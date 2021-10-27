Tea Light Candle Holders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Candles & Holders
Tea Lights
Tea Light Candle Holders
Share
Tea Light Candle Holders
Black Elephant Tea Light Candle Holder Set Boho Decor Bohemian Decorations with Painted Flowers Bead Tassel
featured
Black Elephant Tea Light Candle Holder Set Boho Decor Bohemian Decorations with Painted Flowers Bead Tassel
$24.99
amazon
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
featured
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
featured
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
$6.83
($8.99
save 24%)
zulily
Creative Co-Op 4-1/2" Round x 3-1/4"H Etched Mercury Glass, Iridescent Burgundy Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
Creative Co-Op 4-1/2" Round x 3-1/4"H Etched Mercury Glass, Iridescent Burgundy Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
$11.04
amazon
DELCY Tea Light Candles In Clear Holder Cups Bulk 50 Set. Long Burning 8 Hour Unscented, For Mood, Dinners, Parities, Home, Decoration, Wedding
DELCY Tea Light Candles In Clear Holder Cups Bulk 50 Set. Long Burning 8 Hour Unscented, For Mood, Dinners, Parities, Home, Decoration, Wedding
$75.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Round x 3-1/4"H Glass, Brown & Cream Color Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
Creative Co-Op Round x 3-1/4"H Glass, Brown & Cream Color Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
$15.68
amazon
Creative Co-Op Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder, 6.5 Inch, White
Creative Co-Op Ceramic Nativity Tealight Holder, 6.5 Inch, White
$19.01
amazon
Dakota Fields Granjeno Monk Incense Holder Sculpture Ceramic in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 31158F68AE5C4DF099CA8EE0F9DD3D67
Dakota Fields Granjeno Monk Incense Holder Sculpture Ceramic in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 31158F68AE5C4DF099CA8EE0F9DD3D67
$41.99
wayfair
Sandburg Ceramic Tealight Holder
Sandburg Ceramic Tealight Holder
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose 5" Brass Tabletop Tealight Holder Brass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3EDD5A28F51249D9B62F1FD0CDC029BB
Bungalow Rose 5" Brass Tabletop Tealight Holder Brass in Yellow, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 3EDD5A28F51249D9B62F1FD0CDC029BB
$115.99
wayfair
Hibiscus Stone Tealight Holder
Hibiscus Stone Tealight Holder
$66.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Giaz T-Lite Holder
Bungalow Rose Giaz T-Lite Holder
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Midnight Romance Small Stone Tealight Holder
Midnight Romance Small Stone Tealight Holder
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008
Bala Ceiling Fans 3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder Glass, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 90-1008
$323.99
wayfair
10.25" Cylindrical Glass Lantern With a Hanging Tea Light Holder
10.25" Cylindrical Glass Lantern With a Hanging Tea Light Holder
$18.44
($20.49
save 10%)
overstock
Bungalow Rose 14.17"h Cement Composite Meditating Buddha Statue Tealight Candle Holder Ornament, Natural Concrete Indoor/outdoor Tabletop Decor
Bungalow Rose 14.17"h Cement Composite Meditating Buddha Statue Tealight Candle Holder Ornament, Natural Concrete Indoor/outdoor Tabletop Decor
$62.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Handcrafted Tree Metal Votive Holder Metal in Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 6AA1BF33EA5348CDA3811567C7589178
Bungalow Rose Handcrafted Tree Metal Votive Holder Metal in Yellow, Size 8.0 H x 6.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 6AA1BF33EA5348CDA3811567C7589178
$41.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93
Bay Isle Home™ Hand-Woven Jute & Glass Votive Candle Holder in Green, Size 5.0 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair FC7078078565498F8B956C8F27584B93
$45.99
wayfair
Artisanal White Leather Mid Cherished Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
Artisanal White Leather Mid Cherished Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
Stone Buddha Tealight Holder
Stone Buddha Tealight Holder
$113.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose 12" Thai Buddha Tealight Holder Buddha Statue Candle Holder,Buddha Tealight Candle Holder Statue Meditation Candle Stand For Office
Bungalow Rose 12" Thai Buddha Tealight Holder Buddha Statue Candle Holder,Buddha Tealight Candle Holder Statue Meditation Candle Stand For Office
$149.99
wayfair
Cape Craftsmen Candleholders - Brown Metal Tealight Holder Set
Cape Craftsmen Candleholders - Brown Metal Tealight Holder Set
$13.12
($43.75
