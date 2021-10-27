Candles & Home Fragrance

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Home Accents
Candles & Holders
Candles & Home Fragrance
Share
Candles & Home Fragrance
Sconces
Oils & Diffusers
Candelabras
Hurricanes
Indoor Lanterns
Snuffers
Candlesticks
Candles
Candle Holders
Votives
Tea Lights
Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)
featured
Vegan Glow in Dark Bio Glass 100% Natural Candle Holders Candlesticks for Table Centerpiece Taper Candles 1''D Home Decor (Violet)
$45.50
amazon
Loewe - Liquorice Small Scented Candle, 170g - Blue
featured
Loewe - Liquorice Small Scented Candle, 170g - Blue
$85.00
net a porterlimited
Aries Birthdate Candle Customized
featured
Aries Birthdate Candle Customized
$25.00
amazon
Black Elephant Tea Light Candle Holder Set Boho Decor Bohemian Decorations with Painted Flowers Bead Tassel
Black Elephant Tea Light Candle Holder Set Boho Decor Bohemian Decorations with Painted Flowers Bead Tassel
$24.99
amazon
Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879
Etta Avenue™ Iron Candlestick Iron in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 32879
$51.99
wayfair
New Car Smell 4oz Vegan Soy Hand Made Candle
New Car Smell 4oz Vegan Soy Hand Made Candle
$19.99
amazon
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
Everly Quinn Metal Wall Lantern Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair BD5D29BECC864D78B69C5DA202399FD2
$67.99
wayfair
Natale Blue Spruce Scented Jar Candle
Natale Blue Spruce Scented Jar Candle
$65.48
wayfairnorthamerica
Cyan Design Delta Lantern in Rustic Iron
Cyan Design Delta Lantern in Rustic Iron
$136.25
lightsonline
Dark Summoner Necromancer Reaper Electric Oil Warmer / Diffuser - 9 X 6 X 7 inches
Dark Summoner Necromancer Reaper Electric Oil Warmer / Diffuser - 9 X 6 X 7 inches
$60.49
overstock
BARTLETT PEAR Soy Wax 14 oz. Jar Candle | VEGAN
BARTLETT PEAR Soy Wax 14 oz. Jar Candle | VEGAN
$24.95
amazon
Carved Solutions Adirondack Chairs Pure Aromatherapy 4" Pillar Candle Champagne
Carved Solutions Adirondack Chairs Pure Aromatherapy 4" Pillar Candle Champagne
$39.99
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
No. 106 CINNAMON STICKS // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
No. 106 CINNAMON STICKS // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
$9.50
amazon
Carolina Candle Apple Cardamom 14.5Oz, 3 Wick Candle, White
Carolina Candle Apple Cardamom 14.5Oz, 3 Wick Candle, White
$8.99
($14.99
save 40%)
walmartusa
Cane-line Lighthouse Lantern Teak, Rectangular - Color: Grey
Cane-line Lighthouse Lantern Teak, Rectangular - Color: Grey
$475.00
lumens
No. 153: CHRISTMAS HEARTH // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
No. 153: CHRISTMAS HEARTH // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
$9.50
amazon
22'' Wood Tabletop Hurricane
22'' Wood Tabletop Hurricane
$157.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mozart Bust Candle Beeswax Candle FREE USA SHIPPING
Mozart Bust Candle Beeswax Candle FREE USA SHIPPING
$19.00
amazon
ChicWick Car Candle Tiki Beach Cow Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
ChicWick Car Candle Tiki Beach Cow Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
$10.99
amazon
Cyan Designs Bardot Candle Holder Bardot - 09781 - Transitional
Cyan Designs Bardot Candle Holder Bardot - 09781 - Transitional
$56.00
1800lighting
Purple, 4 Inch Tapered Hand Rolled Beeswax Candle Sticks
Purple, 4 Inch Tapered Hand Rolled Beeswax Candle Sticks
$13.00
amazon
Cire Trudon - Mademoiselle de la Valliere Scented Candle - 270g
Cire Trudon - Mademoiselle de la Valliere Scented Candle - 270g
$105.00
