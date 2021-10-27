Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Decor
Rugs
Rugs
Share
Rugs
Better Homes & Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
$7.90
($9.87
save 20%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Spice Grid Indoor Runner, Charcoal, 23" x 89"
featured
Better Homes and Gardens Spice Grid Indoor Runner, Charcoal, 23" x 89"
$46.19
($55.43
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Iron Fleur 3-Piece Area Rug Set
featured
Better Homes and Gardens Iron Fleur 3-Piece Area Rug Set
$126.08
($151.29
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Runner, Ivory, 8' x 10'
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Runner, Ivory, 8' x 10'
$162.50
walmartusa
BH&G Masterpiece 18x30 Dead & Breakfast Inn Doormat
BH&G Masterpiece 18x30 Dead & Breakfast Inn Doormat
$12.83
($18.99
save 32%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Grey and Blue Trellis Outdoor Rug
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Grey and Blue Trellis Outdoor Rug
$49.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Sorbet Floral Traditional Area Rug, Multi, 7'6"x10'
Better Homes & Gardens Sorbet Floral Traditional Area Rug, Multi, 7'6"x10'
$132.62
($157.00
save 16%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Persian Border Indigo Area Rug or Runner
Better Homes & Gardens Persian Border Indigo Area Rug or Runner
$17.62
($20.81
save 15%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Iron Fleur Round Rug, Beige, 7'10" x 7'10"
Better Homes and Gardens Iron Fleur Round Rug, Beige, 7'10" x 7'10"
$167.07
($200.48
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Botanical Area Rug, Beige, 7'10" x 10'
Better Homes & Gardens Botanical Area Rug, Beige, 7'10" x 10'
$197.12
($236.54
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Iron Fleur Indoor Runner, Beige, 23" x 66"
Better Homes & Gardens Iron Fleur Indoor Runner, Beige, 23" x 66"
$26.84
($35.43
save 24%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Navy, White & Tan Striped Accent Rug with Tassels, 30" x 46"
Better Homes & Gardens Navy, White & Tan Striped Accent Rug with Tassels, 30" x 46"
$19.97
walmartusa
Advertisement
Better Homes & Gardens 4' x 6' Gray Abstract Area Rug
Better Homes & Gardens 4' x 6' Gray Abstract Area Rug
$54.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Partridge Floral Hand Hooked Memory Foam Kitchen Mat, Multi-color, 18"x30"
Better Homes & Gardens Partridge Floral Hand Hooked Memory Foam Kitchen Mat, Multi-color, 18"x30"
$19.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Bright Dotted Circles Modern Area Rug, Blue
Better Homes & Gardens Indoor/Outdoor Geometric Bright Dotted Circles Modern Area Rug, Blue
$78.80
($81.65
save 3%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Geo Shag Polyester Rug, Taupe 8'x10'
Better Homes & Gardens Geo Shag Polyester Rug, Taupe 8'x10'
$169.44
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Gray/Blue Floral High Low Indoor Living Room Area Rug, 5' x 7'
Better Homes & Gardens Gray/Blue Floral High Low Indoor Living Room Area Rug, 5' x 7'
$79.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Abstract Indoor Area Rug, Gray, 5'x7'
Better Homes & Gardens Abstract Indoor Area Rug, Gray, 5'x7'
$79.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Waves Shag Rug 30"x44"
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Waves Shag Rug 30"x44"
$24.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Garden 5'x7' Neutral Block Geo Area Rug
Better Homes & Garden 5'x7' Neutral Block Geo Area Rug
$79.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Blue Tribal Striped Outdoor Rug
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Blue Tribal Striped Outdoor Rug
$49.88
walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Traditional Bohemian Area Rug, Beige
Better Homes & Gardens Traditional Bohemian Area Rug, Beige
$73.60
($88.32
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Waves Indoor Area Rug, Teal, 4' x 6'
Better Homes & Gardens Waves Indoor Area Rug, Teal, 4' x 6'
$54.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens - Milan, 27" x 45" Accent Rug, Handwoven, Chevron-stripe, in neutral colors
Better Homes & Gardens - Milan, 27" x 45" Accent Rug, Handwoven, Chevron-stripe, in neutral colors
$22.98
walmartusa
Advertisement
Shop Our Favorite Area Rugs from Better Homes and Gardens
Shop Our Favorite Area Rugs from Better Homes and Gardens
$10.26
walmart
Better Home & Garden Lattice Trellis Fringed Shag Rug, 7'10" x 9'10", White
Better Home & Garden Lattice Trellis Fringed Shag Rug, 7'10" x 9'10", White
$180.00
($187.20
save 4%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Botanical Runner, Beige, 1'10" x 5'
Better Homes & Gardens Botanical Runner, Beige, 1'10" x 5'
$26.84
($35.43
save 24%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Abstract Indoor Accent Rug, Gray, 30"x44"
Better Homes & Gardens Abstract Indoor Accent Rug, Gray, 30"x44"
$25.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Sorbet Floral Indoor Entryway Area Rug, Multi, 1'8"x2'10"
Better Homes & Gardens Sorbet Floral Indoor Entryway Area Rug, Multi, 1'8"x2'10"
$14.87
($20.86
save 29%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Boho Jacobean Runner, Multicolor, 14"W x 72"L
Better Homes & Gardens Boho Jacobean Runner, Multicolor, 14"W x 72"L
