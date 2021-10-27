Floor Clocks

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Decor
Clocks
Floor
Floor Clocks
Share
Floor Clocks
Charlton Home® Hand Crafted 12" Floor Clock Metal in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 42.52 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 6A1029A0C8694910B9DC2B99642F0F65
featured
Charlton Home® Hand Crafted 12" Floor Clock Metal in Yellow, Size 12.0 H x 42.52 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 6A1029A0C8694910B9DC2B99642F0F65
$179.99
wayfair
BM159267 Old-style Wooden Grandfather Clock with Chime
featured
BM159267 Old-style Wooden Grandfather Clock with Chime
$702.99
appliancesconnection
Grandfather Clock with Chime Brown Red
featured
Grandfather Clock with Chime Brown Red
$423.00
walmartusa
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 84997093M
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 84997093M
$150.00
lowes
August Grove® Scale Grandfather Clock Metal in Brown, Size 1.25 H x 1.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 06A325D494304DFCBDAB66D09DDC71B3
August Grove® Scale Grandfather Clock Metal in Brown, Size 1.25 H x 1.25 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 06A325D494304DFCBDAB66D09DDC71B3
$17.99
wayfair
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 849100311M
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 849100311M
$133.33
lowes
FirsTime & Co. Walnut Woodmont Farmhouse Floor Clock, Wood
FirsTime & Co. Walnut Woodmont Farmhouse Floor Clock, Wood
$358.49
overstock
FirsTime Analog Square Floor Clock in Black | 31212
FirsTime Analog Square Floor Clock in Black | 31212
$50.00
lowes
Ridgeway Fremont Traditional Grandfather Style Chiming Floor Clock
Ridgeway Fremont Traditional Grandfather Style Chiming Floor Clock
$2,699.00
overstock
Red Barrel Studio® 71.63" Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown/Green, Size 71.63 H x 19.25 W x 8.63 D in | Wayfair 5D48026B061747D1A1347165406CE95D
Red Barrel Studio® 71.63" Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown/Green, Size 71.63 H x 19.25 W x 8.63 D in | Wayfair 5D48026B061747D1A1347165406CE95D
$239.99
wayfair
Vintage Newsprint Co Vintage Newspaper Newsprint Retro Ad Grandfather Clock Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Vintage Newsprint Co Vintage Newspaper Newsprint Retro Ad Grandfather Clock Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$24.99
amazon
Old Lamp 15.35" Floor Clock
Old Lamp 15.35" Floor Clock
$184.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Hand Crafted 34" Floor Clock
Hand Crafted 34" Floor Clock
$173.99
wayfairnorthamerica
12" Metal Floor Clock
12" Metal Floor Clock
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
ACME FURNITURE Dalton Analog Square Floor Grandfather Clock in Chrome | 97048
ACME FURNITURE Dalton Analog Square Floor Grandfather Clock in Chrome | 97048
$574.55
lowes
FirsTime Analog Round Floor Clock in White | 31225
FirsTime Analog Round Floor Clock in White | 31225
$75.00
lowes
Howard Miller Roderick IV Floor Clock 611-288 – Cherry Bordeaux Finish, Lightly Distressed, Vertical Home Decor, Aged Nickel Finish Pendulum, Cable-Drive, Single-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Roderick IV Floor Clock 611-288 – Cherry Bordeaux Finish, Lightly Distressed, Vertical Home Decor, Aged Nickel Finish Pendulum, Cable-Drive, Single-Chime Movement
$3,290.68
amazon
Howard Miller Cherish Floor Clock
Howard Miller Cherish Floor Clock
$1,455.92
overstock
Grandfather Clock Mechanism Grandfather Alarm Time Tick Tock Clock Collector Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Grandfather Clock Mechanism Grandfather Alarm Time Tick Tock Clock Collector Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
$21.99
amazon
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Grandfather Clock in Black | 635198
Howard Miller Mantel clock Analog Square Mantel Grandfather Clock in Black | 635198
$229.00
lowes
