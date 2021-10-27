Vanity Trays & Baskets

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bathroom Accessories
Vanity Trays & Baskets
Vanity Trays & Baskets
Share
Vanity Trays & Baskets
Talisha Vanity Tray
featured
Talisha Vanity Tray
$165.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Canora Grey Pfarr Textured Serving Tray Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 10ED39225BF24FFD8673B36FEEF0851F
featured
Canora Grey Pfarr Textured Serving Tray Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair 10ED39225BF24FFD8673B36FEEF0851F
$56.99
wayfair
Phillippi Narrow Beaded Handle Serving Tray
featured
Phillippi Narrow Beaded Handle Serving Tray
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Over the Tank Vanity Tray Rose Gold - Bath Bliss
Over the Tank Vanity Tray Rose Gold - Bath Bliss
$17.99
target
Bee & Willow Home Grey Gardens Toothbrush Holder
Bee & Willow Home Grey Gardens Toothbrush Holder
$14.99
buybuybaby
Blomus Modo Bathroom Accessory Tray Ceramic in White, Size 4.8 H x 2.2 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair 66266
Blomus Modo Bathroom Accessory Tray Ceramic in White, Size 4.8 H x 2.2 W x 2.2 D in | Wayfair 66266
$49.99
wayfair
Avanti Garden View Vanity Tray, One Size , Blue
Avanti Garden View Vanity Tray, One Size , Blue
$38.40
($48.00
save 20%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Bradburn Home Barclay Butera Mother of Pearl Vanity Tray Metal in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair 420-99-15530
Bradburn Home Barclay Butera Mother of Pearl Vanity Tray Metal in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 13.0 W in | Wayfair 420-99-15530
$86.00
wayfair
Blomus Sono Bathroom Accessory Tray Ceramic in Brown, Size 0.87 H x 7.49 W x 3.94 D in | Wayfair 69060
Blomus Sono Bathroom Accessory Tray Ceramic in Brown, Size 0.87 H x 7.49 W x 3.94 D in | Wayfair 69060
$22.99
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Marionville Pineaple Dish Vanity Tray Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair CC7A1CE3D1E94EF78163CB6E07F5AB07
Bay Isle Home™ Marionville Pineaple Dish Vanity Tray Metal in White, Size 1.0 H x 1.5 W in | Wayfair CC7A1CE3D1E94EF78163CB6E07F5AB07
$4.86
wayfair
Mcgann Bathroom Accessory Tray
Mcgann Bathroom Accessory Tray
$26.15
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Trends Trier Bath Accessories Coll is impeccably Design Crafted to add Enduring Style for Exceptional Elegance to Bathroom 100% Stainless Steel in Vibrant Colors, Tray, Lt Beige
Better Trends Trier Bath Accessories Coll is impeccably Design Crafted to add Enduring Style for Exceptional Elegance to Bathroom 100% Stainless Steel in Vibrant Colors, Tray, Lt Beige
$12.10
amazon
Kinch 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
Kinch 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
$75.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mccants Medium Pineapple Serving Tray
Mccants Medium Pineapple Serving Tray
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Creative Gifts International Simon Vanity Tray Metal, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 22494
Creative Gifts International Simon Vanity Tray Metal, Size 8.0 W in | Wayfair 22494
$38.99
wayfair
Hillsby Floral Intricacy Reverse Painted Glass Vanity Tray
Hillsby Floral Intricacy Reverse Painted Glass Vanity Tray
$125.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Charlton Home® Mcgann Bathroom Accessory Tray Resin in White, Size 1.5 H x 4.18 W x 9.93 D in | Wayfair CMO26WH
Charlton Home® Mcgann Bathroom Accessory Tray Resin in White, Size 1.5 H x 4.18 W x 9.93 D in | Wayfair CMO26WH
$26.15
wayfair
Bey-Berk Vanity 5 Piece Marble Onyx Set with 2 Tumblers, 1 Canister with Lid, 1 Dispenser and 1 Tray
Bey-Berk Vanity 5 Piece Marble Onyx Set with 2 Tumblers, 1 Canister with Lid, 1 Dispenser and 1 Tray
$113.96
($162.80
save 30%)
macys
Pedro Handwoven Rectangular Rattan/Wicker 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
