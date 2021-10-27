Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Shower Curtains & Accessories
Shower Curtain Rods
Shower Curtain Rods
Share
Shower Curtain Rods
Bobrick 207x36 304 Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rod with Concealed Mounting, Satin Finish, 1" Diameter x 36" Length
featured
Bobrick 207x36 304 Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rod with Concealed Mounting, Satin Finish, 1" Diameter x 36" Length
$44.34
($57.82
save 23%)
amazon
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
featured
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
$49.99
wayfair
Donner Bath Furnishings 60" Adjustable Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 60.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 52-5-BN
featured
Donner Bath Furnishings 60" Adjustable Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 60.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 52-5-BN
$28.46
wayfair
Allied Brass 1099D Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Antique Bronze
Allied Brass 1099D Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Antique Bronze
$26.06
amazon
Beaudin Outdoor Single Curtain Rod
Beaudin Outdoor Single Curtain Rod
$52.99
wayfairnorthamerica
10" Straight Shower Curtain Rod
10" Straight Shower Curtain Rod
$13.63
wayfairnorthamerica
Deconovo Decorative Blackout Curtain Windows Solid Rod Pocket Scalloped Valance, 42 x 18 in, Khaki
Deconovo Decorative Blackout Curtain Windows Solid Rod Pocket Scalloped Valance, 42 x 18 in, Khaki
$15.99
($22.99
save 30%)
amazon
Croydex Wireline 118" Adjustable Straight Tension Shower Curtain Rod & Hook Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.9 H x 118.0 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair
Croydex Wireline 118" Adjustable Straight Tension Shower Curtain Rod & Hook Set Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.9 H x 118.0 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair
$36.14
wayfair
Decopolitan 18 in. - 36 in. Single Curtain Rod in White with Finial
Decopolitan 18 in. - 36 in. Single Curtain Rod in White with Finial
$9.11
homedepot
ARTISTIC HOME Dan Tension Shower Curtain Rod 42-72 Inches Spring Loaded Adjustable Bathroom Curtain Rod - Black Nickel
ARTISTIC HOME Dan Tension Shower Curtain Rod 42-72 Inches Spring Loaded Adjustable Bathroom Curtain Rod - Black Nickel
$34.49
overstock
Luxury 78.5" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod
Luxury 78.5" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod
$79.45
wayfairnorthamerica
Darby Home Co Goble Shower Curtain Rod Bracket w/ Dotted Detail Metal in Gray, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 1099D-PC
Darby Home Co Goble Shower Curtain Rod Bracket w/ Dotted Detail Metal in Gray, Size 2.7 W in | Wayfair 1099D-PC
$83.16
wayfair
Decopolitan 7/8" Diameter Square Adjustable Curtain Rod Set
Decopolitan 7/8" Diameter Square Adjustable Curtain Rod Set
$59.27
walmartusa
Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Oil Rubbed Bronze | WP-98-ORB
Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Oil Rubbed Bronze | WP-98-ORB
$35.93
lowes
Danika Adjustable 1" Single Curtain Rod
Danika Adjustable 1" Single Curtain Rod
$45.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Amalgamated Textiles 66 in. - 120 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
Amalgamated Textiles 66 in. - 120 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
$36.71
homedepot
Amalgamated Textiles 36 in. - 72 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Jetson Finial
Amalgamated Textiles 36 in. - 72 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Jetson Finial
$24.45
homedepot
Alcott Hill® Almanza Twist & Fit Fixed 72" Adjustable Straight Tension Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray | Wayfair KN609C/60AREM
Alcott Hill® Almanza Twist & Fit Fixed 72" Adjustable Straight Tension Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray | Wayfair KN609C/60AREM
$20.80
wayfair
Allied Brass Field Cut 60" Straight Shower Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair SR-60-BKM
Allied Brass Field Cut 60" Straight Shower Curtain Rod Metal in Black, Size 60.0 W in | Wayfair SR-60-BKM
$136.67
($187.00
save 27%)
wayfair
Allied Brass QN-98 Que New Collection Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Antique Brass
