Decorative Boxes & Containers

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Boxes
Decorative Boxes & Containers
Share
Decorative Boxes & Containers
Fabre Buoys 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
featured
Fabre Buoys 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Plated Heart Trinket Box with Swarovski Crystals
featured
Plated Heart Trinket Box with Swarovski Crystals
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bonner Great Men Smoke Cigars Etched Decorative Box
featured
Bonner Great Men Smoke Cigars Etched Decorative Box
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Daiyna Shisham Carved Decorative Box
Daiyna Shisham Carved Decorative Box
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Floarea Decorative Glorious Buddha Puzzle Box
Floarea Decorative Glorious Buddha Puzzle Box
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Finkbeiner Decorative Box
Finkbeiner Decorative Box
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Satrogan 4-Drawer Decorative Box
Satrogan 4-Drawer Decorative Box
$69.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fedirko Eggshell Mosaic Crackled Gold Decorative Box
Fedirko Eggshell Mosaic Crackled Gold Decorative Box
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brookstone Open Box: Decorative Collection 9' Metallic Garland w/ Lights in Green
Brookstone Open Box: Decorative Collection 9' Metallic Garland w/ Lights in Green
$34.99
($59.99
save 42%)
brookstone
DesMa Decorative Plaques BLUE - Blue Rustic Key Box
DesMa Decorative Plaques BLUE - Blue Rustic Key Box
$7.99
($12.99
save 38%)
zulily
Ballerina Decorative Box in a Heart Shape
Ballerina Decorative Box in a Heart Shape
$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Graduation Hat Hinge Decorative Box
Graduation Hat Hinge Decorative Box
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Gorlest Sitting Camel Decorative Box
Gorlest Sitting Camel Decorative Box
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Loved You Yesterday Always Will Decorative Box
Loved You Yesterday Always Will Decorative Box
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Odder Contented Kitty Papier Mache 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
Odder Contented Kitty Papier Mache 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Large Tree Farm Decorative Box by Ashland® in Gold | Michaels®
Large Tree Farm Decorative Box by Ashland® in Gold | Michaels®
$14.99
michaelsstores
Aromatique The Smell of Tree Mini Decorative Box - Multi
Aromatique The Smell of Tree Mini Decorative Box - Multi
$13.30
($19.00
save 30%)
macy's
Neibert Decorative Box
Neibert Decorative Box
$174.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Decorative Kitchen Home Bread Box
Decorative Kitchen Home Bread Box
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bay Isle Home™ Joyful Turtle And Papier Mache Decorative Box
Bay Isle Home™ Joyful Turtle And Papier Mache Decorative Box
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Handmade Wooden Decorative Keepsake Stash Box
Handmade Wooden Decorative Keepsake Stash Box
$80.00
amazon
11" Sunflower Decorative Box by Ashland® | Michaels®
11" Sunflower Decorative Box by Ashland® | Michaels®
$5.99
($14.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Large Spruce, Pine & Cedar Tree Truck Decorative Box by Ashland® in Red | Michaels®
Large Spruce, Pine & Cedar Tree Truck Decorative Box by Ashland® in Red | Michaels®
$9.99
michaelsstores
Lipari Smoke and Water Decorative Box Set
Lipari Smoke and Water Decorative Box Set
$97.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 12.25 in. Metal Distressed Decorative Box, White
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 12.25 in. Metal Distressed Decorative Box, White
$92.00
homedepot
Fogel Golden Decorative Box
Fogel Golden Decorative Box
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jeweled Tortoise with Frog Decorative Box
Jeweled Tortoise with Frog Decorative Box
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Northville Forest Treasures Wood Mini 3 Piece Decorative Box Set
Northville Forest Treasures Wood Mini 3 Piece Decorative Box Set
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Huchinson Ultramarine and Papier Mache Decorative Box
Huchinson Ultramarine and Papier Mache Decorative Box
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Lauer 3 Piece Wooden Decorative Box Set
Lauer 3 Piece Wooden Decorative Box Set