Pedro Handwoven Rectangular Rattan/Wicker 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
$182.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Brayden Studio® Koch Vanity Tray Metal/Mirror in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair F68475F5A1C04802B051593E4BA6C7DD
Brayden Studio® Koch Vanity Tray Metal/Mirror in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 15.0 W in | Wayfair F68475F5A1C04802B051593E4BA6C7DD
$159.99
wayfair
Tickhill Metal 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
Tickhill Metal 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
$179.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Chenoweth Grand Hotel 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
Chenoweth Grand Hotel 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alessi Dressed Vanity Tray Metal in Gray, Size 6.69 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW07
Alessi Dressed Vanity Tray Metal in Gray, Size 6.69 H x 10.24 W in | Wayfair MW07
$135.00
wayfair
17 Stories McGreggor Polished Marble Bathroom Accessory Tray in Red, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ECCCEF001FE24E3A8E27917825BAD120
17 Stories McGreggor Polished Marble Bathroom Accessory Tray in Red, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ECCCEF001FE24E3A8E27917825BAD120
$54.00
wayfair
Amazon Basics Vanity Mirror with Squared Bamboo Tray - 1X/5X Magnification
Amazon Basics Vanity Mirror with Squared Bamboo Tray - 1X/5X Magnification
$16.71
($18.56
save 10%)
amazon
Bayou Breeze Mccalla Pineapple Serving Tray Metal in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EA336044A15B491CB258767EC658E92D
Bayou Breeze Mccalla Pineapple Serving Tray Metal in Gray, Size 1.5 H x 12.0 W in | Wayfair EA336044A15B491CB258767EC658E92D
$55.99
wayfair
Cosmetique Bathroom Tray White - Allure Home Creations
Cosmetique Bathroom Tray White - Allure Home Creations
$15.99
target
Astoria Grand Trevino Bathroom Accessory Tray Marble in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ATGD7651 41320073
Astoria Grand Trevino Bathroom Accessory Tray Marble in Brown, Size 1.0 H x 6.0 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair ATGD7651 41320073
$54.00
wayfair
Avanti In The Garden Vanity Tray, One Size , Purple
Avanti In The Garden Vanity Tray, One Size , Purple
$40.00
($50.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Cyan Design Chester Vanity Tray Metal/Mirror in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 17.75 W in | Wayfair 09267
Cyan Design Chester Vanity Tray Metal/Mirror in Gray, Size 2.75 H x 17.75 W in | Wayfair 09267
$419.99
wayfair
Avanti Paris Botanique Vanity Tray, One Size , Multiple Colors
Avanti Paris Botanique Vanity Tray, One Size , Multiple Colors
$33.60
($42.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Breakwater Bay Rockett Bathroom Accessory Tray Resin in Blue/Green, Size 1.25 H x 5.62 W x 9.78 D in | Wayfair 7197FED137E84B019EAC4A3F4EAD7231
Breakwater Bay Rockett Bathroom Accessory Tray Resin in Blue/Green, Size 1.25 H x 5.62 W x 9.78 D in | Wayfair 7197FED137E84B019EAC4A3F4EAD7231
$25.00
wayfair
Chelsea House Lion Handle Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 4.0 H x 7.8 W in | Wayfair 384621
Chelsea House Lion Handle Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 4.0 H x 7.8 W in | Wayfair 384621
$807.30
wayfair
Pfeffer Beaded Serving Tray
Pfeffer Beaded Serving Tray
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Piccirillo Hammered Serving Tray
Piccirillo Hammered Serving Tray
$78.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Sedona Grey Vanity Tray
Sedona Grey Vanity Tray
$19.95
crate&barrel
Marble Trinket Jewelry Organizer Tray
Marble Trinket Jewelry Organizer Tray
$86.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Everly Quinn Annick Leaf Vanity Tray Glass in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 4ED0925D22914ECBBECC07356B146B5B
Everly Quinn Annick Leaf Vanity Tray Glass in Yellow, Size 1.0 H x 8.25 W in | Wayfair 4ED0925D22914ECBBECC07356B146B5B
$69.99
wayfair
Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne Shell Vanity Tray in Gray, Size 1.25 H x 9.5 W in | Wayfair 0/150
Corbell Silver Company Queen Anne Shell Vanity Tray in Gray, Size 1.25 H x 9.5 W in | Wayfair 0/150
$43.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Monika Strigel Wild & Free Urban Fern Acrylic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair
East Urban Home Monika Strigel Wild & Free Urban Fern Acrylic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair
$38.99
wayfair
East Urban Home Chelsea Victoria Yogi Breathe Acrylic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 53307099760E4CFC86E8417F2B7EFF71
East Urban Home Chelsea Victoria Yogi Breathe Acrylic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic, Size 2.0 H x 8.0 W in | Wayfair 53307099760E4CFC86E8417F2B7EFF71
$38.99
wayfair
Lowndes 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
Lowndes 2 Piece Vanity Tray Set
$189.99
wayfairnorthamerica
HDS TRADING CORP. Snake Skin Vanity Tray, Silver
HDS TRADING CORP. Snake Skin Vanity Tray, Silver
$10.08
homedepot
Everly Quinn Windhaven Vanity Tray Glass/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 7.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair C0CF486BA53B489893C18DCF856D3CD3
Everly Quinn Windhaven Vanity Tray Glass/Metal in Black/Gray, Size 7.5 H x 10.0 W in | Wayfair C0CF486BA53B489893C18DCF856D3CD3
$88.99
wayfair
Unique Handmade Decorative Little Shoots Wall Mirror Frame Accent With Tray Housewarming Living Room Vanity Bathroom Entryways
Unique Handmade Decorative Little Shoots Wall Mirror Frame Accent With Tray Housewarming Living Room Vanity Bathroom Entryways
$800.00
amazon
Amazonia Vanity Tray
Amazonia Vanity Tray
$80.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Dapper Acryic Vanity Serving Tray
Dapper Acryic Vanity Serving Tray
$275.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Franck Footed Vanity Tray
Franck Footed Vanity Tray
$91.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Avanti Spring Garden Vanity Tray, One Size , Pink
Avanti Spring Garden Vanity Tray, One Size , Pink
$38.40
($48.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Brungardt Bathroom Accessory Tray
Brungardt Bathroom Accessory Tray
$54.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Pinto Bathroom Accessory Tray
Pinto Bathroom Accessory Tray
$18.21
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories Talbott Bathroom Accessory Tray Manufactured Wood in Black, Size 1.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 9FF290936969420D885C8AD2CC14D0A7
17 Stories Talbott Bathroom Accessory Tray Manufactured Wood in Black, Size 1.0 H x 10.0 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 9FF290936969420D885C8AD2CC14D0A7
$26.99
wayfair
Avanti Linens Butterfly Garden Collection, Vanity Tray, White
Avanti Linens Butterfly Garden Collection, Vanity Tray, White
$21.00
($27.99
save 25%)
amazon
Hand Painted Blue Shrimp Vanity Tray Chinoiserie Serving Tray Acrylic
Hand Painted Blue Shrimp Vanity Tray Chinoiserie Serving Tray Acrylic
$49.95
amazon
Monarch Abode Stainless Steel Vanity Tray Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair 20301
Monarch Abode Stainless Steel Vanity Tray Stainless Steel in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 17.0 W in | Wayfair 20301
$53.99
wayfair
Nicolette Mayer Ode to Hurst Psychedelic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Blue, Size 2.0 H x 7.75 W in | Wayfair
Nicolette Mayer Ode to Hurst Psychedelic Vanity Tray Plastic/Acrylic in Blue, Size 2.0 H x 7.75 W in | Wayfair
$80.00
wayfair
Mercer41 Ceramic Jewelry Dish Organizer Leaf Shape Decorative Trinket Dish Accent Tray Jewelry Storage Plate Holder Bowl For Vanity Rings Keys Decor (Dark Gree
Mercer41 Ceramic Jewelry Dish Organizer Leaf Shape Decorative Trinket Dish Accent Tray Jewelry Storage Plate Holder Bowl For Vanity Rings Keys Decor (Dark Gree
$108.99
wayfair
Wisteria Gold Vanity Tray
Wisteria Gold Vanity Tray
$175.00
neimanmarcus
Chicky Mirrored Leather Vanity Tray
Chicky Mirrored Leather Vanity Tray
$26.99
wayfairnorthamerica
