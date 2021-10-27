Pillow Protectors

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bedding
Basic Bedding & Mattress Accessories
Pillow Protectors
Pillow Protectors
Share
Pillow Protectors
Allergy Proof Pillow Protector by Cozy Classics Comfort Pure
featured
Allergy Proof Pillow Protector by Cozy Classics Comfort Pure
$20.09
overstock
Century Home Signature Collection Woolmark Certified Pure Wool Fleece Pillow Protector, King
featured
Century Home Signature Collection Woolmark Certified Pure Wool Fleece Pillow Protector, King
$24.99
amazon
Twin XL 2pc Mattress & Pillow Protector Set with Allergen Barrier - Clean Spaces
featured
Twin XL 2pc Mattress & Pillow Protector Set with Allergen Barrier - Clean Spaces
$32.99
target
Blissful Nights Terrycloth Zipper Pillow Protector, Size 32.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair PILPROC1-K
Blissful Nights Terrycloth Zipper Pillow Protector, Size 32.0 H x 16.0 W in | Wayfair PILPROC1-K
$46.99
wayfair
Canora Grey Alcaraz Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in Brown, Size 21.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair FF4F081381EF4B70B4A18B636C17F12C
Canora Grey Alcaraz Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in Brown, Size 21.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair FF4F081381EF4B70B4A18B636C17F12C
$10.99
wayfair
Bed Bug Blocker Zippered Cotton Pillow Protectors Standard/Queen, Lining Washable Water Resistant Waterproof 2 Count
Bed Bug Blocker Zippered Cotton Pillow Protectors Standard/Queen, Lining Washable Water Resistant Waterproof 2 Count
$12.00
($23.53
save 49%)
walmartusa
Clean Spaces Allergen Barrier Mattress and Pillow Protector Set, White, Full
Clean Spaces Allergen Barrier Mattress and Pillow Protector Set, White, Full
$59.49
($84.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Bed Maker's Levinsohn Allergy Relief Pillow Protector 3 Layer Technology,Water Resistant Hypoallergenic, Standard, White
Bed Maker's Levinsohn Allergy Relief Pillow Protector 3 Layer Technology,Water Resistant Hypoallergenic, Standard, White
$13.91
amazon
iProtect Pillow Protector, Standard - White
iProtect Pillow Protector, Standard - White
$9.99
($15.00
save 33%)
macy's
Better Bed Collection Zippered 4 Pack Anti-allergenic Pillow Protector, Queen - White
Better Bed Collection Zippered 4 Pack Anti-allergenic Pillow Protector, Queen - White
$20.29
($42.00
save 52%)
macy's
Glow Satin With Aloe King Pillow Protector In Ivory
Glow Satin With Aloe King Pillow Protector In Ivory
$2.99
($14.99
save 80%)
buybuybaby
Canora Grey Alcaraz Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 21.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CFDA8A46C3A140D6AF79802FE979B816
Canora Grey Alcaraz Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 21.0 H x 54.0 W x 0.25 D in | Wayfair CFDA8A46C3A140D6AF79802FE979B816
$10.99
wayfair
Arsuite Cotton Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in White, Size 20.0 H x 31.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 1FFDCC0D6AA84A8D84DD7B97E6D50DC6
Arsuite Cotton Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in White, Size 20.0 H x 31.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 1FFDCC0D6AA84A8D84DD7B97E6D50DC6
$18.99
wayfair
Weekley 100% Polyester Zipper Pillow Protector
Weekley 100% Polyester Zipper Pillow Protector
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Arsuite Premium BED Bugs Pillow Protector A Set Of 2 Pillow Protectors (Queen (21"X"28)) in White | Wayfair EE9BF759FFD243D998BA080E2114A5FA
Arsuite Premium BED Bugs Pillow Protector A Set Of 2 Pillow Protectors (Queen (21"X"28)) in White | Wayfair EE9BF759FFD243D998BA080E2114A5FA
$94.99
wayfair
Bare Home Terry Cotton Pillow Protectors 4-Pack, 100% Waterproof & Vinyl Free
Bare Home Terry Cotton Pillow Protectors 4-Pack, 100% Waterproof & Vinyl Free
$45.69
overstock
Aurelius 100% Cotton Zip Pillow Protector
Aurelius 100% Cotton Zip Pillow Protector
$174.99
wayfairnorthamerica
All-In-One Aroma-Therapy Lavender Pillow Protector 2-Pack, Standard/Queen - White
All-In-One Aroma-Therapy Lavender Pillow Protector 2-Pack, Standard/Queen - White
$17.49
($36.00
save 51%)
macy's
Doerun Waterguard Waterproof Pillow Protector
