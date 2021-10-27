Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Objects
Globes
Globes
Share
Globes
HOMEGEEK 8 Inch Illuminated World Globe 2-in-1 LED Earth Globe Constellation Globe for Educational Geographic Learning H
featured
HOMEGEEK 8 Inch Illuminated World Globe 2-in-1 LED Earth Globe Constellation Globe for Educational Geographic Learning H
$73.29
walmart
AUTHENTIC MODELS Kai Multi-Colored Navigator's Terrestrial Globe
featured
AUTHENTIC MODELS Kai Multi-Colored Navigator's Terrestrial Globe
$270.00
homedepot
Alpine 10" Ceramic Gazing Globe Gray
featured
Alpine 10" Ceramic Gazing Globe Gray
$50.99
target
Floating Globe with Colored LED Lights C Shape Anti Gravity Magnetic Levitation Rotating World Map for Children Gift Home Office Desk Decoration Gold
Floating Globe with Colored LED Lights C Shape Anti Gravity Magnetic Levitation Rotating World Map for Children Gift Home Office Desk Decoration Gold
$50.74
newegg
Mnycxen 2PCS Stress Relief World Map Jumbo Ball Atlas Globe Palm Ball Planet Earth Ball
Mnycxen 2PCS Stress Relief World Map Jumbo Ball Atlas Globe Palm Ball Planet Earth Ball
$4.59
walmart
Ivy Bronx Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe w/ C Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe w/ LED Lights | Wayfair
Ivy Bronx Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe w/ C Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe w/ LED Lights | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe With Round Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe With LED Lights, Fathers Students Teacher B
Magnetic Levitation Floating World Map Globe With Round Shape Base, Best Business Men Gift, Floating Globe With LED Lights, Fathers Students Teacher B
$124.99
wayfairnorthamerica
World Globe
World Globe
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
K&K Interiors 54133A-3 7 Inch Led Holly Berry Glass Tabletop Globe
K&K Interiors 54133A-3 7 Inch Led Holly Berry Glass Tabletop Globe
$27.12
amazon
11" White Aluminum Traditional Globe By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®
11" White Aluminum Traditional Globe By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®
$49.99
michaelsstores
Orren Ellis Tabletop Globe Crystal, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1259B77201EA49C3A73B010F5767C725
Orren Ellis Tabletop Globe Crystal, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1259B77201EA49C3A73B010F5767C725
$849.99
wayfair
Latitude Run® Mini Antique Globe 4.17-Inch/10.6 Cm - Swivels In All Directions Educational, Decorative, Unique, Small World, Desktop | Wayfair
Latitude Run® Mini Antique Globe 4.17-Inch/10.6 Cm - Swivels In All Directions Educational, Decorative, Unique, Small World, Desktop | Wayfair
$53.99
wayfair
Black and Gold Decorative Globe on Rose Gold Metal Frame, 12.5-inch
Black and Gold Decorative Globe on Rose Gold Metal Frame, 12.5-inch
$102.69
($108.10
save 5%)
overstock
Mercer41 Ceramic Glass Globe Aluminum/Marble, Size 11.0 H x 19.69 W x 5.45 D in | Wayfair 12FAA03BAADC42FAAF376E56E561F230
Mercer41 Ceramic Glass Globe Aluminum/Marble, Size 11.0 H x 19.69 W x 5.45 D in | Wayfair 12FAA03BAADC42FAAF376E56E561F230
$50.99
wayfair
Old Modern Handicrafts Decorative Brass Armillery Globe on Horn Stand Metal, Size 12.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair AK022
Old Modern Handicrafts Decorative Brass Armillery Globe on Horn Stand Metal, Size 12.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair AK022
$104.99
($127.26
save 17%)
wayfair
New Arrival Magnetic Swing Kinetic Orbital Balance Celestial Globe Newton Pendulum Craft Silver
New Arrival Magnetic Swing Kinetic Orbital Balance Celestial Globe Newton Pendulum Craft Silver
$19.99
walmart
[buy 1 get 1 free] 2 pcs 6" Home Office Levitation Ma gnetic Rotate Globe Floating Levitating Earth Map -
[buy 1 get 1 free] 2 pcs 6" Home Office Levitation Ma gnetic Rotate Globe Floating Levitating Earth Map -
$128.66
newegg
Brown Stainless Steel Traditional Globe, 11 x 6 x 9 - 43486
Brown Stainless Steel Traditional Globe, 11 x 6 x 9 - 43486
$32.69
totallyfurniture
World Globe
World Globe
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Statesman Blue Illuminated World Globe
Statesman Blue Illuminated World Globe
$3,600.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Unique Art 19-Inch Tall Blue Lapis Ocean Table Top Gemstone World Globe With Copper Stand
