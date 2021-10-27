Comforters

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bedding
Comforters
Comforters
Share
Comforters
Westport Cotton Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set
featured
Westport Cotton Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set
$127.99
wayfairnorthamerica
East Urban Home Free Spirit Standard Cotton Rustic Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Gray | Wayfair
featured
East Urban Home Free Spirit Standard Cotton Rustic Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Gray | Wayfair
$279.99
wayfair
Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set, Beig/Green, Full
featured
Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set, Beig/Green, Full
$289.99
kohl's
Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set, Turquoise/Blue, Full
Madison Park Essentials Almaden Comforter and Sheet Set, Turquoise/Blue, Full
$289.99
kohl's
Eider & Ivory™ Claar Microfiber Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray/Blue/Navy | Wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Claar Microfiber Reversible 3 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray/Blue/Navy | Wayfair
$156.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Bill Cotton Reversible Traditional 4 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Green | Wayfair
Canora Grey Bill Cotton Reversible Traditional 4 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Green | Wayfair
$276.99
wayfair
Serta Light Warm White Down Fiber Comforter King
Serta Light Warm White Down Fiber Comforter King
$174.99
qvc
Alcott Hill® Drayton Elegant Comforter Set Microfiber in Gray, Size Full/Queen | Wayfair ALTH2145 41764787
Alcott Hill® Drayton Elegant Comforter Set Microfiber in Gray, Size Full/Queen | Wayfair ALTH2145 41764787
$73.83
wayfair
Chic Home Adana 13-Piece Jacquard Comforter Set, King, Gold
Chic Home Adana 13-Piece Jacquard Comforter Set, King, Gold
$147.47
($172.30
save 14%)
walmartusa
Addison Park Remy 14-Pc. King Comforter Set - White
Addison Park Remy 14-Pc. King Comforter Set - White
$322.00
($460.00
save 30%)
macy's
17 Stories Gulbahar Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Super King Comforter + 2 Shams | Wayfair
17 Stories Gulbahar Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Super King Comforter + 2 Shams | Wayfair
$419.99
wayfair
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray | Wayfair ANDV2990 43863941
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray | Wayfair ANDV2990 43863941
$107.82
wayfair
510 Design Lynda Embroidered 8-pc. Comforter Set
510 Design Lynda Embroidered 8-pc. Comforter Set
$79.89
($261.11
save 69%)
overstock
Andover Mills™ Dora Microfiber Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Queen Comforter + 6 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Dora Microfiber Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Queen Comforter + 6 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
$134.47
wayfair
Amazon Basics 7-Piece Lightweight Microfiber Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Bedding Set - King, Reversible Gray Stripe
Amazon Basics 7-Piece Lightweight Microfiber Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Bedding Set - King, Reversible Gray Stripe
$52.99
amazon
Alcott Hill® Runkle 20 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set Microfiber in Gray, Size Queen | Wayfair 7B2AEAE0BED940FA9C6A34EFE4FCE1B9
Alcott Hill® Runkle 20 Piece Bed in a Bag Comforter Set Microfiber in Gray, Size Queen | Wayfair 7B2AEAE0BED940FA9C6A34EFE4FCE1B9
$189.49
wayfair
Nelia 10 Piece Comforter Set
Nelia 10 Piece Comforter Set
$156.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Chrysanthos Reversible Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Gray, Size Queen | Wayfair
