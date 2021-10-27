Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Shower Curtains & Accessories
Shower Liners
Shower Curtain Liners
Share
Shower Curtain Liners
Dainty Home Mist 3D Shower Curtain Liner, 70" W x 72" L Bedding
featured
Dainty Home Mist 3D Shower Curtain Liner, 70" W x 72" L Bedding
$29.40
($70.00
save 58%)
macys
Bath Bliss Microfiber Soft Touch Dash Design Shower Curtain Liner - Pink
featured
Bath Bliss Microfiber Soft Touch Dash Design Shower Curtain Liner - Pink
$13.44
($32.00
save 58%)
macy's
Kenney Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner with Pockets, 70" W x 72" H, White
featured
Kenney Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner with Pockets, 70" W x 72" H, White
$26.99
($50.00
save 46%)
ashleyhomestore
Arcs & Angles Fabric 3-in-1 Shower Curtain Set with PEVA Snap-in Liner and Window, 71 X 74in, Midnight, 1 Pack
Arcs & Angles Fabric 3-in-1 Shower Curtain Set with PEVA Snap-in Liner and Window, 71 X 74in, Midnight, 1 Pack
$32.60
amazon
Charlton Home® Sawicki Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in White/Brown, Size 70.0 H x 72.0 W in | Wayfair 6F7D8B6F80C84A07B63FE84D4F1F1C0E
Charlton Home® Sawicki Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in White/Brown, Size 70.0 H x 72.0 W in | Wayfair 6F7D8B6F80C84A07B63FE84D4F1F1C0E
$36.99
wayfair
Bath Bliss 72-in x 71-in Vinyl Frost Solid Shower Liner in Off-White | 5850
Bath Bliss 72-in x 71-in Vinyl Frost Solid Shower Liner in Off-White | 5850
$9.20
lowes
Montalvo Cotton Floral Shower Curtain Liner
Montalvo Cotton Floral Shower Curtain Liner
$42.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Clairette Heavy Grommet Plastic Solid Shower Curtain Liner in Gray, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W in | Wayfair SYPL3630 42690976
Charlton Home® Clairette Heavy Grommet Plastic Solid Shower Curtain Liner in Gray, Size 72.0 H x 72.0 W in | Wayfair SYPL3630 42690976
$12.99
wayfair
Carnation Home Fashions Fabric Stall Size Shower Curtain Liner, Ivory
Carnation Home Fashions Fabric Stall Size Shower Curtain Liner, Ivory
$15.99
amazon
PEVA 6 Gauge Single Shower Curtain Liner
PEVA 6 Gauge Single Shower Curtain Liner
$32.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", White
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", White
$14.94
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Super Heavyweight PEVA Shower Liner, 72 x 72 in., Clear
Better Homes & Gardens Super Heavyweight PEVA Shower Liner, 72 x 72 in., Clear
$9.96
walmartusa
Bath Bliss Heavy Grommet Shower Liner in Lilac, Purple
Bath Bliss Heavy Grommet Shower Liner in Lilac, Purple
$13.47
homedepot
510 DESIGN Shawneel 8 Piece Bedding Comforter Set for Bedroom, Queen Size, Seafoam & Shawnee Printed and Embroidered Shower Curtain with Liner Blue 72x72
510 DESIGN Shawneel 8 Piece Bedding Comforter Set for Bedroom, Queen Size, Seafoam & Shawnee Printed and Embroidered Shower Curtain with Liner Blue 72x72
$86.69
($105.47
save 18%)
amazon
Bath Bliss Eco-Friendly Mildew Resistant Shower Liner in Clear
Bath Bliss Eco-Friendly Mildew Resistant Shower Liner in Clear
$25.00
($440.94
save 94%)
walmartusa
Bath Bliss 72 in. x 72 in. Shower Liner in Beige
Bath Bliss 72 in. x 72 in. Shower Liner in Beige
$12.29
homedepot
Bath Bliss, Translucent PVC Material Heavy Duty Shower Curtain Liner, 3 Magnet Hem, 70”x 72”, Clear
Bath Bliss, Translucent PVC Material Heavy Duty Shower Curtain Liner, 3 Magnet Hem, 70”x 72”, Clear
$5.99
amazon
Bath Bliss 2 Pack Heavy Weight Shower Liner Bedding
Bath Bliss 2 Pack Heavy Weight Shower Liner Bedding