Unique Art 19-Inch Tall Blue Lapis Ocean Table Top Gemstone World Globe With Copper Stand
$849.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Tabletop Globe Marble, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair D9F8AAB67B9945A5BBF7B9CF905F36C7
Red Barrel Studio® Tabletop Globe Marble, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair D9F8AAB67B9945A5BBF7B9CF905F36C7
$99.99
wayfair
Sand & Stable™ Globe Metal, Size 11.0 H x 15.75 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair E5FA803E6FCF40AABCF2B1185A7E312C
Sand & Stable™ Globe Metal, Size 11.0 H x 15.75 W x 6.3 D in | Wayfair E5FA803E6FCF40AABCF2B1185A7E312C
$30.99
wayfair
Darby Home Co Geographic Globe, Size 20.0 H x 13.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2949FB6E127A41DB9D60A2FECD6C2D5C
Darby Home Co Geographic Globe, Size 20.0 H x 13.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 2949FB6E127A41DB9D60A2FECD6C2D5C
$98.99
wayfair
Columbus Globe Bremen Duo Illuminated Floor Globe Glass, Size 47.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 204088
Columbus Globe Bremen Duo Illuminated Floor Globe Glass, Size 47.0 H x 17.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 204088
$1,219.99
wayfair
DryMap of The World - White Map/Americas Globe/DM067-02
DryMap of The World - White Map/Americas Globe/DM067-02
$29.95
amazon
Linderman Globe
Linderman Globe
$36.99
wayfairnorthamerica
DecorX Plant Terrarium Display Glass Tabletop Succulent Air Plant Planter Globe Microlandschaft House, M
DecorX Plant Terrarium Display Glass Tabletop Succulent Air Plant Planter Globe Microlandschaft House, M
$29.52
walmart
Canora Grey World Globe Acrylic/Plastic, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 8D01F757B0BE474EB784559CBE212E5E
Canora Grey World Globe Acrylic/Plastic, Size 13.0 H x 12.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 8D01F757B0BE474EB784559CBE212E5E
$67.99
wayfair
A General Map of the World or Terraqueous Globe, 1787 by Samuel Dunn Framed Graphic Art
A General Map of the World or Terraqueous Globe, 1787 by Samuel Dunn Framed Graphic Art
$187.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Waypoint Geographic Hemispheres 5.6" Globe Coin Bank, 2ct. By Hemispheres / Waypoint Geographic | Michaels®
Waypoint Geographic Hemispheres 5.6" Globe Coin Bank, 2ct. By Hemispheres / Waypoint Geographic | Michaels®
$44.99
michaelsstores
Ivy Bronx Floating Globe w/ LED Lights C Shape Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe World Map For Desk Decoration (Blue) Acrylic/Plastic | Wayfair
Ivy Bronx Floating Globe w/ LED Lights C Shape Magnetic Levitation Floating Globe World Map For Desk Decoration (Blue) Acrylic/Plastic | Wayfair
$69.99
wayfair
HEMSLY INC Nautical Gray Desktop Globe, Gray/ White
HEMSLY INC Nautical Gray Desktop Globe, Gray/ White
$28.64
homedepot
House of Hampton® Tabletop Globe, Size 10.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 42337DE7E3D2416AB66ABC325413BA2B
House of Hampton® Tabletop Globe, Size 10.0 H x 9.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair 42337DE7E3D2416AB66ABC325413BA2B
$339.99
wayfair
Suck UK Large Desktop Cork Push PINS Included | Educational World MAP | Travel Accessories | Adventure & Memories Display | Globe, Small, White
Suck UK Large Desktop Cork Push PINS Included | Educational World MAP | Travel Accessories | Adventure & Memories Display | Globe, Small, White
$95.99
amazon
Globe
Globe
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rojo 16 Globe Tabletop Lantern Wood/Glass in Brown/Gray, Size 12.5 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair B301S
Rojo 16 Globe Tabletop Lantern Wood/Glass in Brown/Gray, Size 12.5 H x 10.5 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair B301S
$83.99
wayfair
Isabelle & Max™ Illuminated World Globe For Learning, Size 7.9 H x 7.9 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair 7EE44E844D0A4DAE9B0FE742EC611956
Isabelle & Max™ Illuminated World Globe For Learning, Size 7.9 H x 7.9 W x 7.9 D in | Wayfair 7EE44E844D0A4DAE9B0FE742EC611956
$129.99
wayfair
Snow LED Cardinals Globe
Snow LED Cardinals Globe
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Symple Stuff Parlamondo Interactive Talking Globe Acrylic/Plastic, Size 16.0 H x 13.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 3AB9271CE7AC41589199E195488B417A
