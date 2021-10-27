Candles

featured

Loewe - Liquorice Small Scented Candle, 170g - Blue

$85.00
net a porterlimited
featured

Aries Birthdate Candle Customized

$25.00
amazon
featured

6.7 oz. Mimosa Scented Candle

$62.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Lemon Verbena Candle, 3.4 oz./ 96 g

$20.00
horchow neimanmarcus

Paddywax Candles La Playa Collection Scented Candle, 14-Ounce, Cobalt Rim - Salted Blue Agave

$39.80
($43.95 save 9%)
amazon

Anny Candle Sea Salt & Orchid Luxury Geo Jar Candle 100% Soy Candle

$22.00
amazon

Someone You Love Memory Cross and Candle Memory Cross and Candle

$44.99
1800flowerscom

A Cheerful Candle LLC Pecan Belgium Waffles Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair CS105

$19.00
wayfair

A Cheerful Giver 30148 - 24oz Butterflies Blondie Candle

$19.99
lightbulbs

Acadian Candle Clementine Scented Jar Candle Paraffin/Soy, Size 8.0 H x 4.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 5003

$21.99
wayfair

New Orlean Jazz Candle, 100% SOY, 10oz Jar, 45-50hrs. Burn Time

$17.99
amazon

A Cheerful Giver Farm Fresh Ceramic Jar Candle - Life Is A Journey, Multicolor, 20 Oz

$29.99
($39.99 save 25%)
kohl's
Advertisement

Day Spa Scented Jar Candle

$19.00
wayfairnorthamerica

ACDC Candle Co. Home Fragrance Oil, Size 6.0 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 2000581

$32.99
wayfair

Conversation Roses I Love You + Free Candle 12 Stems with Free Candle by 1-800 Flowers

$49.99
($54.99 save 9%)
1800flowers

Vegas Cappuccino Hazelnut Soy Wax Melts, Wax Melts, Wax Pots, Wax Tarts, Highly Scented Wax Melts, Soy Candles, Coffee Wax Melts, Wax Shot

$7.50
amazon

Ashland® Glass Candle Plate | Michaels®

$2.99
michaelsstores

Aunt Sadie's Autumn Breeze Pumpkin Pie Scented Candle

$17.17
amazon

3" x 4" LED Wax Pillar Candle by Ashland® | Michaels®

$12.99
michaelsstores

Ben and Jonah Ultimate Judaica Neronim Candle Sticks in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair MGW-CH200A

$29.99
wayfair

4oz Glass Love + Laughter Candle - Beautifully Balanced

$3.99
target

Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Majolica Medici Design - Sicilian Orange

$92.21
wayfairnorthamerica

Apotheke Sea Salt Grapefruit Candle, 11 oz.

$38.00
bloomingdale's

Aunt Sadies Couple w/ Tree Famous Pine Scented Jar Candle Paraffin in Gray/Green, Size 4.0 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair TREE010

$17.99
wayfair
Advertisement

16 oz. Odor Eliminator scented 100% Soy Candle

$24.99
amazon

Annika Jade Candles multi-color - Assorted Fragrances Soy Tin Jars Candle Set

$22.99
($35.88 save 36%)
zulily

Core Votive Candle, One Size , White

$11.99
($20.00 save 40%)
jcpenney

Max 24 Stones Marble Scented Candle

$390.00
neimanmarcus

Farmhouse Scented Jar Candle

$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Anecdote Candles Basic Candle, 7.8-oz.

$18.20
($26.00 save 30%)
macy's

Sweet Cornbread Scented Jar Candle

$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Birthstone Scents Sapphire Candle, 8.5-oz. - White Box, Grey Jar

$35.70
($42.00 save 15%)
macy's

Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Deruta Pompei Design - Alps Wild Berries Soy in Black/Brown | Wayfair

$107.44
wayfair

Beloved Roasted Chestnuts & Ginger Candle - 11.5oz

$14.99
target

Max 24 Filo Viola Scented Candle

$390.00
neimanmarcus

16 oz. Black Raspberry Vanilla scented 100% Soy Candle

$24.99
amazon
Advertisement

Sunflower Scented Tealight Candles, 12ct. by Ashland® | Michaels®

$2.39
($5.99 save 60%)
michaelsstores

23 oz Gel Candle Wax by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®

$19.99
michaelsstores

Arlmont & Co. Unscented Floating Candle Plastic in White, Size 1.6 H x 1.5 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 0B49BA4DBAEB46E290FEAEEB3E91D381

$19.93
wayfair

Harvest Pumpkin Pillar Candle Collection (3 Piece Set, Rustic, Dark Orange)

$49.95
amazon

16 oz. White Birch scented 100% Soy Candle

$24.99
amazon

Autumn Walk Scented Jar Candle by Ashland® 16.4 oz | Michaels®

$3.33
($5.99 save 44%)
michaelsstores

Baobab Collection - Gentlemen Scented Candle - 10cm

$131.00
amaraus

Flameless Taper Candles With Remote - Batteries Included, Resin Candlestick With Drip Effect, Warm Flickering LED Flame, Indoor / Outdoor, Timer Feat

$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Honey and Wildflowers Scented Jar Candle

$22.99
wayfairnorthamerica

August Grove® Floral Candle Small Metal Votive Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 11.5 W x 11.5 D in | Wayfair D190DF2781FE4FDB9B3CD9A7C6FF928C

$40.99
wayfair

Saturday Nostalgia | Scented Soy Candle | 9.5 oz

$19.99
amazon

Lilac and Gooseberry Scented Large Soy Candle Tin | 14 ounces Hand Poured | Clean Burning Soy Wax | Yennefer Scent of a Sorceress by Bella Des Natural Beauty

$20.99
amazon
Advertisement

Max 10 Palm Springs Candle 3.9"

$125.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus

2.75" x 3" Pillar Candle By Ashland® | Michaels®

$3.99
michaelsstores

Strawberry Jam Scented Candle 16oz

$12.95
amazon

Apotheke White Vetiver 4-Wick Candle, 72 oz.

$198.00
bloomingdale's

Candle Ring 16" Silk Wreath

$107.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bee & Willow Home "n" Monogram 11 Oz. Glass Candle

$12.00
bedbath&beyond

Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Deruta Foglie Design - Sicilian Orange Soy in White/Yellow | Wayfair

$91.89
wayfair

Banter & Bliss Santal Muguet Premium Candle, 7 oz | Hand Poured in the USA | 40-50 Hour Burn, Highly Scented, All Natural Coconut Soy Wax Blend

$19.00
amazon

Better Homes & Gardens Blue Harbor Cove Scented Single-Wick Large Glass Jar Candle, 22 oz.

$9.38
walmartusa

Artistica - Deruta of Italy Deruta Candles: Bell Cup Candle ~ Giglio Toscano Design - Natale Blue Spruce Soy in Red/Yellow | Wayfair

$73.99
wayfair

Namaste Witches Soy Candle

$35.00
amazon

Biedermann & Sons Footed Vegetable Wax Carriage Taper Candles, Cream, 10-Count

$50.84
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com