Howard Miller Le Rose Floor Clock In Hampton Cherry
Howard Miller Le Rose Floor Clock In Hampton Cherry
$1,445.63
bedbath&beyond
An Exhibition Of Yorkshire Grandfather Clocks - Yorkshire Longcase Clocks And Their Makers from 1720
An Exhibition Of Yorkshire Grandfather Clocks - Yorkshire Longcase Clocks And Their Makers from 1720
$69.95
booksamillion com
Howard Miller Haubrich Floor Clock 547-050 – Ambassador Collection, Heavily Distressed Hampton Cherry with Cable-Driven, Triple-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Haubrich Floor Clock 547-050 – Ambassador Collection, Heavily Distressed Hampton Cherry with Cable-Driven, Triple-Chime Movement
$4,253.43
amazon
Howard Miller Parker Floor Clock 547-071 – Cherry Bordeaux Grandfather Vertical Decor, Illuminated Case & Cable-Driven Dual-Chime Strike Movement
Howard Miller Parker Floor Clock 547-071 – Cherry Bordeaux Grandfather Vertical Decor, Illuminated Case & Cable-Driven Dual-Chime Strike Movement
$5,688.20
amazon
Advertisement
Howard Miller Frank Floor Clock 547-096
Howard Miller Frank Floor Clock 547-096
$1,015.68
amazon
Howard Miller Sandringham Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
Howard Miller Sandringham Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
$1,112.02
overstock
Howard Miller Marcella Floor Clock, Seaside Grey
Howard Miller Marcella Floor Clock, Seaside Grey
$943.13
amazon
Howard Miller® Edinburg 90.75" Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown, Size 90.75 H x 27.75 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 611142
Howard Miller® Edinburg 90.75" Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown, Size 90.75 H x 27.75 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 611142
$4,497.60
wayfair
"Grandfather clock face" Canvas Wall Art
"Grandfather clock face" Canvas Wall Art
$49.99
overstock
Howard Miller Gorman Grandfather-Clocks, Windsor Cherry
Howard Miller Gorman Grandfather-Clocks, Windsor Cherry
$2,468.38
amazon
Howard Miller Floor clock Analog Rectangle Floor Grandfather Clock in Brown | 611030
Howard Miller Floor clock Analog Rectangle Floor Grandfather Clock in Brown | 611030
$18,949.00
lowes
Howard Miller Anastasia IV Floor Clock 611-281 – Cherry Bordeaux Finish, Vertical Home Decor, Lightly Distressed, Aged Nickel Finished Pendulum, Locking Door, Cable-Driven, Single-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Anastasia IV Floor Clock 611-281 – Cherry Bordeaux Finish, Vertical Home Decor, Lightly Distressed, Aged Nickel Finished Pendulum, Locking Door, Cable-Driven, Single-Chime Movement
$2,483.57
amazon
Howard Miller Kathryn Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Charming, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
Howard Miller Kathryn Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Charming, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
$416.90
overstock
Howard Miller® Broadmour 88.25" Wood Floor Clock Wood in Brown/Red, Size 88.25 H x 40.75 W x 17.25 D in | Wayfair 610939
Howard Miller® Broadmour 88.25" Wood Floor Clock Wood in Brown/Red, Size 88.25 H x 40.75 W x 17.25 D in | Wayfair 610939
$5,368.72
($6,619.00
save 17%)
wayfair
Firstime & Co. 72" Shiplap Grandfather Clock In White
Firstime & Co. 72" Shiplap Grandfather Clock In White
$409.99
bedbath&beyond
Howard Miller Jones Floor Clock 547-053 – Legacy Oak Grandfather Vertical Home Decor with Illuminated Dial & Cable-Drive, Triple-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Jones Floor Clock 547-053 – Legacy Oak Grandfather Vertical Home Decor with Illuminated Dial & Cable-Drive, Triple-Chime Movement
$3,442.99
amazon
Advertisement
Zentique 31" Floor Clock Metal in Gray/White, Size 31.0 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair PC018
Zentique 31" Floor Clock Metal in Gray/White, Size 31.0 H x 6.25 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair PC018
$112.70
wayfair
Time is Money Still Coin Bank Grandfather Clock Piggy Bank
Time is Money Still Coin Bank Grandfather Clock Piggy Bank
$23.90
wayfairnorthamerica
Deco 79 Metal Tripod Floor Clock, 62 by 16-Inch
