Candlesticks

featured

Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)

$45.50
amazon
featured

Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879

$51.99
wayfair
featured

Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9

$51.99
wayfair

Cosmos Gifts Reindeer 2 Piece Ceramic Candlestick Set Ceramic in Brown, Size 4.75 H x 3.88 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 10644

$44.99
wayfair

CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan Contemporary Candlestick Holders

$93.80
($134.00 save 30%)
macys

DecMode 5"W, 14"H Aluminum Contemporary Candle Holders, Gold, 3-Piece

$41.50
walmartusa

Bungalow Rose Small Size Candle Holder Sets Decor, Elephant Candle Holders Classic & Noble Design, Pillar Candle Stand For Home Coffee Table Decor

$112.99
wayfair

Craft Outlet 2 Piece Tin Metal Star Candle Holder Set Metal in Brown, Size 18.0 H x 9.75 W x 9.75 D in | Wayfair T1306

$51.99
wayfair

Bungalow Rose 9.5" Ceramic Tabletop Candlestick Ceramic in White, Size 9.5 H x 5.0 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 81F2ABCCA32147A68BA86CD44CCC82CF

$69.99
wayfair

Reveri Metal Candlestick

$143.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cyan Design Bach Candlestick

$82.59
($197.00 save 58%)
macys

Classic Home and Garden 260035-587 Maxwell Candle Holder Set of 2-Straw Weave Planter

$28.99
amazon
Advertisement

3 Piece Wood Candlestick Set

$65.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Turtle Delight Small Stone Candlestick

$56.99
wayfairnorthamerica

20" Gold Leaf Metal Taper Candle Holder

$365.49
overstock

Bloomingville Distressed Resin Taper, Set of 2 Styles Candle Holder, Blue, 2

$40.87
amazon

Bungalow Rose 21.3" Tabletop Candlestick Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 21.3 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair E836F1E7F4C742E4A1EAA2E0D3722D39

$163.99
wayfair

Bay Isle Home™ Noelle Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Green, Size 9.5 H x 3.7 W x 3.7 D in | Wayfair 0635B322C4C746EA950E5B0C06C94D17

$41.99
wayfair

Cedar Crest 303943 Silver Iron Glam Candlestick Holders

$30.99
newegg

Beachcrest Home™ Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Blue/Black, Size 11.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair F431AA1501944139A422195C209BD616

$44.15
wayfair

Astoria Grand Resin Candlestick in Yellow, Size 14.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair CFD5BCF08DF04BE4BF37239954E4B174

$87.99
wayfair

Bloomsbury Market Polyresin Tabletop Candlestick in Red, Size 12.0 H x 6.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair BE84A52CAEF3479799E79E8F87C856D7

$159.99
wayfair

Canora Grey 10.25" Ceramic Candleholder Ceramic in Brown, Size 5.91 H x 3.54 W x 3.54 D in | Wayfair 220A6D0E7B4543DA81C60FB9E4E6E865

$35.98
wayfair

Bowake Candle Holder Snowflake Shape Wooden Xmas Romantic Candlestick For Wedding

$7.89
walmart
Advertisement

Rustic 3 Piece Metal Candlestick Set

$95.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Canora Grey Glass Candlestick Glass, Size 14.5 H x 9.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 7556352B56064E4491DA53D1619FDB96

$149.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Tall Pillar Candles Holders Set Of 3: 8"|10"|12",Antique Mantle & Fireplace Decor in Brown, Size 12.0 H x 4.25 W x 4.25 D in | Wayfair

$146.99
wayfair

Charlton Home® Classic Wooden Candlesticks w/ 7/8 Inch Hole, Set Of 4 Unfinished Small Wooden Candle Holders To Craft, Paint Or Decorate Wood

$95.99
wayfair

Canora Grey Pillar Small Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in Yellow, Size 6.5 H x 5.5 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair A51A0E4F9C7D43D39830CCABCCE2BAC9

