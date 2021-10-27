Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Bath
Bath
Share
Bath
Fresh BHG exclusives waiting to meet your cart!
Bath Rugs & Mats
Bathroom Accessories
Shower Curtains
Bath Towels
Better Homes & Gardens Nautical/Coastal Collection
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Nautical/Coastal Collection
$9.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Bryn Over Door Shower Caddy, Bronze
featured
Better Homes & Gardens Bryn Over Door Shower Caddy, Bronze
$17.48
($23.62
save 26%)
walmartusa
Silver/White/Gray Textured Washcloth 6PC Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
featured
Silver/White/Gray Textured Washcloth 6PC Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$8.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 3-piece Bath Accessories Kit in Gold
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 3-piece Bath Accessories Kit in Gold
$36.47
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Satin Nickel
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Satin Nickel
$18.69
walmartusa
Insignia Blue Washcloth, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
Insignia Blue Washcloth, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
$4.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Cameron 18" Towel Bar With 6" Extender, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Better Homes & Gardens Cameron 18" Towel Bar With 6" Extender, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$22.80
($23.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens American Made Bath Rug Solid, Arctic White, 24"x40"
Better Homes & Gardens American Made Bath Rug Solid, Arctic White, 24"x40"
$16.88
($27.88
save 39%)
walmartusa
Rusty Brick Caldwell Stripe 4 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
Rusty Brick Caldwell Stripe 4 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
$26.64
walmartusa
2-Pack Hi-Arc Bathroom Sink Bath Faucet 2-Handle Swivel Spout 3-Hole Centerset in Oil Rubbed Bronze
2-Pack Hi-Arc Bathroom Sink Bath Faucet 2-Handle Swivel Spout 3-Hole Centerset in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$91.79
walmart
Better Homes & Gardens 16" ADA Compliant Bathroom Grab Bar, Satin Nickel
Better Homes & Gardens 16" ADA Compliant Bathroom Grab Bar, Satin Nickel
$46.51
walmartusa
Mainstays Arbor Leaves Shower Curtain Hook 12 Piece Set
Mainstays Arbor Leaves Shower Curtain Hook 12 Piece Set
$6.29
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Pathway Shower Curtain
Better Homes & Gardens Diamond Pathway Shower Curtain
$10.99
walmartusa
Gray and White Shower Curtain, 72" x 72", Tufted Stripe Fabric, Better Homes & Gardens
Gray and White Shower Curtain, 72" x 72", Tufted Stripe Fabric, Better Homes & Gardens
$15.73
walmartusa
Gray Shadow Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Gray Shadow Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$31.27
walmartusa
Soft Silver Heathered 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Soft Silver Heathered 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$32.60
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", White
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", White
$14.94
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Super Heavyweight PEVA Shower Liner, 72 x 72 in., Clear
Better Homes & Gardens Super Heavyweight PEVA Shower Liner, 72 x 72 in., Clear
$9.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Easy Hang Rustproof Aluminum Basic Shower Curtain Tension Rod, Adjustable 50" - 86", White
Better Homes & Gardens Easy Hang Rustproof Aluminum Basic Shower Curtain Tension Rod, Adjustable 50" - 86", White
$9.62
walmartusa
Soft Silver Hand Towel, Caldwell Stripe, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
Soft Silver Hand Towel, Caldwell Stripe, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
$6.72
walmartusa
Soft Silver Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Soft Silver Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$31.27
walmartusa
Insignia Blue Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Insignia Blue Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$31.27
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Heathered Noodle Striped Bath Rug Set, Admiral Blue, 2 Pieces
Better Homes & Gardens Heathered Noodle Striped Bath Rug Set, Admiral Blue, 2 Pieces
$16.15
walmartusa
Soft Silver Admiral Textured 8 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Soft Silver Admiral Textured 8 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$25.71
walmartusa
Taupe Splash Heathered Bath, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
Taupe Splash Heathered Bath, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
$8.88
walmartusa
Aquifer Hand Towel, Caldwell Stripe, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
Aquifer Hand Towel, Caldwell Stripe, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
$6.72
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Safford 23" H x 23" W Round Tilt Bathroom Mirror, Satin Nickel
Better Homes & Gardens Safford 23" H x 23" W Round Tilt Bathroom Mirror, Satin Nickel
$76.68
walmartusa
Striped Ruffle Printed Polyester Microfiber Fabric Shower Curtain by Better Homes & Gardens, Ruffled Tiered Border, Dark Charcoal and White Vertical Stripe, 72" x 72"
Striped Ruffle Printed Polyester Microfiber Fabric Shower Curtain by Better Homes & Gardens, Ruffled Tiered Border, Dark Charcoal and White Vertical Stripe, 72" x 72"
$16.20
($25.00
save 35%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens American Made Bath Collection - 6-Piece Set, Light Blue Solid/Stripe
Better Homes & Gardens American Made Bath Collection - 6-Piece Set, Light Blue Solid/Stripe
$28.98
($34.22
save 15%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", Blush
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", Blush
$14.94
