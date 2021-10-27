Aromatherapy Oils & Diffusers

featured

Dark Summoner Necromancer Reaper Electric Oil Warmer / Diffuser - 9 X 6 X 7 inches

$60.49
overstock
featured

Airome Grapefruit Essential Oil

$9.99
hobbylobby
featured

Apotheke Earl Grey-Scented Reed Diffuser

$54.00
crate&barrel

Carved Solutions Antler Initial 11 Piece Aromatherapy Diffuser w/ Lavender Oil Set, Size 2.5 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair GS-DIFWOIL-PI-Antler-J

$42.99
wayfair

Carepeutic Carepeutic Aroma Diffuser | KE227

$99.95
lowes

Airomé Porcelain Succulent 2-Piece Essential Oil Diffuser Set In Tan

$14.99
bedbath&beyond

Crane 2-In-1 1.2 Gallon Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier & Aroma Diffuser, One Size , White

$89.99
($105.00 save 14%)
jcpenney

Succulent Oil Diffuser - Home

$22.95
wayfairnorthamerica

Succulent Oil Diffuser - Hope

$19.00
wayfairnorthamerica

Daroma Skull Metal Essential Oil Diffuser

$22.49
wayfairnorthamerica

ChicWick 100% Pure Lemongrass Essential Oil 10mL bottle Therapuetic Grade Guaranteed

$8.99
amazon

Better Homes & Gardens 15 mL 100% Pure Cinnamon Essential Oil

$5.87
walmartusa
Advertisement

Essential Oil Diffuser, 250ML Aromatherapy Diffuser & Cool Mist Humidifier With 4 Timer & Waterless Auto Shut-Off Settings For Baby Home Office in , B

$94.99
wayfairnorthamerica

AROMATHERAPY ASSOCIATES - Support Equilibrium Bath And Shower Oil, 55ml - one size

$71.00
net a porterlimited

aroma43 Enchanted Bouquet Scented Wood Sphere Diffuser - Multi

$36.39
($88.00 save 59%)
macy's

Home Pluggable Essential Oil Diffuser

$14.99
buybuybaby

Sea Breeze Plugables® Refill Aroma Oil for Use with Plugables® Electric Scented Oil Diffuser

$8.36
wayfairnorthamerica

BluZen Galaxy Oil Diffuser - White

$70.00
($116.99 save 40%)
macy's

Canna Bath Bath Salt Essential Oil Blend, 16 Oz

$12.99
overstock

Santa Dome Plugables® Electric Scented Oil Diffuser for Use with Plugables® Refill Aroma Oil

$8.60
wayfairnorthamerica

Davina Essential Oil - Litsea Therapeutic Grade Essential Oil

$7.99
($9.95 save 20%)
zulily

Daciye 500ml 7 Color LED Ultrasonic USB Humidifier Essential Oil Diffuser (Grey)

$23.19
walmart

Davina Essential Oil - Spiced Girl Inspiring Blend Therapeutic-Grade Essential Oil

$11.99
($24.47 save 51%)
zulily

Salve-Ation Eczema & Psoriasis 100 percent Pure Essential Oil Blend 10Ml

$16.01
overstock
Advertisement

dodocool 300ml Air Humidifier Aroma Essential Oil Diffuser Aromatherapy Cool Mist Auto Shut-off Timer Waterless Protection with 7 Colors LED Lights and Adjustable Mist Mode for Office Home White

$40.05
walmart

Flourish Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

$20.25
wayfairnorthamerica

Penetrate - Muscle Soothing Essential Oil Blend - 15ml

$32.99
overstock

Dakota Fields Holifield Elephant King I Reed Diffuser Set | Wayfair 291985

$47.99
wayfair

EBTOOLS Essential Oil Humidifier USB Aromatherapy Purifier For Home Indoor Travel Use

$9.35
walmart

Dr. Teal's Eucalyptus Spearmint 16 Fl. Oz. Essential Oil Shampoo

$6.99
bedbath&beyond

Aromatique Gingerbread Brulee Reed Diffuser Boxed Set - White

$44.80
($64.00 save 30%)
macy's

Ylang Ylang III Organic Essential Oil

$9.99
vitaminshoppe

Pure Enrichment Natural Essential Oil Aroma Diffuser In Wood

$39.99
bedbath&beyond

Pine Organic Essential Oil

$9.99
vitaminshoppe

Brayden Studio® 200Ml Essential Oil Diffuser, Aromatherapy Oil Diffuser w/ Cool Mist, Size 5.7 H x 6.1 W x 6.1 D in | Wayfair

