Decorative Objects

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Decorative Objects
Decorative Objects
Decorative Objects
Sculptures
Globes
Sculptures & Figurines
Hourglass & Sand Timers
Bird Cages
Instruments & Games
Ladders
Book Boxes
HOMEGEEK 8 Inch Illuminated World Globe 2-in-1 LED Earth Globe Constellation Globe for Educational Geographic Learning H
featured
HOMEGEEK 8 Inch Illuminated World Globe 2-in-1 LED Earth Globe Constellation Globe for Educational Geographic Learning H
$73.29
walmart
Alessi Amgi10Set1 Statuette Three King Hand-Decorated Figurine, Set of 3
featured
Alessi Amgi10Set1 Statuette Three King Hand-Decorated Figurine, Set of 3
$46.00
amazon
2-Pc Vtg Winter Children Figurines by Valerie
featured
2-Pc Vtg Winter Children Figurines by Valerie
$39.33
qvc
August Grove® Kierra Willow Butterfly Figurine Wood in White, Size 7.5 H x 6.9 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG4372 43227649
August Grove® Kierra Willow Butterfly Figurine Wood in White, Size 7.5 H x 6.9 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair AGTG4372 43227649
$27.99
wayfair
Trinx Hoschton Hound Dog Statue in Red, Size 13.0 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 671D7BFBC7F844168B29F319AC9DA875
Trinx Hoschton Hound Dog Statue in Red, Size 13.0 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 671D7BFBC7F844168B29F319AC9DA875
$279.99
wayfair
Sudbury Willow Heart Sculpture
Sudbury Willow Heart Sculpture
$27.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A&B Home Nature Lover's Book Boxes (Set Of 4)
A&B Home Nature Lover's Book Boxes (Set Of 4)
$61.49
buybuybaby
August Grove® Thorbiorn Wood Female Duck Metal Statue Metal in Gray/Orange, Size 13.25 H x 5.25 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Thorbiorn Wood Female Duck Metal Statue Metal in Gray/Orange, Size 13.25 H x 5.25 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair
$73.99
wayfair
3R Studios Distressed Blue Decorative Metal Ladder
3R Studios Distressed Blue Decorative Metal Ladder
$58.45
($109.25
save 46%)
homedepot
Aurelle Home Antique Copper Industrial Race Car Sculpture
Aurelle Home Antique Copper Industrial Race Car Sculpture
$72.94
($97.26
save 25%)
overstock
Garden Gnomes Statue Resin Outdoor Dwarf Sculpture Decor for Home
Garden Gnomes Statue Resin Outdoor Dwarf Sculpture Decor for Home
$14.63
walmart
August Grove® Herz Sculpture Home Accent Letter Block Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B35828CF460245CBAE2BF758557CE3FE
August Grove® Herz Sculpture Home Accent Letter Block Metal in Black, Size 6.0 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair B35828CF460245CBAE2BF758557CE3FE
$16.02
wayfair
August Grove® Kenilworth Polyresin Gymnast Cat on Little Mouse Figurine Resin in Blue/Green/White, Size 3.3 H x 2.6 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Kenilworth Polyresin Gymnast Cat on Little Mouse Figurine Resin in Blue/Green/White, Size 3.3 H x 2.6 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair
$44.99
wayfair
August Grove® Junius Kenzie Croaker Statue Resin/Plastic in Green, Size 4.9 H x 6.36 W x 5.81 D in | Wayfair 9A066572B9874A098D84DBDA02F3D33E
August Grove® Junius Kenzie Croaker Statue Resin/Plastic in Green, Size 4.9 H x 6.36 W x 5.81 D in | Wayfair 9A066572B9874A098D84DBDA02F3D33E
$37.99
wayfair
Badash Crystal Spectrum Rainbow Note Sculpture - Multi
Badash Crystal Spectrum Rainbow Note Sculpture - Multi
$114.99
($193.00
save 40%)
macy's
Badash Crystal Touch Of The Blues Art Glass Sculpture - Multi
Badash Crystal Touch Of The Blues Art Glass Sculpture - Multi
$81.99
($138.00
save 41%)
macy's
Harpa Figurine
Harpa Figurine
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Krause Polyresin Hugging Hedgehogs Figurine Resin in Brown/Gray, Size 3.1 H x 2.8 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair AGTG4325 43227588
August Grove® Krause Polyresin Hugging Hedgehogs Figurine Resin in Brown/Gray, Size 3.1 H x 2.8 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair AGTG4325 43227588
$44.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Postfield Glass Fish Figurine Glass in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 9B23AA193A62421980935ABE3BC548F0