amaraus
Cedar Crest Set of 2 Brown Glass Rustic Candle Holder
Cedar Crest Set of 2 Brown Glass Rustic Candle Holder
$34.99
newegg
No. 104: VANILLA // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
No. 104: VANILLA // Natural Soy Candle // 6 oz Tin // Highly Scented
$9.50
amazon
Advertisement
Deco 79 Traditional Metal Freestanding Candle Lantern, 15"W x 56"H, Black
Deco 79 Traditional Metal Freestanding Candle Lantern, 15"W x 56"H, Black
$71.34
amazon
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
Dakota Fields Natural Tealight Candle Holder- Medium 4-5 Lbs- Includes One Tealight Candle, Size 6.0 H x 6.2 W x 6.2 D in | Wayfair
$124.99
wayfair
8 Piece Flickering Unscented Flameless Candle Set
8 Piece Flickering Unscented Flameless Candle Set
$122.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Magic aromatic orange candle Cornucopia for financial prosperity, the magic of wealth, money candle, spell candle. Gift Weight - 7.4 ounces
Magic aromatic orange candle Cornucopia for financial prosperity, the magic of wealth, money candle, spell candle. Gift Weight - 7.4 ounces
$15.50
amazon
Charlton Home® Matte Candle Holders Set Of 3 - Metal Candle Holders For Pillar Candles - 3 Pillar Candle Holder Centerpiece in Black | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Matte Candle Holders Set Of 3 - Metal Candle Holders For Pillar Candles - 3 Pillar Candle Holder Centerpiece in Black | Wayfair
$209.99
wayfair
32" Clear Crystal Harlow Large Candle Holder
32" Clear Crystal Harlow Large Candle Holder
$665.49
overstock
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
Creative Co-Op Candleholders - Brown Bird Nest Tealight Holder
$6.83
($8.99
save 24%)
zulily
Airome Grapefruit Essential Oil
Airome Grapefruit Essential Oil
$9.99
hobbylobby
Hamsa Icon Scented Jar Candle
Hamsa Icon Scented Jar Candle
$19.92
wayfairnorthamerica
ChicWick Candles 2Pack Cherry Vanilla Soy Blend Wax Melts 6oz 12 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks, 50 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance
ChicWick Candles 2Pack Cherry Vanilla Soy Blend Wax Melts 6oz 12 Wax Cubes Wax Tarts Wax Chunks, 50 Plus Hours of Quality Fragrance
$10.50
amazon
Dakota Fields Glass Tabletop Hurricane Glass in Blue/Green, Size 7.0 H x 6.55 W x 6.55 D in | Wayfair 4BC35FF553354EA5A0B993FBEB04059E
Dakota Fields Glass Tabletop Hurricane Glass in Blue/Green, Size 7.0 H x 6.55 W x 6.55 D in | Wayfair 4BC35FF553354EA5A0B993FBEB04059E
$44.99
wayfair
Dakota Fields Aureole Mosaic Small Glass Votive Holder Glass in Black, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1808B2626DB54C1A85471F68DF49DF08
Dakota Fields Aureole Mosaic Small Glass Votive Holder Glass in Black, Size 3.5 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair 1808B2626DB54C1A85471F68DF49DF08
$47.98
wayfair
Advertisement
Cyan Designs Sm Escalante Candleholder Candle Holder Escalante - 11016 - Transitional
Cyan Designs Sm Escalante Candleholder Candle Holder Escalante - 11016 - Transitional
$86.25
1800lighting
Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9
Charlton Home® Grand Hotel Metal Candlestick Metal in Gray, Size 12.2 H x 4.7 W x 4.7 D in | Wayfair 5B5B7A198D52411D8487A7F568E7F9C9
$51.99
wayfair
Canora Grey 6 Piece Metal Tabletop Lantern Set Metal, Size 13.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 24B83D98F16D4337B749612875EFAF83
Canora Grey 6 Piece Metal Tabletop Lantern Set Metal, Size 13.0 H x 3.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 24B83D98F16D4337B749612875EFAF83
$37.99
wayfair
Lilac Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Wax Candle in Cloche | Small Batch| Handmade| Scented Vegan Candle | Perfect Christmas/Holiday Gift
