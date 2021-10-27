Toilet Paper Holders

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bathroom Hardware
Toilet Paper Holders
Toilet Paper Holders
Share
Toilet Paper Holders
Allied Brass Clearview Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24T-SN
featured
Allied Brass Clearview Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24T-SN
$169.40
lowes
Monterey Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holder
featured
Monterey Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holder
$31.61
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 2.6 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair P1000-24-3-SN
featured
Charlton Home® Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 14.0 H x 2.6 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair P1000-24-3-SN
$192.50
wayfair
Dawn USA 9801 Series Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 98014005C
Dawn USA 9801 Series Wall Mounted Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 7.0 W x 2.75 D in | Wayfair 98014005C
$35.36
wayfair
De Leon Collections Horseshoe Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Plastic, Size 7.0 H x 20.5 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 13392
De Leon Collections Horseshoe Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Plastic, Size 7.0 H x 20.5 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair 13392
$48.23
wayfair
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair WP-24-2S-PNI
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair WP-24-2S-PNI
$171.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Freyja Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair A185B9918E6C4539BBF0E3BE3BA1A85E
Charlton Home® Freyja Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Yellow, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W x 3.3 D in | Wayfair A185B9918E6C4539BBF0E3BE3BA1A85E
$168.45
wayfair
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-ORB
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-ORB
$290.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mounted Toilet Tissue Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 9.7 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mounted Toilet Tissue Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 9.7 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$184.80
wayfair
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 7.3 H x 14.5 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair WP-24-5-SN
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 7.3 H x 14.5 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair WP-24-5-SN
$235.23
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 15.6 H x 7.8 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3VS-IRW-ORB
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 15.6 H x 7.8 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3VS-IRW-ORB
$245.00
wayfair
D'Artefax DHTH2-BRZ Sea Horse Tissue Holder
D'Artefax DHTH2-BRZ Sea Horse Tissue Holder
$75.00
amazon
Advertisement
15" Silver Contemporary Double Toilet Paper Holder
15" Silver Contemporary Double Toilet Paper Holder
$89.36
overstock
Charlton Home® Freyja Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 27.0 H x 6.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 73CE5E80D6754EE8A4FFEBD822F53283
Charlton Home® Freyja Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 27.0 H x 6.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 73CE5E80D6754EE8A4FFEBD822F53283
$192.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 15.8 H x 7.8 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair P1000-35-3VS-IRW-ORB
Charlton Home® Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 15.8 H x 7.8 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair P1000-35-3VS-IRW-ORB
$240.47
wayfair
Charlton Home® Freyja Recessed Toilet Paper Holder Metal in White, Size 6.125 H x 6.125 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A00C4087150E443CB96DF5CFF43117D3
Charlton Home® Freyja Recessed Toilet Paper Holder Metal in White, Size 6.125 H x 6.125 W x 4.0 D in | Wayfair A00C4087150E443CB96DF5CFF43117D3
$128.86
wayfair
Olive Bucket Toilet Paper Holder - CTW Home Collection 811137T
Olive Bucket Toilet Paper Holder - CTW Home Collection 811137T
$21.99
totallyfurniture
Cortesi Home Contemporary Chrome Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Swing-style Toilet Paper Holder
Cortesi Home Contemporary Chrome Stainless Steel Wall Mounted Swing-style Toilet Paper Holder
$41.99
overstock
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-SN
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-SN
$290.50
wayfair
Carpe Diem Hardware 1852-24C Cache II Tissue Holder Left with Side Crystals Large Escutcheon Made with Swarovski Elements, Platinum
Carpe Diem Hardware 1852-24C Cache II Tissue Holder Left with Side Crystals Large Escutcheon Made with Swarovski Elements, Platinum
$133.71
amazon
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Brown, Size 7.3 H x 14.5 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair DT-24-5-ABZ
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Brown, Size 7.3 H x 14.5 W x 7.3 D in | Wayfair DT-24-5-ABZ
$262.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 15.6 H x 7.8 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3VS-PNI
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 15.6 H x 7.8 W x 8.5 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3VS-PNI
$199.98
wayfair
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.4 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair PR-24-2S-IRW-SCH
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 5.4 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair PR-24-2S-IRW-SCH
$192.50
wayfair
DELTA Windemere Toilet Paper Holder, Stainless, Bathroom Accessories, 70050-SS
DELTA Windemere Toilet Paper Holder, Stainless, Bathroom Accessories, 70050-SS
$19.00
($28.49
save 33%)
amazon
Advertisement
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal, Size 7.74 H x 2.24 W x 6.27 D in | Wayfair DT-24-RR-2-SBR
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal, Size 7.74 H x 2.24 W x 6.27 D in | Wayfair DT-24-RR-2-SBR
$122.50
wayfair
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 7.8 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair QN-35-3VS-IRW-ABZ
Charlton Home® Leamore Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Brown, Size 16.0 H x 7.8 W x 8.8 D in | Wayfair QN-35-3VS-IRW-ABZ
$242.61
wayfair
Darby Home Co Godin Upright Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 6.0 W x 2.4 D in | Wayfair SG-24U-ABZ
Darby Home Co Godin Upright Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Brown, Size 9.0 H x 6.0 W x 2.4 D in | Wayfair SG-24U-ABZ
$88.55
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3S-IRW-PEW
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3S-IRW-PEW
$290.50
wayfair
Woodhurst Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