$13.44
($32.00
save 58%)
macys
East Urban Home Montreal Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 401FC03083354C9F825FF3E47BC7CD53
East Urban Home Montreal Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 401FC03083354C9F825FF3E47BC7CD53
$219.99
wayfair
Dainty Home Mist 3D Shower Curtain Liner, 70" W x 72" L - Ivory
Dainty Home Mist 3D Shower Curtain Liner, 70" W x 72" L - Ivory
$29.40
($70.00
save 58%)
macy's
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", Blush
Better Homes & Gardens 100% Waterproof Ultimate Shield Fabric Shower Liner, 70" x 72", Blush
$14.94
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse 14 Piece Windowpane Cotton/PEVA Shower Curtain with Shower Liner & Curtain Hooks, 72 in x 72 in, White/Black
Better Homes & Gardens Farmhouse 14 Piece Windowpane Cotton/PEVA Shower Curtain with Shower Liner & Curtain Hooks, 72 in x 72 in, White/Black
$21.97
walmartusa
Charlton Home® Saver Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Gray, Size 71.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair 749D4147238E4030B299367735EE051C
Charlton Home® Saver Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Gray, Size 71.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair 749D4147238E4030B299367735EE051C
$28.99
wayfair
Shower Curtain Liner, 100% Waterproof, With 3 Weighted Magnets, Heavy Duty, Thick Plastic Shower Curtains For Bathroom, Shower Stall Or Bathtub, Stand
Shower Curtain Liner, 100% Waterproof, With 3 Weighted Magnets, Heavy Duty, Thick Plastic Shower Curtains For Bathroom, Shower Stall Or Bathtub, Stand
$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Winnipeg Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 205670A789034BB985C0973FFF102A26
East Urban Home Winnipeg Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 205670A789034BB985C0973FFF102A26
$185.99
wayfair
Archer PEVA 4G Soweto Vinyl Single Shower Curtain Liner
Archer PEVA 4G Soweto Vinyl Single Shower Curtain Liner
$17.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eider & Ivory™ Hotel Grade No Hooks Needed Shower Curtain w/ Snap In Liner,Water Repellent, Machine Washable(W/Liner) in White, Size 86.0 H in
Eider & Ivory™ Hotel Grade No Hooks Needed Shower Curtain w/ Snap In Liner,Water Repellent, Machine Washable(W/Liner) in White, Size 86.0 H in
$195.99
wayfair
Shower Curtain Liner, EVA Waterproof Bathroom Shower Curtains Liner, Durable Transparent Shower Curtain With Hooks, Heavy Duty Curtain Liner For Bath
Shower Curtain Liner, EVA Waterproof Bathroom Shower Curtains Liner, Durable Transparent Shower Curtain With Hooks, Heavy Duty Curtain Liner For Bath
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Nashville Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Blue/White, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 1EC85F0C078149ECB85CCB294FFC9C32
East Urban Home Nashville Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Blue/White, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 1EC85F0C078149ECB85CCB294FFC9C32
$185.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Calgary Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Black, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 923BE29550044C14A97E6E3E392A9AB6
East Urban Home Calgary Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Black, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 923BE29550044C14A97E6E3E392A9AB6
$185.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Montreal Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/White, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair E7E228ADD8A64E41920D6DCBF44311D0
