray with Handle, Set of 3, White
Benjara Decorative Metal Tray with Handle, Set of 3, White
$42.25
amazon
CERAMICHE D'ARTE PARRINI - Italian Ceramic Serving Appetizer Tray Plate Hand Painted Decorative Landscape Sunflowers Made in ITALY Tuscan
CERAMICHE D'ARTE PARRINI - Italian Ceramic Serving Appetizer Tray Plate Hand Painted Decorative Landscape Sunflowers Made in ITALY Tuscan
$149.00
amazon
Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109
Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109
$49.99
wayfair
Giving Decorative Tray By Anthropologie in Yellow Size S
Giving Decorative Tray By Anthropologie in Yellow Size S
$20.00
anthropologie us
White with Blue Rim Rectangle Decorative Tray, White
White with Blue Rim Rectangle Decorative Tray, White
$29.99
($89.99
save 67%)
ashleyhomestore
Rattan Serving Tray, 12 Inch Handmade Decorative Round Woven Basket With Handles, Table Tray For Serving Dinner, Parties, Breakfast, Coffee Tea, Drink
Rattan Serving Tray, 12 Inch Handmade Decorative Round Woven Basket With Handles, Table Tray For Serving Dinner, Parties, Breakfast, Coffee Tea, Drink
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tray with Rectangular Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear
Tray with Rectangular Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear
$217.79
($246.49
save 12%)
overstock
North Reading 2 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set
North Reading 2 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set
$94.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Badash Crystal Winston European Crystal Cigar A sh Tray
Badash Crystal Winston European Crystal Cigar A sh Tray
$59.00
qvc
Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray
Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray
$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray
Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Gabbard Coffee Table Tray
Gabbard Coffee Table Tray
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Aya Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 4CAB65E96BEF497A86551E421A2DC4F3
Bay Isle Home™ Aya Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 4CAB65E96BEF497A86551E421A2DC4F3
$59.99
wayfair
Round Metal-Framed Mirrored Trays By Casual Country | Michaels®
Round Metal-Framed Mirrored Trays By Casual Country | Michaels®
$399.99
michaelsstores
Benjara Round Metal Tray with Mirror Panel Inserts, Silver
Benjara Round Metal Tray with Mirror Panel Inserts, Silver
$22.83
amazon
Boston International Guest Towel/Buffet Napkin Caddy Tray, Grey
Boston International Guest Towel/Buffet Napkin Caddy Tray, Grey
$14.47
amazon
Decorative 13.75" & 17.75" Round Bamboo Trays with Handles (Set of 2 Sizes)
Decorative 13.75" & 17.75" Round Bamboo Trays with Handles (Set of 2 Sizes)
$64.99
overstock
Silver Metal and Glass Round Tray, Silver
Silver Metal and Glass Round Tray, Silver
$36.99
($114.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
12" Antique Brass Hammered Metal Tray with Scalloped Edge By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
12" Antique Brass Hammered Metal Tray with Scalloped Edge By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$58.49
michaelsstores
Studer Rectangular Porcelain Serving Tray
Studer Rectangular Porcelain Serving Tray
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op DA8631 Set of 3 Heart Shaped Galvanized Metal Trays
Creative Co-Op DA8631 Set of 3 Heart Shaped Galvanized Metal Trays
$28.95
amazon
20" Brown and Gray Letter "E" Printed Round Decorative Tray
20" Brown and Gray Letter "E" Printed Round Decorative Tray
$230.49
overstock
DecMode 22", 17"W Wood Eclectic Tray, Black, 2 - Pieces
DecMode 22", 17"W Wood Eclectic Tray, Black, 2 - Pieces
$101.80
walmartusa
21" Distressed Gray Decorative 3-Tier Metal Tray By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
21" Distressed Gray Decorative 3-Tier Metal Tray By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$129.99
michaelsstores
Stitch Mini Trinket Tray Set- 3 Piece
Stitch Mini Trinket Tray Set- 3 Piece
$13.39
($14.88
save 10%)
walmartusa
Creative Co-Op Decorative Reclaimed Wood Distressed Finish Handles and 3 Sides Tray, Brown
Creative Co-Op Decorative Reclaimed Wood Distressed Finish Handles and 3 Sides Tray, Brown
$26.38
amazon
Creative Co-Op 3 Tier Tray Decorative Accents, Brown
Creative Co-Op 3 Tier Tray Decorative Accents, Brown
$67.50
($78.24
save 14%)
amazon
Deco 79 48931 Chromatic Wood Lacquer Shell Tray- Trays
Deco 79 48931 Chromatic Wood Lacquer Shell Tray- Trays
$63.17
amazon
Delrio Traditional Pierced Design 3 Piece Accent Tray Set