Alcott Hill® Chrysanthos Reversible Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Gray, Size Queen | Wayfair
$65.99
wayfair
510 Design Josefina 8-piece Comforter Set, Pink, Queen
510 Design Josefina 8-piece Comforter Set, Pink, Queen
$118.24
($214.99
save 45%)
kohl's
Juniper Queen Comforter
Juniper Queen Comforter
$815.00
horchow neimanmarcus
Amazon Basics Seersucker Comforter Set - Premium, Soft, Easy-Wash Microfiber - King, Dusty Blue
Amazon Basics Seersucker Comforter Set - Premium, Soft, Easy-Wash Microfiber - King, Dusty Blue
$32.25
($38.99
save 17%)
amazon
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Cal. King Comforter + 7 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Brown, Size Cal. King Comforter + 7 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
$115.89
wayfair
All Season Cozy Comforter Set, Modern Casual Boho Bedding Set
All Season Cozy Comforter Set, Modern Casual Boho Bedding Set
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
BARBARIAN by Barbra Ignatiev Digital Printed Hibiscus 4/5pc Comforter Set
BARBARIAN by Barbra Ignatiev Digital Printed Hibiscus 4/5pc Comforter Set
$85.99
overstock
Wild Silk Queen Comforter
Wild Silk Queen Comforter
$995.00
($1,275.00
save -99400%)
neimanmarcus
7 Piece Queen Polyester Comforter Set with Leaf Embroidery, Gray and Purple
7 Piece Queen Polyester Comforter Set with Leaf Embroidery, Gray and Purple
$172.56
($186.99
save 8%)
overstock
Benjara 3 Piece Queen Comforter Set with Quatrefoil Design, Gray and White
Benjara 3 Piece Queen Comforter Set with Quatrefoil Design, Gray and White
$85.56
amazon
Turnham Patchwork Comforter Set
Turnham Patchwork Comforter Set
$167.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Benjara 12 Piece Queen Polyester Comforter Set with Medallion Print, Gray
Benjara 12 Piece Queen Polyester Comforter Set with Medallion Print, Gray
$193.66
amazon
Chambord Comforter Set
Chambord Comforter Set
$137.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Azalea Skye Half Moon Blue Comforter Set with Shams, Full/Queen
Azalea Skye Half Moon Blue Comforter Set with Shams, Full/Queen
$181.99
($259.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Ayesha Curry Full/Queen Neo Geo Comforter & Sham Set Blush
Ayesha Curry Full/Queen Neo Geo Comforter & Sham Set Blush
$119.99
target
Elegant Comfort Dobby Stripe 8-Piece King Comforter Set In Navy Navy/blue
Elegant Comfort Dobby Stripe 8-Piece King Comforter Set In Navy Navy/blue
$65.99
bedbath&beyond
Bee & Willow Easley 3-Piece Comforter Set In Blue
Bee & Willow Easley 3-Piece Comforter Set In Blue
$130.00
bedbath&beyond
Guidry Rayon From Bamboo Light Weight Single Comforter
Guidry Rayon From Bamboo Light Weight Single Comforter
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
250 Thread Count Classic Warm Down Fiber Comforter, Full/Queen
250 Thread Count Classic Warm Down Fiber Comforter, Full/Queen
$140.69
($288.00
save 51%)
macys
Azalea Skye Moroccan Nights 3-Piece Full/queen Comforter Set In Red
Azalea Skye Moroccan Nights 3-Piece Full/queen Comforter Set In Red
$99.99
buybuybaby
Bacati - Damask Pink/Choc Full Comforter
Bacati - Damask Pink/Choc Full Comforter
$30.53
amazon
Bevilacqua Gold Microfiber Comforter Set
Bevilacqua Gold Microfiber Comforter Set
$93.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Dora Microfiber Comforter Set
Dora Microfiber Comforter Set
$136.13
wayfairnorthamerica
Bee & Willow Danvers 3-Piece Full/queen Comforter Set In Grey
Bee & Willow Danvers 3-Piece Full/queen Comforter Set In Grey
$103.99
($130.00
save 20%)
bedbath&beyond
Anchor'd Inc Signature Anchor'd 3Pc Bedding Set - King Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Blue, Size Queen Comforter | Wayfair Bedding Set-Queen-243
Anchor'd Inc Signature Anchor'd 3Pc Bedding Set - King Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Blue, Size Queen Comforter | Wayfair Bedding Set-Queen-243
$199.99
wayfair