East Urban Home Montreal Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/White, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair E7E228ADD8A64E41920D6DCBF44311D0
$219.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Alexsys Single Shower Liner Polyester in Blue, Size 72.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair EBND5032 39996292
Ebern Designs Alexsys Single Shower Liner Polyester in Blue, Size 72.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair EBND5032 39996292
$31.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Colorado Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 516615F3F4724A4B8D016B98D3003076
East Urban Home Colorado Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Red/Blue, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 516615F3F4724A4B8D016B98D3003076
$185.99
wayfair
Alexsys Single Shower Liner
Alexsys Single Shower Liner
$31.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Creative Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner w/ Hooks in Indigo, Size 71.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair C6F8DB2136FD426D82ACC14792578F78
East Urban Home Creative Waterproof Shower Curtain Liner w/ Hooks in Indigo, Size 71.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair C6F8DB2136FD426D82ACC14792578F78
$38.99
wayfair
Garrie Vinyl Chevron Single Shower Curtain Liner
Garrie Vinyl Chevron Single Shower Curtain Liner
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eider & Ivory™ 2 Pcs Shower Curtain & Plastic Shower Curtain Liner in Blue, Size 72.0 H in | Wayfair 460378537A164541B1B10898A1444C89
Eider & Ivory™ 2 Pcs Shower Curtain & Plastic Shower Curtain Liner in Blue, Size 72.0 H in | Wayfair 460378537A164541B1B10898A1444C89
$143.99
wayfair
Shower Curtain Liner , PEVA Bath Curtain For Home And Hotel, Extra Long Shower Curtain With 5 Magnets Bottom
Shower Curtain Liner , PEVA Bath Curtain For Home And Hotel, Extra Long Shower Curtain With 5 Magnets Bottom
$106.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Extra Long Shower Curtain Liner, Fabric Shower Liner, 2-In-1 Bathroom Shower Curtain And Liner, 12 Grommet Holes, Water Proof, Machine Washable, Hotel
Extra Long Shower Curtain Liner, Fabric Shower Liner, 2-In-1 Bathroom Shower Curtain And Liner, 12 Grommet Holes, Water Proof, Machine Washable, Hotel
$104.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Ebern Designs Waynefleet Premium 4 Gauge Vinyl Single Shower Curtain Liner w/ Weighted Magnets & Metal Grommets Vinyl in Black | Wayfair USC-4/16
Ebern Designs Waynefleet Premium 4 Gauge Vinyl Single Shower Curtain Liner w/ Weighted Magnets & Metal Grommets Vinyl in Black | Wayfair USC-4/16
$29.99
wayfair
Elegant Comfort 100% Waterproof Clear Shower Curtain Water-Repellent Antibacterial and Mildew Resistant Heavy-Weight Liner, (3-Pack)
Elegant Comfort 100% Waterproof Clear Shower Curtain Water-Repellent Antibacterial and Mildew Resistant Heavy-Weight Liner, (3-Pack)
$20.95
amazon
Eider & Ivory™ Plastic(PEVA) Snap In Shower Curtain Liner Replacement, w/ Magnets Removable Liner(2 Pack) in White, Size 54.0 H in | Wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Plastic(PEVA) Snap In Shower Curtain Liner Replacement, w/ Magnets Removable Liner(2 Pack) in White, Size 54.0 H in | Wayfair
$108.99
wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Water Proof Solid Color out Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Black, Size 72.0 H in | Wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Water Proof Solid Color out Thermal Rod Pocket Single Curtain Panel Polyester in Black, Size 72.0 H in | Wayfair
$116.99
wayfair
