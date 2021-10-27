Hurricane Candle Holders

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Aspen Creative 31232 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Black, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 8") Spider LAMP Shade
featured
Aspen Creative 31232 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Black, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 8") Spider LAMP Shade
$25.99
amazon
Nero Hurricane Candle Holder by Blomus - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (65560)
featured
Nero Hurricane Candle Holder by Blomus - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (65560)
$45.99
ylighting
Awesome Since 2011 10th Birthday I'm An August Girl 2011 T-Shirt
featured
Awesome Since 2011 10th Birthday I'm An August Girl 2011 T-Shirt
$17.99
amazon
Skomer Island Way - 25.5 Inch Hurricane (Set of 3) Montana
Skomer Island Way - 25.5 Inch Hurricane (Set of 3) Montana
$119.99
overstock
Aspen Creative 31033 Transitional Hardback Drum (Cylinder) Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Off-White, 8" wide (8" x 8" x 11")
Aspen Creative 31033 Transitional Hardback Drum (Cylinder) Shape Spider Construction Lamp Shade in Off-White, 8" wide (8" x 8" x 11")
$28.97
amazon
Arteriors Duncan Tall Hurricane Centerpieces, Containers, Vase, Smoke Luster Glass/Graphite Leather
Arteriors Duncan Tall Hurricane Centerpieces, Containers, Vase, Smoke Luster Glass/Graphite Leather
$369.08
amazon
Bloomsbury Market Aluminum Tabletop Votive Holder, Size 21.0 H x 13.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 44C3BF55217E45C8A65C714E43F80695
Bloomsbury Market Aluminum Tabletop Votive Holder, Size 21.0 H x 13.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 44C3BF55217E45C8A65C714E43F80695
$192.99
wayfair
August Grove® Autumn Leaves Tall Glass Hurricane Glass in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 7.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 2645351F5CC9430B92577CE0ABDADF65
August Grove® Autumn Leaves Tall Glass Hurricane Glass in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 7.5 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 2645351F5CC9430B92577CE0ABDADF65
$49.99
wayfair
Abigails Lionshead Glass Hurricane Glass, Size 13.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 164165
Abigails Lionshead Glass Hurricane Glass, Size 13.5 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 164165
$179.99
wayfair
Aspen Creative 31258 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Dark Brown, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative 31258 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Dark Brown, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider Lamp Shade
$35.99
amazon
Aspen Creative Corporation 10 in. x 10 in. Off White Drum/Cylinder Lamp Shade
Aspen Creative Corporation 10 in. x 10 in. Off White Drum/Cylinder Lamp Shade
$44.00
homedepot
Aspen Creative 31402 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shape Construction Brown, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade
Aspen Creative 31402 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shape Construction Brown, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade
$31.86
amazon
Petal Candle Snuffer
Petal Candle Snuffer
$95.00
neimanmarcus
Uttermost Charvi Glass Candleholders (Set of 2), Bronze
Uttermost Charvi Glass Candleholders (Set of 2), Bronze
$296.99
($604.99
save 51%)
ashleyhomestore
Womens August Girls 1997 24th Birthday 24 Years Old Sunshine T-Shirt
Womens August Girls 1997 24th Birthday 24 Years Old Sunshine T-Shirt
$16.99
amazon
Milla Small Hurricane, Gold
Milla Small Hurricane, Gold
$225.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
6.25" Iron Tabletop Candelabra
6.25" Iron Tabletop Candelabra
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Apothecary & Company™ Red Poinsettia Glass LED Hurricane Candle with Daily Timer
Apothecary & Company™ Red Poinsettia Glass LED Hurricane Candle with Daily Timer
$30.00
($50.00
save 40%)
belk
Diamond Star Glass Decorative Cylinder
Diamond Star Glass Decorative Cylinder
$27.92
amazon
Foran Twists 2 Piece Hurricane Set
Foran Twists 2 Piece Hurricane Set
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Winter Palace - 10 Light Chandelier - Gold LT-CH927-10GLD
Winter Palace - 10 Light Chandelier - Gold LT-CH927-10GLD
$2,159.00
1stopbedrooms
17 Stories Industrial Circle 2 Piece Metal Hurricane Set Metal in Black, Size 16.0 H x 15.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C294048459FD47E2841BC54D419DADFF
17 Stories Industrial Circle 2 Piece Metal Hurricane Set Metal in Black, Size 16.0 H x 15.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair C294048459FD47E2841BC54D419DADFF
$111.99
wayfair
