Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bathroom Hardware
Towel Rings
Towel Rings
Share
Towel Rings
Allied Brass Montero Collection Towel Ring in Satin Chrome
featured
Allied Brass Montero Collection Towel Ring in Satin Chrome
$80.85
homedepot
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair F3CED097392C4A3F876812759316DBBA
featured
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair F3CED097392C4A3F876812759316DBBA
$101.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Freyja Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.285 D in | Wayfair 6CE135C9B3FF4DEF8D089C80759D868A
featured
Charlton Home® Freyja Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.285 D in | Wayfair 6CE135C9B3FF4DEF8D089C80759D868A
$91.00
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F90D971FADD14C20AE532B969B8CB0E7
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F90D971FADD14C20AE532B969B8CB0E7
$46.16
wayfair
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair P1016-ORB
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair P1016-ORB
$57.75
wayfair
Delta Oil Rubbed Bronze Black Towel Ring Die Cast Zinc
Delta Oil Rubbed Bronze Black Towel Ring Die Cast Zinc
$33.15
walmart
Delta Woodhurst Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
Delta Woodhurst Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
$22.19
homedepot
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair A54D9B7617CF4C939B6AA0B51B0C7D51
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair A54D9B7617CF4C939B6AA0B51B0C7D51
$101.50
wayfair
Allied Brass Venus Collection Towel Ring with Twist Accent in Matte White
Allied Brass Venus Collection Towel Ring with Twist Accent in Matte White
$52.36
homedepot
Allied Brass Retro Wave Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Towel Ring | RW-16-UNL
Allied Brass Retro Wave Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Towel Ring | RW-16-UNL
$77.00
lowes
New Boston Harbor 3660-35-07-SOU Manhattan Towel Ring Venetian Bronze,1 Each
New Boston Harbor 3660-35-07-SOU Manhattan Towel Ring Venetian Bronze,1 Each
$29.51
walmart
Better Home Products Lombard Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.75 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 5404SN
Better Home Products Lombard Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.75 H x 6.0 W x 2.5 D in | Wayfair 5404SN
$14.99
wayfair
Joy Towel Ring
Joy Towel Ring
$118.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Gavin Crystal Towel Ring
Gavin Crystal Towel Ring
$99.24
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F0B414BFC7564FB0B1F47FF94304B79D
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair F0B414BFC7564FB0B1F47FF94304B79D
$74.25
wayfair
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair ED08FCBF057541F9AFEA7B0760C6BE4E
Canora Grey Gavin Crystal Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 6.8 H x 6.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair ED08FCBF057541F9AFEA7B0760C6BE4E
$99.24
wayfair
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 3E16ED99A40D44D4987EDE1B039CB1B0
Charlton Home® Tilney Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 3E16ED99A40D44D4987EDE1B039CB1B0
$53.82
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 672BF41A6ED94906967DF3A2D9BB63FE
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 672BF41A6ED94906967DF3A2D9BB63FE
$51.07
wayfair
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 021B05B1EA5847AD9A913B12A0ECD62B
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mounted Single Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 021B05B1EA5847AD9A913B12A0ECD62B
$50.05
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 56B4C482D435449799E3C26DE1C35E3D
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 56B4C482D435449799E3C26DE1C35E3D
$54.00
wayfair
Home Pointe Towel Ring, Chrome
Home Pointe Towel Ring, Chrome
$17.82
walmart
Darby Home Co Goble Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1016-PB
Darby Home Co Goble Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 1016-PB
$45.90
wayfair
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FT-16-PEW
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 6.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair FT-16-PEW
$29.92
wayfair
CMI Aegean Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.48 H x 9.45 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair 182-6591
CMI Aegean Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.48 H x 9.45 W x 2.95 D in | Wayfair 182-6591
$24.90
wayfair
Opulence Towel Ring Tumbled Bronze - Brown
Opulence Towel Ring Tumbled Bronze - Brown
$51.99
overstock
Delta Trinsic Open Towel Ring in Chrome, Grey
Delta Trinsic Open Towel Ring in Chrome, Grey
$27.19
($31.99
save 15%)
homedepot
Darby Home Co Gober Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SG-16-GYM
Darby Home Co Gober Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SG-16-GYM
$38.43
wayfair
Design House Oakmont Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray | Wayfair 561076
Design House Oakmont Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray | Wayfair 561076
$19.14
wayfair
Delta Trinsic Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
Delta Trinsic Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
$37.16
homedepot
Delta Windemere Towel Ring in Stainless
Delta Windemere Towel Ring in Stainless
$19.12
($22.99
save 17%)
walmartusa
Design House Calisto Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | 538421
Design House Calisto Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | 538421
$10.84
($14.45
save 25%)
lowes
Darby Home Co Gober Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair R-16-UNL
Darby Home Co Gober Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Yellow, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair R-16-UNL
$53.90
wayfair
Delta Cassidy Towel Ring Metal in Yellow/Brown, Size 8.25 H x 7.0 W x 2.62 D in | Wayfair 79746-CZ
Delta Cassidy Towel Ring Metal in Yellow/Brown, Size 8.25 H x 7.0 W x 2.62 D in | Wayfair 79746-CZ
$28.75
($36.20
save 21%)
wayfair
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair P1016-PC
Darby Home Co Wall Mounted Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair P1016-PC
$57.75
wayfair
Decoraport Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 10.62 H x 4.3 W x 1.1 D in | Wayfair OD80606B
Decoraport Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 10.62 H x 4.3 W x 1.1 D in | Wayfair OD80606B
$40.52
wayfair
Darby Home Co Gober Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SG-16-GYM
Darby Home Co Gober Towel Ring Metal in Gray, Size 7.0 H x 6.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair SG-16-GYM
$38.43
wayfair
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Polished Chrome Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | PG-TRST-10-PC
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Polished Chrome Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | PG-TRST-10-PC
$210.00
lowes
Allied Brass Brushed Bronze Freestanding Floor Towel Ring | TS-40D-BBR
Allied Brass Brushed Bronze Freestanding Floor Towel Ring | TS-40D-BBR
$377.30
lowes
Orbit Towel Ring
Orbit Towel Ring
$39.95
cb2
Allied Brass Dottingham Collection Towel Ring in Antique Brass
Allied Brass Dottingham Collection Towel Ring in Antique Brass
$65.45
homedepot
Markham 6-7/8 in (175 mm) Length Towel Ring in Brushed Nickel - 6-7/8 in.