Delrio Traditional Pierced Design 3 Piece Accent Tray Set
$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wathen Wood Accent Tray
Wathen Wood Accent Tray
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Co-Op Decorative Metal Black 3-Tier Tray
Creative Co-Op Decorative Metal Black 3-Tier Tray
$224.25
amazon
East Village Rattan 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
East Village Rattan 2 Piece Serving Tray Set
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Small Baking Toaster Oven Pan,Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Tray , Rectangle, Non Toxic & Healthy, Mirror Finish & Easy Clean
Small Baking Toaster Oven Pan,Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Tray , Rectangle, Non Toxic & Healthy, Mirror Finish & Easy Clean
$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Birch Lane™ Coraline Yucca Decorative 2 Piece Ottoman/Coffee Table Trays Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 3.5 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair
Birch Lane™ Coraline Yucca Decorative 2 Piece Ottoman/Coffee Table Trays Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 3.5 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair
$268.00
wayfair
Berard Olive Wood Serving Tray - REGULAR
Berard Olive Wood Serving Tray - REGULAR
$52.00
verishop
Handmade Wood Dinner Plate Home Decor Simple Stylish Resin Decorative Tray Durable Charger Plate Easy To Clean And Store Suitable For Home Party Resta
Handmade Wood Dinner Plate Home Decor Simple Stylish Resin Decorative Tray Durable Charger Plate Easy To Clean And Store Suitable For Home Party Resta
$115.81
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle 16" x 12" x 2.5" Wooden Tray, Gray Wash
Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle 16" x 12" x 2.5" Wooden Tray, Gray Wash
$14.22
walmartusa
Cordero Wood 2 Piece Accent Tray Set
Cordero Wood 2 Piece Accent Tray Set
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cork Accent Serving Tray
Cork Accent Serving Tray
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fannie Coffee Table Tray
Fannie Coffee Table Tray
$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Round Marble Look Glass White Decorative Tray with Gold Handles 12 in., White;Gold
Round Marble Look Glass White Decorative Tray with Gold Handles 12 in., White;Gold
$80.47
homedepot
Amalfi Decor Sophia 3 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair ST001SG
Amalfi Decor Sophia 3 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair ST001SG
$67.99
wayfair
August Grove® Dagenham Vegetable Nested 3 Piece Accent Tray Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 2.2 H x 17.25 W in | Wayfair
August Grove® Dagenham Vegetable Nested 3 Piece Accent Tray Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 2.2 H x 17.25 W in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Round Marble Look Glass Black Decorative Tray with Silver Handles 10 in., Black;Silver
Round Marble Look Glass Black Decorative Tray with Silver Handles 10 in., Black;Silver
$69.30
homedepot
Benjara Tray with Hexagonal Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear
Benjara Tray with Hexagonal Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear
$171.18
amazon
Bindle & Brass Galvanized Metal Tray with Rope Handles
Bindle & Brass Galvanized Metal Tray with Rope Handles
$27.04
homedepot
Bay Isle Home™ Hinsdale Leaf Print Decorative Glass Coffee Table Tray Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BYIL1493 42566944
Bay Isle Home™ Hinsdale Leaf Print Decorative Glass Coffee Table Tray Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BYIL1493 42566944
$45.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Middlewich 19.75" Diameter Round Rattan Serving Tray Rattan/Wicker in Brown/White, Size 2.75 H x 19.75 W in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Middlewich 19.75" Diameter Round Rattan Serving Tray Rattan/Wicker in Brown/White, Size 2.75 H x 19.75 W in | Wayfair
$123.99
wayfair
Mother of pearl Cake Tray, Inlay Nacre Tea Tray, Decorative Tray, Wedding Gift, Antique Tray, Serving Wood Coffee Tray, Korea Gift, plate
Mother of pearl Cake Tray, Inlay Nacre Tea Tray, Decorative Tray, Wedding Gift, Antique Tray, Serving Wood Coffee Tray, Korea Gift, plate
$74.90
amazon
A&B Home Antique-Look Frameless Rectangle Wall Mirror Tray, 24" x 15.5" x 2"
A&B Home Antique-Look Frameless Rectangle Wall Mirror Tray, 24" x 15.5" x 2"
$114.99
amazon
A & B Home Livonia Multi-Color Tray
A & B Home Livonia Multi-Color Tray
$101.92
homedepot
Artifacts Rattan Round Tray
Artifacts Rattan Round Tray
$61.59
($147.00
save 58%)
macys
Decorative Trays
