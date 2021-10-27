Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bathroom Hardware
Towel Bars
Towel Bars
Towel Bars
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar in Satin Nickel
featured
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal 36 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar in Satin Nickel
$672.00
homedepot
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal, Size 3.3 H x 20.25 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair CE659831B2824B48A6A2718EDF027E70
featured
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal, Size 3.3 H x 20.25 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair CE659831B2824B48A6A2718EDF027E70
$146.30
wayfair
Bathroom Lavatory Towel Rack Towel Shelf With Two Towel Bars Wall Mount Holder,GZ8050-B SUS 304 Stainless Steel
featured
Bathroom Lavatory Towel Rack Towel Shelf With Two Towel Bars Wall Mount Holder,GZ8050-B SUS 304 Stainless Steel
$131.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Design House 560417 Torino Towel Bar 24", Brushed Bronze, Inch
Design House 560417 Torino Towel Bar 24", Brushed Bronze, Inch
$35.81
amazon
Charlton Home® Beresford 24" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in White, Size 3.3 H x 26.25 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair C439D03A48364FB5A64BF69334EB4F0E
Charlton Home® Beresford 24" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in White, Size 3.3 H x 26.25 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair C439D03A48364FB5A64BF69334EB4F0E
$168.04
wayfair
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 3.1 H x 27.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 9E8A5E23EF3B4E98BF3FCC512EB460CA
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 3.1 H x 27.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 9E8A5E23EF3B4E98BF3FCC512EB460CA
$223.30
wayfair
Happy D.2 Plus Collection HP4762T7575 55" Floor Standing Metal Console includes C-Bonded Wash Basin Three Faucet Holes Single Towel Rail and Two
Happy D.2 Plus Collection HP4762T7575 55" Floor Standing Metal Console includes C-Bonded Wash Basin Three Faucet Holes Single Towel Rail and Two
$2,357.99
appliancesconnection
Happy D.2 Plus Collection HP4743O6969 38" Floor Standing Metal Console includes C-Bonded Wash Basin Single Faucet Hole Single Towel Rail and Single
Happy D.2 Plus Collection HP4743O6969 38" Floor Standing Metal Console includes C-Bonded Wash Basin Single Faucet Hole Single Towel Rail and Single
$1,959.99
appliancesconnection
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 18.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 6764AF6D6D1740419064A435A7D76146
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 18.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair 6764AF6D6D1740419064A435A7D76146
$146.30
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 18.0 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair 414902EAD1BA46E6AA8FB7DCB89F86E8
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 3.3 H x 18.0 W x 3.8 D in | Wayfair 414902EAD1BA46E6AA8FB7DCB89F86E8
$146.30
wayfair
Delta Cassidy 18 in. Towel Bar in Polished Nickel
Delta Cassidy 18 in. Towel Bar in Polished Nickel
$34.56
homedepot
Delta Pivotal 24 in. Towel Bar in Chrome, Polished Chrome
Delta Pivotal 24 in. Towel Bar in Chrome, Polished Chrome
$105.51
homedepot
Lera Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Lera Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$102.56
wayfairnorthamerica
Delta Woodhurst 24-in Brilliance Stainless Steel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 73224-SS
Delta Woodhurst 24-in Brilliance Stainless Steel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 73224-SS
$40.03
lowes
Delta Pivotal 18-in Black Stainless Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 79918-KS
Delta Pivotal 18-in Black Stainless Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 79918-KS
$113.29
lowes
Delta Cassidy 24 in. Double Towel Bar in Champagne Bronze
Delta Cassidy 24 in. Double Towel Bar in Champagne Bronze
$109.53
homedepot
Delta Averland 24 in. Towel Bar in Matte Black
Delta Averland 24 in. Towel Bar in Matte Black
$34.98
homedepot
CRL BM24X24SN Satin Nickel 24" BM Series Back-to-Back Tubular Towel Bars With Metal Washers
CRL BM24X24SN Satin Nickel 24" BM Series Back-to-Back Tubular Towel Bars With Metal Washers
$117.32
walmart
Barclay Products Nayland 18 in. Wall Mount Towel Bar in Antique Brass
Barclay Products Nayland 18 in. Wall Mount Towel Bar in Antique Brass
$72.69
homedepot
Best Value Ventura 24 in. Towel Bar in Chrome, Grey
Best Value Ventura 24 in. Towel Bar in Chrome, Grey
$8.57
homedepot
Flanagan 18" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Flanagan 18" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$25.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass Clearview 36-in Double Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CV-72G-36-ORB
Allied Brass Clearview 36-in Double Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CV-72G-36-ORB
$331.11
lowes
Allied Brass Astor Place Collection 18 in. Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
Allied Brass Astor Place Collection 18 in. Towel Bar in Brushed Bronze
$157.85
homedepot
Allied Brass Carolina 24-in Double Matte Black Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CL-28-24-BKM
Allied Brass Carolina 24-in Double Matte Black Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CL-28-24-BKM
$556.50
lowes
Allied Brass Que New 36-in Double Antique Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | QN-28G-36-ABZ
Allied Brass Que New 36-in Double Antique Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | QN-28G-36-ABZ
$564.47
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview 24 in. Towel Bar with Twisted Accents in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass Clearview 24 in. Towel Bar with Twisted Accents in Polished Chrome
$184.80
homedepot
Allied Brass Clearview 30 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar with Twisted Accents in Antique Pewter
Allied Brass Clearview 30 in. 4-Tier Ladder Towel Bar with Twisted Accents in Antique Pewter
$588.00
homedepot
Allied Brass Monte Carlo 22-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | BPMC-HTB-3-CA
Allied Brass Monte Carlo 22-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | BPMC-HTB-3-CA
$217.54
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina 22-in Double Satin Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CL-HTB-3-SBR
Allied Brass Carolina 22-in Double Satin Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CL-HTB-3-SBR
