Decorative Vessels & Containers

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Share
Decorative Vessels & Containers
Jars & Canisters
Bottles
Bowls
Cloches
Boxes
Trays
Plates & Platters
SpicyMedia Baking Sheet
featured
SpicyMedia Baking Sheet
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyan Design Rhizome Aluminum Urn Planter Metal, Size 15.75 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 11163
featured
Cyan Design Rhizome Aluminum Urn Planter Metal, Size 15.75 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 11163
$319.00
wayfair
Chelsea House Bee Gracious Ginger Jar - Pis Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 384912
featured
Chelsea House Bee Gracious Ginger Jar - Pis Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 384912
$270.76
wayfair
Cypress Home Decorative Jars 1 - Navy Blue Glass Jar Set
Cypress Home Decorative Jars 1 - Navy Blue Glass Jar Set
$26.99
($41.25
save 35%)
zulily
Darby Home Co Zoie 50 fl oz. Fruit Bowl in Blue/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair C12F152663554CF288A5310C5A2C57A1
Darby Home Co Zoie 50 fl oz. Fruit Bowl in Blue/Brown, Size 7.0 H x 11.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair C12F152663554CF288A5310C5A2C57A1
$79.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Round Glass Decorative Plate in Glass & Crystal in White, Size 2.0 H x 10.24 W x 10.24 D in | Wayfair CHRL4006 39493773
Charlton Home® Round Glass Decorative Plate in Glass & Crystal in White, Size 2.0 H x 10.24 W x 10.24 D in | Wayfair CHRL4006 39493773
$66.99
wayfair
Druann Pottery Decorative Bottle
Druann Pottery Decorative Bottle
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Durango & Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad, Trains Lee Klopfer Porcelain Decorative Plate Porcelain in Black | Wayfair
East Urban Home Durango & Silverton Narrow Guage Railroad, Trains Lee Klopfer Porcelain Decorative Plate Porcelain in Black | Wayfair
$64.99
wayfair
Set of 3 5.5" Antique Green and Cream White Buffalo Check Ceramic Canisters
Set of 3 5.5" Antique Green and Cream White Buffalo Check Ceramic Canisters
$23.08
($46.99
save 51%)
walmartusa
Pair of Dolphins Porcelain Decorative Plate
Pair of Dolphins Porcelain Decorative Plate
$64.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Farber Urn Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 14.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 33F4E8DC7ACE4A3097CD9FDFBE0E6095
Charlton Home® Farber Urn Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 14.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 33F4E8DC7ACE4A3097CD9FDFBE0E6095
$97.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
Creative Co-Op Elegant Modern, Cake Desert Serve Ware Stand, Black Tiered Tray
$47.40
amazon
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
Cheung's Trays and Caddies 10.5-in x 10.5-in Gray 4 Divided Round Serving Caddy | 4971
$30.55
lowes
Small Glass Serving Bowl Prep Bowl For Snack, Dessert, Dip, Clear Crystal Bowls
Small Glass Serving Bowl Prep Bowl For Snack, Dessert, Dip, Clear Crystal Bowls
$71.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Small Anchors Shell Dish - Soap Dish, Spoon Rest, Ring Holder, Jewelry Holders, Trinket Dishes, Catchall Bowl - Ocean Themed Accessories - Nautical Home Decor For Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen And Office
Small Anchors Shell Dish - Soap Dish, Spoon Rest, Ring Holder, Jewelry Holders, Trinket Dishes, Catchall Bowl - Ocean Themed Accessories - Nautical Home Decor For Bedroom, Bathroom, Kitchen And Office
$14.95
amazon
Certified International Citron Deep Bowl - White/light Blue/yellow
Certified International Citron Deep Bowl - White/light Blue/yellow
$58.10
($83.00
save 30%)
macy's
Ani Mosaic Melamine 128 fl oz. 5-Piece Serving Bowl Set
Ani Mosaic Melamine 128 fl oz. 5-Piece Serving Bowl Set
$40.62
wayfairnorthamerica