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Two-Tone Metal Tissue Box Cover, Silver
Better Homes & Gardens Two-Tone Metal Tissue Box Cover, Silver
$13.47
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse 14 Piece Windowpane Cotton/PEVA Shower Curtain with Shower Liner & Curtain Hooks, 72 in x 72 in, White/Black
Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse 14 Piece Windowpane Cotton/PEVA Shower Curtain with Shower Liner & Curtain Hooks, 72 in x 72 in, White/Black
$21.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Safford Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder, Satin Nickel
Better Homes & Gardens Safford Bathroom Toilet Paper Holder, Satin Nickel
$26.18
walmartusa
Better Homes & Garden Thick & Plush Braided Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug with GripTex Skid Resistant Base, 17" x 24", Soft Silver
Better Homes & Garden Thick & Plush Braided Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug with GripTex Skid Resistant Base, 17" x 24", Soft Silver
$16.84
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 5-piece Bath Accessories Kit in Gold
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 5-piece Bath Accessories Kit in Gold
$35.99
($45.99
save 22%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Gold
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Gold
$16.02
walmartusa
Turkish Stripe Multicolor , Polyester/ Cotton Shower Curtain, Better Homes & Gardens , 72"x72" , 1 Each
Turkish Stripe Multicolor , Polyester/ Cotton Shower Curtain, Better Homes & Gardens , 72"x72" , 1 Each
$19.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Single Post Tissue Roll Holder in Matte Black
Better Homes & Gardens Single Post Tissue Roll Holder in Matte Black
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Garden Bath Rug Charcoal Infused Memory Foam 2-Piece Set, Beige
Better Homes & Garden Bath Rug Charcoal Infused Memory Foam 2-Piece Set, Beige
$25.21
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre Cotton Bath Rug, Cherry Blossom, 20" x 30"
Better Homes & Gardens Ombre Cotton Bath Rug, Cherry Blossom, 20" x 30"
$12.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Bath Collection - Single Bath Towel, Solid Pumice
Better Homes & Gardens Bath Collection - Single Bath Towel, Solid Pumice
$10.89
walmartusa
Aquifer Soft Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
Aquifer Soft Solid 6 Piece Bath Towel Set, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Collection
$31.27
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Metal Collection Covered Jar, Chrome
Better Homes & Gardens Metal Collection Covered Jar, Chrome
$6.97
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Aqua 14 Piece Jacquard Slub 72"x70" Shower Curtain Set with Liner and Hooks
Better Homes & Gardens Aqua 14 Piece Jacquard Slub 72"x70" Shower Curtain Set with Liner and Hooks
$21.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Towel Ring in Matte Black
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Towel Ring in Matte Black
$16.83
walmart
Better Homes & Gardens Terrycloth Tub Pillow with Suction Cups
Better Homes & Gardens Terrycloth Tub Pillow with Suction Cups
$14.98
($19.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Better Homes and Gardens Embroidered Polyester Shower Curtain, 72"x72", Grey
Better Homes and Gardens Embroidered Polyester Shower Curtain, 72"x72", Grey
$21.87
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Satin Nickel Aluminum Frame Wall Mount Mirror Medicine Cabinet
Better Homes & Gardens Satin Nickel Aluminum Frame Wall Mount Mirror Medicine Cabinet
$139.00
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Embroidered Diamond Polyester Shower Curtain, 72" x 72", Navy
Better Homes & Gardens Embroidered Diamond Polyester Shower Curtain, 72" x 72", Navy
$13.85
($19.88
save 30%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Culinary Stripe Kitchen Towels, Set of 3, Multiple Colors
Better Homes & Gardens Culinary Stripe Kitchen Towels, Set of 3, Multiple Colors
$6.97
walmartusa
Blue Admiral Heathered Washcloth, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
Blue Admiral Heathered Washcloth, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
$4.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Garden Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug, 21x34", Grey Shadow
Better Homes & Garden Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug, 21x34", Grey Shadow
$18.84
walmartusa
Gray Shadow Hand Towel, Sheared Paisley, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
Gray Shadow Hand Towel, Sheared Paisley, Better Homes & Gardens Towel Collection
$6.72
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Hardware Included Towel Ring, Satin Nickel
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow Hardware Included Towel Ring, Satin Nickel
$14.39
($19.99
save 28%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Metal Night Kitchen Towels, Set of 4
Better Homes & Gardens Metal Night Kitchen Towels, Set of 4
$8.97
walmartusa
Gray Shadow Floral Bath, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
Gray Shadow Floral Bath, Better Homes & Gardens Signature Soft Towel Collection
$8.88
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Rustproof Faux Marble Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12
Better Homes & Gardens Rustproof Faux Marble Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12
$11.96
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Beaded Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Better Homes & Gardens Beaded Shower Curtain Hooks, Set of 12, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$5.02
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Matte Black
Better Homes & Gardens Marlow 2-piece Robe Hook Kit in Matte Black
$19.99
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Beaded Metal Shower Hook, 12 Count, Chrome
Better Homes & Gardens Beaded Metal Shower Hook, 12 Count, Chrome
$5.10
($8.98
save 43%)
walmartusa
Bath