Woodhurst Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
$26.57
wayfairnorthamerica
Delaney Hardware 1100 Series Tuscany Bronze Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 510102
Delaney Hardware 1100 Series Tuscany Bronze Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 510102
$19.39
lowes
Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Wood Shelf
Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder with Wood Shelf
$175.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Black, Size 5.4 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair PR-24-2S-BKM
Charlton Home® Alcott Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in Black, Size 5.4 H x 8.5 W x 7.4 D in | Wayfair PR-24-2S-BKM
$171.50
wayfair
Darby Home Co Goble Wall Mounted Upright Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Gray, Size 7.8 H x 2.75 W x 4.6 D in | Wayfair 1024U-PNI
Darby Home Co Goble Wall Mounted Upright Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Gray, Size 7.8 H x 2.75 W x 4.6 D in | Wayfair 1024U-PNI
$63.45
wayfair
Darby Home Co Gober Free Standing Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 8.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair RWM-5-PEW
Darby Home Co Gober Free Standing Toilet Tissue Holder Metal in Gray, Size 29.0 H x 8.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair RWM-5-PEW
$236.71
wayfair
Areo Twin Toilet Paper Holder by Blomus - Color: Stainless Steel - Finish: Stainless Steel - (68817)
Areo Twin Toilet Paper Holder by Blomus - Color: Stainless Steel - Finish: Stainless Steel - (68817)
$57.99
ylighting
BOOTSTRAP Stainless Steel Double Toilet Tissue Paper Holder w/ Phone Shelf, Corrosion Resistant For Lifetime Use (2 Mega Rolls) Metal in Black
BOOTSTRAP Stainless Steel Double Toilet Tissue Paper Holder w/ Phone Shelf, Corrosion Resistant For Lifetime Use (2 Mega Rolls) Metal in Black
$64.99
wayfair
Advertisement
Basicwise Metal Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder w/ Magazine Rack Metal in Black, Size 22.75 H x 10.25 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair QI003489
Basicwise Metal Freestanding Toilet Paper Holder w/ Magazine Rack Metal in Black, Size 22.75 H x 10.25 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair QI003489
$23.09
wayfair
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in White, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3S-WHM
Charlton Home® Marchmont Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Glass Shelf Metal in White, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair DT-35-3S-WHM
$262.50
wayfair
Boann Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 7.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BNSWTPH-CHR
Boann Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder Metal in Gray, Size 1.75 H x 7.5 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair BNSWTPH-CHR
$35.63
($62.09
save 43%)
wayfair
Arista Annchester Toilet Paper Holder Satin Nickel Finish Bedding
Arista Annchester Toilet Paper Holder Satin Nickel Finish Bedding
$11.76
($28.00
save 58%)
macys
Markham Pivoting Double Post Tissue Roll Holder in Oil-Rubbed Bronze
Markham Pivoting Double Post Tissue Roll Holder in Oil-Rubbed Bronze
$55.24
($56.66
save 3%)
walmartusa
Alumiluxe Rust-Proof Toilet Paper Reserve With Stand In White/polished Nickel
Alumiluxe Rust-Proof Toilet Paper Reserve With Stand In White/polished Nickel
$48.99
bedbath&beyond
Allied Brass Venus Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 424G-SN
Allied Brass Venus Satin Nickel Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | 424G-SN
$67.19
lowes
Allied Brass P-140-ETPWS Pipeline Collection Wood Shelf Toilet Paper Holder, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass P-140-ETPWS Pipeline Collection Wood Shelf Toilet Paper Holder, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$155.57
amazon
BOANN Solid Stainless Steel Toilet Paper Holder
BOANN Solid Stainless Steel Toilet Paper Holder
$36.49
overstock
Norville Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
Norville Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
$24.58
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-PNI
Charlton Home® Beresford Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder w/ Wood Shelf Metal in Gray, Size 4.3 H x 16.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair WP-35-3S-IRW-PNI
$290.50
wayfair
Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
Dalston Wall Mount Toilet Paper Holder
$55.32
wayfairnorthamerica
Advertisement
Allied Brass MT-25EC-WHM Montero Collection Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder, Matte White
Allied Brass MT-25EC-WHM Montero Collection Under Cabinet Paper Towel Holder, Matte White
$196.35
amazon
Allied Brass Retro Dot FreeStanding Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Bronze
Allied Brass Retro Dot FreeStanding Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Bronze
$246.40
homedepot
Allied Brass Retro Dot Collection Double Post Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Copper
Allied Brass Retro Dot Collection Double Post Toilet Paper Holder in Antique Copper
$123.20
homedepot
Allied Brass Waverly Place Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | WP-24-3-VB
Allied Brass Waverly Place Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | WP-24-3-VB
$192.50
lowes
Allied Brass Matte Gray Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-GYM
Allied Brass Matte Gray Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-GYM
$224.61
lowes
Allied Brass Foxtrot Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | FT-24E-UNL
Allied Brass Foxtrot Unlacquered Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | FT-24E-UNL
$48.08
lowes
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Venetian Bronze Freestanding Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CC-29-VB
Allied Brass Carolina Crystal Venetian Bronze Freestanding Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CC-29-VB
$210.00
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24ED-PEW
Allied Brass Clearview Antique Pewter Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24ED-PEW
$80.51
lowes
Allied Brass Mercury Polished Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 924ET-PB
Allied Brass Mercury Polished Brass Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 924ET-PB
$86.73
lowes
Allied Brass Continental Matte Gray Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024ED-GYM
Allied Brass Continental Matte Gray Wall Mount Single Post Toilet Paper Holder | 2024ED-GYM
$88.55
lowes
Allied Brass Polished Brass Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-PB
Allied Brass Polished Brass Freestanding Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | TS-25G-PB
$238.70
lowes
Allied Brass Clearview Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24-VB
Allied Brass Clearview Venetian Bronze Wall Mount Double Post Toilet Paper Holder | CV-24-VB
$108.90
lowes
Load More
Toilet Paper Holders
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.