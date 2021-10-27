Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Cloches
Cloches
Cloches
Tiny Treasures Mini Glass Cloche with Wooden Base by Ashland® | Michaels®
featured
Tiny Treasures Mini Glass Cloche with Wooden Base by Ashland® | Michaels®
$19.99
michaelsstores
Tiny Treasures Iridescent Glass Crystal Ball Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®
featured
Tiny Treasures Iridescent Glass Crystal Ball Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®
$9.99
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Ebern Designs Agans Glass Cloche Glass, Size 15.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair BCA3051DCFEE4541971C21B04B6C824F
featured
Ebern Designs Agans Glass Cloche Glass, Size 15.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair BCA3051DCFEE4541971C21B04B6C824F
$49.99
wayfair
9" Spooky Haunted House with Ghosts Lighted Halloween Dome Cloche By Allstate in Orange | Michaels®
9" Spooky Haunted House with Ghosts Lighted Halloween Dome Cloche By Allstate in Orange | Michaels®
$99.99
michaelsstores
9.25" Glass Cloche with Metal Base by Ashland® | Michaels®
9.25" Glass Cloche with Metal Base by Ashland® | Michaels®
$1.79
($17.99
save 90%)
michaelsstores
Abbott Vases - 7'' Bell Cloche
Abbott Vases - 7'' Bell Cloche
$12.99
($16.25
save 20%)
zulily
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
Creative Co-Op Round Glass Cake Stand with Hobnail Edge and Cloche, Clear
$87.99
($168.99
save 48%)
ashleyhomestore
Brown Wood and Glass Natural Cake Stand with Cloche, 9 x 13 x 13 - 46793
Brown Wood and Glass Natural Cake Stand with Cloche, 9 x 13 x 13 - 46793
$66.79
totallyfurniture
Loon Peak® 2 Piece Cully Owl Cloche Set Glass in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A3C86F63396644EE93E350032593EE58
Loon Peak® 2 Piece Cully Owl Cloche Set Glass in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair A3C86F63396644EE93E350032593EE58
$87.99
wayfair
LITTON LANE 8 in. x 6 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche, Clear/Brown
LITTON LANE 8 in. x 6 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche, Clear/Brown
$38.07
homedepot
Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Glass Ornament Cloche
Mackenzie-Childs Courtly Check Glass Ornament Cloche
$62.00
bloomingdale's
Latitude Run® Cheese Cloche Dome, (acacia Wood) Wood/Glass in Brown, Size 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 84410CECBFE54EE49B7A029A21CCA956
Latitude Run® Cheese Cloche Dome, (acacia Wood) Wood/Glass in Brown, Size 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 84410CECBFE54EE49B7A029A21CCA956
$48.95
wayfair
Traditional Round Glass Cloche
Traditional Round Glass Cloche
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Clear Glass Dome Bell Jar Display Stand Light Cloche Decoration Christmas Party - 915
Clear Glass Dome Bell Jar Display Stand Light Cloche Decoration Christmas Party - 915
$28.41
newegg
Glass Flower Immortal Preservation Cloche Bell Jar with Wooden Base DIY Ornament Home Decor 12/13.5/15cm - 120mm glass cover with wood bottom
Glass Flower Immortal Preservation Cloche Bell Jar with Wooden Base DIY Ornament Home Decor 12/13.5/15cm - 120mm glass cover with wood bottom
$14.04
newegg
IMMORTAL 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set Of 2 in Brown, Size 11.5 H x 7.28 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair IMMORTAL7826f75
IMMORTAL 2PC Wire METAL CLOCHE SET, Set Of 2 in Brown, Size 11.5 H x 7.28 W x 7.28 D in | Wayfair IMMORTAL7826f75
$249.99
wayfair
Clear Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Preservation Vase Dome Wooden Base - 100*180mm
Clear Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Preservation Vase Dome Wooden Base - 100*180mm
$17.83
newegg
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 15 in. Wood Pedestal/Glass Cloche with Decorative Tin Sacred Hearts, Clear/Black
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 15 in. Wood Pedestal/Glass Cloche with Decorative Tin Sacred Hearts, Clear/Black
$195.50
homedepot
Vintage Silver Snowman Cloche
Vintage Silver Snowman Cloche
$238.00
horchow neimanmarcus
White And Grey Terrazzo Stand With Glass Cloche Cover On Wood Base - 12 x 12 x 12Round
White And Grey Terrazzo Stand With Glass Cloche Cover On Wood Base - 12 x 12 x 12Round
$76.99
overstock
Stonebriar Collection 9 in. x 12 in. Rustic Brown Glass Bell Shape Cloche, Clear
Stonebriar Collection 9 in. x 12 in. Rustic Brown Glass Bell Shape Cloche, Clear
$32.20
homedepot
Short Wire Cloche with Stand - 7½'' dia. x 27¾''H
Short Wire Cloche with Stand - 7½'' dia. x 27¾''H
$99.07
overstock
Glass Cloche Dried Florals Ornament Set of 2: Multi by World Market
Glass Cloche Dried Florals Ornament Set of 2: Multi by World Market
$7.98
costplusworldmarket
Clear Hand Stained Glass Cloche
Clear Hand Stained Glass Cloche
$97.99
overstock
Chicken Wire Cloche Extension
Chicken Wire Cloche Extension
$13.95
gardener'ssupplycompany
Farmhouse Wood and Glass Dome Cloche, 11 in.
