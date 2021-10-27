Decorative Bird Cages

featured

Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations

$17.48
walmart
featured

Alcott Hill® 2 Pack Small Metal Candle Stick Holder Hanging Birdcage Tealight Lantern Hollow Candle Holders For Table Wedding Party Valentine Patio Indoor Outdoor

$103.99
wayfair
featured

23" Rustic Antique-Style Bird Cage 4-Tea Light Candle Holder

$105.49
overstock

Nearly Natural 19" Cattleya Orchid Arrangement In Metal Bird Cage Multi

$76.99
buybuybaby

Mistana™ 2 Piece Padula Decorative Metal Bird Cage Set Metal in Brown/White, Size 22.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair MTNA3310 40471361

$65.99
($74.99 save 12%)
wayfair

Vintage Distressed White Metal Floral Bird Cage, ( Set of 2 ), 22”H, 15”H - 82677

$49.19
totallyfurniture

Fleur De Lis Living Decorative Bird Cage Metal in Brown, Size 47.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair OAWY2435 26861618

$99.99
wayfair

Ophelia & Co. Eby 2 Piece Decorative Metal Bird Cage Set Metal in White, Size 21.5 H x 8.0 D in | Wayfair OAWY6490 34912633

$61.99
wayfair

Decorative Candle Lanterns,Small Metal Birdcage Candle Holders, Hanging Tealight,Vintage Centerpieces For Wedding & Party

$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Rosdorf Park Decorative Candle Lanterns,Small Metal Birdcage Candle Holders, Hanging Tealight,Vintage Centerpieces For Wedding & Party Metal Wayfair

$101.99
wayfair

Decorative Candle Holder Birdcage - Set Of 2 Cage Lanterns For Candleholder Shabby Elegance Country Home Decoration Table Centerpiece Mantel Decor

$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Antique-Style Bronze Birdcage Glass Lantern

$145.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

3D Geometric Retro Iron Bird Cage Nordic Style Candlestick Candle Holder Wedding Home Decor -

$15.29
newegg

Rosalyn Decorative Bird Cage

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

KDAGR Blue Cage Colorful Tree Birds and Birdcages Green Black Garden Flag Decorative Flag House Banner 12x18 inch

$13.99
walmart

One Allium Way® Bird Cage Metal Lantern Metal in White, Size 22.05 H x 9.84 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair ONAW2616 40850621

$91.99
wayfair

Georgio Easter Bird Cage

$54.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Antiqued Birdcage - natural

$92.78
overstock

Antique White Metal Bird Cage

$24.99
($49.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

House of Hampton® 2 Piece Birdcage Glass Hurricane Set Glass/Metal in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 7.0 W in | Wayfair 962A6960CAEB478C9130AAE8A8128A47

$77.99
wayfair

"( Set of 2 ) White Metal Vintage Birdcage, 22", 15 " - 82676"

$47.59
totallyfurniture

2 Pcs Small Metal Tealight Hanging Birdcage Lantern, Vintage Decorative Centerpieces Of Wedding, Party

$103.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Birdcage Candle Holder Lantern in White, Size 15.7 H x 4.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 598B7C55538D43149D804D0A1B9E479A

$149.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Metal Candle Holder, Retro Hollow Hanging Birdcage Candle Holder Lantern, Used For Home Decoration in White | Wayfair

$97.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Kate Aspen Birdcage Tealight and Placecard Holder

$16.81
amazon

Cirebon Modern Decorative Bird Cage

$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ophelia & Co. Metal 3 Piece Decorative Bird Cage Set Metal in Blue/White, Size 25.6 H x 11.4 W x 11.4 D in | Wayfair OPCO1252 38737651

$69.99
wayfair

KDAGR Girl in Field Tossing Birdcage The Air Birds Flying Garden Flag Decorative Flag House Banner 12x18 inch

$13.99
walmart

Gaest Wall Birdcage Shaped Picture Frame

$30.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Decorative Bird Cage Candle Holder White Vintage Candle Lanterns Set Of 3 For Wedding Candle Centerpieces Reception Home Fireplace Holiday

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Darby Home Co Decorative Bird Cage Candle Holder Vintage Candle Lanterns Set Of 2 For Wedding Candle Centerpieces Reception Home Fireplace Holiday Decoration Metal

$134.99
wayfair

Decorative Bird Cage Candle Holder Black Vintage Candle Lanterns Set Of 2 For Wedding Candle Centerpieces Reception Home Fireplace Holiday Decoration