save 70%)
zulily
FARO Concrete Tealight Holder by Blomus - Color: Grey (65440)
FARO Concrete Tealight Holder by Blomus - Color: Grey (65440)
$55.99
ylighting
Artisanal White Mid Curious Rose Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
Artisanal White Mid Curious Rose Soy Wax Candle & Concrete Candle Holder In CONCRETE & WAX
$81.00
wolf&badgerus
Blomus 4-Tealight Holder With Round Tray Base Black
Blomus 4-Tealight Holder With Round Tray Base Black
$62.99
buybuybaby
Bungalow Rose Mini Buddha Statue Zen Decoration w/ 2 Tealight Candle Holders & Wood Shelf Base, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Mini Buddha Statue Zen Decoration w/ 2 Tealight Candle Holders & Wood Shelf Base, Size 3.0 H x 9.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair
$133.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose 3 Piece Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Wood in Brown, Size 4.5 H x 14.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 02639A3EA6AC468AAD4948678369C800
Bungalow Rose 3 Piece Tabletop Tealight Holder Set Wood in Brown, Size 4.5 H x 14.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 02639A3EA6AC468AAD4948678369C800
$89.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Tea Light Holder,Cute Decorative Elephant Openwork Design Ceramic Candleholder For Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Porch & Garden
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Tea Light Holder,Cute Decorative Elephant Openwork Design Ceramic Candleholder For Living Room, Balcony, Patio, Porch & Garden
$99.99
wayfair
4.5" Silver Colored Hand Blown Glass Tea Light Candle Holder
4.5" Silver Colored Hand Blown Glass Tea Light Candle Holder
$48.11
overstock
Glass Tealight Candle Holder Black And Gold Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
Glass Tealight Candle Holder Black And Gold Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Set of 8 Mercury Glass Tealight Holders in Cream and Taupe
Set of 8 Mercury Glass Tealight Holders in Cream and Taupe
$39.96
overstock
Paulownia Wood Tray with 5 Glass Votive & Tealight Holders, 6 Pieces By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
Paulownia Wood Tray with 5 Glass Votive & Tealight Holders, 6 Pieces By Creative Co-Op | Michaels®
$54.99
michaelsstores
Dakota Fields 7" Tabletop Tealight Holder Metal/Mercury Glass, Size 7.0 H x 37.0 W x 4.9 D in | Wayfair 53060
Dakota Fields 7" Tabletop Tealight Holder Metal/Mercury Glass, Size 7.0 H x 37.0 W x 4.9 D in | Wayfair 53060
$98.99
wayfair
Deco 79 Candle Holder, S/2 3" W, 5" H, Gold
Deco 79 Candle Holder, S/2 3" W, 5" H, Gold
$26.41
($31.67
save 17%)
amazon
Cyan Design Iron Tabletop Votive Holder Iron in Gray, Size 3.75 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 7128
Cyan Design Iron Tabletop Votive Holder Iron in Gray, Size 3.75 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 7128
$22.99
wayfair
Black and White Candle Holder for Tealights, Handmade Ceramic Home Decor Accessories Living Room Ornament
Black and White Candle Holder for Tealights, Handmade Ceramic Home Decor Accessories Living Room Ornament
$50.00
amazon
Tealight Candles Holder Set Of 3 - Votive Candle Holders Decorative Dining Table Centerpiece (White And Gold Color Metal Candle Holder/ Tea Lights Can
Tealight Candles Holder Set Of 3 - Votive Candle Holders Decorative Dining Table Centerpiece (White And Gold Color Metal Candle Holder/ Tea Lights Can
$162.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose 1 PCS Praying Buddha Statue,Meditating Buddha Statues Home Decoration, Stone Buddha Tealight Holder For Home/Garden Buddha Decor
Bungalow Rose 1 PCS Praying Buddha Statue,Meditating Buddha Statues Home Decoration, Stone Buddha Tealight Holder For Home/Garden Buddha Decor
$99.99
wayfair
4.5" Silver Colored Glass Block Tea Light Candle Holder
4.5" Silver Colored Glass Block Tea Light Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
Blue Sky Ceramics Dachshund Tealight Holder, Multi
Blue Sky Ceramics Dachshund Tealight Holder, Multi
$35.67
amazon
Metal Punch Geometric Candle Holder
Metal Punch Geometric Candle Holder
$84.73
theapollobox
Black And Gold Candle Holder, Glass Tealight Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Halloween Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
Black And Gold Candle Holder, Glass Tealight Set Of 12 With 4 Patterns, Halloween Votive Candle Holders Bulk Table Centerpiece For Home Décor Wedding
$133.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Unpainted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
Ceramic Candle Holder. Original Handmade Rustic Tea Light Lantern. All-Natural Original 6 inch Tall Hand-Crafted, Unpainted Terracotta Home Decor. Table Top or Hanging. Perfect Easter Gift.