$14.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Teal Garden Blossoms Area Rug 5'x7'
Better Homes & Gardens Teal Garden Blossoms Area Rug 5'x7'
$79.87
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
Better Homes and Gardens Premium Cushioned Non-Slip Rug Pad
$14.51
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Greywood Anti-Fatigue Ultimate Comfort Kitchen Mat, Multicolor, 32"W x 20"L
Better Homes & Gardens Greywood Anti-Fatigue Ultimate Comfort Kitchen Mat, Multicolor, 32"W x 20"L
$17.97
walmartusa
BH&G Masterpiece 18x30 Broomstick Parking Doormat
BH&G Masterpiece 18x30 Broomstick Parking Doormat
$11.48
($18.99
save 40%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Spice Grid Indoor Accent Rug, Rouge, 20" x 34"
Better Homes & Gardens Spice Grid Indoor Accent Rug, Rouge, 20" x 34"
$15.87
($29.25
save 46%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Neutral Stripe Indoor Living Accent Rug, Neutral, 20" x 34"
Better Homes and Gardens Neutral Stripe Indoor Living Accent Rug, Neutral, 20" x 34"
$12.96
walmartusa
Advertisement
Better Homes & Gardens Medallion Transitional Area Rug, Beige
Better Homes & Gardens Medallion Transitional Area Rug, Beige
$57.06
($77.05
save 26%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Jacquard Woven Kitchen Rug, 20" x 34", 1 Piece
Better Homes & Gardens Grey Jacquard Woven Kitchen Rug, 20" x 34", 1 Piece
$9.96
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Teal Crosspath Woven Indoor/Outdoor Rug
Better Homes and Gardens Teal Crosspath Woven Indoor/Outdoor Rug
$154.63
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Grey/Tan Tufted Abstract Indoor Living Room Runner, 20" x 60"
Better Homes & Gardens Grey/Tan Tufted Abstract Indoor Living Room Runner, 20" x 60"
$29.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Suzani Indoor Area Rug, Cream, 20" x 34"
Better Homes & Gardens Suzani Indoor Area Rug, Cream, 20" x 34"
$19.11
($22.94
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Crosshatch Grey High Low Indoor Living Room Area Rug, 30" x 46"
Better Homes & Gardens Crosshatch Grey High Low Indoor Living Room Area Rug, 30" x 46"
$29.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5'x7' Ivory Knotted Geo Area Rug
Better Homes & Gardens 5'x7' Ivory Knotted Geo Area Rug
$89.98
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Natural Diamond Woven Outdoor Rug, 7' x 10'
Better Homes & Gardens Natural Diamond Woven Outdoor Rug, 7' x 10'
$97.00
walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Washable Sorbet Floral Runner, Multi, 1'11"x6'
Better Homes & Gardens Washable Sorbet Floral Runner, Multi, 1'11"x6'
$26.89
($33.99
save 21%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Shaded Lines Area Rug
Better Homes & Gardens Shaded Lines Area Rug
$106.09
($127.31
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Black Shaded Lines Indoor Runner, Black, 22" x 60"
Better Homes & Gardens Black Shaded Lines Indoor Runner, Black, 22" x 60"
$29.82
($35.78
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Madrigal Diamond Indoor/Outdor Area Rug, Multiple Sizes
Better Homes & Gardens Madrigal Diamond Indoor/Outdor Area Rug, Multiple Sizes
$126.85
walmartusa
Advertisement
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Indoor Living Room Runner, 20" x 60", Teal
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Indoor Living Room Runner, 20" x 60", Teal
$29.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Printed Marble Transitional Area Rug, Beige
Better Homes & Gardens Printed Marble Transitional Area Rug, Beige
$14.85
($17.81
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Polypropylene Indoor Area Rug, Teal, 5' x 7'
Better Homes & Gardens High Low Abstract Polypropylene Indoor Area Rug, Teal, 5' x 7'
$79.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Iron Fleur Area Rug or Runner
Better Homes & Gardens Iron Fleur Area Rug or Runner
$16.58
($19.01
save 13%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Tonal Folk Floral Area Rug, Natural (7'9" x 10'10")
Better Homes & Gardens Tonal Folk Floral Area Rug, Natural (7'9" x 10'10")
$232.14
($278.57
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Swirls Soft Shag Area Rug or Runner
Better Homes and Gardens Swirls Soft Shag Area Rug or Runner
$115.38
($138.47
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Basket Kitchen Mat, Oil Rubbed Brown-, 21 x 32
Better Homes & Gardens Woven Basket Kitchen Mat, Oil Rubbed Brown-, 21 x 32
$29.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Coast Area Rug
Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Coast Area Rug
$98.35
($118.02
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens - Brighton, Handwoven, Multi-braided, Patriot-blue, Multi-color, 30" x 46" Accent Rug
Better Homes & Gardens - Brighton, Handwoven, Multi-braided, Patriot-blue, Multi-color, 30" x 46" Accent Rug
$19.97
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Suzani Area Rug or Runner Rug
Better Homes and Gardens Suzani Area Rug or Runner Rug
$42.35
($50.83
save 17%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Global Weave Accent Rug
Better Homes and Gardens Global Weave Accent Rug
$27.65
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Black and White Diamond Outdoor Rug
Better Homes & Gardens 5' X 7' Black and White Diamond Outdoor Rug
$49.88
walmart
Load More
Rugs
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.