Mantel Clocks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Clocks
Mantel
Mantel Clocks
Share
Mantel Clocks
Bulova Baron Mantel/Tabletop Clock
featured
Bulova Baron Mantel/Tabletop Clock
$51.62
amazon
3R Studio Mantel Clock
featured
3R Studio Mantel Clock
$46.19
($110.00
save 58%)
macys
Large Metal Wall Clock, Vintage Industrial Cut Out Open Face Roman Wall Clock, Silent Battery Operated Indoor Wall Clock For Living Room, Dining Room,
featured
Large Metal Wall Clock, Vintage Industrial Cut Out Open Face Roman Wall Clock, Silent Battery Operated Indoor Wall Clock For Living Room, Dining Room,
$149.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Magenta Farmhouse Mantel Clock
Magenta Farmhouse Mantel Clock
$39.99
replacementsltd
Newgate Clocks - Time Lord Mantel Clock - White
Newgate Clocks - Time Lord Mantel Clock - White
$62.00
amaraus
Howard Miller Circa Mantel Clock In Americana Cherry
Howard Miller Circa Mantel Clock In Americana Cherry
$1,687.11
buybuybaby
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Arch Mantel Clock in Brown | 635143
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Arch Mantel Clock in Brown | 635143
$81.99
lowes
Latitude Run® Oversized Mouros Wall Clock Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F7D14E1EE3E04D4FBAADE8D9367A308F
Latitude Run® Oversized Mouros Wall Clock Wood in Blue/Brown/Green, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair F7D14E1EE3E04D4FBAADE8D9367A308F
$114.99
wayfair
3-Inches Square Wooden Alarm Clock With Arabic Numerals, Non-Ticking Silent, Backlight, Battery Operated
3-Inches Square Wooden Alarm Clock With Arabic Numerals, Non-Ticking Silent, Backlight, Battery Operated
$101.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Howard Miller Windsor Carriage Classic, Traditional, Transitional, Accent Mantel Clock in Wooden Box, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Windsor Carriage Classic, Traditional, Transitional, Accent Mantel Clock in Wooden Box, Reloj del Estante
$79.49
overstock
Howard Miller® Marquis Chiming Quartz Mantel Clock in Black/Brown, Size 11.5 H x 18.25 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 635115
Howard Miller® Marquis Chiming Quartz Mantel Clock in Black/Brown, Size 11.5 H x 18.25 W x 7.0 D in | Wayfair 635115
$452.60
wayfair
Howard Miller Zoltan Mantel Clock In Walnut/chrome Wood
Howard Miller Zoltan Mantel Clock In Walnut/chrome Wood
$301.57
bedbath&beyond
Advertisement
Howard Miller® Zoltan Tabletop Clock in Brown, Size 10.5 H x 8.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 635178
Howard Miller® Zoltan Tabletop Clock in Brown, Size 10.5 H x 8.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 635178
$231.98
wayfair
Ridge Road Décor 10" X 13" Vintage Metal Twin-Bell Tabletop Clock In Black
Ridge Road Décor 10" X 13" Vintage Metal Twin-Bell Tabletop Clock In Black
$34.99
bedbath&beyond
Lark Manor™ Traditional Pewter Mantel Clock Metal in Gray, Size 6.13 H x 4.75 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair LARK9220 34958997
Lark Manor™ Traditional Pewter Mantel Clock Metal in Gray, Size 6.13 H x 4.75 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair LARK9220 34958997
$37.99
wayfair
La Crosse Clock Silent Sweep Black Mantel Alarm Clock - Black
La Crosse Clock Silent Sweep Black Mantel Alarm Clock - Black
$18.99
($33.00
save 42%)
macy's
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Oversized Bradsher Wall Clock Wood/Solid Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair BL22941 43628257
Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse® Oversized Bradsher Wall Clock Wood/Solid Wood in White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair BL22941 43628257
$236.99
wayfair
Howard Miller Thomas Tompion Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Thomas Tompion Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
$1,411.10
overstock
Howard Miller Hadley Retro, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Hadley Retro, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
$938.46
overstock
Howard Miller® Murray Traditional Kieninger Tabletop Clock in Windsor Casual in Black/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 12.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