$39.99
wayfair

Creative Home Champagne Marble Candlestick Stone in Brown/Gray/White, Size 8.25 H x 4.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 74602

$22.99
wayfair

Bloomingville Textured Metal Taper Tray, Black Candle Holder

$15.54
amazon

Charlton Home® Metal Tabletop Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5E0C32F5BACC45D3912EDA96B454461B

$40.99
wayfair

Manufactured Wood Candlestick

$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica

2 Piece Glass Tabletop Candlestick Set

$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Cedar Crest Silver Stainless Steel Candlestick Holders

$76.99
newegg

8" Wood Tabletop Candlestick Holder

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement

DecMode 19", 15", 11"H Traditional Candlestick, Turquoise, 3 - Pieces

$53.82
($73.95 save 27%)
walmartusa

Deco 79 Candle Holder, S/2 3" W, 5" H, Gold

$26.41
($31.67 save 17%)
amazon

Floral Candlesticks Home Accessories and Table Decoration, Handmade candle holders by Israeli Artist, Great as Shabbat Hostess and Bat Mitzvah Gift

$73.00
amazon

4 Piece Glass Candlestick Set

$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Candle Holders Centerpiece a Table Decoration, Floral Shabbat Candlesticks Wedding and Housewarming Gift

$85.00
amazon

Creative Co-Op Small Metal Acorns & Leaves Taper Candleholders, Antique Gold Finish

$26.65
amazon

Canora Grey Vintage Carved 2 Piece Wood Candlestick Set Wood in Black, Size 27.0 H x 7.0 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 2E393E7630594F738DF816BF34FCF590

$189.99
wayfair

Dakota Fields 3 Piece Wood Tabletop Candlestick Set Wood in Red, Size 20.0 H x 5.25 W x 5.25 D in | Wayfair 574C885A0C6B4874A385F7D9320994F3

$119.99
wayfair

oak carved candlestick, rustic style, handmade, solid wood candlestick

$28.00
amazon

Cyan Design Sanguine Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic, Size 7.75" H x 5.75" W x 5.75" D | Wayfair 8502

$62.99
wayfair

Lenore Ceramic Candlestick

$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® 3 Piece Wood Tabletop Candlestick Set Wood in Black/Brown/Gray, Size 20.0 H in | Wayfair 1A86320096344F9AA0A69A10DE173548

$106.99
wayfair
Advertisement

47th & Main Textured Metal Candlestick Candle Holder, 10" Tall, Brass

$33.23
amazon

Twins Bliss Candlesticks

$235.00
neimanmarcus

9.5" Brass Tabletop Candlestick

$129.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Belleek Group Classic Ashford Candlestick Crystal, Size 6.6 H x 3.9 W x 3.9 D in | Wayfair 57405

$45.99
wayfair

Bayou Breeze Metal Glass Tabletop Candlestick, Size 6.25 H x 6.0 W x 10.5 D in | Wayfair B2BCB13D6F32478797A0E67D5173E733

$129.99
wayfair

Tall Iron Candlestick

$83.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Flameless Taper Candles With Remote - Batteries Included, Resin Candlestick With Drip Effect, Warm Flickering LED Flame, Indoor / Outdoor, Timer Feat

$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Wood Candle Pillar Holder,Candle Holder Set Of 3,Farmhouse Candle Holder,Candlestick Holder,Rustic Candle Holder, Candle Gift For Wedding & Party,Spa,

$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Attraction Design Home Nostalgia Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 15.0 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair HG1310

$61.99
wayfair

Astoria Grand Vintage Royal Centerpiece Riser Metal Candlestick Metal in Yellow, Size 12.25 H x 7.5 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair

$75.99
wayfair

Cut Metal Flower Shaped Taper Candleholder in Distressed Gold Finish (Set of 2 Sizes), Metallic

$45.99
($123.99 save 63%)
ashleyhomestore

ATIPICO Esag Ceramic Candlestick Ceramic in White, Size 10.63 H in | Wayfair 7610

$65.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com