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Drakestone Designs Decorative Box Natural - 24'' Natural 'Thankful' Centerpiece
Drakestone Designs Decorative Box Natural - 24'' Natural 'Thankful' Centerpiece
$20.99
($29.99
save 30%)
zulily
18" Brown and Silver Antique-Style Decorative Box
18" Brown and Silver Antique-Style Decorative Box
$175.49
overstock
Mosaic Eye Wood Decorative Box
Mosaic Eye Wood Decorative Box
$275.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fjalar African Pride Wood Decorative Box
Fjalar African Pride Wood Decorative Box
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boudreaux Tee it Up Personalized Decorative Box
Boudreaux Tee it Up Personalized Decorative Box
$80.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Flodie Decorative Garden Treasure Wood Box
Flodie Decorative Garden Treasure Wood Box
$41.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Menas Decorative Box
Menas Decorative Box
$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deco 79 50651 Decorative Box, Blue, Green
Deco 79 50651 Decorative Box, Blue, Green
$47.76
amazon
Lucy Urchin Textured Ceramic Decorative Box
Lucy Urchin Textured Ceramic Decorative Box
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Diamonds Geometric Crystals 2 Piece Box Cushion Ottoman Slipcover Set
Diamonds Geometric Crystals 2 Piece Box Cushion Ottoman Slipcover Set
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Keepksake box - Vincent Van Gogh The Irises - Decorative Tea Organizer Box with 6 Compartments made of Hand Painted Glass
Keepksake box - Vincent Van Gogh The Irises - Decorative Tea Organizer Box with 6 Compartments made of Hand Painted Glass
$245.00
amazon
Antique Post Office Box Door Bank with Walnut Box
Antique Post Office Box Door Bank with Walnut Box
$175.00
amazon
Mechanical Steampunk Dragon Head Decorative Trinket Box
Mechanical Steampunk Dragon Head Decorative Trinket Box
$24.95
newegg
Whiddon Wooden Decorative Box
Whiddon Wooden Decorative Box
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hand Carved Ghanaian Decorative Wood Box with Adinkra Motif
Hand Carved Ghanaian Decorative Wood Box with Adinkra Motif
$49.99
novica
Hand-Painted Pinewood Decorative Box from El Salvador
Hand-Painted Pinewood Decorative Box from El Salvador
$49.99
novica
NOVICA Papier Mache Rooster Decorative Box, Red, Morning Rooster'
NOVICA Papier Mache Rooster Decorative Box, Red, Morning Rooster'
$25.99
amazon
NOVICA Handmade Butterfly Reflection Reverse-Painted Glass Decorative Box (Peru) - 2.4" H x 6.25" W x 3.5" D
NOVICA Handmade Butterfly Reflection Reverse-Painted Glass Decorative Box (Peru) - 2.4" H x 6.25" W x 3.5" D
$40.99
overstock
Advertisement
Warrenup Butterflies in Bloom Lacquered Wood Decorative Box
Warrenup Butterflies in Bloom Lacquered Wood Decorative Box
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AB Home Decorative Box Set, Grey
AB Home Decorative Box Set, Grey
$93.99
($184.99
save 49%)
ashleyhomestore
A & B Home Metal Banded Python Print Decorative Rectangular Boxes (Set of 2), Taupe/ Gold
A & B Home Metal Banded Python Print Decorative Rectangular Boxes (Set of 2), Taupe/ Gold
$89.91
($99.90
save 10%)
homedepot
Bird Motifs Pinewood Decorative Boxes in Green (4)
Bird Motifs Pinewood Decorative Boxes in Green (4)
$57.99
novica
Artisan Crafted Wood Decorative Box with Aluminum Diamonds
Artisan Crafted Wood Decorative Box with Aluminum Diamonds
$61.19
($67.99
save 10%)
novica
Set of 2 Round Antique Bronze Metal Boxes with Bird Handled Lid - Olivia & May
Set of 2 Round Antique Bronze Metal Boxes with Bird Handled Lid - Olivia & May
$39.60
($44.00
save 10%)
target
Sun-Themed Reverse Painted Glass Decorative Box from Peru
Sun-Themed Reverse Painted Glass Decorative Box from Peru
$29.99
novica
Oval Mango Wood Decorative Box in Gold from Thailand
Oval Mango Wood Decorative Box in Gold from Thailand
$47.99
novica
Ronan 2 Piece Mother of Pearl Inlay Decorative Box Set
Ronan 2 Piece Mother of Pearl Inlay Decorative Box Set
$70.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 2 Decorative Wood Boxes with Carved Trellis Designs - Olivia & May
Set of 2 Decorative Wood Boxes with Carved Trellis Designs - Olivia & May
$62.00
target
Jonathan Adler Medium Perimeter Leather Decorative Box, Orange
Jonathan Adler Medium Perimeter Leather Decorative Box, Orange
$62.05
amazon
Littleton Crystal Lotus Box
Littleton Crystal Lotus Box
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
Decorative Boxes & Containers
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.