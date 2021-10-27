Dinnerware

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Kitchen & Dining
Dinnerware
Dinnerware
Share
Dinnerware
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Square Bowls, White, Set of 6
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Square Bowls, White, Set of 6
$18.88
($20.88
save 10%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Rockport Bowls, 4 Pack
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Rockport Bowls, 4 Pack
$12.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Classic Cream Stoneware Salad Plate
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Classic Cream Stoneware Salad Plate
$2.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Brushstroke 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brushstroke 16 Piece Dinnerware Set
$44.98
($91.99
save 51%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Expandable Bamboo Utensil and Cutlery Organizer
Better Homes & Gardens Expandable Bamboo Utensil and Cutlery Organizer
$13.98
($15.99
save 13%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Galvanized Round Tub
Better Homes & Gardens Galvanized Round Tub
$7.98
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Fall Harvest Seasonal Collection
Better Homes and Gardens Fall Harvest Seasonal Collection
$17.99
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Sabine Tile Print Melamine Dinnerware Set, Blue
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Sabine Tile Print Melamine Dinnerware Set, Blue
$22.96
($25.96
save 12%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens White Porcelain Stanton Bowl, Set of 6
Better Homes and Gardens White Porcelain Stanton Bowl, Set of 6
$16.44
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Ribbed Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Ribbed Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
$17.88
($20.88
save 14%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Teal Medallion 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Teal Medallion 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$37.86
($49.00
save 23%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5" Square Appetizer Bowls, White, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens 5" Square Appetizer Bowls, White, Set of 6
$14.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Reactive Crackle Melamine Dinnerware Set, Teal
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Reactive Crackle Melamine Dinnerware Set, Teal
$22.96
($25.96
save 12%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Salad Plate, 4 Pack
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Salad Plate, 4 Pack
$12.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Ramekin Dip Bowls, Set of 12
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Ramekin Dip Bowls, Set of 12
$18.96
($23.76
save 20%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Farmhouse Square Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Farmhouse Square Dinnerware Set
$49.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Round Rim Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Round Rim Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
$14.96
($34.00
save 56%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Dinner Bowl, 4 Pack
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Dinner Bowl, 4 Pack
$12.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Monroe Appetizer Plates, White, Set of 8
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Monroe Appetizer Plates, White, Set of 8
$18.78
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Brushstroke 16-Pieces Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Brushstroke 16-Pieces Dinnerware Set
$44.98
($210.89
save 79%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Pistachio
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte 12-Piece Dinnerware Set, Pistachio
$39.99
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Red & Black Weston Dinnerware Set, 16 Piece
Better Homes & Gardens Red & Black Weston Dinnerware Set, 16 Piece
$49.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5" Square Appetizer Plate, White, Set of 8
Better Homes & Gardens 5" Square Appetizer Plate, White, Set of 8
$15.97
walmartusa
Flatware Sets Under $20
Flatware Sets Under $20
$7.76
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Square Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Square Salad Plates, White, Set of 6
$19.88
($20.88
save 5%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain French Onion Soup Bowls, set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain French Onion Soup Bowls, set of 6
$29.28
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 20 Piece Alder Flatware Set - Rose Gold Mirror Finish
Better Homes & Gardens 20 Piece Alder Flatware Set - Rose Gold Mirror Finish
$24.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Dinner Plate, 4 Pack
Better Homes & Gardens Weston Dinner Plate, 4 Pack
$15.84
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 4-Piece Farmhouse Striped Square Dinner Plate Set
Better Homes & Gardens 4-Piece Farmhouse Striped Square Dinner Plate Set
$19.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Brown Bark Plate Charger
Better Homes & Gardens Brown Bark Plate Charger
$9.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Bowls, Set of 4, Black
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Bowls, Set of 4, Black
$13.92
($17.52
save 21%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Roaming Elk Square Dinnerware, Brown, Set Of 16
Better Homes & Gardens Roaming Elk Square Dinnerware, Brown, Set Of 16
$52.73
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Painted Canyon 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Red
Better Homes & Gardens Painted Canyon 16 Piece Dinnerware Set, Red
$64.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 16 Piece Square Porcelain Dinnerware Set, White
Better Homes & Gardens 16 Piece Square Porcelain Dinnerware Set, White
$43.98
($48.97
save 10%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Appetizer Plates, White, Set of 8
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Round Appetizer Plates, White, Set of 8
$11.88
($15.84
save 25%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Corin 20 Piece Flatware Set, Black Mirror Finish
Better Homes & Gardens Corin 20 Piece Flatware Set, Black Mirror Finish
$24.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Anniston Porcelain Dinner Plate
Better Homes & Gardens Anniston Porcelain Dinner Plate
$1.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Anniston Textured Edge Dinner Plates, Set of 12, White
Better Homes & Gardens Porcelain Anniston Textured Edge Dinner Plates, Set of 12, White
$42.14
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Bazaar Dinnerware, Brown, Set of 16
Better Homes & Gardens Bazaar Dinnerware, Brown, Set of 16
$46.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Classic Cream Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Classic Cream Stoneware 16-Piece Dinnerware Set
$39.92
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Loden 18-Piece Porcelain Square-Shaped Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Loden 18-Piece Porcelain Square-Shaped Dinnerware Set
$39.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Dinner Plates, set of 4, Black
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Dinner Plates, set of 4, Black
$19.52
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Tuscan Red
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Dinnerware Set, Tuscan Red
$42.53
($67.64
save 37%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Carnaby Scalloped Dinnerware Set, White
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Carnaby Scalloped Dinnerware Set, White
$49.99
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Burns Speckled Dinnerware Set, Black
Better Homes & Gardens 16-Piece Burns Speckled Dinnerware Set, Black
$44.97
($49.92
save 10%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 20 Piece Arlo Flatware Set - Mirror Finish
Better Homes & Gardens 20 Piece Arlo Flatware Set - Mirror Finish
$24.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Square Dinner Plates, White, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Square Dinner Plates, White, Set of 6
$32.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte Black 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte Black 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$39.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Black Marble Print Melamine Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens 12-Piece Black Marble Print Melamine Dinnerware Set
$19.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte Carbon Blue 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Zuri Matte Carbon Blue 12-Piece Dinnerware Set
$39.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Small Coupe Ramekin Bowl, White, Set of 8
Better Homes & Gardens Small Coupe Ramekin Bowl, White, Set of 8
$15.84
($19.84
save 20%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Small Coupe Bowl
Better Homes & Gardens Small Coupe Bowl
$1.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Melamine Oval Platter
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Melamine Oval Platter
$13.38
($15.88
save 16%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Salad Plates, set of 4, Black
Better Homes & Gardens Burns Salad Plates, set of 4, Black
$15.33
($17.52
save 13%)
walmartusa
Better Homes&gardens 4pk Salad
Better Homes&gardens 4pk Salad
$12.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Square Bowl and Platter Set, White
Better Homes & Gardens Square Bowl and Platter Set, White
$23.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Round Porcelain Dinner Plates, Set of 6
Better Homes & Gardens Round Porcelain Dinner Plates, Set of 6
$23.26
($23.88
save 3%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Melamine Neutralis Chip & Dip Set
Better Homes & Gardens Outdoor Melamine Neutralis Chip & Dip Set
$15.17
($15.88
save 4%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Bazaar Teal 16-piece Dinnerware Set
Better Homes & Gardens Bazaar Teal 16-piece Dinnerware Set
$46.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marble and Wood Dinnerware Collection
Better Homes & Gardens Marble and Wood Dinnerware Collection
$6.92
walmartusa
Dinnerware