Bay Isle Home™ Postfield Glass Fish Figurine Glass in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 5.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 9B23AA193A62421980935ABE3BC548F0
$58.99
($71.99
save 18%)
wayfair
August Grove® Licon Rabbit Figurine in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 70943
August Grove® Licon Rabbit Figurine in Gray, Size 9.0 H x 12.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 70943
$49.99
wayfair
Fulghum Ceramic Rabbit 2 Piece Figurine Set
Fulghum Ceramic Rabbit 2 Piece Figurine Set
$76.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Chilmark Cement Sitting Bird Figurine Cement in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 8.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair AGTG7582 45143307
August Grove® Chilmark Cement Sitting Bird Figurine Cement in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 8.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair AGTG7582 45143307
$43.99
wayfair
White Carved Wood Tropical Pineapple Decor Statue
White Carved Wood Tropical Pineapple Decor Statue
$75.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC 'Welcome to our Home' 72 in. Medium Brown Farmhouse Blanket Ladder
BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC 'Welcome to our Home' 72 in. Medium Brown Farmhouse Blanket Ladder
$189.00
homedepot
Alpine Frog Statue, 4 Inch Tall
Alpine Frog Statue, 4 Inch Tall
$26.49
overstock
Woodland Butterfly Friends Statue
Woodland Butterfly Friends Statue
$61.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cement Bird Figurine in Upright Position with Hollow Base, Small, Gray
Cement Bird Figurine in Upright Position with Hollow Base, Small, Gray
$49.36
($53.49
save 8%)
overstock
Ceramic Receded Seahorse Figurine with Oval Base, Small, Blue
Ceramic Receded Seahorse Figurine with Oval Base, Small, Blue
$51.78
($56.99
save 9%)
overstock
Bello Treasure Polished Marble Sculpture Stone in Gray/Green, Size 5.625 H x 5.625 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CR304
Bello Treasure Polished Marble Sculpture Stone in Gray/Green, Size 5.625 H x 5.625 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair CR304
$36.99
wayfair
A&B Home Roped Ribbon Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 4.0 H x 1.4 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair HP-ACC2580
A&B Home Roped Ribbon Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 4.0 H x 1.4 W x 1.4 D in | Wayfair HP-ACC2580
$34.99
($44.99
save 22%)
wayfair
Civet Sculpture
Civet Sculpture
$395.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Kojo Playful Mother Wood Figurine
Kojo Playful Mother Wood Figurine
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloomsbury Market Bilderback Heart of the Moon Sculpture Wood in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 11.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 61C7C8A54C39406BA1EA0BF87F34539C
Bloomsbury Market Bilderback Heart of the Moon Sculpture Wood in Brown, Size 15.0 H x 11.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 61C7C8A54C39406BA1EA0BF87F34539C
$142.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Bergeron Pineapple Sculpture Metal in Yellow, Size 9.5 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 4C01AD61A356445199D78528426A174E
Bay Isle Home™ Bergeron Pineapple Sculpture Metal in Yellow, Size 9.5 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair 4C01AD61A356445199D78528426A174E
$39.99
wayfair
2 Piece Lafreniere Figurine Set
2 Piece Lafreniere Figurine Set
$204.60
wayfairnorthamerica
Four Cupids With Lion Heads Bronze Statue Fountain Size: 25" X 25" X 39"H
Four Cupids With Lion Heads Bronze Statue Fountain Size: 25" X 25" X 39"H
$4,999.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC Black 72 in. Country Chic Decorative Blanket Ladder - 'GRANDMA'S HOUSE LET THE SPOILING BEGIN'
BRICK CITY TEXTILES LLC Black 72 in. Country Chic Decorative Blanket Ladder - 'GRANDMA'S HOUSE LET THE SPOILING BEGIN'
$189.00
homedepot
Bernardi Lady Justice Statue
Bernardi Lady Justice Statue
$539.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bloomsbury Market Stonehill Statuette Sensuality Figurine Wood in Brown, Size 15.75 H x 7.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Stonehill Statuette Sensuality Figurine Wood in Brown, Size 15.75 H x 7.75 W x 2.8 D in | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
