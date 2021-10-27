Decorative Trays

featured

SpicyMedia Baking Sheet

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray

$47.40
amazon
featured

Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971

$30.55
lowes

2.5Ft Gray Hand-Woven Rattan Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®

$124.99
michaelsstores

Decorative Metal Tray with Distressed Grey Finish

$28.34
($31.49 save 10%)
overstock

32" Decorative Oval Woven Seagrass Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®

$124.99
michaelsstores

DesMa Decorative Plaques GREEN/BLUE - Green & Blue Tray Wall Art Set

$34.99
($77.38 save 55%)
zulily

Benjara Tray with Wooden Frame and Metal Accent, Set of 2, Brown

$114.81
amazon

Benjara Decorative Metal Tray with Handle, Set of 3, White

$42.25
amazon

CERAMICHE D'ARTE PARRINI - Italian Ceramic Serving Appetizer Tray Plate Hand Painted Decorative Landscape Sunflowers Made in ITALY Tuscan

$149.00
amazon

Bodum Cork Accent Serving Tray in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 17.7 W in | Wayfair 11856-109

$49.99
wayfair

Giving Decorative Tray By Anthropologie in Yellow Size S

$20.00
anthropologie us
Advertisement

White with Blue Rim Rectangle Decorative Tray, White

$29.99
($89.99 save 67%)
ashleyhomestore

Rattan Serving Tray, 12 Inch Handmade Decorative Round Woven Basket With Handles, Table Tray For Serving Dinner, Parties, Breakfast, Coffee Tea, Drink

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Tray with Rectangular Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear

$217.79
($246.49 save 12%)
overstock

North Reading 2 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set

$94.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Badash Crystal Winston European Crystal Cigar A sh Tray

$59.00
qvc

Napkin Holder Kitchen Decor Vintage Glass Napkin Tray

$99.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Stukes Porcelain Serving Tray

$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gabbard Coffee Table Tray

$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bay Isle Home™ Aya Ottoman/Coffee Table Tray Wood in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair 4CAB65E96BEF497A86551E421A2DC4F3

$59.99
wayfair

Round Metal-Framed Mirrored Trays By Casual Country | Michaels®

$399.99
michaelsstores

Benjara Round Metal Tray with Mirror Panel Inserts, Silver

$22.83
amazon

Boston International Guest Towel/Buffet Napkin Caddy Tray, Grey

$14.47
amazon
Advertisement

Decorative 13.75" & 17.75" Round Bamboo Trays with Handles (Set of 2 Sizes)

$64.99
overstock

Silver Metal and Glass Round Tray, Silver

$36.99
($114.99 save 68%)
ashleyhomestore

12" Antique Brass Hammered Metal Tray with Scalloped Edge By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®

$58.49
michaelsstores

Studer Rectangular Porcelain Serving Tray

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Creative Co-Op DA8631 Set of 3 Heart Shaped Galvanized Metal Trays

$28.95
amazon

20" Brown and Gray Letter "E" Printed Round Decorative Tray

$230.49
overstock

DecMode 22", 17"W Wood Eclectic Tray, Black, 2 - Pieces

$101.80
walmartusa

21" Distressed Gray Decorative 3-Tier Metal Tray By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®

$129.99
michaelsstores

Stitch Mini Trinket Tray Set- 3 Piece

$13.39
($14.88 save 10%)
walmartusa

Creative Co-Op Decorative Reclaimed Wood Distressed Finish Handles and 3 Sides Tray, Brown

$26.38
amazon

Creative Co-Op 3 Tier Tray Decorative Accents, Brown

$67.50
($78.24 save 14%)
amazon

Deco 79 48931 Chromatic Wood Lacquer Shell Tray- Trays

$63.17
amazon
Advertisement

Delrio Traditional Pierced Design 3 Piece Accent Tray Set

$177.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wathen Wood Accent Tray

$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Creative Co-Op Decorative Metal Black 3-Tier Tray

$224.25
amazon

East Village Rattan 2 Piece Serving Tray Set

$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Small Baking Toaster Oven Pan,Stainless Steel Toaster Oven Tray , Rectangle, Non Toxic & Healthy, Mirror Finish & Easy Clean

$63.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Birch Lane™ Coraline Yucca Decorative 2 Piece Ottoman/Coffee Table Trays Wood/Metal in Brown, Size 3.5 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair

$268.00
wayfair

Berard Olive Wood Serving Tray - REGULAR

$52.00
verishop

Handmade Wood Dinner Plate Home Decor Simple Stylish Resin Decorative Tray Durable Charger Plate Easy To Clean And Store Suitable For Home Party Resta

$115.81
wayfairnorthamerica

Better Homes & Gardens Tabletop Rectangle 16" x 12" x 2.5" Wooden Tray, Gray Wash

$14.22
walmartusa

Cordero Wood 2 Piece Accent Tray Set

$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cork Accent Serving Tray

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Fannie Coffee Table Tray

$72.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Round Marble Look Glass White Decorative Tray with Gold Handles 12 in., White;Gold

$80.47
homedepot

Amalfi Decor Sophia 3 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair ST001SG

$67.99
wayfair

August Grove® Dagenham Vegetable Nested 3 Piece Accent Tray Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 2.2 H x 17.25 W in | Wayfair

$54.99
wayfair

Round Marble Look Glass Black Decorative Tray with Silver Handles 10 in., Black;Silver

$69.30
homedepot

Benjara Tray with Hexagonal Beveled Mirror Panel Framing, Clear

$171.18
amazon

Bindle & Brass Galvanized Metal Tray with Rope Handles

$27.04
homedepot

Bay Isle Home™ Hinsdale Leaf Print Decorative Glass Coffee Table Tray Glass/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 1.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair BYIL1493 42566944

$45.99
wayfair

Bayou Breeze Middlewich 19.75" Diameter Round Rattan Serving Tray Rattan/Wicker in Brown/White, Size 2.75 H x 19.75 W in | Wayfair

$123.99
wayfair

Mother of pearl Cake Tray, Inlay Nacre Tea Tray, Decorative Tray, Wedding Gift, Antique Tray, Serving Wood Coffee Tray, Korea Gift, plate

$74.90
amazon

A&B Home Antique-Look Frameless Rectangle Wall Mirror Tray, 24" x 15.5" x 2"

$114.99
amazon

A & B Home Livonia Multi-Color Tray

$101.92
homedepot

Artifacts Rattan Round Tray

$61.59
($147.00 save 58%)
macys
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com