Howard Miller® Murray Traditional Kieninger Tabletop Clock in Windsor Casual in Black/Brown/White, Size 11.0 H x 12.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair
$273.34
wayfair
Howard Miller Loman Contemporary, Transitional, Vintage, and Old World Style Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Loman Contemporary, Transitional, Vintage, and Old World Style Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
$59.62
overstock
Ingimund 16" Wall Clock
Ingimund 16" Wall Clock
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Oversized Harth 30" Wall Clock
Oversized Harth 30" Wall Clock
$132.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Glitzhome Analog Round Wall Farmhouse Clock | GH2009300002
Glitzhome Analog Round Wall Farmhouse Clock | GH2009300002
$59.99
lowes
Advertisement
HomeRoots Table Clock Metal in White, Size 8.0 H x 6.25 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 331474
HomeRoots Table Clock Metal in White, Size 8.0 H x 6.25 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair 331474
$65.99
wayfair
Howard Miller Glenmont Tabletop Clock Wood
Howard Miller Glenmont Tabletop Clock Wood
$69.91
buybuybaby
Howard Miller Clifton Contemporary, Modern, Classic Style & Sleek Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Clifton Contemporary, Modern, Classic Style & Sleek Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
$67.99
overstock
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Grandfather Clock in Black | 635198
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Grandfather Clock in Black | 635198
$229.00
lowes
Howard Miller Burton II Mantel Clock In Windsor Cherry
Howard Miller Burton II Mantel Clock In Windsor Cherry
$427.02
buybuybaby
Howard Miller Lenox Mantel Clock
Howard Miller Lenox Mantel Clock
$134.99
overstock
La Crosse Technology Silent Sweep Mantel Alarm Clock, Black
La Crosse Technology Silent Sweep Mantel Alarm Clock, Black
$21.24
($24.99
save 15%)
kohl's
Ridge Road Décor Metal Rustic Table Clock In Brass
Ridge Road Décor Metal Rustic Table Clock In Brass
$36.99
($59.99
save 38%)
buybuybaby
Ophelia & Co. Oversized Wall Clock Wood in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E3014E4AF29C4F39A03A6D9EBEB096A0
Ophelia & Co. Oversized Wall Clock Wood in Gray/White, Size 36.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair E3014E4AF29C4F39A03A6D9EBEB096A0
$246.99
wayfair
One Allium Way® Vintage Farmhouse Table Clock Series Napoleon Mantel Clock,13 X 10 Inch, Domed Lens, Quartz Movement, Gray Cream Color. in White
One Allium Way® Vintage Farmhouse Table Clock Series Napoleon Mantel Clock,13 X 10 Inch, Domed Lens, Quartz Movement, Gray Cream Color. in White
$132.99
wayfair
Charlton Home® Oversized Upper Shockerwick Wall Clock Metal in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 35BD7BA04F5847D0810E5B93EB3E092A
Charlton Home® Oversized Upper Shockerwick Wall Clock Metal in Gray, Size 24.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 35BD7BA04F5847D0810E5B93EB3E092A
$146.99
wayfair
Bedford Clock Bedford Mantel Clock with Chimes- Redwood Solid Oak (bed-6003) | Quill
Bedford Clock Bedford Mantel Clock with Chimes- Redwood Solid Oak (bed-6003) | Quill
$126.99
quill
Advertisement
Stonebriar Vintage Farmhouse 18 Inch Round Battery Operated Hanging Wall Clock
Stonebriar Vintage Farmhouse 18 Inch Round Battery Operated Hanging Wall Clock
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Design Toscano Industrial Age Mantel Clock, 13 Inch, Metalware, Brass
Design Toscano Industrial Age Mantel Clock, 13 Inch, Metalware, Brass
$46.90
($50.90
save 8%)
amazon
Deco 79 Gold Iron Modern Clock 16 x 13 x 5 Inches Decorative Desk and Shelf Clock Mantel Clock Non-Ticking Silent, Bedroom, Livingroom Decor
Deco 79 Gold Iron Modern Clock 16 x 13 x 5 Inches Decorative Desk and Shelf Clock Mantel Clock Non-Ticking Silent, Bedroom, Livingroom Decor
$41.82
amazon
Bedford Mantel Clock with Pendulum, 25, Weathered Cherry Oak, Wall (bed-1247) | Quill
Bedford Mantel Clock with Pendulum, 25, Weathered Cherry Oak, Wall (bed-1247) | Quill
$126.99
quill
Bey-Berk Wood Skeleton Movement Clock with Accents - Multi
Bey-Berk Wood Skeleton Movement Clock with Accents - Multi
$75.59
($180.00
save 58%)
macy's
Antiqued Gold Square Table Clock - 3R Studios