17 Stories Hanging Metal Hurricane Metal in Gray, Size 15.5 H x 7.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 8F7C4C019689435FA0D2EC2815446066
17 Stories Hanging Metal Hurricane Metal in Gray, Size 15.5 H x 7.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 8F7C4C019689435FA0D2EC2815446066
$61.99
wayfair
17 Stories Metal Hurricane Metal in Black, Size 20.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 902740B
17 Stories Metal Hurricane Metal in Black, Size 20.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 902740B
$155.99
wayfair
Aspen Creative 31274 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Grey, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade, Light Gray
Aspen Creative 31274 Transitional Drum (Cylinder) Shaped Construction Grey, 8" Wide (8" x 8" x 11") Spider LAMP Shade, Light Gray
$30.70
amazon
Frosted Berry Candle Holder & Glass Hurricane Centerpiece By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
Frosted Berry Candle Holder & Glass Hurricane Centerpiece By National Tree Company in Red | Michaels®
$55.57
($111.14
save 50%)
michaelsstores
October Girls 1957 Birthday Gift 64 Years Old Made In 1957 T-Shirt
October Girls 1957 Birthday Gift 64 Years Old Made In 1957 T-Shirt
$15.95
amazon
Noble House Madsen Mango Wood Handcrafted Hurricane Candle Holder, Natural and Nickel
Noble House Madsen Mango Wood Handcrafted Hurricane Candle Holder, Natural and Nickel
$39.98
walmartusa
Gold Round Circle Ring Hurricane Candle Holder
Gold Round Circle Ring Hurricane Candle Holder
$89.99
overstock
Nikko Americana Christmas Hurricane Lamp and Globe
Nikko Americana Christmas Hurricane Lamp and Globe
$59.99
($69.95
save 14%)
replacementsltd
Northlight Seasonal Glass Hurricane Glass/Metal in Indigo, Size 13.5 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 32019839
Northlight Seasonal Glass Hurricane Glass/Metal in Indigo, Size 13.5 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair 32019839
$66.99
wayfair
Schema Glass Votive
Schema Glass Votive
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
O&o By Olivia & Oliver 14" Gold Caged Hurricane
O&o By Olivia & Oliver 14" Gold Caged Hurricane
$11.49
($22.99
save 50%)
buybuybaby
March Girls 2005 Birthday 16 Years Old Awesome Since 2005 T-Shirt
March Girls 2005 Birthday 16 Years Old Awesome Since 2005 T-Shirt
$17.99
amazon
Millwood Pines Wood Tabletop Hurricane Wood in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4099648C9113403083B48D15679816FD
Millwood Pines Wood Tabletop Hurricane Wood in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 4099648C9113403083B48D15679816FD
$102.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Hurricane Glass Pillar Candle Holder w/ Removable Glass For Wedding Party Anniversary Home Decor in Yellow, Size 8.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in
Mercer41 Hurricane Glass Pillar Candle Holder w/ Removable Glass For Wedding Party Anniversary Home Decor in Yellow, Size 8.25 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in
$137.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Iron Tabletop Hurricane Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 4B47B9AF88A8499CB59D32821C24DA13
Mercer41 Iron Tabletop Hurricane Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 10.0 H x 10.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 4B47B9AF88A8499CB59D32821C24DA13
$65.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Metal Tabletop Hurricane Metal in Yellow, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 466DAD30A43B49B08A5BF873BEF5FD20
Mercer41 Metal Tabletop Hurricane Metal in Yellow, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 466DAD30A43B49B08A5BF873BEF5FD20
$33.99
wayfair
22" Autumn Harvest Mums with Pomegranate Autumn Centerpiece Glass Candle Holder
22" Autumn Harvest Mums with Pomegranate Autumn Centerpiece Glass Candle Holder
$31.49
($58.99
save 47%)
walmartusa
Mercer41 Glass Tabletop Hurricane Glass in Yellow, Size 18.5 H x 10.2 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair 1D7DD50486C746DC8F2D17A49C1834E9
Mercer41 Glass Tabletop Hurricane Glass in Yellow, Size 18.5 H x 10.2 W x 10.2 D in | Wayfair 1D7DD50486C746DC8F2D17A49C1834E9
$125.99
wayfair
Mercana 1 Candle Abigail Metal Hurricane Candle Holder (23.4-in H x 6.5-in W x 7.26-in L) in Gray | 67700
Mercana 1 Candle Abigail Metal Hurricane Candle Holder (23.4-in H x 6.5-in W x 7.26-in L) in Gray | 67700
$33.25
lowes
May Girl 2000 Shirt 21 Years Old 21st Birthday Gifts T-Shirt
May Girl 2000 Shirt 21 Years Old 21st Birthday Gifts T-Shirt
$18.95
amazon
Wood Hurricane
Wood Hurricane
$139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mercer41 Iron Tabletop Hurricane Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 91D5131A596845749A60BD3BBAF2F30E
Mercer41 Iron Tabletop Hurricane Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 91D5131A596845749A60BD3BBAF2F30E
$59.99
wayfair
Foiled Silver Hurricane with Mercury Foot, 16 in.