Scroll Ceramic Abstract Decorative Bowl
Scroll Ceramic Abstract Decorative Bowl
$370.12
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Haymeadow Decorative Plate Ceramic in White, Size 11.7 H x 10.3 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair CHRL8497 44498614
Charlton Home® Haymeadow Decorative Plate Ceramic in White, Size 11.7 H x 10.3 W x 0.8 D in | Wayfair CHRL8497 44498614
$50.99
wayfair
2.5Ft Gray Hand-Woven Rattan Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
2.5Ft Gray Hand-Woven Rattan Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$124.99
michaelsstores
Cyan Design Bronze 16" Metal Decorative Bottles Metal, Size 16.0 H x 7.75 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair 8559
Cyan Design Bronze 16" Metal Decorative Bottles Metal, Size 16.0 H x 7.75 W x 7.75 D in | Wayfair 8559
$186.25
wayfair
Decorative Metal Tray with Distressed Grey Finish
Decorative Metal Tray with Distressed Grey Finish
$28.34
($31.49
save 10%)
overstock
Fabre Buoys 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
Fabre Buoys 2 Piece Decorative Box Set
$73.99
wayfairnorthamerica
32" Decorative Oval Woven Seagrass Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
32" Decorative Oval Woven Seagrass Tray with Handles By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$124.99
michaelsstores
Plated Heart Trinket Box with Swarovski Crystals
Plated Heart Trinket Box with Swarovski Crystals
$48.99
wayfairnorthamerica
NE75364 Cleopatras Nubian Guard With Urn
NE75364 Cleopatras Nubian Guard With Urn
$741.00
appliancesconnection
Bungalow Rose Dalla Snake Cast Iron Decorative Plate Metal/Wire, Size 1.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair BLMK3852 44224487
Bungalow Rose Dalla Snake Cast Iron Decorative Plate Metal/Wire, Size 1.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair BLMK3852 44224487
$29.99
wayfair
ELK Lighting 619212 Decorative Bowl, Clear, Montana Rustic
ELK Lighting 619212 Decorative Bowl, Clear, Montana Rustic
$48.84
amazon
Certified International Mosaic 6-pc. Melamine All-Purpose Bowl Set, Multicolor
Certified International Mosaic 6-pc. Melamine All-Purpose Bowl Set, Multicolor
$59.49
($69.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Denby Heritage Pavilion Medium Shallow Bowl
Denby Heritage Pavilion Medium Shallow Bowl
$22.39
($47.00
save 52%)
macys
Blue/White Porcelain10.2" Jar
Blue/White Porcelain10.2" Jar
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bonner Great Men Smoke Cigars Etched Decorative Box
Bonner Great Men Smoke Cigars Etched Decorative Box
$87.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DesMa Decorative Plaques GREEN/BLUE - Green & Blue Tray Wall Art Set
DesMa Decorative Plaques GREEN/BLUE - Green & Blue Tray Wall Art Set
$34.99
($77.38
save 55%)
zulily
Heffron Urli Decorative Bowl
Heffron Urli Decorative Bowl
$205.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ceramic Jar
Ceramic Jar
$455.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dianemarie Satsuma Peacock Porcelain Temple Jars
Dianemarie Satsuma Peacock Porcelain Temple Jars
$207.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Daiyna Shisham Carved Decorative Box
Daiyna Shisham Carved Decorative Box
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Floarea Decorative Glorious Buddha Puzzle Box
Floarea Decorative Glorious Buddha Puzzle Box
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Homes & Gardens Rockport Bowls, 4 Pack
Better Homes & Gardens Rockport Bowls, 4 Pack
$12.98
walmartusa
Benjara Tray with Wooden Frame and Metal Accent, Set of 2, Brown
Benjara Tray with Wooden Frame and Metal Accent, Set of 2, Brown
$114.81
amazon
Bungalow Rose Jewelry Tray Elephant Shape Vintage Trinket Ring Earrings Organizer Storage Desk Ornaments Dish Plate Stand Display Decorative Dish Jewelry Holder 3.7
Bungalow Rose Jewelry Tray Elephant Shape Vintage Trinket Ring Earrings Organizer Storage Desk Ornaments Dish Plate Stand Display Decorative Dish Jewelry Holder 3.7