Allied Brass QN-98 Que New Collection Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Antique Brass
$23.57
amazon
AMITY SUN Tension Shower Curtain Rod, Room Divider, No Drilling, Adjustable, Spring Tension Window Rods For Bathroom in White | Wayfair
AMITY SUN Tension Shower Curtain Rod, Room Divider, No Drilling, Adjustable, Spring Tension Window Rods For Bathroom in White | Wayfair
$119.99
wayfair
Shower Curtain Rod 26-42 Inches, Bathroom Curtain Rod, Never Rust Non-Slip Shower Rod For Bathroom, Spring Tension Curtain Rod For Windows Doorway Kit
Shower Curtain Rod 26-42 Inches, Bathroom Curtain Rod, Never Rust Non-Slip Shower Rod For Bathroom, Spring Tension Curtain Rod For Windows Doorway Kit
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass 1099T Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass 1099T Curtain Shower Rod Bracket, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$66.32
amazon
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Nickel | 1099-PNI
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Nickel | 1099-PNI
$83.16
lowes
Better Homes & Gardens Easy Hang Rustproof Aluminum Basic Shower Curtain Tension Rod, Adjustable 50" - 86", White
Better Homes & Gardens Easy Hang Rustproof Aluminum Basic Shower Curtain Tension Rod, Adjustable 50" - 86", White
$9.62
walmartusa
Sonora Urn Telescoping Drapery Single Curtain Rod & Hardware Set
Sonora Urn Telescoping Drapery Single Curtain Rod & Hardware Set
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Shower Curtain Rod Tension,40-75 Inch Never Rust And Non-Slip Stainless Steel Spring Tension Curtain Rod With 4 No Drilling Rod Holders For Bathroom
Shower Curtain Rod Tension,40-75 Inch Never Rust And Non-Slip Stainless Steel Spring Tension Curtain Rod With 4 No Drilling Rod Holders For Bathroom
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Adjustable 1" Double Curtain Rod
Adjustable 1" Double Curtain Rod
$58.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Venetian Bronze | PR-99-VB
Allied Brass Prestige Regal Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Venetian Bronze | PR-99-VB
$107.80
lowes
Barclay Products 48 in. Corner Shower Curtain Rod in Brushed Nickel
Barclay Products 48 in. Corner Shower Curtain Rod in Brushed Nickel
$219.31
homedepot
Bath Bliss, Water and Rust Resistant, Easy to Install Wall Mounted Adjustable Curved Bathroom Shower Curtain Rod, 42”-72”, 33% More Space, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Bath Bliss, Water and Rust Resistant, Easy to Install Wall Mounted Adjustable Curved Bathroom Shower Curtain Rod, 42”-72”, 33% More Space, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$13.89
amazon
Barclay 48" L Adjustable D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 4150-48-SN
Barclay 48" L Adjustable D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Gray, Size 1.0 H x 48.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 4150-48-SN
$203.08
wayfair
24 Pcs Shower Curtain Rings Plastic Curtain C Rings Hook Hanger Bath Drape Loop Clip Glide Bathroom Shower Window Rod
24 Pcs Shower Curtain Rings Plastic Curtain C Rings Hook Hanger Bath Drape Loop Clip Glide Bathroom Shower Window Rod
$44.95
wayfairnorthamerica
CROSTER Metal Shower Curtain Hooks,Rust Resistant S Shaped Shower Curtain Rings,Shower Hooks For Bathroom,Decorative Shower Hooks For Curtain Rod
CROSTER Metal Shower Curtain Hooks,Rust Resistant S Shaped Shower Curtain Rings,Shower Hooks For Bathroom,Decorative Shower Hooks For Curtain Rod
$49.23
wayfair
Croydex Space Saver 60" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.9 H x 60.0 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair AD169441
Croydex Space Saver 60" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 0.9 H x 60.0 W x 0.9 D in | Wayfair AD169441
$59.99
wayfair
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
$49.99
wayfair
Strass Adjustable 50" to 82" 0.75" Double Curtain Rod
Strass Adjustable 50" to 82" 0.75" Double Curtain Rod
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Elements by Hardware Resources 72" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 72.0 W x 12.25 D in | Wayfair SR02-SN-R
Elements by Hardware Resources 72" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 72.0 W x 12.25 D in | Wayfair SR02-SN-R
$62.93
wayfair
Open Ove 53" Single Curtain Rod
Open Ove 53" Single Curtain Rod
$60.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Wave Adjustable 50" to 82" Single Curtain Rod
Wave Adjustable 50" to 82" Single Curtain Rod