$99.99
wayfair

aroma43 Tropical Guava Essential Oil Room Mist - Multi

$34.29
($82.00 save 58%)
macy's
Advertisement

Arm & Hammer Pet Scentsations Lavender Fields Electric Oil Diffuser Refills, 2 count

$5.99
chewy

Aroma2Go Orange Organic Essential Oil, Size 9.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORG-018

$12.99
wayfair

Spearmint 100% Pure Essential Oil - Animating Aromatherapy (0.5 Fluid Ounces)

$5.49
vitaminshoppe

Citrus, Pomegranate & Musk Notes Fragrance Oil Reed Diffuser Set

$32.30
wayfairnorthamerica

Essential Oil Diffuser, Aromatherapy Diffuser, Ultrasonic Diffusers Cool Mist Humidifier With 4 Timer Options, 7 Colors Changing LED Light And Waterle

$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica

KeraCare Essential Oils by Avlon for Unisex - 4 oz Oil

$15.95
jomashop

Arthritis Bath Salt 32oz (2-Lbs) - Epsom Salt Bath Soak With Frankincense Essential Oil & Vitamin C - Get Arthritis Relief With This Natural Bath Soak - All Natural No Perfumes No Dyes

$24.15
walmart

Lavender and Chamomile Essential Oil Infused Scented Wax Melts, Better Homes & Gardens, 2.5 oz (1-Pack)

$2.00
walmartusa

Amazon Basics Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier with Essential Oil Diffuser and Nightlight, Adjustable Settings - 2 Liter, White

$34.99
amazon

Aroma2Go Tension Ease Essential Oil Special Blend, Size 9.0 H x 6.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 08-029

$14.99
wayfair

Castor Seed Eyelash Growth Essential Oil Nourishing Thicken Eyelashes Eyebrows Eyelash Growth Product

$10.59
walmart

Apivita Dandruff Relief Oil with Celery Propolis & 4 Essential Oils (For Dry & Oily Dandruff Conditions) 50ml/1.69oz

$49.63
newegg
Advertisement

Essential Oil Medium Diffuser - Black Dipped

$34.99
verishop

Artisanal Wool Rosewood & Neroli Diffuser Oil Set ANI Skincare

$63.00
wolf&badgerus

Carved Solutions Antler Initial 11 Piece Aromatherapy Diffuser w/ Lavender Oil Set, Size 2.5 H x 2.5 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair GS-DIFWOIL-PI-Antler-E

$42.99
wayfair

USB Air Humidifier Aroma Oil Diffuser Cool Mist Maker Color Changing Wood LEDs Night Light Household Aroma for Home Office

$14.59
walmart

Belle Aroma® Mosaic Plugables® Ceramic Fragrance Vase Warmer for Use w/ No-Melt Tart®, Wax Tarts, or Essentials Oils | Wayfair 854788006033

$13.07
wayfair

Boho Natural Rattan Ultrasonic Essential Oil Diffuser

$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica

AOLEGA Essential Oil Bath Bomb Gift Set - 6 Pcs/packï¼ˆBlue-Sky Gardenï¼‰

$24.99
walmart

Aromatherapy Associates - Anti-Ageing Fine Line Face Oil(15Ml/0 5Oz)

$118.19
overstock

Baofu Humidifier for Home Office LED Aroma Ultrasonic Humidifier USB Essential Oil Diffuser Air Purifier

$16.82
walmart

Pumpkin Spice Plugables® Refill Aroma Oil for Use with Plugables® Electric Scented Oil Diffuser

$8.36
wayfairnorthamerica

Better Homes & Gardens Cool Mist Ultrasonic Aroma Diffuser, Delicate Filigree, 100 mL

$23.72
walmartusa

Deep Relax Pure Essential Oil Blend, 10ml

$29.75
($35.00 save 15%)
macy's
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com