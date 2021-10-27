Votive Candle Holders

featured

Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008

$323.99
wayfair
featured

3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder

$323.99
wayfairnorthamerica
featured

Fall Candles For Home Scented Candles Gifts For Women, New Home Gifts For Her, Blue With Gold Heart Decorative Votive Candle Holder For Autumn Decor, 2oz Paris Nights

$9.99
amazon

GI Joe shot glass/votive holder - Baroness

$8.00
amazon

Allied Brass 1 Candle Carolina Metal Votive Candle Holder (2.6-in H x 4-in W x 4.3-in L) in Bronze | CL-64-BBR

$105.00
lowes

6 Piece 6.5" Iron Tabletop Holder

$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Allied Brass 1 Candle Montero Metal Votive Candle Holder (2.5-in H x 3.8-in W x 3-in L) in Bronze | MT-64-ABZ

$45.38
lowes

Steven Universe shot glass/votive holder - Garnet

$8.00
amazon

Allied Brass 1 Candle Dottingham Metal Votive Candle Holder (3-in H x 2.5-in W x 3-in L) in White | DT-64-WHM

$60.06
lowes

Allied Brass 1 Candle Montero Metal Votive Candle Holder (2.5-in H x 3.8-in W x 3-in L) in Chrome | MT-64-SCH

$45.38
lowes

Wood Tray with Blue and Green Glass Votive Holders (Set of 9), Blue

$39.99
($112.99 save 65%)
ashleyhomestore

12" Blue and Black Bead Star Glass Votive Candle Holder

$41.24
overstock
Advertisement

Avengers Shot Glasses/Votive Holders - Set of 4 Avengers Silhouettes

$28.00
amazon

Death Note shot glass/votive holder - Ryuk

$8.00
amazon

7.75" Metal Tabletop Votive Holder

$33.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Alexander Taron Graupner Candle Holder, Size 3.25 H x 4.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 706

$56.99
wayfair

Bayou Breeze Tall Wood Votive Holder Wood in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair F1B932B7BFA649558320626AD1070EFB

$105.99
wayfair

Studio 350 Metal Glass Votive Holder 22 inches wide, 52 inches high

$97.99
overstock

Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93

$45.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose 4Pcs Tibetan Buddhist Water Offering Bowl Crystal Holy Water Bowl Religion Container Glass Buddha Cup Mini Votive Tealight Holder For Yoga Meditation Glass

$94.99
wayfair

4.88" Stone Tabletop Votive Holder

$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Allied Brass 1 Candle Dottingham Metal Votive Candle Holder (3-in H x 2.5-in W x 3-in L) in Bronze | DT-64-ABZ

$60.06
lowes

Bloomingville Wood Tray with 7 Votive Holders, Green

$27.92
amazon

Biedermann & Sons 12 Count Oyster Glass Votive Candle Holders

$22.86
amazon
Advertisement

5" Metal Tabletop Votive Holder

$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Creative Co-Op Hand-Woven Jute and Glass Votive Candle Holder, Grey

$22.50
amazon

Rainbow Butterfly Hand Painted Stained Glass Candle Holder, Home Decor

$19.99
amazon

Set of 8 Mercury Glass Tealight Holders in Cream and Taupe

$39.96
overstock

Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Red Embossed Votive Holder

$15.98
($26.24 save 39%)
zulily

Arpeggi Decorative Ceramic Votive Holder

$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Deco 79 Candle Holder, S/2 4, 4" H, Brown

$30.33
amazon

Creative Co-Op 4-1/2" Round x 3-1/4"H Etched Mercury Glass, Iridescent Burgundy Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi

$11.04
amazon

Tealight Candles Holder Set Of 3 - Votive Candle Holders Decorative Dining Table Centerpiece (White And Gold Color Metal Candle Holder/ Tea Lights Can

$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cyan Design Large Spinneret Candle Holder Spinneret 6.75" Tall Iron - Antique Black

$52.46
overstock

Creative Co-Op Reclaimed Wood 5 Clear Glass (one Will Vary) (Set of 6 Pieces) Votive Holder, Brown

$48.53
amazon

Casafina Deer Friends Votive Candleholder

$21.00
($26.50 save 21%)
replacementsltd
Advertisement

Darby Home Co Adria Wall Mounted Votive Candle Holder Brass in Yellow, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair AFE419609DEC49B4ADA80C04B3F4F567

$80.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields Glass Votive Holder Glass in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 137BC19A0A884E45B7E8889BC7AE9F8E

$43.99
wayfair

Deco 79 Contemporary Hurricane Candle Holder, 5"W x 17"H, Silver, Brown, Tan

$42.89
amazon

Mosaic Metal Tealight Holder

$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black

$28.69
($69.00 save 58%)
macy's

Deco 79 57363 Lattice Pattern Cylindrical Candle Holders, 6" x 9", Silver

$43.99
amazon

DecMode 6 in x 5 in Coastal Asymmetrical Aluminum Pillar Candle Holders, Gold, 2-Pieces

$61.00
walmartusa

Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Daisy Mandala Lantern Metal Votive Holder Set Metal in Yellow, Size 5.1 H x 7.1 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair

$61.99
wayfair

DecMode Indoor 20", 16", 12"H Farmhouse Mahogany Candle Holder, Grey, 3 - Pieces

$90.97
walmartusa

Bungalow Rose 5" Brass Tabletop Tealight Holder Brass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3EDD5A28F51249D9B62F1FD0CDC029BB

$115.99
wayfair

Brayden Studio® 25.5" Metal Tabletop Votive Holder Metal in Red/Yellow, Size 25.5 H x 22.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 080EEDF297F541A59B028E69D968E076

$159.99
wayfair

Farmhouse White Candle Lanterns For Home Decoration,Distressed Metal Decorative Hanging Candle Lanterns Rustic Vintage Lanterns Candleholder For For O

$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

Latitude Run® Natural Candlescape Set, 3 Decorative Candle Holders, Rocks & Tray Glass in Black, Size 10.7 H x 3.9 W x 5.4 D in | Wayfair

$139.99
wayfair

LITTON LANE Clear Glass Glam Candle Holder

$57.38
homedepot

Personalized Memorial Single Votive Candle Holder 3.50X3.75 - Our Family Chain Is Forget (In Spanish)

$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica

"( Set of 2 ) Brown Mango Wood Traditional Candle Holder, 6", 5" - 51513"

$28.69
totallyfurniture

Dark Wooden 5-Votive Candle Holder Tray Brown

$29.99
buybuybaby

13" Decorative Candle Lantern With LED Flameless Candle And Timer, Plastic LED Candle & Holder, Indoor & Outdoor Hanging Lights, Pack Of 6

$449.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Gold Party Decorations 72Pcs, Mercury Glass Gold Votive Candle Holders Set For Wedding, Bridal And Baby Shower

$259.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Latitude Run® 5" Wood Tabletop Votive Holder Wood in Brown, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 9.5 D in | Wayfair F241E5ED9B4049388EA4080B4D26427A

$67.99
wayfair

"( Set of 2 ) White Metal Modern Candle Holder, 8" x 10" - 45332"

$36.69
totallyfurniture

Shell Small Cement Tealight Holder

$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica

House of Hampton® Crystal Votive Holder Crystal, Size 8.75 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 62D98A1F669A4E3E91F093FA6A65EE33

$81.99
wayfair

Candle holder - Votive or Tea Light

$40.00
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com