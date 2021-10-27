Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Candles & Holders
Candelabras
Candelabras
Share
Candelabras
Astoria Grand Candelabra 5 Branch Candle Sticks in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 099E8E6E4F8549A9B298AC30E5B6BB0F
featured
Astoria Grand Candelabra 5 Branch Candle Sticks in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 14.0 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 099E8E6E4F8549A9B298AC30E5B6BB0F
$115.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Ferrero Tall Metal Candelabra Glass/Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 15.0 H x 5.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT5253 28384642
featured
Alcott Hill® Ferrero Tall Metal Candelabra Glass/Plastic/Metal in Black, Size 15.0 H x 5.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair ALCT5253 28384642
$38.99
wayfair
5.25" Wood Tabletop Candelabra
featured
5.25" Wood Tabletop Candelabra
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
A&B Home Obelix 29-inch Clear Five-Candle Candelabra
A&B Home Obelix 29-inch Clear Five-Candle Candelabra
$373.97
overstock
ASHLUXE Metal Floor Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 72.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LA-1265 - 72IN
ASHLUXE Metal Floor Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 72.0 H x 24.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair LA-1265 - 72IN
$469.99
wayfair
Ferrero Tall Metal Candelabra
Ferrero Tall Metal Candelabra
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AA Importing Floor Brass Candelabra Brass in Yellow, Size 41.0 H x 25.5 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair 51963
AA Importing Floor Brass Candelabra Brass in Yellow, Size 41.0 H x 25.5 W x 25.5 D in | Wayfair 51963
$459.99
wayfair
6.25" Iron Tabletop Candelabra
6.25" Iron Tabletop Candelabra
$82.99
wayfairnorthamerica
7.5" Silver Metallic Vintage Classic Style Horseshoes Candelabra
7.5" Silver Metallic Vintage Classic Style Horseshoes Candelabra
$90.49
overstock
ABPHQTO Dark Temple Candles Candelabras Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
ABPHQTO Dark Temple Candles Candelabras Home Outdoor Garden Flag House Banner Size 28x40 Inch
$15.99
walmart
Set Of 2, Wedding & Dinning Table Centerpieces Decorative Brass Candlestick Holder Metal Candelabra,Fits 3/4 Inch Thick Candle & Led Candles
Set Of 2, Wedding & Dinning Table Centerpieces Decorative Brass Candlestick Holder Metal Candelabra,Fits 3/4 Inch Thick Candle & Led Candles
$114.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Minuteman International Contours Wrought Iron Hearth Fireplace Candelabra
Minuteman International Contours Wrought Iron Hearth Fireplace Candelabra
$57.39
($64.99
save 12%)
amazon
Minuteman International Spandrels Wrought Iron Hearth Fireplace Candelabra
Minuteman International Spandrels Wrought Iron Hearth Fireplace Candelabra
$91.00
($109.99
save 17%)
amazon
Wire Tree Glass Candelabra
Wire Tree Glass Candelabra
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Midnight Elegance Candelabra
Midnight Elegance Candelabra
$69.98
overstock
Metal 3ct Taper Candelabra Textured Black - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
Metal 3ct Taper Candelabra Textured Black - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
$16.99
target
Jasmine Art Glass Glass Candelabra Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 8-21043
Jasmine Art Glass Glass Candelabra Glass in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 8-21043
$62.99
wayfair
One of a Kind White Onyx Stone & 925 Sterling Silver Candelabra with Amethyst stones
One of a Kind White Onyx Stone & 925 Sterling Silver Candelabra with Amethyst stones
$22,500.00
amazon
Glass Candelabra
Glass Candelabra
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Palacio Candelabra Candleholder
Palacio Candelabra Candleholder
$2,800.00
neimanmarcus
