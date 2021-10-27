Shower Curtains & Accessories

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Shower Curtains & Accessories
Shower Curtains & Accessories
Share
Shower Curtains & Accessories
Shower Curtain Hooks
Shower Curtain Rods
Shower Liners
Shower Curtains
Darieus Geometric Single Shower Curtain
featured
Darieus Geometric Single Shower Curtain
$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Copper Grove Kiston Pieced Faux Silk Shower Curtain
featured
Copper Grove Kiston Pieced Faux Silk Shower Curtain
$29.98
overstock
Newland Scroll Damask Shower Curtain
featured
Newland Scroll Damask Shower Curtain
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Vicenta Shower Curtain Hooks Plastic in Red, Size 8.0 H x 4.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 780147
Charlton Home® Vicenta Shower Curtain Hooks Plastic in Red, Size 8.0 H x 4.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 780147
$10.09
wayfair
Dainty Home Hotel Complete 72 in. White Textured Waffle Shower Curtain with Detachable Liner
Dainty Home Hotel Complete 72 in. White Textured Waffle Shower Curtain with Detachable Liner
$28.11
homedepot
Dainty Home Megan 70 in. x 72 in. White Striped Shower Curtain
Dainty Home Megan 70 in. x 72 in. White Striped Shower Curtain
$29.51
homedepot
Simply Daisy 71" x 74" Original Geometric Print Shower Curtain
Simply Daisy 71" x 74" Original Geometric Print Shower Curtain
$83.99
walmartusa
Croscill Spa Tile 70" W X 75" L Fabric Shower Curtain White
Croscill Spa Tile 70" W X 75" L Fabric Shower Curtain White
$49.99
buybuybaby
Elena Oneill You Are So Deer to Me Single Shower Curtain
Elena Oneill You Are So Deer to Me Single Shower Curtain
$116.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dainty Home Printed Ombre Waffle Texture Shower Curtain
Dainty Home Printed Ombre Waffle Texture Shower Curtain
$41.27
qvc
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Bloc de couleur Iv Shower Curtain Bedding
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Bloc de couleur Iv Shower Curtain Bedding
$89.04
($212.00
save 58%)
macys
Carnation Home Fashions Cityscape Fabric Shower Curtain
Carnation Home Fashions Cityscape Fabric Shower Curtain
$24.52
amazon
East Urban Home Winter Shower Curtain Set + Hooks Polyester in Blue, Size 70.0 H x 69.0 W in | Wayfair 03B8FE612796449E80D222129E6E7443
East Urban Home Winter Shower Curtain Set + Hooks Polyester in Blue, Size 70.0 H x 69.0 W in | Wayfair 03B8FE612796449E80D222129E6E7443
$47.99
wayfair
Deny Designs Rosie Brown Autumn Leaves Shower Curtain Orange
Deny Designs Rosie Brown Autumn Leaves Shower Curtain Orange
$89.99
buybuybaby
Gale Switzer Jungle Collective Shower Curtain Green - Deny Designs
Gale Switzer Jungle Collective Shower Curtain Green - Deny Designs
$69.99
target
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Pivoine S Shower Curtain Bedding
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Pivoine S Shower Curtain Bedding
$89.04
($212.00
save 58%)
macys
71 x 74-inch Jodhpur Kilim 2 Geometric Print Shower Curtain
71 x 74-inch Jodhpur Kilim 2 Geometric Print Shower Curtain
$77.99
overstock
Toys Keep On Rocking Me Baby Single Shower Curtain
Toys Keep On Rocking Me Baby Single Shower Curtain
$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bethany Young Photography In a New York State of Mind Shower Curtain Black/White - Deny Designs
Bethany Young Photography In a New York State of Mind Shower Curtain Black/White - Deny Designs
$69.99
target
East Urban Home Flower Stall Shower Curtain Single + Hooks Polyester in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 54.0 W in | Wayfair 6E4F48B90E954E2581263CAD5175213C
East Urban Home Flower Stall Shower Curtain Single + Hooks Polyester in Brown, Size 78.0 H x 54.0 W in | Wayfair 6E4F48B90E954E2581263CAD5175213C
$50.99
wayfair
Harrison Ripley Foxglove Floral Single Shower Curtain
Harrison Ripley Foxglove Floral Single Shower Curtain
$116.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Boho Splash Geometric Print Single Shower Curtain
Boho Splash Geometric Print Single Shower Curtain
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Bath Sketch Book Shower Curtain, Grey
Creative Bath Sketch Book Shower Curtain, Grey
$22.31
homedepot
Richard Wallich Cheetah Single Shower Curtain
Richard Wallich Cheetah Single Shower Curtain
$105.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alisa Galitsyna Colorful Iris Flowers Shower Curtain Green - Deny Designs
Alisa Galitsyna Colorful Iris Flowers Shower Curtain Green - Deny Designs
$69.99
target
Dainty Home 100% Cotton Marine Fabric Shower Curtain, 70''W x 72''L
Dainty Home 100% Cotton Marine Fabric Shower Curtain, 70''W x 72''L
$39.99
($54.99
save 27%)
overstock
Mountview Spa Blue and Gold Single Shower Curtain
Mountview Spa Blue and Gold Single Shower Curtain
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dainty Home Lily 70 in. x 72 in. Silver Floral Shower Curtain
Dainty Home Lily 70 in. x 72 in. Silver Floral Shower Curtain
$41.19
homedepot
Brooklyn Loom Verbena Shower Curtain
Brooklyn Loom Verbena Shower Curtain
$30.59
($34.49
save 11%)
overstock
Dainty Home Silver 70 in. x 72 in. Palace Metallic 100% Cotton Shower Curtain