Farmhouse Wood and Glass Dome Cloche, 11 in.
$44.99
($59.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Decoration Glass Dome Flower Display Bell Jar Cloche Wooden Base Christmas - 7 12
Decoration Glass Dome Flower Display Bell Jar Cloche Wooden Base Christmas - 7 12
$14.50
newegg
LITTON LANE 8 in. x 11 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche
LITTON LANE 8 in. x 11 in. Brown Wood and Clear Glass Cloche
$32.43
($37.13
save 13%)
homedepot
K&K Interiors 17048A-1 8.5 Inch Glass Cloche on Whitewash Metal Filigree Base
K&K Interiors 17048A-1 8.5 Inch Glass Cloche on Whitewash Metal Filigree Base
$22.10
amazon
Amelie Cake Servers with Cloche - Nickel 13 1/2" Server, 13 1/2" Server - Frontgate
Amelie Cake Servers with Cloche - Nickel 13 1/2" Server, 13 1/2" Server - Frontgate
$141.55
($149.00
save 5%)
frontgate
2PCS Glass Display Wooden Base Cloche Bell Jar Dome Flower Immortal Preservation Vase -
2PCS Glass Display Wooden Base Cloche Bell Jar Dome Flower Immortal Preservation Vase -
$18.21
newegg
Zaynab Medium Bell Shaped Cloche
Zaynab Medium Bell Shaped Cloche
$37.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Porch & Petal Cookie Jars CLEAR - Clear Low Cloche
Porch & Petal Cookie Jars CLEAR - Clear Low Cloche
$26.99
($32.50
save 17%)
zulily
11" Glass Cloche with Wood & Metal Base, 2ct. By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
11" Glass Cloche with Wood & Metal Base, 2ct. By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$98.49
michaelsstores
Tiny Treasures Mini Toad Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®
Tiny Treasures Mini Toad Cloche by Ashland® | Michaels®
$4.99
($9.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Bloomsbury Market 2 Piece Avelyn Fleur D'lys Glass Cloche Set Glass, Size 16.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 13275CF2C30643B6A5BD13E8DB98A551
Bloomsbury Market 2 Piece Avelyn Fleur D'lys Glass Cloche Set Glass, Size 16.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 13275CF2C30643B6A5BD13E8DB98A551
$84.99
wayfair
Tall Chicken Wire Cloche with Terra Cotta Pot - CTW Home Collection 840122
Tall Chicken Wire Cloche with Terra Cotta Pot - CTW Home Collection 840122
$36.99
totallyfurniture
Glass Cloche Dome Bell Jar with Rose
Glass Cloche Dome Bell Jar with Rose
$23.62
theapollobox
Syden Store Display Cloche
Syden Store Display Cloche
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Danielsville Glass Cloche
Danielsville Glass Cloche
$80.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Transparent Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Immortal Preservation With Base Diamond Shaped - Diamond cover chassis
Transparent Glass Display Cloche Bell Jar Flower Immortal Preservation With Base Diamond Shaped - Diamond cover chassis
$16.79
newegg
Gracie Oaks Modern Glass Cloche Glass, Size 19.5 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair GRKS4043 40850650
Gracie Oaks Modern Glass Cloche Glass, Size 19.5 H x 11.0 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair GRKS4043 40850650
$69.99
wayfair
Shabby Chic Terrazzo Cake Holder With Cover Dome Glass Cloche - 9 x 9 x 11Round
Shabby Chic Terrazzo Cake Holder With Cover Dome Glass Cloche - 9 x 9 x 11Round
$79.98
overstock
Glass Cloche
Glass Cloche