August Grove® Vince Metal German Lady Folklore Statue Resin in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 8B77C62464CC4B7298F2C91802CCC13A
August Grove® Vince Metal German Lady Folklore Statue Resin in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 8B77C62464CC4B7298F2C91802CCC13A
$199.99
wayfair
Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations
Iron Birdcage Hanging Planter, Metal Wire Flower Pot Basket Wrought Iron Plant Stands, Indoor Outdoor Hanging Plant Holder Hanging Planter Stand Flower Pots for Decorations
$17.48
walmart
Cooley Aluminum Star Sculpture
Cooley Aluminum Star Sculpture
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Breakwater Bay Zenya Wooden Light House w/ Flag Finial Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 19.75 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay Zenya Wooden Light House w/ Flag Finial Sculpture Wood in Blue/Brown/White, Size 19.75 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
2 Piece Blade Turtle Shell Tab Sculpture
2 Piece Blade Turtle Shell Tab Sculpture
$74.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benjara, Turquoise and Bronze Benzara BM180449 Ceramic Apple Figurine
Benjara, Turquoise and Bronze Benzara BM180449 Ceramic Apple Figurine
$52.20
amazon
Arlmont & Co. Alma Boy & Girl Reading 2 Piece Statue Set Resin/Plastic in Gray, Size 10.65 H x 9.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair
Arlmont & Co. Alma Boy & Girl Reading 2 Piece Statue Set Resin/Plastic in Gray, Size 10.65 H x 9.5 W x 18.5 D in | Wayfair
$189.99
wayfair
August Grove® Lazuli Bunting Ceramic Figurine in Blue, Size 2.4 H x 1.8 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair AB4307CF59A2434C8F3D421312FEB9E0
August Grove® Lazuli Bunting Ceramic Figurine in Blue, Size 2.4 H x 1.8 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair AB4307CF59A2434C8F3D421312FEB9E0
$57.99
wayfair
Astoria Grand Galan Replica Gladiator Armor Arena Helmet Sculpture Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 8880671
Astoria Grand Galan Replica Gladiator Armor Arena Helmet Sculpture Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 11.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 8880671
$97.99
wayfair
6 ft. Blanket Ladder
6 ft. Blanket Ladder
$334.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Department 56 Snowbabies Fresh Holiday Pie Holiday Figurines - Cream
Department 56 Snowbabies Fresh Holiday Pie Holiday Figurines - Cream
$37.50
macy's
Cyan Design Octopus Shelf Decor Figurine Metal in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 7.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 02827
Cyan Design Octopus Shelf Decor Figurine Metal in Gray, Size 6.25 H x 7.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 02827
$145.00
wayfair
Jasper the Welsh Corgi Dog Realistic Lifelike Statue with Reversible - 11.5 X 13.5 X 5.5 inches
Jasper the Welsh Corgi Dog Realistic Lifelike Statue with Reversible - 11.5 X 13.5 X 5.5 inches
$75.85
overstock
Dekalb Porcelain Ball Sculpture
Dekalb Porcelain Ball Sculpture
$60.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Dark Horse Deluxe Powers: Retro Girl Statue
Dark Horse Deluxe Powers: Retro Girl Statue
$38.42
amazon
Chiquita Horse Racer Figurine on Base
Chiquita Horse Racer Figurine on Base
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mozart Bust Candle Beeswax Candle FREE USA SHIPPING
Mozart Bust Candle Beeswax Candle FREE USA SHIPPING
$19.00
amazon
DecMode 12"W, 11"H Polystone Farmhouse Cow Sculpture, White
DecMode 12"W, 11"H Polystone Farmhouse Cow Sculpture, White
$28.83
($30.56
save 6%)
walmartusa
Fish Figurine
Fish Figurine
$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dakota Fields Money Cat on Fu Figurine in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 9BD48BF8D6A94B2B93359220B536BF93
Dakota Fields Money Cat on Fu Figurine in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 9BD48BF8D6A94B2B93359220B536BF93
$21.99
wayfair
Halsey the Hedgehog Figurine
Halsey the Hedgehog Figurine
$41.90
wayfairnorthamerica