Juniper + Ivory 18 In. x 32 In. Vintage Candelabra Black Iron - 29759
Juniper + Ivory 18 In. x 32 In. Vintage Candelabra Black Iron - 29759
$116.99
totallyfurniture
One Allium Way® Bird Cage Candelabra in Brown, Size 19.7 H x 11.2 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair ONAW3247 41986353
One Allium Way® Bird Cage Candelabra in Brown, Size 19.7 H x 11.2 W x 11.2 D in | Wayfair ONAW3247 41986353
$66.99
wayfair
Rosdorf Park Set Of 2 Candletisck Holder, Golden Grass Wedding Dinning Table Centerpieces Decorative Brass Candlestick Holder Metal Candelabra
Rosdorf Park Set Of 2 Candletisck Holder, Golden Grass Wedding Dinning Table Centerpieces Decorative Brass Candlestick Holder Metal Candelabra
$115.99
wayfair
Dash Away 24'' Tabletop Candelabra
Dash Away 24'' Tabletop Candelabra
$378.00
wayfairnorthamerica
5-Branch Crystal And Sterling Silver Candelabra In Clear Blue
5-Branch Crystal And Sterling Silver Candelabra In Clear Blue
$299.99
buybuybaby
Handmade Candelabra with Heart and Dove Motifs
Handmade Candelabra with Heart and Dove Motifs
$89.99
novica
Monroe Lane Silver Traditional Metallic Candelabra with 5 Candle Holders
Monroe Lane Silver Traditional Metallic Candelabra with 5 Candle Holders
$74.00
($185.00
save 60%)
belk
Millwood Pines Mako Metal Candelabra Metal, Size 6.25 H x 11.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 644542135
Millwood Pines Mako Metal Candelabra Metal, Size 6.25 H x 11.75 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair 644542135
$48.99
wayfair
Black Metal Votive Candelabra
Black Metal Votive Candelabra
$18.74
($24.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
Liang and Eimil 14" Stainless Steel Tabletop Candelabra Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 16.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair LIAFT-ACSR-053
Liang and Eimil 14" Stainless Steel Tabletop Candelabra Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 16.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair LIAFT-ACSR-053
$719.99
wayfair
9.5" Metal Tabletop Candelabra
9.5" Metal Tabletop Candelabra
$53.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Entrada 35 IN 9 ARM CRYSTAL TAPER CANDELABRA, Size 35.0 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair EN19259
Entrada 35 IN 9 ARM CRYSTAL TAPER CANDELABRA, Size 35.0 H x 15.7 W x 15.7 D in | Wayfair EN19259
$689.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® Deck Glass Candelabra Glass, Size 0.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair FC630D862AA54AEB825926F4B11CB409
House of Hampton® Deck Glass Candelabra Glass, Size 0.5 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair FC630D862AA54AEB825926F4B11CB409
$64.99
wayfair
House of Hampton® 3 Piece Grand Clock Tall Porcelain Candelabra Set in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 12.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair CHLH2037 25899737
House of Hampton® 3 Piece Grand Clock Tall Porcelain Candelabra Set in Yellow, Size 24.0 H x 12.0 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair CHLH2037 25899737
$589.99
wayfair
Galore Home Metal Floor Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 16.5 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair 11-3416S
Galore Home Metal Floor Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 66.0 H x 16.5 W x 16.5 D in | Wayfair 11-3416S
$429.99
wayfair
Everly Quinn Candle Holder 3Pcs Candlestick Holders For Taper Candler Holders Candle Stick Candelabra For Modern Home Decor, Wedding, Dinning, Party
Everly Quinn Candle Holder 3Pcs Candlestick Holders For Taper Candler Holders Candle Stick Candelabra For Modern Home Decor, Wedding, Dinning, Party
$147.99
wayfair
9.45" Crystal Tabletop Candelabra
9.45" Crystal Tabletop Candelabra
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Tall Floor Candle Holders DIY 9 Candelabra Centerpiece For Wedding Decor Using Tealight Set Large With
Tall Floor Candle Holders DIY 9 Candelabra Centerpiece For Wedding Decor Using Tealight Set Large With