$227.50
lowes
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two 18-in Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 7251/18-PEW
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two 18-in Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | 7251/18-PEW
$65.96
lowes
blomus Towel Rail - Medium - Areo Bedding
blomus Towel Rail - Medium - Areo Bedding
$82.32
($196.00
save 58%)
macys
Allied Brass Waverly Place 36-in Polished Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | WP-41-36-HK-PNI
Allied Brass Waverly Place 36-in Polished Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | WP-41-36-HK-PNI
$189.26
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Que New 18-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PQN-41/18-ORB
Allied Brass Prestige Que New 18-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PQN-41/18-ORB
$115.50
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview 36-in Double Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CV-28T-36-SN
Allied Brass Clearview 36-in Double Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | CV-28T-36-SN
$619.50
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo 18-in Matte Black Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PMC-41/18-BKM
Allied Brass Prestige Monte Carlo 18-in Matte Black Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PMC-41/18-BKM
$115.50
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 24-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PG-28G-24-CA
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 24-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PG-28G-24-CA
$556.50
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 18-in Satin Chrome Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41G-18-SCH
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 18-in Satin Chrome Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41G-18-SCH
$173.25
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 18-in Matte Gray Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41G-18-GYM
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 18-in Matte Gray Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PG-41G-18-GYM
$173.25
lowes
Allied Brass Que New 18-in Double Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | QN-41-BB-18-ORB
Allied Brass Que New 18-in Double Oil-Rubbed Bronze Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | QN-41-BB-18-ORB
$327.25
lowes
Allied Brass Mambo 24-in Satin Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | MA-21/24-SN
Allied Brass Mambo 24-in Satin Nickel Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | MA-21/24-SN
$57.75
lowes
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 12-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | P1000-GTB-2-CA
Allied Brass Prestige Skyline 12-in Double Antique Copper Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | P1000-GTB-2-CA
$235.80
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 30-in Double Antique Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PG-28-30-ABR
Allied Brass Pacific Grove 30-in Double Antique Brass Wall Mount Double Towel Bar | PG-28-30-ABR
$588.00
lowes
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 18-in Antique Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41D-SM-18-ABZ
Allied Brass Pacific Beach 18-in Antique Bronze Wall Mount Single Towel Bar | PB-41D-SM-18-ABZ
$215.60
lowes
Allied Brass Mercury Collection 24 in. Towel Bar with Twisted Accent in Polished Nickel
Allied Brass Mercury Collection 24 in. Towel Bar with Twisted Accent in Polished Nickel
$111.65
homedepot
Majestic 18" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Majestic 18" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$34.03
wayfairnorthamerica
BOANN BNASTB24 Solid T304 Stainless Steel Bathroom Towel Bar, 24
BOANN BNASTB24 Solid T304 Stainless Steel Bathroom Towel Bar, 24
$49.49
($65.99
save 25%)
walmartusa
Better Homes & Gardens Cameron 18" Towel Bar With 6" Extender, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Better Homes & Gardens Cameron 18" Towel Bar With 6" Extender, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$22.80
($23.99
save 5%)
walmartusa
CRL SDTB24X24BL Black 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars for Glass
CRL SDTB24X24BL Black 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars for Glass
$121.12
walmart
Dalston Shower Door Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Dalston Shower Door Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$139.91
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Freyja Double 36" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 36.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair C09B461DC8894648806A5879052D396C
Charlton Home® Freyja Double 36" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Gray, Size 5.5 H x 36.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair C09B461DC8894648806A5879052D396C
$325.50
wayfair
ADTB106-24-AB Plumer Double Towel Bar 24" Antique
ADTB106-24-AB Plumer Double Towel Bar 24" Antique
$114.99
appliancesconnection
Kally Collection 24 Inch Towel Bar
Kally Collection 24 Inch Towel Bar
$38.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Parker 16.25" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Parker 16.25" Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$139.96
wayfairnorthamerica
Dolores Park Wall Mounted Towel Bar
Dolores Park Wall Mounted Towel Bar
$24.74
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Freyja Double 36" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 5.5 H x 36.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair 34264DA4F28547EAA261D32D87D663AF
Charlton Home® Freyja Double 36" Wall Mounted Towel Bar Metal in Yellow, Size 5.5 H x 36.0 W x 5.2 D in | Wayfair 34264DA4F28547EAA261D32D87D663AF
$341.77
wayfair
Cody Polished Brass Towel Bar 18"
Cody Polished Brass Towel Bar 18"
$54.95
cb2
CRL BM18X18BN Brushed Nickel 18" BM Series Back-to-Back Tubular Towel Bars with Metal Washers
CRL BM18X18BN Brushed Nickel 18" BM Series Back-to-Back Tubular Towel Bars with Metal Washers
$89.04
walmart
CRL C0L24X24SC Satin Chrome Colonial Style 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars
CRL C0L24X24SC Satin Chrome Colonial Style 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars
$97.56
walmart
Bath Towel Bar, Durable SUS304 Stainless Steel,Modern Style
Bath Towel Bar, Durable SUS304 Stainless Steel,Modern Style
$84.99
wayfairnorthamerica
CRL SDTB24X24BBRZ Brushed Bronze 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars for Glass
CRL SDTB24X24BBRZ Brushed Bronze 24" Back-to-Back Towel Bars for Glass
$339.66
walmart