$93.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Rawlin 13" Porcelain Ginger Jar Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 13.0 H x 17.75 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair D66C879761A34D899F7DA2ECC0AC244D
Bungalow Rose Rawlin 13" Porcelain Ginger Jar Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 13.0 H x 17.75 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair D66C879761A34D899F7DA2ECC0AC244D
$136.99
wayfair
Benjara Decorative Metal Tray with Handle, Set of 3, White
Benjara Decorative Metal Tray with Handle, Set of 3, White
$42.25
amazon
Finkbeiner Decorative Box
Finkbeiner Decorative Box
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Oates Dolomite Harvest Leaf 2 Piece Decorative Plate Set in Yellow, Size 1.5 H x 6.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Oates Dolomite Harvest Leaf 2 Piece Decorative Plate Set in Yellow, Size 1.5 H x 6.5 W x 11.0 D in | Wayfair
$45.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op S/2 Stoneware Baskets w Reactive Glaze Bowl, Multicolored, 2
Creative Co-Op S/2 Stoneware Baskets w Reactive Glaze Bowl, Multicolored, 2
$16.19
($20.17
save 20%)
amazon
4.5" Crystal Clear Hand Blown Glass Jar with Finial Lid
4.5" Crystal Clear Hand Blown Glass Jar with Finial Lid
$27.49
overstock
CERAMICHE D'ARTE PARRINI - Italian Ceramic Serving Appetizer Tray Plate Hand Painted Decorative Landscape Sunflowers Made in ITALY Tuscan
CERAMICHE D'ARTE PARRINI - Italian Ceramic Serving Appetizer Tray Plate Hand Painted Decorative Landscape Sunflowers Made in ITALY Tuscan
$149.00
amazon
Le Prise™ 12 Piece White/Gold Indoor Ceramic Jar Set Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 3.74 H x 2.95 W x 1.96 D in | Wayfair
Le Prise™ 12 Piece White/Gold Indoor Ceramic Jar Set Ceramic in White/Yellow, Size 3.74 H x 2.95 W x 1.96 D in | Wayfair
$203.88
wayfair
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 12.25 in. Metal Distressed Decorative Box, White
3R Studios 7.5 in. x 12.25 in. Metal Distressed Decorative Box, White
$92.00
homedepot
Ambrose Chrome Plated Crystal Embellished Lidded Ceramic Bowl (9 In. x 7 In. x 9.5 In.)
Ambrose Chrome Plated Crystal Embellished Lidded Ceramic Bowl (9 In. x 7 In. x 9.5 In.)
$69.99
overstock
Farmhouse 2 Tier Countertop Fruit Bread Basket, Fruit Bowl, Vegetable Holder, Kitchen Storage, Black
Farmhouse 2 Tier Countertop Fruit Bread Basket, Fruit Bowl, Vegetable Holder, Kitchen Storage, Black
$88.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Round Marble Look Glass White Decorative Tray with Gold Handles 12 in., White;Gold
Round Marble Look Glass White Decorative Tray with Gold Handles 12 in., White;Gold
$80.47
homedepot
Green/Ivory 19" Porcelain Jar
Green/Ivory 19" Porcelain Jar
$298.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Amalfi Decor Sophia 3 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair ST001SG
Amalfi Decor Sophia 3 Piece Coffee Table Tray Set Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair ST001SG
$67.99
wayfair
BM217153 Ceramic Frame Temple Shape Lidded Jar Antique
BM217153 Ceramic Frame Temple Shape Lidded Jar Antique
$1,882.99
appliancesconnection
Badash Crystal Penelope Crystal Bowl - Clear
Badash Crystal Penelope Crystal Bowl - Clear
$168.00
macy's
Glass Abstract Decorative Plate in Clear
Glass Abstract Decorative Plate in Clear
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oakport Ceramic Urn
Oakport Ceramic Urn
$206.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Dagenham Vegetable Nested 3 Piece Accent Tray Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 2.2 H x 17.25 W in | Wayfair
August Grove® Dagenham Vegetable Nested 3 Piece Accent Tray Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 2.2 H x 17.25 W in | Wayfair
$54.99
wayfair
Decorative Vessels & Containers