Foiled Silver Hurricane with Mercury Foot, 16 in.
$79.99
kirkland'shome
Abstract LED Luminary Glass Hurricane
Abstract LED Luminary Glass Hurricane
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
7 Years Old Awesome since 2014 July Girls 2014 T-Shirt
7 Years Old Awesome since 2014 July Girls 2014 T-Shirt
$17.99
amazon
Bronze Metal Tree Hurricanes, Set of 3
Bronze Metal Tree Hurricanes, Set of 3
$59.99
($79.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Glass Tabletop Hurricane Candle Holder
Glass Tabletop Hurricane Candle Holder
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HURRICANE HTR-36 20" 90# Wire Drop Leader
HURRICANE HTR-36 20" 90# Wire Drop Leader
$6.34
amazon
LITTON LANE Brown Mango Wood Contemporary Candle Hurricane Lamp, Brown/Tan
LITTON LANE Brown Mango Wood Contemporary Candle Hurricane Lamp, Brown/Tan
$151.57
homedepot
Highland Dunes 2 Piece Metal and Glass Hurricane Set Glass/Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 11.02 H x 7.08 W x 7.08 D in | Wayfair
Highland Dunes 2 Piece Metal and Glass Hurricane Set Glass/Metal in Gray/Yellow, Size 11.02 H x 7.08 W x 7.08 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
K&K Interiors 17411A-1 15.5 Inch Dark Gold Metal Ring Hurricane
K&K Interiors 17411A-1 15.5 Inch Dark Gold Metal Ring Hurricane
$117.23
amazon
House of Hampton® Glass Hurricane Glass in Gray, Size 13.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 57181
House of Hampton® Glass Hurricane Glass in Gray, Size 13.5 H x 8.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 57181
$77.99
wayfair
K&K Interiors 17403B 27.5 Inch Whitewashed Wood Column with Glass Hurricane Candleholder
K&K Interiors 17403B 27.5 Inch Whitewashed Wood Column with Glass Hurricane Candleholder
$82.44
amazon
October Girls 1966 Shirt 54th Years Old Awesome Since 1966 T-Shirt
October Girls 1966 Shirt 54th Years Old Awesome Since 1966 T-Shirt
$17.99
amazon
Northlight 11.75" Glass Hurricane With Wooden Lid And Base Clear
Northlight 11.75" Glass Hurricane With Wooden Lid And Base Clear
$52.99
bedbath&beyond
10" Transparent Glass Pillar Candle Holder with Wooden Base By Northlight | Michaels®
10" Transparent Glass Pillar Candle Holder with Wooden Base By Northlight | Michaels®
$50.08
($100.16
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Table Top Decor Metal Hurricane
Table Top Decor Metal Hurricane
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Monroe Lane Cream Wood Traditional Hurricane Lamp
Monroe Lane Cream Wood Traditional Hurricane Lamp
$34.00
($85.00
save 60%)
belk
Hurricane Candle Holders