Elegant Comfort Water-Repellent Resistant Heavy-Weight Waterproof Clear Shower Curtain Liner, 72" x 72inch - Rust Proof Grommets with Magnets ( Set of 3 )
Elegant Comfort Water-Repellent Resistant Heavy-Weight Waterproof Clear Shower Curtain Liner, 72" x 72inch - Rust Proof Grommets with Magnets ( Set of 3 )
$20.95
amazon
East Urban Home Anaheim Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Gray/Black, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair FED3E8511B3B41709DF6F9A5A924F223
East Urban Home Anaheim Striped Shower Curtain Liner Polyester in Gray/Black, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair FED3E8511B3B41709DF6F9A5A924F223
$219.99
wayfair
Ebern Designs Aleissa Vinyl Solid Color Shower Curtain Liner Vinyl in White, Size 72.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair 3C308108FBD04BB0BA003F8CE6A3E02A
Ebern Designs Aleissa Vinyl Solid Color Shower Curtain Liner Vinyl in White, Size 72.0 H x 70.0 W in | Wayfair 3C308108FBD04BB0BA003F8CE6A3E02A
$24.99
wayfair
Heavy Duty Shower Curtain Liner, 3 Magnet Hem
Heavy Duty Shower Curtain Liner, 3 Magnet Hem
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eider & Ivory™ Shower Curtain Liner, 100% Waterproof, w/ 3 Weighted Magnets, Heavy Duty, Thick Plastic Shower Curtains For Bathroom in White Wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Shower Curtain Liner, 100% Waterproof, w/ 3 Weighted Magnets, Heavy Duty, Thick Plastic Shower Curtains For Bathroom in White Wayfair
$96.99
wayfair
Bath Bliss Sanitized Peva Shower Liner in Super Clear
Bath Bliss Sanitized Peva Shower Liner in Super Clear
$20.99
overstock
MICRODRY Water Repellent Fabric Embossed Shower Curtain Liner – Superior Fabric Quality – Luxury – Bathroom | 72” x 72” | Linen
MICRODRY Water Repellent Fabric Embossed Shower Curtain Liner – Superior Fabric Quality – Luxury – Bathroom | 72” x 72” | Linen
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
MICRODRY Water Repellent Fabric Embossed Shower Curtain Liner – Superior Fabric Quality – Luxury – Bathroom | 72” x 72” | Chrome
MICRODRY Water Repellent Fabric Embossed Shower Curtain Liner – Superior Fabric Quality – Luxury – Bathroom | 72” x 72” | Chrome
$19.99
($29.99
save 33%)
walmartusa
Latitude Run® Jamarl Shower Curtain Liner in White, Size 78.0 H x 54.0 W in | Wayfair FA4129B3876F4D38B37897954D562DD9
Latitude Run® Jamarl Shower Curtain Liner in White, Size 78.0 H x 54.0 W in | Wayfair FA4129B3876F4D38B37897954D562DD9
$43.99
wayfair
Hookless Chevron Shower Curtain & Liner, Natural, 71X74
Hookless Chevron Shower Curtain & Liner, Natural, 71X74
$74.99
($99.99
save 25%)
kohl's
Hookless Palm Leaf Shower Curtain with Peva Liner Bedding
Hookless Palm Leaf Shower Curtain with Peva Liner Bedding
$27.72
($66.00
save 58%)
macys
Hookless® Shower Curtain Henna Medallion No Window with Liner - Blush
Hookless® Shower Curtain Henna Medallion No Window with Liner - Blush
$29.99
overstock
Kenney Clear FlexHook™ Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner, 71 in W x 74 in H, Clear
Kenney Clear FlexHook™ Medium Weight PEVA Shower Curtain Liner, 71 in W x 74 in H, Clear
$52.00
belk
Medium Weight Embossed Peva Shower Curtain Liner - Clear
Medium Weight Embossed Peva Shower Curtain Liner - Clear
$17.64
($42.00
save 58%)
macy's
Juliette LaBlanc Peva Shower Curtain Liner, 72"x72", Clear
Juliette LaBlanc Peva Shower Curtain Liner, 72"x72", Clear
$6.46
($9.99
save 35%)
amazon
Hookless Shower Curtain Nautical Lattice With P eva Liner
Hookless Shower Curtain Nautical Lattice With P eva Liner
$36.43
qvc
Hookless® Shower Curtain Prism with Peva Liner - Alloy
Hookless® Shower Curtain Prism with Peva Liner - Alloy
$29.99
overstock