Markham 6-7/8 in (175 mm) Length Towel Ring in Brushed Nickel - 6-7/8 in.
$46.74
overstock
Allied Brass Venus Brushed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | 416T-BBR
Allied Brass Venus Brushed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | 416T-BBR
$45.90
lowes
BOANN Sweden Brushed Nickel Wall Mount Towel Ring Stainless Steel | BNSWTR-CHR
BOANN Sweden Brushed Nickel Wall Mount Towel Ring Stainless Steel | BNSWTR-CHR
$35.63
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Towel Ring in Antique Copper
Allied Brass Clearview Towel Ring in Antique Copper
$88.55
homedepot
Better Home Products Tiburon Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 5.81 H x 7.0 W x 5.81 D in | Wayfair 9504BLK
Better Home Products Tiburon Towel Ring Metal in Black, Size 5.81 H x 7.0 W x 5.81 D in | Wayfair 9504BLK
$27.99
wayfair
Horn Towel Ring By Anthropologie in Brown
Horn Towel Ring By Anthropologie in Brown
$42.00
anthropologie us
Allied Brass Retro Wave Antique Pewter Wall Mount Towel Ring | RW-16-PEW
Allied Brass Retro Wave Antique Pewter Wall Mount Towel Ring | RW-16-PEW
$77.00
lowes
Allied Brass Unlacquered Brass Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | 953G-UNL
Allied Brass Unlacquered Brass Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | 953G-UNL
$122.58
lowes
Allied Brass Bolero Antique Bronze Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | BL-53-ABZ
Allied Brass Bolero Antique Bronze Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | BL-53-ABZ
$211.75
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Que New Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
Allied Brass Prestige Que New Towel Ring in Venetian Bronze
$61.60
homedepot
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.2 H x 6.0 W x 3.98 D in | Wayfair PG-16D-CA
Allied Brass Pacific Beach Towel Ring Metal in Brown, Size 7.2 H x 6.0 W x 3.98 D in | Wayfair PG-16D-CA
$87.66
wayfair
Allied Brass Venus Wall Mounted Towel Ring w/ Twist Detail Metal in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 416T-VB
Allied Brass Venus Wall Mounted Towel Ring w/ Twist Detail Metal in Brown, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 416T-VB
$45.90
wayfair
Allied Brass Matte White Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | TB-20T-WHM
Allied Brass Matte White Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | TB-20T-WHM
$211.75
lowes
Allied Brass Venus Wall Mounted Towel Ring w/ Groovy Detail Metal in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 416G-GYM
Allied Brass Venus Wall Mounted Towel Ring w/ Groovy Detail Metal in Gray, Size 7.5 H x 6.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 416G-GYM
$52.36
wayfair
Allied Brass Montero Antique Copper Wall Mount Towel Ring | MT-16-CA
Allied Brass Montero Antique Copper Wall Mount Towel Ring | MT-16-CA
$74.26
lowes
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Collection Towel Ring with Dotted Accent in Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Collection Towel Ring with Dotted Accent in Oil Rubbed Bronze
$69.30
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | CV-16-ORB
Allied Brass Clearview Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Towel Ring | CV-16-ORB
$88.55
lowes
Ida Peacock Towel Ring By Anthropologie in Brown
Ida Peacock Towel Ring By Anthropologie in Brown
$48.00
anthropologie us
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Satin Chrome Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | PG-TRSG-10-SCH
Allied Brass Pacific Grove Satin Chrome Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | PG-TRSG-10-SCH
$210.00
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Satin Brass Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | CC-53-SBR
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Satin Brass Freestanding Countertop Towel Ring | CC-53-SBR
$245.00
lowes
Towel Rings
