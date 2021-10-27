Indoor Lanterns

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Candles & Holders
Indoor Lanterns
Indoor Lanterns
Share
Indoor Lanterns
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
featured
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
$67.99
wayfair
Cyan Design Delta Lantern in Rustic Iron
featured
Cyan Design Delta Lantern in Rustic Iron
$136.25
lightsonline
Cane-line Lighthouse Lantern Teak, Rectangular - Color: Grey
featured
Cane-line Lighthouse Lantern Teak, Rectangular - Color: Grey
$475.00
lumens
Deco 79 Traditional Metal Freestanding Candle Lantern, 15"W x 56"H, Black
Deco 79 Traditional Metal Freestanding Candle Lantern, 15"W x 56"H, Black
$71.34
amazon
Canora Grey 6 Piece Metal Tabletop Lantern Set Metal, Size 13.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 24B83D98F16D4337B749612875EFAF83
Canora Grey 6 Piece Metal Tabletop Lantern Set Metal, Size 13.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 24B83D98F16D4337B749612875EFAF83
$37.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose 3-Piece Moroccan Tall Iron Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue, Size 16.3 H x 8.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair BFEB8F09106249F2B48B3279552DC07F
Bungalow Rose 3-Piece Moroccan Tall Iron Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue, Size 16.3 H x 8.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair BFEB8F09106249F2B48B3279552DC07F
$113.99
wayfair
Creative Co-Op Decorative Enameled Metal Jack-O Container with Lid & Distressed Finish Lantern, Black
Creative Co-Op Decorative Enameled Metal Jack-O Container with Lid & Distressed Finish Lantern, Black
$26.64
amazon
Charlton Home® 20" Fireplace Lantern Plastic in Black, Size 20.0 H x 9.45 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 9644234B7D95476186D163DDA32149D6
Charlton Home® 20" Fireplace Lantern Plastic in Black, Size 20.0 H x 9.45 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 9644234B7D95476186D163DDA32149D6
$79.00
wayfair
Cedar Crest 307337 Gold Glass Coastal Candle Holder Lantern
Cedar Crest 307337 Gold Glass Coastal Candle Holder Lantern
$34.99
newegg
2 PC Lantern Set
2 PC Lantern Set
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Round Glass Lantern Glass in Green/Black/Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B68B439173B34E10AFCD787B1791F136
Canora Grey Round Glass Lantern Glass in Green/Black/Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B68B439173B34E10AFCD787B1791F136
$109.99
wayfair
Cedar Crest Black Glass Industrial Candle Holder Lantern
Cedar Crest Black Glass Industrial Candle Holder Lantern
$42.99
newegg
Deco 79 29073 Metal Glass Candle Lantern (Set of 2), 24"/19"
Deco 79 29073 Metal Glass Candle Lantern (Set of 2), 24"/19"
$70.99
amazon
Decmode Round Gold Metal Lantern With Handle, 11" X 9.5"
Decmode Round Gold Metal Lantern With Handle, 11" X 9.5"
$46.00
($56.64
save 19%)
walmartusa
11.02" Metal Tabletop Lantern
11.02" Metal Tabletop Lantern
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glass Lantern
Glass Lantern
$23.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Set Of 3 Decorative Candle Lanterns 9.5"&14.5"&20" High Vintage Style Hanging Lantern, Metal Candleholder For Indoor Outdoor, Events, Pa
Darby Home Co Set Of 3 Decorative Candle Lanterns 9.5"&14.5"&20" High Vintage Style Hanging Lantern, Metal Candleholder For Indoor Outdoor, Events, Pa
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rectangular Wood Candle Lantern with Black Metal Top - 19 inches
Rectangular Wood Candle Lantern with Black Metal Top - 19 inches
$110.73
walmart
Orange Lantern Branch Stem by Ashland® | Michaels®
Orange Lantern Branch Stem by Ashland® | Michaels®
$3.99
($9.99
save 60%)
michaelsstores
Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Daisy Mandala Lantern Metal Votive Holder Set Metal in Yellow, Size 5.1 H x 7.1 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Daisy Mandala Lantern Metal Votive Holder Set Metal in Yellow, Size 5.1 H x 7.1 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair
$61.99
wayfair
Bindle & Brass 18.75 in. Caged Bamboo and Metal Lantern, Beige
Bindle & Brass 18.75 in. Caged Bamboo and Metal Lantern, Beige
$40.86
homedepot
Candle by the Hour 40 Hour Copper Lantern Candle
Candle by the Hour 40 Hour Copper Lantern Candle
$35.69
($85.00
save 58%)
macys
Theo Lantern - Ballard Designs
Theo Lantern - Ballard Designs
$159.00
ballarddesigns
Bayou Breeze 19.25" Wall Lantern Manufactured wood in Brown, Size 19.25 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair AE15C2BD5ED5486F89F573602F7D7C94
Bayou Breeze 19.25" Wall Lantern Manufactured wood in Brown, Size 19.25 H x 12.5 W x 12.5 D in | Wayfair AE15C2BD5ED5486F89F573602F7D7C94
$106.99
wayfair
Blomus Nidea 2Xl Steel Lantern In Black
Blomus Nidea 2Xl Steel Lantern In Black
$359.99
buybuybaby
Blomus Medium Lantern With Round Holder Black
Blomus Medium Lantern With Round Holder Black
$52.99
bedbath&beyond
Breakwater Bay Stainless Steel Lantern Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 62A20393010E46FFBE7E72B309985C3C
Breakwater Bay Stainless Steel Lantern Stainless Steel in Black/Gray, Size 26.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 62A20393010E46FFBE7E72B309985C3C
$229.99
wayfair
2 Piece Tall Glass and Wood Lantern Set
2 Piece Tall Glass and Wood Lantern Set
$219.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BIDKhome 10.62" Rattan Wall Lantern Holder in Brown, Size 10.62 H x 8.65 W x 8.65 D in | Wayfair 11859
BIDKhome 10.62" Rattan Wall Lantern Holder in Brown, Size 10.62 H x 8.65 W x 8.65 D in | Wayfair 11859
$72.99
wayfair
Beachcrest Home™ Wicker Tabletop Lantern in Brown, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A99EE4806AA74172B39B802A1A73AE25
Beachcrest Home™ Wicker Tabletop Lantern in Brown, Size 19.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair A99EE4806AA74172B39B802A1A73AE25
$126.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay 3 Piece Tall Stainless Steel Lantern Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay 3 Piece Tall Stainless Steel Lantern Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 20.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
$106.99
wayfair
3 Piece Iron Tabletop Lantern Set
3 Piece Iron Tabletop Lantern Set
$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Box Candiy Totally Twilight Sea Life Lantern Scratch Art Set
Box Candiy Totally Twilight Sea Life Lantern Scratch Art Set
$18.99
macys
Wooden Lantern With Metal Top And Ring Handle, Set Of 2, Natural Brown
Wooden Lantern With Metal Top And Ring Handle, Set Of 2, Natural Brown
$132.49
overstock
Candle by the Hour 40 Hour Black Lantern
Candle by the Hour 40 Hour Black Lantern
$35.69
($85.00
save 58%)
macys
Cylindrical Bamboo Lantern with Lattice Design and Rope Handle, Small, Gray - 19.5 H x 7.02 W x 7.02 L Inches
Cylindrical Bamboo Lantern with Lattice Design and Rope Handle, Small, Gray - 19.5 H x 7.02 W x 7.02 L Inches
$111.89
overstock
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Lantern Ceramic in Blue, Size 9.45 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair E6D9361CABEE4FAAB9A792BC91917D34
Bungalow Rose Ceramic Lantern Ceramic in Blue, Size 9.45 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair E6D9361CABEE4FAAB9A792BC91917D34
$50.99
wayfair
2 Piece Lantern Set
2 Piece Lantern Set
$137.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Jute Weaved Glass Lantern
Jute Weaved Glass Lantern
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10.25" Cylindrical Glass Lantern With a Hanging Tea Light Holder
10.25" Cylindrical Glass Lantern With a Hanging Tea Light Holder
$18.44
($20.49
save 10%)
overstock
Bloomingville Metal Handle and Glass Inserts Lantern, Black
Bloomingville Metal Handle and Glass Inserts Lantern, Black
$72.87
amazon
Benjara Lantern with Round Finial Top and Center Circle Panes, Set of 2, Brown
Benjara Lantern with Round Finial Top and Center Circle Panes, Set of 2, Brown
$112.84
amazon
Tall Brushed Silver Lantern
Tall Brushed Silver Lantern
$36.03
walmart
5.9" Weathered Candle Holder Lantern - CKK Home Decor
5.9" Weathered Candle Holder Lantern - CKK Home Decor
$10.99
target
