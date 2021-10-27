Decorative Objects

featured

HOMEGEEK 8 Inch Illuminated World Globe 2-in-1 LED Earth Globe Constellation Globe for Educational Geographic Learning H

$73.29
walmart
featured

Alessi Amgi10Set1 Statuette Three King Hand-Decorated Figurine, Set of 3

$46.00
amazon
featured

2-Pc Vtg Winter Children Figurines by Valerie

$39.33
qvc

August Grove® Kierra Willow Butterfly Figurine Wood in White, Size 7.5 H x 6.9 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG4372 43227649

$27.99
wayfair

Trinx Hoschton Hound Dog Statue in Red, Size 13.0 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 671D7BFBC7F844168B29F319AC9DA875

$279.99
wayfair

Sudbury Willow Heart Sculpture

$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica

A&B Home Nature Lover's Book Boxes (Set Of 4)

$61.49
buybuybaby

August Grove® Thorbiorn Wood Female Duck Metal Statue Metal in Gray/Orange, Size 13.25 H x 5.25 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair

$73.99
wayfair

3R Studios Distressed Blue Decorative Metal Ladder

$58.45
($109.25 save 46%)
homedepot

Aurelle Home Antique Copper Industrial Race Car Sculpture

$72.94
($97.26 save 25%)
overstock

Garden Gnomes Statue Resin Outdoor Dwarf Sculpture Decor for Home

$14.63
walmart

August Grove® Herz Sculpture Home Accent Letter Block Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B35828CF460245CBAE2BF758557CE3FE

$16.02
wayfair
Advertisement

August Grove® Kenilworth Polyresin Gymnast Cat on Little Mouse Figurine Resin in Blue/Green/White, Size 3.3 H x 2.6 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair

$44.99
wayfair

August Grove® Junius Kenzie Croaker Statue Resin/Plastic in Green, Size 4.9 H x 6.36 W x 5.81 D in | Wayfair 9A066572B9874A098D84DBDA02F3D33E

$37.99
wayfair

Badash Crystal Spectrum Rainbow Note Sculpture - Multi

$114.99
($193.00 save 40%)
macy's

Badash Crystal Touch Of The Blues Art Glass Sculpture - Multi

$81.99
($138.00 save 41%)
macy's

Harpa Figurine

$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Krause Polyresin Hugging Hedgehogs Figurine Resin in Brown/Gray, Size 3.1 H x 2.8 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair AGTG4325 43227588

$44.99
wayfair

Bay Isle Home™ Postfield Glass Fish Figurine Glass in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 9B23AA193A62421980935ABE3BC548F0

$58.99
($71.99 save 18%)
wayfair

August Grove® Licon Rabbit Figurine in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 70943

$49.99
wayfair

Fulghum Ceramic Rabbit 2 Piece Figurine Set

$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Chilmark Cement Sitting Bird Figurine Cement in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 8.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair AGTG7582 45143307

$43.99
wayfair

White Carved Wood Tropical Pineapple Decor Statue

$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica

BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC 'Welcome to our Home' 72 in. Medium Brown Farmhouse Blanket Ladder

$189.00
homedepot
Advertisement

Alpine Frog Statue, 4 Inch Tall

$26.49
overstock

Woodland Butterfly Friends Statue

$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cement Bird Figurine in Upright Position with Hollow Base, Small, Gray

$49.36
($53.49 save 8%)
overstock

Ceramic Receded Seahorse Figurine with Oval Base, Small, Blue

$51.78
($56.99 save 9%)
overstock

Bello Treasure Polished Marble Sculpture Stone in Gray/Green, Size 5.625 H x 5.625 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CR304

$36.99
wayfair

A&B Home Roped Ribbon Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 4.0 H x 1.4 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair HP-ACC2580

$34.99
($44.99 save 22%)
wayfair

Civet Sculpture

$395.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Kojo Playful Mother Wood Figurine

$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bloomsbury Market Bilderback Heart of the Moon Sculpture Wood in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 11.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 61C7C8A54C39406BA1EA0BF87F34539C

$142.99
wayfair

Bay Isle Home™ Bergeron Pineapple Sculpture Metal in Yellow, Size 9.5 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 4C01AD61A356445199D78528426A174E

$39.99
wayfair

2 Piece Lafreniere Figurine Set

$204.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Four Cupids With Lion Heads Bronze Statue Fountain Size: 25" X 25" X 39"H

$4,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC Black 72 in. Country Chic Decorative Blanket Ladder - 'GRANDMA'S HOUSE LET THE SPOILING BEGIN'

$189.00
homedepot

Bernardi Lady Justice Statue

$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bloomsbury Market Stonehill Statuette Sensuality Figurine Wood in Brown, Size 15.75 H x 7.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair

$89.99
wayfair

August Grove® Vince Metal German Lady Folklore Statue Resin in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 8B77C62464CC4B7298F2C91802CCC13A

$199.99
wayfair

Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations

$17.48
walmart

Cooley Aluminum Star Sculpture

$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Breakwater Bay Zenya Wooden Light House w/ Flag Finial Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 19.75 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair

$61.99
wayfair

2 Piece Blade Turtle Shell Tab Sculpture

$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Benjara, Turquoise and Bronze Benzara BM180449 Ceramic Apple Figurine

$52.20
amazon

Arlmont & Co. Alma Boy & Girl Reading 2 Piece Statue Set Resin/Plastic in Gray, Size 10.65 H x 9.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair

$189.99
wayfair

August Grove® Lazuli Bunting Ceramic Figurine in Blue, Size 2.4 H x 1.8 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair AB4307CF59A2434C8F3D421312FEB9E0

$57.99
wayfair

Astoria Grand Galan Replica Gladiator Armor Arena Helmet Sculpture Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 8880671

$97.99
wayfair
Advertisement

6 ft. Blanket Ladder

$334.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Department 56 Snowbabies Fresh Holiday Pie Holiday Figurines - Cream

$37.50
macy's

Cyan Design Octopus Shelf Decor Figurine Metal in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 7.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 02827

$145.00
wayfair

Jasper the Welsh Corgi Dog Realistic Lifelike Statue with Reversible - 11.5 X 13.5 X 5.5 inches

$75.85
overstock

Dekalb Porcelain Ball Sculpture

$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Dark Horse Deluxe Powers: Retro Girl Statue

$38.42
amazon

Chiquita Horse Racer Figurine on Base

$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mozart Bust Candle Beeswax Candle FREE USA SHIPPING

$19.00
amazon

DecMode 12"W, 11"H Polystone Farmhouse Cow Sculpture, White

$28.83
($30.56 save 6%)
walmartusa

Fish Figurine

$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Dakota Fields Money Cat on Fu Figurine in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 9BD48BF8D6A94B2B93359220B536BF93

$21.99
wayfair

Halsey the Hedgehog Figurine

$41.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com