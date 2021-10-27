Cloches

featured

Tiny Treasures Mini Glass Cloche with Wooden Base by Ashland® | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores
featured

Tiny Treasures Iridescent Glass Crystal Ball Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®

$9.99
($19.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores
featured

Ebern Designs Agans Glass Cloche Glass, Size 15.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair BCA3051DCFEE4541971C21B04B6C824F

$49.99
wayfair

9" Spooky Haunted House with Ghosts Lighted Halloween Dome Cloche By Allstate in Orange | Michaels®

$99.99
michaelsstores

9.25" Glass Cloche with Metal Base by Ashland® | Michaels®

$1.79
($17.99 save 90%)
michaelsstores

Abbott Vases - 7'' Bell Cloche

$12.99
($16.25 save 20%)
zulily

Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear

$87.99
($168.99 save 48%)
ashleyhomestore

Brown Wood and Glass Natural Cake Stand with Cloche, 9 x 13 x 13 - 46793

$66.79
totallyfurniture

Loon Peak® 2 Piece Cully Owl Cloche Set Glass in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A3C86F63396644EE93E350032593EE58

$87.99
wayfair

LITTON LANE 8 in. x 6 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche, Clear/Brown

$38.07
homedepot

Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Glass Ornament Cloche

$62.00
bloomingdale's

Latitude Run® Cheese Cloche Dome, (acacia Wood) Wood/Glass in Brown, Size 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 84410CECBFE54EE49B7A029A21CCA956

$48.95
wayfair
Advertisement

Traditional Round Glass Cloche

$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Clear Glass Dome Bell Jar Display Stand Light Cloche Decoration Christmas Party - 915

$28.41
newegg

Glass Flower Immortal Preservation Cloche Bell Jar with Wooden Base DIY Ornament Home Decor 12/13.5/15cm - 120mm glass cover with wood bottom

$14.04
newegg

IMMORTAL 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set Of 2 in Brown, Size 11.5 H x 7.28 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair IMMORTAL7826f75

$249.99
wayfair

Clear Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Preservation Vase Dome Wooden Base - 100*180mm

$17.83
newegg

3R Studios 7.5 in. x 15 in. Wood Pedestal/Glass Cloche with Decorative Tin Sacred Hearts, Clear/Black

$195.50
homedepot

Vintage Silver Snowman Cloche

$238.00
horchow neimanmarcus

White And Grey Terrazzo Stand With Glass Cloche Cover On Wood Base - 12 x 12 x 12Round

$76.99
overstock

Stonebriar Collection 9 in. x 12 in. Rustic Brown Glass Bell Shape Cloche, Clear

$32.20
homedepot

Short Wire Cloche with Stand - 7½'' dia. x 27¾''H

$99.07
overstock

Glass Cloche Dried Florals Ornament Set of 2: Multi by World Market

$7.98
costplusworldmarket

Clear Hand Stained Glass Cloche

$97.99
overstock
Advertisement

Chicken Wire Cloche Extension

$13.95
gardener'ssupplycompany

Farmhouse Wood and Glass Dome Cloche, 11 in.

$44.99
($59.99 save 25%)
kirkland'shome

Decoration Glass Dome Flower Display Bell Jar Cloche Wooden Base Christmas - 7 12

$14.50
newegg

LITTON LANE 8 in. x 11 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche

$32.43
($37.13 save 13%)
homedepot

K&K Interiors 17048A-1 8.5 Inch Glass Cloche on Whitewash Metal Filigree Base

$22.10
amazon

Amelie Cake Servers with Cloche - Nickel 13 1/2" Server, 13 1/2" Server - Frontgate

$141.55
($149.00 save 5%)
frontgate

2PCS Glass Display Wooden Base Cloche Bell Jar Dome Flower Immortal Preservation Vase -

$18.21
newegg

Zaynab Medium Bell Shaped Cloche

$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Porch & Petal Cookie Jars CLEAR - Clear Low Cloche

$26.99
($32.50 save 17%)
zulily

11" Glass Cloche with Wood & Metal Base, 2ct. By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®

$98.49
michaelsstores

Tiny Treasures Mini Toad Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®

$4.99
($9.99 save 50%)
michaelsstores

Bloomsbury Market 2 Piece Avelyn Fleur D'lys Glass Cloche Set Glass, Size 16.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 13275CF2C30643B6A5BD13E8DB98A551

$84.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Tall Chicken Wire Cloche with Terra Cotta Pot - CTW Home Collection 840122

$36.99
totallyfurniture

Glass Cloche Dome Bell Jar with Rose

$23.62
theapollobox

Syden Store Display Cloche

$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Danielsville Glass Cloche

$80.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Transparent Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Immortal Preservation With Base Diamond Shaped - Diamond cover chassis

$16.79
newegg

Gracie Oaks Modern Glass Cloche Glass, Size 19.5 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair GRKS4043 40850650

$69.99
wayfair

Shabby Chic Terrazzo Cake Holder With Cover Dome Glass Cloche - 9 x 9 x 11Round

$79.98
overstock

Glass Cloche

$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rosalind Wheeler Carmelo Glass Cloche Glass, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6654361CDFF246CCB769AFBE300C33A1

$27.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Glass Cloche Glass in Black, Size 8.27 H x 7.68 W x 7.68 D in | Wayfair 4B5A951E192240B9B3E9C8C3FA6455BD

$51.99
wayfair

Cardinal LED Cloche

$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Candee Slate Base Cloche

$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Ophelia & Co. Traditional Round Glass Cloche Glass, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair OPCO3694 40623048

$40.99
($53.85 save 24%)
wayfair

Flickering Halloween Tabletop Decor Light Cloche - Spooky Decorative Light for Indoors - Crow

$22.08
walmart

Round Cloche with Deer and Tree Decorative Figurine - Wondershop

$20.00
target

Set of Three Wire Mesh Cloche with Base - 13¾'' dia. x 24''H

$157.61
($175.12 save 10%)
overstock

Glass Cloche Bird in Nest Ornament: Multi by World Market

$9.99
costplusworldmarket

Green Dinosaur in a Cloche Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop

$5.00
target

fedigorlocn Smoke Infuser Dome Cloche 12 Inch Plastic Cover Lid Work For Plates Glasses Bowls, Smoking Gun Specialized Accessory For Food Cocktails

$85.95
wayfair

Texture Glass Pumpkin Cloche, Amber, Large,12"D X 11"H

$129.00
potterybarn

Trent Austin Design® Dalmahoy Glass Cloche Glass, Size 8.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair TRNT3311 42919830

$26.99
wayfair

Small/Large Glass Stand Display Dome Cloche Globe Bell Jar Tealight Flower Cover -

$22.26
newegg

Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 9-in x 13-in Natural Cake Stand with Cloche Brown Wood and Glass Marble | 46793

$72.43
lowes

Rose Flower Glass Display Dome Cloche w/ Wooden Base Night Light Home Decor - Yellow light base

$36.84
newegg
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com