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosalind Wheeler Carmelo Glass Cloche Glass, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6654361CDFF246CCB769AFBE300C33A1
Rosalind Wheeler Carmelo Glass Cloche Glass, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 6654361CDFF246CCB769AFBE300C33A1
$27.99
wayfair
Red Barrel Studio® Glass Cloche Glass in Black, Size 8.27 H x 7.68 W x 7.68 D in | Wayfair 4B5A951E192240B9B3E9C8C3FA6455BD
Red Barrel Studio® Glass Cloche Glass in Black, Size 8.27 H x 7.68 W x 7.68 D in | Wayfair 4B5A951E192240B9B3E9C8C3FA6455BD
$51.99
wayfair
Cardinal LED Cloche
Cardinal LED Cloche
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Candee Slate Base Cloche
Candee Slate Base Cloche
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ophelia & Co. Traditional Round Glass Cloche Glass, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair OPCO3694 40623048
Ophelia & Co. Traditional Round Glass Cloche Glass, Size 7.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair OPCO3694 40623048
$40.99
($53.85
save 24%)
wayfair
Flickering Halloween Tabletop Decor Light Cloche - Spooky Decorative Light for Indoors - Crow
Flickering Halloween Tabletop Decor Light Cloche - Spooky Decorative Light for Indoors - Crow
$22.08
walmart
Round Cloche with Deer and Tree Decorative Figurine - Wondershop
Round Cloche with Deer and Tree Decorative Figurine - Wondershop
$20.00
target
Set of Three Wire Mesh Cloche with Base - 13¾'' dia. x 24''H
Set of Three Wire Mesh Cloche with Base - 13¾'' dia. x 24''H
$157.61
($175.12
save 10%)
overstock
Glass Cloche Bird in Nest Ornament: Multi by World Market
Glass Cloche Bird in Nest Ornament: Multi by World Market
$9.99
costplusworldmarket
Green Dinosaur in a Cloche Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop
Green Dinosaur in a Cloche Christmas Tree Ornament - Wondershop
$5.00
target
fedigorlocn Smoke Infuser Dome Cloche 12 Inch Plastic Cover Lid Work For Plates Glasses Bowls, Smoking Gun Specialized Accessory For Food Cocktails
fedigorlocn Smoke Infuser Dome Cloche 12 Inch Plastic Cover Lid Work For Plates Glasses Bowls, Smoking Gun Specialized Accessory For Food Cocktails
$85.95
wayfair
Texture Glass Pumpkin Cloche, Amber, Large,12"D X 11"H
Texture Glass Pumpkin Cloche, Amber, Large,12"D X 11"H
$129.00
potterybarn
Trent Austin Design® Dalmahoy Glass Cloche Glass, Size 8.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair TRNT3311 42919830
Trent Austin Design® Dalmahoy Glass Cloche Glass, Size 8.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair TRNT3311 42919830
$26.99
wayfair
Small/Large Glass Stand Display Dome Cloche Globe Bell Jar Tealight Flower Cover -
Small/Large Glass Stand Display Dome Cloche Globe Bell Jar Tealight Flower Cover -
$22.26
newegg
Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 9-in x 13-in Natural Cake Stand with Cloche Brown Wood and Glass Marble | 46793
Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 9-in x 13-in Natural Cake Stand with Cloche Brown Wood and Glass Marble | 46793
$72.43
lowes
Rose Flower Glass Display Dome Cloche w/ Wooden Base Night Light Home Decor - Yellow light base
Rose Flower Glass Display Dome Cloche w/ Wooden Base Night Light Home Decor - Yellow light base
$36.84
newegg
Cloches