Doerun Waterguard Waterproof Pillow Protector
$18.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Minor Polyester Pillow Protector
Minor Polyester Pillow Protector
$21.99
wayfairnorthamerica
AllerEase Ultimate Comfort Breathable Pillow Protector-White (King)
AllerEase Ultimate Comfort Breathable Pillow Protector-White (King)
$13.99
target
BioPEDIC® Fresh and Clean King Pillow Protector Pair with Antimicrobial Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, White
BioPEDIC® Fresh and Clean King Pillow Protector Pair with Antimicrobial Ultra-Fresh Treated Fabric, White
$23.99
($64.99
save 63%)
ashleyhomestore
Alwyn Home Vinyl Zippered Pillow Protector in White, Size Twin | Wayfair E8B32F343EF94CC3A88A3EC0F481C07C
Alwyn Home Vinyl Zippered Pillow Protector in White, Size Twin | Wayfair E8B32F343EF94CC3A88A3EC0F481C07C
$23.99
wayfair
Bedgear Dri-Tec 5.0 Queen Pillow Protector In White
Bedgear Dri-Tec 5.0 Queen Pillow Protector In White
$24.99
bedbath&beyond
Alwyn Home Mabrey Allergy Free Silky Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 20.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
Alwyn Home Mabrey Allergy Free Silky Microfiber Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 20.0 H x 36.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
Chamomile Infused Cotton Standard Pillow Protector 2-Pack Set, White
Chamomile Infused Cotton Standard Pillow Protector 2-Pack Set, White
$29.24
($44.99
save 35%)
kohl's
GermShield Mattress and Pillow Protector Set, King - White
GermShield Mattress and Pillow Protector Set, King - White
$178.99
($257.00
save 30%)
macy's
Kadence Vinyl Pillow Protector
Kadence Vinyl Pillow Protector
$11.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Healthy Sleep Ultra-Tech Tencel Advanced Queen Pillow Protector, White
Healthy Sleep Ultra-Tech Tencel Advanced Queen Pillow Protector, White
$29.99
($31.89
save 6%)
ashleyhomestore
AllerEase White Cotton Zippered Breathable Pillow Protector
AllerEase White Cotton Zippered Breathable Pillow Protector
$5.60
($14.00
save 60%)
belk
Waterproof Pillow Protector, Pillowcase with Zipper-Pillow Cover Vinyl
Waterproof Pillow Protector, Pillowcase with Zipper-Pillow Cover Vinyl
$24.09
overstock
Alwyn Home Bed Pillow Protectors Cases Covers Set Of 2, 100% Cotton,Soft & Cozy, Stain Resistant w/ Envelope Closure 100% Cotton in Green | Wayfair
Alwyn Home Bed Pillow Protectors Cases Covers Set Of 2, 100% Cotton,Soft & Cozy, Stain Resistant w/ Envelope Closure 100% Cotton in Green | Wayfair
$21.72
wayfair
Original Zipper Pillow Protector
Original Zipper Pillow Protector
$37.67
wayfairnorthamerica
Circleshome Zippered 2 Pack Pillow Protector, Body Pillow Size - White
Circleshome Zippered 2 Pack Pillow Protector, Body Pillow Size - White
$16.09
($34.00
save 53%)
macy's
Coop Home Goods Eden Zipper Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 29.0 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair WH-CHG-PC-EDEN-QN
Coop Home Goods Eden Zipper Pillow Protector Polyester in White, Size 29.0 H x 19.0 W in | Wayfair WH-CHG-PC-EDEN-QN
$43.99
wayfair
Charisma Luxury Protection Water Repellent and Stain Resistant Pillow Protector
Charisma Luxury Protection Water Repellent and Stain Resistant Pillow Protector
$27.89
($30.99
save 10%)
overstock
Christopher Knight Twin Mattress Protector and 2 Queen Pillow Protectors - White
Christopher Knight Twin Mattress Protector and 2 Queen Pillow Protectors - White
$73.49
($150.00
save 51%)
macy's
Eider & Ivory™ Tencel Pillow Protectors - Super Soft & Smooth - 100% Waterproof in White, Size Standard | Wayfair 54111682D0A543308A973BCB878DC166
Eider & Ivory™ Tencel Pillow Protectors - Super Soft & Smooth - 100% Waterproof in White, Size Standard | Wayfair 54111682D0A543308A973BCB878DC166
$123.99
wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Beautiful Comfortable Breathable Gusseted Pillow Protector - 1 PC in White, Size Queen | Wayfair 321E8610113B44A69807F234BD1F8EF0
Eider & Ivory™ Beautiful Comfortable Breathable Gusseted Pillow Protector - 1 PC in White, Size Queen | Wayfair 321E8610113B44A69807F234BD1F8EF0
$109.99
wayfair
Fresh Ideas Pillow Protector Cotton Blend in White, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 010482025316
Fresh Ideas Pillow Protector Cotton Blend in White, Size 36.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.1 D in | Wayfair 010482025316