$34.84
amazon
Blue Sky Ceramics Winter Angle Tealight Holder, Multi
Blue Sky Ceramics Winter Angle Tealight Holder, Multi
$50.20
amazon
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases in Brown
Bayou Breeze Large Glass Hurricane Candle Holder Wrapped In Woven Rattan Cane, Candle Centerpieces For Tables, Wedding Reception Vases in Brown
$71.99
wayfair
Deluxe Comfort Himalayan Rock Salt Natural Crystal Heart-Shaped Tealight Holder Crystal in Pink, Size 7.0 H x 7.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair HRTSA-2003
Deluxe Comfort Himalayan Rock Salt Natural Crystal Heart-Shaped Tealight Holder Crystal in Pink, Size 7.0 H x 7.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair HRTSA-2003
$41.99
wayfair
Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black
Danya B. Bubbles Multiple Candle Holder for 7 candles - Black
$28.69
($69.00
save 58%)
macy's
Votive Holder
Votive Holder
$35.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A&B Home 7.5-inch Desert Plant Tealight Candle Holder
A&B Home 7.5-inch Desert Plant Tealight Candle Holder
$48.36
overstock
Lorna Small Glass/Metal Tealight Holder
Lorna Small Glass/Metal Tealight Holder
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AMITY SUN Home Satin Seafoam Contour Glass Liquid Candle Holder 1 Pack, 1 Liquid Tealight Candle Included in Blue/Pink | Wayfair AMITYSUN82acd0d
AMITY SUN Home Satin Seafoam Contour Glass Liquid Candle Holder 1 Pack, 1 Liquid Tealight Candle Included in Blue/Pink | Wayfair AMITYSUN82acd0d
$135.99
wayfair
Appletree Design A Day in the Country Duck Tea Light Holder, 7-Inch Tall
Appletree Design A Day in the Country Duck Tea Light Holder, 7-Inch Tall
$18.75
amazon
Alcott Hill® 2 Pack Small Metal Candle Stick Holder Hanging Birdcage Tealight Lantern Hollow Candle Holders For Table Wedding Party Valentine Patio Indoor Outdoor
Alcott Hill® 2 Pack Small Metal Candle Stick Holder Hanging Birdcage Tealight Lantern Hollow Candle Holders For Table Wedding Party Valentine Patio Indoor Outdoor
$103.99
wayfair
Biedermann & Sons 12 Count Oyster Glass Votive Candle Holders
Biedermann & Sons 12 Count Oyster Glass Votive Candle Holders
$22.86
amazon
Adeco Pyramid Layout, 3 Tea Light Iron Table Desk Top Candle Holder
Adeco Pyramid Layout, 3 Tea Light Iron Table Desk Top Candle Holder
$39.14
($43.49
save 10%)
overstock
3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder
3.5" Glass Hanging Ball Candle Holder
$323.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A&B Home Open-artichoke Green Ceramic 7-inch Tealight Candleholder
A&B Home Open-artichoke Green Ceramic 7-inch Tealight Candleholder
$32.89
overstock
32.5" Antique Silver Reflective Finish Tall Candle Holder
32.5" Antique Silver Reflective Finish Tall Candle Holder
$140.99
walmart
Rustic Reclaimed Wood Stave 5 Candle Holder - Includes 5 Tea Lights
Rustic Reclaimed Wood Stave 5 Candle Holder - Includes 5 Tea Lights
$39.99
amazon
August Grove® Plastic Tealight Holder Plastic in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 02F54348B0AE457E86BB7E11FEDD8494
August Grove® Plastic Tealight Holder Plastic in Yellow, Size 6.0 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 02F54348B0AE457E86BB7E11FEDD8494
$27.99
wayfair
Tea Light Candle Holders