$134.99
wayfairnorthamerica

DOACT 13.5cm/5.3in( Wallâ€‘mounted Design Retractable Plant Hanger Decorative Hook, Hanging Hook, Wall Hanger Sturdy And Durable Decorative Hook For Bird Cages

$15.76
walmart

TJ Global 2-Plant Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands for Plants, Flowers, Garden, Patio, Balcony Outdoor and Indoor Dcor

$15.49
walmart

House of Hampton® Illings Decorative Centerpiece Birdcage Metal in Gray, Size 23.0 H x 12.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair

$89.99
wayfair

House of Hampton® Illings Decorative Centerpiece Birdcage Metal in Gray, Size 18.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 4ED8228FEA654A1F8DAAF219B610CB59

$69.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Latitude Run® Wildman Decorative Bird Cage Porcelain in Blue/White, Size 10.14 H x 12.0 W x 4.68 D in | Wayfair B782A1122D2C4BD9B872B051CA848C05

$37.99
wayfair

Red Barrel Studio® Birdcage Candle Lanterns, Set Of 2 Metal in Black, Size 10.0 H x 5.2 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair 8C6E8CA02CDD49AFB16DFE4217C373F1

$133.99
wayfair

Blue Wall-Mounted Iron Small Birdcage Rack Flower Stand

$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Ophelia & Co. 2 Piece Giddings Decorative Bird Cage Set Metal in Blue/White, Size 18.9 H x 9.4 W x 9.4 D in | Wayfair

$73.99
wayfair

Decorative Birdcage Candle Holder Lantern in Black, Size 15.7 H x 4.3 W x 4.3 D in | Wayfair 42F1384EA30C456C96A61A1DBA4C5425

$149.99
wayfair

Bird Cage Metal Lantern

$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Pillar Candle Holder Set, 2 Pieces One Allium Way® Metal Candleholder w/ Bird Cage Top, Ideal For Home Decorations & Gifts Iron in Gray/White

$149.99
wayfair

OTVIAP Bird Perch Rod, Bird Perch, Wooden Frame Bird Perch For Bird Cage

$11.77
walmart

One Allium Way® Vintage Bird Cage Decorative Candle Lantern Set Of 2 Decorative Pedestal Candle Holders For Pillar Candle For Tabletop Wedding Centerpiece Fireplace M Metal

$149.99
wayfair

Rosalind Wheeler Decorative Candle Holder Birdcage in White, Size 12.2 H x 4.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair E190E67A647D4F179C0EF706A7A3EC98

$143.99
wayfair

Oopsy Daisy Growth Charts Modern Birdcage by Stacy Amoo Mensah, 12 by 42-Inch

$37.34
($49.00 save 24%)
amazon

One Allium Way® Bird Cage Metal Lantern Metal in White, Size 16.14 H x 8.66 W x 8.66 D in | Wayfair ONAW2616 40850620

$67.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Leone Decorative Bird Cage

$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica

LADDKE Retro Canary Bird Watercolor Cage Flower Tulips Romantic Vintage Beauty Birdcage Garden Flag Decorative Flag House Banner 12x18 inch

$13.99
walmart

LITTON LANE Filigreed Metal Birdcage Set (2-Pack)

$44.44
homedepot

6 Pcs Small Metal Tealight Hanging Birdcage Lantern, Vintage Decorative Centerpieces Of Wedding, Party

$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Graywash Metal Birdcage With Basket Planter

$35.38
walmart

Darby Home Co Decorative Bird Cage Candle Holder White Vintage Candle Lanterns Set Of 3 For Wedding Candle Centerpieces Reception Home Fireplace Holiday Iron

$119.99
wayfair

Yaheetech 41''H Open Top Metal Bird Cage Large Parrot Cage Double Door Design Slide-out Tray with Four Feeders (Black)

$49.99
walmart

12 Packs Bird Parrot Swing Chewing Toys - Hanging Bell Birds Cage Toys Suitable for Small Parakeets, Cockatiel, Conures,Finches,Budgie,Macaws, Parrots, Love Birds

$18.89
walmart

Modern Decorative Birdcage with Birds in Flight Ivory Wedding Wishing Well

$48.00
walmart

White Metal Bird Cage

$12.49
($24.99 save 50%)
hobbylobby

ankishi Outdoor Metal Bird Feeder Hanging Hook Bird Cage

$21.60
walmart

August Grove® Modern Metal Decorative Bird Cage Metal in Black, Size 14.76 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair AGGR8108 40850939

$42.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com