$399.99
wayfairnorthamerica
House of Hampton® 5" Aluminum Tabletop Candelabra in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 14.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 528F4C02570F433CBA0C77BD37EAEF04
House of Hampton® 5" Aluminum Tabletop Candelabra in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 14.0 W x 15.0 D in | Wayfair 528F4C02570F433CBA0C77BD37EAEF04
$94.99
wayfair
LITTON LANE 28 in. Black Metal Country Cottage Candelabra
LITTON LANE 28 in. Black Metal Country Cottage Candelabra
$75.30
homedepot
Leina Metal Candelabra
Leina Metal Candelabra
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Wire Tree Tall Metal Candelabra Metal in Black, Size 35.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair LDER7219 43172603
Latitude Run® Wire Tree Tall Metal Candelabra Metal in Black, Size 35.0 H x 18.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair LDER7219 43172603
$41.99
wayfair
Monroe Lane Gold Metal Contemporary Candelabra
Monroe Lane Gold Metal Contemporary Candelabra
$20.80
($52.00
save 60%)
belk
Lily's Living 15" Iron Tabletop Candelabra Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 15.0 H x 15.0 W x 5.91 D in | Wayfair 83600150
Lily's Living 15" Iron Tabletop Candelabra Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 15.0 H x 15.0 W x 5.91 D in | Wayfair 83600150
$489.99
wayfair
Mercer41 Glass & Wood Candelabra Glass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 15.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 87328
Mercer41 Glass & Wood Candelabra Glass in Gray, Size 16.0 H x 15.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 87328
$219.99
wayfair
Southern Homewares Wine Bottle Topper Candelabra 3 Candle Holder
Southern Homewares Wine Bottle Topper Candelabra 3 Candle Holder
$12.71
amazon
6 Piece Glass Tabletop Candelabra Set
6 Piece Glass Tabletop Candelabra Set
$117.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Rosdorf Park Gold Candle Holders,Set Of 3,Tall Candlestick Holder For Taper Candles,Metal Candelabra For 3/4Inch Candles in Gray/Yellow | Wayfair
Rosdorf Park Gold Candle Holders,Set Of 3,Tall Candlestick Holder For Taper Candles,Metal Candelabra For 3/4Inch Candles in Gray/Yellow | Wayfair
$111.99
wayfair
Large Modern Style Metal Candle Holders Candelabra - Gold-tone
Large Modern Style Metal Candle Holders Candelabra - Gold-tone
$48.29
($116.00
save 58%)
macy's
Birch Lane™ Iron & Glass Candelabra Glass/Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 9.5 H x 24.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair BRSD6415 27715322
Birch Lane™ Iron & Glass Candelabra Glass/Iron in Brown/Gray, Size 9.5 H x 24.0 W x 9.0 D in | Wayfair BRSD6415 27715322
$261.80
wayfair
Crystal Candelabra Block (Sm)
Crystal Candelabra Block (Sm)
$260.82
wayfairnorthamerica
Iron Tabletop Candelabra
Iron Tabletop Candelabra
$49.88
wayfairnorthamerica
DecMode 10"W, 23"H Traditional Candelabra, Silver, 1 - Piece
DecMode 10"W, 23"H Traditional Candelabra, Silver, 1 - Piece
$60.38
walmartusa
Miniatures Candelabra by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
Miniatures Candelabra by ArtMinds™ | Michaels®
$5.00
($7.49
save 33%)
michaelsstores
DecMode 4"W, 9"H Fir Modern Farmhouse Candelabra, White, 1-Piece
DecMode 4"W, 9"H Fir Modern Farmhouse Candelabra, White, 1-Piece
$46.50
walmartusa
Darby Home Co Tall Metal Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 30814
Darby Home Co Tall Metal Candelabra Metal in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 16.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair 30814
$146.99
wayfair
Vidaurri Metal Candelabra
Vidaurri Metal Candelabra
$135.99
wayfairnorthamerica
1.1" Brass Tabletop Candelabra
1.1" Brass Tabletop Candelabra
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Yelloween Candelabra Lily - 3 per package
Yelloween Candelabra Lily - 3 per package
$16.99
breck's
Crystal Candelabra Block(Med)
Crystal Candelabra Block(Med)
$360.18
wayfairnorthamerica
Candelabras