August Grove® Solt Plaid Light Weight Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Pink/Yellow, Size Queen Comforter + 2 Pillow Cases | Wayfair
August Grove® Solt Plaid Light Weight Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Pink/Yellow, Size Queen Comforter + 2 Pillow Cases | Wayfair
$211.99
wayfair
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheet Set with 14" Deep Pockets, Full, Bright White & Amazon Basics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket - Full / Queen, White
Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Microfiber Sheet Set with 14" Deep Pockets, Full, Bright White & Amazon Basics Reversible Microfiber Comforter Blanket - Full / Queen, White
$45.98
amazon
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Blue/Navy | Wayfair ANDV2990 43863950
Andover Mills™ Mirabal Microfiber Modern & Contemporary Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Blue/Navy | Wayfair ANDV2990 43863950
$116.65
wayfair
ArtVerse Katelyn Elizabeth Single Reversible Comforter Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Green, Size Queen Comforter | Wayfair ELI135-SDQGM
ArtVerse Katelyn Elizabeth Single Reversible Comforter Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Green, Size Queen Comforter | Wayfair ELI135-SDQGM
$391.99
wayfair
Truly Soft Milo Plaid King 3 Piece Flannel Comforter Set, Gray
Truly Soft Milo Plaid King 3 Piece Flannel Comforter Set, Gray
$63.99
($164.99
save 61%)
ashleyhomestore
Brooklyn Loom Verbena 3-Piece King Comforter Set Multi
Brooklyn Loom Verbena 3-Piece King Comforter Set Multi
$79.99
buybuybaby
Blissful Living Gwenevere Sherbert Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray/Green/Pink | Wayfair M583407
Blissful Living Gwenevere Sherbert Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Gray/Green/Pink | Wayfair M583407
$78.99
wayfair
Madison Park Zuri/Zuri King 4 Piece Faux Fur Comforter Set, Blush/Gray
Madison Park Zuri/Zuri King 4 Piece Faux Fur Comforter Set, Blush/Gray
$85.99
($149.99
save 43%)
ashleyhomestore
Signature Design Mayda King Comforter Set - Ashley Furniture Q782003K
Signature Design Mayda King Comforter Set - Ashley Furniture Q782003K
$174.59
totallyfurniture
London Fog Kent Plaid 3-Piece King Comforter Set, White/Blue
London Fog Kent Plaid 3-Piece King Comforter Set, White/Blue
$70.99
($163.99
save 57%)
ashleyhomestore
Andover Mills™ Duncan Comforter Set Down/Microfiber in Blue, Size Full Comforter + 2 Standard Shams | Wayfair ANDO7982 40516089
Andover Mills™ Duncan Comforter Set Down/Microfiber in Blue, Size Full Comforter + 2 Standard Shams | Wayfair ANDO7982 40516089
$62.99
wayfair
Blissfield 4 Piece Comforter Set
Blissfield 4 Piece Comforter Set
$266.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JLA Home Codee 8 Piece King Comforter Set, White
JLA Home Codee 8 Piece King Comforter Set, White
$77.99
($164.99
save 53%)
ashleyhomestore
Astoria Grand Woodford 24 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Green, Size Queen Comforter + 23 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
Astoria Grand Woodford 24 Piece Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Microfiber in Green, Size Queen Comforter + 23 Additional Pieces | Wayfair
$164.46
wayfair
Novella Comforter Set
Novella Comforter Set
$379.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bee & Willow Home Buffalo Check Flannel King Comforter Set In Black
Bee & Willow Home Buffalo Check Flannel King Comforter Set In Black
$119.99
($149.99
save 20%)
buybuybaby
Ayesha Curry Zare Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Black/Gray, Size Full/Queen Comforter + 2 Shams | Wayfair A045619GYEDS
Ayesha Curry Zare Comforter Set Polyester/Polyfill/Cotton/100% Cotton in Black/Gray, Size Full/Queen Comforter + 2 Shams | Wayfair A045619GYEDS
$145.99
($149.99
save 3%)
wayfair
Demson Comforter Set
Demson Comforter Set
$163.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Comforters