$55.99
wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Pillowcase 2 Pack Pillow Protectors Covers Super Soft & Durable Brushed Microfiber Plush Experience Machine Washable in Pink | Wayfair
Eider & Ivory™ Pillowcase 2 Pack Pillow Protectors Covers Super Soft & Durable Brushed Microfiber Plush Experience Machine Washable in Pink | Wayfair
$89.99
wayfair
Fresh Ideas Anti-Microbial Pillow Protector
Fresh Ideas Anti-Microbial Pillow Protector
$43.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mummert Polyester Zipper Pillow Protector
Mummert Polyester Zipper Pillow Protector
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Eider & Ivory™ Figaro Envelope Pillow Protector in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97A2ECC74A1B47AEBD7B599C3A6D1DF1
Eider & Ivory™ Figaro Envelope Pillow Protector in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 0.5 D in | Wayfair 97A2ECC74A1B47AEBD7B599C3A6D1DF1
$49.32
wayfair
Fresh Ideas Ultra-Fresh - Anti-Microbial Cotton Blend Pillow Protectors, 2-Pack, Queen
Fresh Ideas Ultra-Fresh - Anti-Microbial Cotton Blend Pillow Protectors, 2-Pack, Queen
$15.68
walmartusa
Bedcare By National Allergy Cotton Allergy Neckroll Pillow Protector White
Bedcare By National Allergy Cotton Allergy Neckroll Pillow Protector White
$14.99
buybuybaby
Mainstays ProChill Nylon Pillow Protector, Standard/Queen
Mainstays ProChill Nylon Pillow Protector, Standard/Queen
$7.97
walmartusa
Pillow Guy Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in Blue, Size 28.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PG-2PP-NA-J
Pillow Guy Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in Blue, Size 28.0 H x 20.0 W x 0.5 D in | Wayfair PG-2PP-NA-J
$49.69
wayfair
Standard Basic Pillow Protector with Zipper - Protect-A-Bed
Standard Basic Pillow Protector with Zipper - Protect-A-Bed
$8.99
target
Rest Haven Waterproof Encasement Mattress Protector and One Pillow Protectors, Twin-XL (2 Pieces)
Rest Haven Waterproof Encasement Mattress Protector and One Pillow Protectors, Twin-XL (2 Pieces)
$43.99
walmartusa
Standard Satin Pillow Protector with Aloe Vera - ProtectEase
Standard Satin Pillow Protector with Aloe Vera - ProtectEase
$19.99
target
SensorPEDIC Microshield Pillow Protector Pair, White, JUMBO
SensorPEDIC Microshield Pillow Protector Pair, White, JUMBO
$26.79
($39.99
save 33%)
kohl's
Serta Allergen Barrier 233tc Pillow Protector, One Size , White
Serta Allergen Barrier 233tc Pillow Protector, One Size , White
$12.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Sealy Signature Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in White, Size 9.45 H x 6.05 W x 1.45 D in | Wayfair 5656ATC
Sealy Signature Pillow Protector 100% Cotton in White, Size 9.45 H x 6.05 W x 1.45 D in | Wayfair 5656ATC
$29.99
wayfair
St. James Home White Goose Down Pillows with Pillow Protectors (Set of 2)
St. James Home White Goose Down Pillows with Pillow Protectors (Set of 2)
$203.99
overstock
Sferra Fiona Pillow Protector, Queen
Sferra Fiona Pillow Protector, Queen
$48.00
bloomingdale's
Sealy Luxury Cotton Zippered Standard/queen Pillow Protector White
Sealy Luxury Cotton Zippered Standard/queen Pillow Protector White
$24.99
buybuybaby
A pair of Linen Stripe Euro Sham covers, linen pillow covers, accented pillow covers, sham covers, pillow protector, Shabby Chic Pillow Cases, Handmade 100% Flex Linen, FREE SHIPPING
A pair of Linen Stripe Euro Sham covers, linen pillow covers, accented pillow covers, sham covers, pillow protector, Shabby Chic Pillow Cases, Handmade 100% Flex Linen, FREE SHIPPING
$96.00
amazon
The Twillery Co.® Maidenhead Pillow Protector Maidenhead 100% Cotton in White, Size 26.0 H x 20.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
The Twillery Co.® Maidenhead Pillow Protector Maidenhead 100% Cotton in White, Size 26.0 H x 20.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair
$19.99
wayfair
A pair of Natural Linen Pillow Covers with long ruffles, Shabby Chic Pillow Cases, Pillow Cover, Pillow Protector, Custom Pillow Covers, Handmade 100% Flex Linen, FREE SHIPPING
A pair of Natural Linen Pillow Covers with long ruffles, Shabby Chic Pillow Cases, Pillow Cover, Pillow Protector, Custom Pillow Covers, Handmade 100% Flex Linen, FREE SHIPPING
$124.00
amazon
Pillow Protectors