Symple Stuff Parlamondo Interactive Talking Globe Acrylic/Plastic, Size 16.0 H x 13.5 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 3AB9271CE7AC41589199E195488B417A
$144.99
wayfair
Waypoint Geographic Safari Explorer Animals Globe Illuminated Desktop Globe with Landmass and Oceans & 100'S of Illustrated Animals, Pink, 10"
Waypoint Geographic Safari Explorer Animals Globe Illuminated Desktop Globe with Landmass and Oceans & 100'S of Illustrated Animals, Pink, 10"
$54.99
amazon
Waypoint Geographic Lyon 15" Decorative Floor Standing Globe with Multi-Directional Wood Meridian & Base (Physical) World, Blue Ocean, 9 Lb
Waypoint Geographic Lyon 15" Decorative Floor Standing Globe with Multi-Directional Wood Meridian & Base (Physical) World, Blue Ocean, 9 Lb
$499.99
amazon
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture LED Dragon w/ Globe 8 Inches Tall in Blue | Wayfair
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture LED Dragon w/ Globe 8 Inches Tall in Blue | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Waypoint Geographic Tactile 12 in. Raised Relief Desktop Globe, Blue
Waypoint Geographic Tactile 12 in. Raised Relief Desktop Globe, Blue
$114.99
homedepot
Waypoint Geographic USA 9 in. Globe
Waypoint Geographic USA 9 in. Globe
$49.99
homedepot
Gray Globe With Wood Stand by World Market
Gray Globe With Wood Stand by World Market
$9.99
costplusworldmarket
Navigator Educational Desk Globe In Blue
Navigator Educational Desk Globe In Blue
$84.99
buybuybaby
The Holiday Aisle® Scene Pedestal Globe Tabletop Decoration Glass/Plastic in Red, Size 4.5 H x 4.5 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair
The Holiday Aisle® Scene Pedestal Globe Tabletop Decoration Glass/Plastic in Red, Size 4.5 H x 4.5 W x 8.75 D in | Wayfair
$32.99
wayfair
Parlamondo Interactive Talking Globe
Parlamondo Interactive Talking Globe
$144.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Red Barrel Studio® Traveler Globe Cardboard, Size 16.0 H x 13.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 67794EC229674911AB68CEFE4A7A4FC1
Red Barrel Studio® Traveler Globe Cardboard, Size 16.0 H x 13.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair 67794EC229674911AB68CEFE4A7A4FC1
$58.99
wayfair
Waypoint Geographic GeoClassic Globe - 6" (10cm) Blue Ocean with UP-TO-DATE Cartography - 100's of Points of Interest - Well Constructed Weighted Base - Perfect for Educational Reference or Decoration
Waypoint Geographic GeoClassic Globe - 6" (10cm) Blue Ocean with UP-TO-DATE Cartography - 100's of Points of Interest - Well Constructed Weighted Base - Perfect for Educational Reference or Decoration
$19.55
amazon
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture Green LED Dragon On Purple Glass Globe 10 Inches Tall in Green/Indigo
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture Green LED Dragon On Purple Glass Globe 10 Inches Tall in Green/Indigo
$102.99
wayfair
Edgemoor Home Office Dragon Claw Holding Glass Globe Sculpture
Edgemoor Home Office Dragon Claw Holding Glass Globe Sculpture
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Light & Color Illuminated Designer Globe Silver - Waypoint Geographic
Light & Color Illuminated Designer Globe Silver - Waypoint Geographic
$159.99
target
Waypoint Geographic Peninsula Globe Cardboard, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair WP11015
Waypoint Geographic Peninsula Globe Cardboard, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair WP11015
$92.99
wayfair
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture LED Dragon On Blue Glass Globe 9 Inches Tall in Green | Wayfair
Trinx Modern Contemporary Home Office Decoration Decor Statue Figure Sculpture LED Dragon On Blue Glass Globe 9 Inches Tall in Green | Wayfair
$79.99
wayfair
Emily Full Swivel Blue Ocean Floor Globe - Waypoint Geographic
Emily Full Swivel Blue Ocean Floor Globe - Waypoint Geographic
$1,099.99
target
Waypoint Geographic Colombo 12 in. Raised Relief Desktop Globe, Antique
Waypoint Geographic Colombo 12 in. Raised Relief Desktop Globe, Antique
$114.99
homedepot
Unique Art Since 1996 Brand 37" Tall Bahama Blue Pearl Swirl Ocean Floor Standing Gemstone World Globe with Tripod Silver Stand and 50 US State Stones
Unique Art Since 1996 Brand 37" Tall Bahama Blue Pearl Swirl Ocean Floor Standing Gemstone World Globe with Tripod Silver Stand and 50 US State Stones
$475.00
amazon
Adventure Cork Globe
Adventure Cork Globe
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Globes