Dainty Home Silver 70 in. x 72 in. Palace Metallic 100% Cotton Shower Curtain
$36.12
homedepot
Dalynn Koala on Eucalyptus Art Shower Curtain Set
Dalynn Koala on Eucalyptus Art Shower Curtain Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carnation Home Fashions Funky City Fabric Shower Curtain
Carnation Home Fashions Funky City Fabric Shower Curtain
$15.98
($24.99
save 36%)
amazon
Deny Designs Holli Zollinger French Linen Grid Emerald Shower Curtain Bedding
Deny Designs Holli Zollinger French Linen Grid Emerald Shower Curtain Bedding
$89.04
($212.00
save 58%)
macys
Belle Ruffle Solid Color Single Shower Curtain
Belle Ruffle Solid Color Single Shower Curtain
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bobrick 207x36 304 Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rod with Concealed Mounting, Satin Finish, 1" Diameter x 36" Length
Bobrick 207x36 304 Stainless Steel Shower Curtain Rod with Concealed Mounting, Satin Finish, 1" Diameter x 36" Length
$44.34
($57.82
save 23%)
amazon
CROSTER Shower Curtain Rings For Bathroom, Decorative Polished Chrome Finish, Easy Glide Rollers | Wayfair CROSTER2d0c69d
CROSTER Shower Curtain Rings For Bathroom, Decorative Polished Chrome Finish, Easy Glide Rollers | Wayfair CROSTER2d0c69d
$51.05
wayfair
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
Croydex Telescopic 102.36" Adjustable L-Shaped Fixed Shower Curtain Rod Aluminum in Gray, Size 29.13 H x 102.36 W x 29.1 D in | Wayfair AD103000
$49.99
wayfair
Corrigan Studio® Petrey Chevron Single Shower Curtain + Hooks Polyester in Blue, Size 71.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 4B043C7D926F4B7EA6DF2F7F1669125D
Corrigan Studio® Petrey Chevron Single Shower Curtain + Hooks Polyester in Blue, Size 71.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair 4B043C7D926F4B7EA6DF2F7F1669125D
$36.99
wayfair
COASTAL LIVING® Starboard Nautical Stripe 72X72 Shower Curtain
COASTAL LIVING® Starboard Nautical Stripe 72X72 Shower Curtain
$24.96
($50.00
save 50%)
walmartusa
Buccigross Geometric Single Shower Curtain
Buccigross Geometric Single Shower Curtain
$109.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Carbon Loft Lisherness Cabin Patchwork Shower Curtain - Multi
Carbon Loft Lisherness Cabin Patchwork Shower Curtain - Multi
$118.98
overstock
Onique Abstract Single Shower Curtain
Onique Abstract Single Shower Curtain
$85.99
wayfairnorthamerica
8 gauge 'Hotel Collection' vinyl shower curtain liner with metal grommets in Pink, size 72'x72' (pack of 2)
8 gauge 'Hotel Collection' vinyl shower curtain liner with metal grommets in Pink, size 72'x72' (pack of 2)
$43.22
newegg
Sabiha Geometric Single Shower Curtain
Sabiha Geometric Single Shower Curtain
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bird Ave Portland Single Shower Curtain
Bird Ave Portland Single Shower Curtain
$79.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deny Designs Holli Zollinger Kilimi Shower Curtain Bedding
Deny Designs Holli Zollinger Kilimi Shower Curtain Bedding
$89.04
($212.00
save 58%)
macys
Cotton Single Shower Curtain
Cotton Single Shower Curtain
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Simply Daisy 71" x 74" Zentangle Floral Floral Print Shower Curtain
Simply Daisy 71" x 74" Zentangle Floral Floral Print Shower Curtain
$96.99
($98.58
save 2%)
walmartusa
Christian Siriano NY® Pretty Petals 72" x 72" Shower Curtain
Christian Siriano NY® Pretty Petals 72" x 72" Shower Curtain
$47.99
($73.59
save 35%)
overstock
Abstract Single Shower Curtain
Abstract Single Shower Curtain
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Americanflat Painted Peony Shower Curtain Polyester, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair A126P029SHOW7174
Americanflat Painted Peony Shower Curtain Polyester, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair A126P029SHOW7174
$119.99
wayfair
Amalgamated Textiles 66 in. - 120 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
Amalgamated Textiles 66 in. - 120 in.Adjustable Length 1 in. Dia Single Curtain Rod Kit in Matte Silver with Silver Aged Sphere Finial
$36.71
homedepot
Palm Tree Beach at a Sunset Print Shower Curtain
Palm Tree Beach at a Sunset Print Shower Curtain
$31.70
wayfairnorthamerica
Deer in Winter Snow Closeup Shower Curtain
Deer in Winter Snow Closeup Shower Curtain
$119.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Nature Fall Trees on Island Shower Curtain Set
Nature Fall Trees on Island Shower Curtain Set
$30.80
wayfairnorthamerica
Americanflat Flowers II Shower Curtain Polyester, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair A126P036SHOW7174
Americanflat Flowers II Shower Curtain Polyester, Size 74.0 H x 71.0 W in | Wayfair A126P036SHOW7174
$119.99
wayfair
Pem America Cottage Classics Spa Stripe Shower Curtain, Blue/Tan
Pem America Cottage Classics Spa Stripe Shower Curtain, Blue/Tan
$40.99
($115.00
save 64%)
ashleyhomestore
Bicycle Flying Birds Flowers Shower Curtain Set
Bicycle Flying Birds Flowers Shower Curtain Set
$30.80
wayfairnorthamerica
The Starry Night Single Shower Curtain
The Starry Night Single Shower Curtain
$53.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass Que New Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Brass | QN-98-PB
Allied Brass Que New Collection Shower Curtain Rod Brackets in Polished Brass | QN-98-PB
$47.83
lowes
Load More