Bungalow Rose Metal Lantern Metal in Black, Size 13.0 H x 4.12 W x 4.12 D in | Wayfair WDMG2355 28393072
Bungalow Rose Metal Lantern Metal in Black, Size 13.0 H x 4.12 W x 4.12 D in | Wayfair WDMG2355 28393072
$28.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Bamboo Tabletop Lantern in Brown, Size 16.5 H x 12.2 W x 12.2 D in | Wayfair A69AD63231974B5593E3BB458128BAD4
Bayou Breeze Bamboo Tabletop Lantern in Brown, Size 16.5 H x 12.2 W x 12.2 D in | Wayfair A69AD63231974B5593E3BB458128BAD4
$199.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Tabletop Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue/Black, Size 4.8 D in | Wayfair BB806B0960F34168B732E333CD839469
Bungalow Rose 2 Piece Tabletop Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue/Black, Size 4.8 D in | Wayfair BB806B0960F34168B732E333CD839469
$91.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay 3 Piece 22" Stainless Steel Lantern Set Porcelain/Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 22.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
Breakwater Bay 3 Piece 22" Stainless Steel Lantern Set Porcelain/Stainless Steel in Brown, Size 22.0 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair
$103.99
wayfair
Bungalow Rose Ulus Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Gray/Red, Size 10.25 H x 3.75 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair BNGL2115 26995576
Bungalow Rose Ulus Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Gray/Red, Size 10.25 H x 3.75 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair BNGL2115 26995576
$30.99
wayfair
Carson Home Accents 185955 A Memory Becomes a Treasure Flameless Candle Lantern
Carson Home Accents 185955 A Memory Becomes a Treasure Flameless Candle Lantern
$111.99
walmart
Small Cutout Stars White Lantern
Small Cutout Stars White Lantern
$29.13
walmart
Bay Isle Home™ 4 Piece Wood Tabletop Lantern Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 19.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 812505DAE4694EDF813A6DA663156155
Bay Isle Home™ 4 Piece Wood Tabletop Lantern Set Wood in Brown/Gray, Size 19.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 812505DAE4694EDF813A6DA663156155
$86.99
wayfair
Breakwater Bay Glass Lantern Glass in Blue, Size 7.9 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 715CB6A0B51C4461BB22F886AF43CB98
Breakwater Bay Glass Lantern Glass in Blue, Size 7.9 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 715CB6A0B51C4461BB22F886AF43CB98
$42.99
wayfair
27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns
27.25" Black Mission Style Tea Light Candle Holder Tree with 3 Lanterns
$52.34
($53.99
save 3%)
walmartusa
Bungalow Rose Cobalt Cathedral Hanging Glass & Metal Lantern Glass/Metal in Black/Blue, Size 11.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Cobalt Cathedral Hanging Glass & Metal Lantern Glass/Metal in Black/Blue, Size 11.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair
$29.99
wayfair
Bee & Willow Small Glass And Rattan Lantern In Brown Natural
Bee & Willow Small Glass And Rattan Lantern In Brown Natural
$17.49
($24.99
save 30%)
bedbath&beyond
Bungalow Rose Metal/Bamboo Lantern Metal in Blue/Green, Size 25.5 H x 9.25 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 3127F03D6C3341E789BCD74C8D18DB8A
Bungalow Rose Metal/Bamboo Lantern Metal in Blue/Green, Size 25.5 H x 9.25 W x 9.25 D in | Wayfair 3127F03D6C3341E789BCD74C8D18DB8A
$118.99
wayfair
Set of 2 Brown and Clear Rustic Handmade Lantern with Metal Roof 23"
Set of 2 Brown and Clear Rustic Handmade Lantern with Metal Roof 23"
$125.49
overstock
Breakwater Bay Square Top Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Black/Gray, Size 10.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2D7DBB7BE11420593D32ED1D0259259
Breakwater Bay Square Top Glass & Iron Lantern Glass/Iron in Black/Gray, Size 10.0 H x 4.5 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A2D7DBB7BE11420593D32ED1D0259259
$25.99
wayfair
12”Halloween Lantern with Candle –LED lights
12”Halloween Lantern with Candle –LED lights
$22.99
($33.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Indoor Lanterns