Lilac Hand Poured Natural Coconut & Soy Wax Candle in Cloche | Small Batch| Handmade| Scented Vegan Candle | Perfect Christmas/Holiday Gift
$38.99
amazon
ChicWick Car Candle Monkey Farts Cross Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
ChicWick Car Candle Monkey Farts Cross Shape Car Freshener Fragrance
$10.99
amazon
Real Wax Unscented Pillar Candle
Real Wax Unscented Pillar Candle
$39.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Apotheke Earl Grey-Scented Reed Diffuser
Apotheke Earl Grey-Scented Reed Diffuser
$54.00
crate&barrel
Bungalow Rose 3-Piece Moroccan Tall Iron Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue, Size 16.3 H x 8.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair BFEB8F09106249F2B48B3279552DC07F
Bungalow Rose 3-Piece Moroccan Tall Iron Lantern Set Glass/Iron in Blue, Size 16.3 H x 8.0 W x 7.5 D in | Wayfair BFEB8F09106249F2B48B3279552DC07F
$113.99
wayfair
Creative Brands Heartfelt Collection-Lustre Mercury Glass Cloche Dome Candle Holder, 5.5 x 7-Inches, His Angles-Psalm 91:11
Creative Brands Heartfelt Collection-Lustre Mercury Glass Cloche Dome Candle Holder, 5.5 x 7-Inches, His Angles-Psalm 91:11
$25.99
amazon
Cove House Candle Co Leather Scented Jar Candle Soy in White, Size 3.5 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair CHCC-MC-L
Cove House Candle Co Leather Scented Jar Candle Soy in White, Size 3.5 H x 3.15 W x 3.15 D in | Wayfair CHCC-MC-L
$19.99
wayfair
Imagine Candle - 3" x 3.5" Octagon Pillar with a wax capacity of 14 oz. 17 colors and 18 scents to choose from!
Imagine Candle - 3" x 3.5" Octagon Pillar with a wax capacity of 14 oz. 17 colors and 18 scents to choose from!
$20.00
amazon
Cyan Designs Edinburgh Candle Holder Edinburgh - 10402
Cyan Designs Edinburgh Candle Holder Edinburgh - 10402
$84.00
1800lighting
Advertisement
Glass and Polyresin Hurricane
Glass and Polyresin Hurricane
$123.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Margarita Candle (4oz) Lime Salt and Tequila Scented Soy
Margarita Candle (4oz) Lime Salt and Tequila Scented Soy
$19.99
amazon
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
11.5" Brown Traditional Cross Easter Pillar Candle Holder
$54.99
overstock
Cyan Designs Paulus Candle Holder Paulus - 09744 - Nautical
Cyan Designs Paulus Candle Holder Paulus - 09744 - Nautical
$133.00
1800lighting
Wood Pillar Candle Holder with Square Base - CTW Home Collection 530181
Wood Pillar Candle Holder with Square Base - CTW Home Collection 530181
$23.99
totallyfurniture
By Lassen - Line Candle Holder - Brass
By Lassen - Line Candle Holder - Brass
$152.00
amaraus
Cinnamon, Tobacco, Patchouli Scented Candle
Cinnamon, Tobacco, Patchouli Scented Candle
$19.95
crate&barrel
Flameless Candles,Realistic Pillar Candles Real Smooth Wax For Gifts And Decoration,Pack Of 3
Flameless Candles,Realistic Pillar Candles Real Smooth Wax For Gifts And Decoration,Pack Of 3
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Cire Trudon - Gabriel Scented Candle - Green
Cire Trudon - Gabriel Scented Candle - Green
$110.00
matchesfashion com us
Creative Co-Op Reclaimed Wood 5 Clear Glass (one Will Vary) (Set of 6 Pieces) Votive Holder, Brown
Creative Co-Op Reclaimed Wood 5 Clear Glass (one Will Vary) (Set of 6 Pieces) Votive Holder, Brown
$48.53
amazon
Creative Co-Op 4-1/2" Round x 3-1/4"H Etched Mercury Glass, Iridescent Burgundy Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
Creative Co-Op 4-1/2" Round x 3-1/4"H Etched Mercury Glass, Iridescent Burgundy Tealight and Votive Holders, Multi
$11.04
amazon
Gold Elegance Wedding Unity Candles - Irish
Gold Elegance Wedding Unity Candles - Irish
$69.00
amazon
Load More
Candles & Home Fragrance
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.