Antiqued Gold Square Table Clock - 3R Studios
$89.99
target
Bedford Clock Bedford Mantel Clock with Chimes- Solid Wood Dark/Hardwood (bed-0183) | Quill
Bedford Clock Bedford Mantel Clock with Chimes- Solid Wood Dark/Hardwood (bed-0183) | Quill
$119.99
quill
Highland Dunes Newquist Wall Clock Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 9A965DAE58E741F8B0CA2B121E747BF2
Highland Dunes Newquist Wall Clock Wood/Metal in Brown/Gray, Size 8.0 H x 24.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 9A965DAE58E741F8B0CA2B121E747BF2
$118.99
wayfair
Howard Miller® Traditional Analog Wood Tabletop Clock in Cherry Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 10.25 H x 15.25 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 630212
Howard Miller® Traditional Analog Wood Tabletop Clock in Cherry Wood in Black/Brown/Red, Size 10.25 H x 15.25 W x 5.75 D in | Wayfair 630212
$1,297.78
wayfair
Howard Miller Portrait Book Classic, Transitional, Chiming Mantel Clock with Photo Insert, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Portrait Book Classic, Transitional, Chiming Mantel Clock with Photo Insert, Reloj del Estante
$85.49
overstock
Howard Miller® Chiming Key Wound Graham Bracket Mantel Clock Metal in Brown/Red, Size 14.25 H x 10.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 612437
Howard Miller® Chiming Key Wound Graham Bracket Mantel Clock Metal in Brown/Red, Size 14.25 H x 10.5 W x 6.5 D in | Wayfair 612437
$863.82
wayfair
Howard Miller Grand Beach Mantel Clock, Aged Silver
Howard Miller Grand Beach Mantel Clock, Aged Silver
$104.74
amazon
Advertisement
Howard Miller Collins Vintage, Industrial, Old World, and Distressed Style Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Collins Vintage, Industrial, Old World, and Distressed Style Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
$107.46
overstock
Howard Miller Carson Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Carson Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
$910.06
overstock
Howard Miller Prestige Glass And Brass Tabletop Clock Polished Brass
Howard Miller Prestige Glass And Brass Tabletop Clock Polished Brass
$205.04
buybuybaby
Howard Miller® Chiming Quartz Hampton Mantel Clock in Brown/Red, Size 11.25 H x 19.0 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 630150
Howard Miller® Chiming Quartz Hampton Mantel Clock in Brown/Red, Size 11.25 H x 19.0 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 630150
$600.22
wayfair
Ivy Bronx Jenson Whiteout Wall Clock Metal in Gray/White, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORNE8317 44225286
Ivy Bronx Jenson Whiteout Wall Clock Metal in Gray/White, Size 23.0 H x 23.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair ORNE8317 44225286
$135.83
wayfair
Howard Miller® Chiming Quartz Nicholas Mantel Clock in Brown, Size 8.5 H x 17.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 635100
Howard Miller® Chiming Quartz Nicholas Mantel Clock in Brown, Size 8.5 H x 17.75 W x 4.75 D in | Wayfair 635100
$206.82
wayfair
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Clock in Black | 635177
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Clock in Black | 635177
$219.00
lowes
Howard Miller Fortin Accent Mantel Clock
Howard Miller Fortin Accent Mantel Clock
$79.49
overstock
Howard Miller Desiree Classic, Victorian, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Desiree Classic, Victorian, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock with Silence Option, Reloj del Estante
$304.16
overstock
Howard Miller Cohoctah Mantel-Clocks, Windsor Casual
Howard Miller Cohoctah Mantel-Clocks, Windsor Casual
$392.06
amazon
Howard Miller Barrett II 2002 Anniversary Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
Howard Miller Barrett II 2002 Anniversary Classic, Traditional, Old World, Chiming Mantel Clock, Reloj del Estante
$1,284.80
overstock
Howard Miller® Tara Chiming Quartz Mantel Clock in Brown/Red, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 635122
Howard Miller® Tara Chiming Quartz Mantel Clock in Brown/Red, Size 10.0 H x 6.5 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 635122
$181.68
wayfair
Load More
Mantel Clocks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.