Deco 79 Metal Tripod Floor Clock, 62 by 16-Inch
$179.99
amazon
Wilford Brown Red Grandfather Clock with Chime
Wilford Brown Red Grandfather Clock with Chime
$490.49
($579.99
save 15%)
overstock
Design Toscano Time is Money Still Coin Bank Grandfather Clock
Design Toscano Time is Money Still Coin Bank Grandfather Clock
$24.27
amazon
81'' Wood Grandfather Clock
81'' Wood Grandfather Clock
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
01430 Plainville Grandfather Clock
01430 Plainville Grandfather Clock
$524.99
appliancesconnection
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 84993899M
Bedford Clock Collection Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 84993899M
$105.00
lowes
Alcott Hill® 72" Grandfather Clock Wood in White, Size 72.0 H x 19.25 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 31064
Alcott Hill® 72" Grandfather Clock Wood in White, Size 72.0 H x 19.25 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair 31064
$379.99
wayfair
Coaster Home Furnishings Grandfather Clock with Chime Brown Red
Coaster Home Furnishings Grandfather Clock with Chime Brown Red
$423.00
amazon
FirsTime Analog Round Floor Clock in Brown | 31208
FirsTime Analog Round Floor Clock in Brown | 31208
$95.00
lowes
Grandfather Clock Mechanism MySoulBag Grandfather Alarm Time Tick Tock Clock Black Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Grandfather Clock Mechanism MySoulBag Grandfather Alarm Time Tick Tock Clock Black Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
$19.99
amazon
Advertisement
Howard Miller Wall clock Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 620234
Howard Miller Wall clock Analog Rectangle Wall Grandfather Clock in Brown | 620234
$949.00
lowes
Howard Miller Jobko Floor Clock 547-072 – Moderately Distressed Aged Umber Grandfather Decor with Illuminated Case & Cable-Drive Single-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Jobko Floor Clock 547-072 – Moderately Distressed Aged Umber Grandfather Decor with Illuminated Case & Cable-Drive Single-Chime Movement
$2,593.20
amazon
Howard Miller Maxwell Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
Howard Miller Maxwell Grandfather Clock Style Chiming Wall Clock with Pendulum, Vintage, Old World, Classic Design
$1,052.82
overstock
Howard Miller Jenkins Floor Clock 547-116
Howard Miller Jenkins Floor Clock 547-116
$1,684.26
amazon
Howard Miller Krenzel Floor Clock 547-115
Howard Miller Krenzel Floor Clock 547-115
$729.39
amazon
Howard Miller Langhurst Floor Clock 547-055 – Lightly Distressed Saratoga Cherry Grandfather Vertical Home Decor with Chain-Driven, Single-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Langhurst Floor Clock 547-055 – Lightly Distressed Saratoga Cherry Grandfather Vertical Home Decor with Chain-Driven, Single-Chime Movement
$1,506.60
amazon
Howard Miller® Jasper Grandfather Clock in Brown/Red, Size 79.0 H x 23.75 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 611204
Howard Miller® Jasper Grandfather Clock in Brown/Red, Size 79.0 H x 23.75 W x 14.0 D in | Wayfair 611204
$3,776.52
wayfair
Talus Floor Clock
Talus Floor Clock
$1,082.88
amazon
Howard Miller Lila II Floor-Clocks, Black Coffee
Howard Miller Lila II Floor-Clocks, Black Coffee
$616.79
amazon
Howard Miller Seager Floor Clock 547-038 – Windsor Cherry Finish Home Decor, Grandfather Timepiece with Cable-Driven Triple-Chime Movement
Howard Miller Seager Floor Clock 547-038 – Windsor Cherry Finish Home Decor, Grandfather Timepiece with Cable-Driven Triple-Chime Movement
$15,818.89
amazon
Howard Miller® Mildenhall 81.25 Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown/Red, Size 81.25 H x 24.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 2565
Howard Miller® Mildenhall 81.25 Grandfather Clock Wood in Brown/Red, Size 81.25 H x 24.5 W x 14.5 D in | Wayfair 2565
$3,299.00
($4,830.00
save 25%)
wayfair
Howard Miller Schultz Floor Clock
Howard Miller Schultz Floor Clock
$4,330.99
overstock
Load More
Floor Clocks
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.