$50.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Etta Avenue™ Albie Bubbles Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 0.75 H x 72.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 73B942E4D4134DA29574192D38D40F91
Etta Avenue™ Albie Bubbles Single Curtain Rod Metal in Gray, Size 0.75 H x 72.0 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair 73B942E4D4134DA29574192D38D40F91
$95.99
wayfair
Etta Avenue™ Alan Adjustable 1" Curtain Rod Set Metal in Black, Size 2.5 H x 84.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 7F99B2C79DC6451CB37FFF93B19D3120
Etta Avenue™ Alan Adjustable 1" Curtain Rod Set Metal in Black, Size 2.5 H x 84.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 7F99B2C79DC6451CB37FFF93B19D3120
$21.99
wayfair
Exclusive Home Curtains 66 in. - 120 in. Adjustable Length Double Curtain Rod Kit in Gunmetal with White Mosaic Finial
Exclusive Home Curtains 66 in. - 120 in. Adjustable Length Double Curtain Rod Kit in Gunmetal with White Mosaic Finial
$57.22
homedepot
Alberto Single Curtain Rod
Alberto Single Curtain Rod
$111.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Exclusive Home Curtains Linen Striped Rod Pocket Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 63 in. L
Exclusive Home Curtains Linen Striped Rod Pocket Sheer Curtain - 54 in. W x 63 in. L
$30.36
homedepot
Tollette 72" Adjustable Curved Shower Curtain Rod
Tollette 72" Adjustable Curved Shower Curtain Rod
$41.98
wayfairnorthamerica
Moen SR2201BN Shower Curtain Rings (Pack of 12), Brushed Nickel AND Moen CSR2164BN 72 in. Permanent Mount Adjustable Curved Shower Rod, Brushed Nickel
Moen SR2201BN Shower Curtain Rings (Pack of 12), Brushed Nickel AND Moen CSR2164BN 72 in. Permanent Mount Adjustable Curved Shower Rod, Brushed Nickel
$63.04
($82.05
save 23%)
amazon
Moen 72" Adjustable Curved Shower Curtain Rod Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.2 H x 72.0 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair CSR2164CH
Moen 72" Adjustable Curved Shower Curtain Rod Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 3.2 H x 72.0 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair CSR2164CH
$43.43
($57.90
save 25%)
wayfair
Allied Brass Que New Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Brass | QN-98-PB
Allied Brass Que New Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Brass | QN-98-PB
$47.83
lowes
Amazon Basics Tension Curtain Rod, Adjustable 24-36" Width - White, Classic Finial
Amazon Basics Tension Curtain Rod, Adjustable 24-36" Width - White, Classic Finial
$15.99
amazon
72" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod
72" Adjustable Curved Fixed Shower Curtain Rod
$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barclay 48" D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 48.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 4145-48-PB
Barclay 48" D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Yellow, Size 3.0 H x 48.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 4145-48-PB
$257.05
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles 36 in. - 72 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
Amalgamated Textiles 36 in. - 72 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
$27.07
homedepot
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Matte Black | 1099D-BKM
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Matte Black | 1099D-BKM
$81.77
lowes
Allied Brass 1099T-PEW Shower Curtain Rod Brackets
Allied Brass 1099T-PEW Shower Curtain Rod Brackets
$76.59
amazon
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Unlacquered Brass | 1099D-UNL
Allied Brass Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Unlacquered Brass | 1099D-UNL
$83.16
lowes
Barclay 54" D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 54.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 4145-54-SN
Barclay 54" D-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Brass in Gray, Size 3.0 H x 54.0 W x 26.0 D in | Wayfair 4145-54-SN
$263.93
wayfair
Allied Brass 60-in Shower Curtain Rod
Allied Brass 60-in Shower Curtain Rod
$130.90
overstock
Barclay Products 60 in. Corner Shower Curtain Rod in Polished Chrome
Barclay Products 60 in. Corner Shower Curtain Rod in Polished Chrome
$118.94
homedepot
Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Satin Brass | WP-99-SBR
Allied Brass Waverly Place Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Satin Brass | WP-99-SBR
$97.33
lowes
Shower Curtain Rods
