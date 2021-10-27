Skip to content
Local Services
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bathroom Accessories
Storage Jars & Containers
Bathroom Storage Jars & Containers
Share
Bathroom Storage Jars & Containers
Avanti Abstract Coastal Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
featured
Avanti Abstract Coastal Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
$52.99
kohl's
Avanti Linens Grateful Patch Collection, Covered Jar, Multicolor
featured
Avanti Linens Grateful Patch Collection, Covered Jar, Multicolor
$44.99
amazon
Hand Painted Turquoise Beach Theme Mason Jar Set, Ocean Style Mason Jar Bathroom Set, Beachfront Office Decor, Mason Jar Storage
featured
Hand Painted Turquoise Beach Theme Mason Jar Set, Ocean Style Mason Jar Bathroom Set, Beachfront Office Decor, Mason Jar Storage
$42.00
amazon
Avanti Linens Paris Botanique Collection, Covered Jar, Multi
Avanti Linens Paris Botanique Collection, Covered Jar, Multi
$20.00
amazon
Ginger Jar Coasters, Set of 18
Ginger Jar Coasters, Set of 18
$32.00
bergdorfgoodman neimanmarcus
Avanti Blue Lagoon Bathroom Canister, One Size , Multiple Colors
Avanti Blue Lagoon Bathroom Canister, One Size , Multiple Colors
$25.60
($32.00
save 20%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Set of 2 Classic Glass Canisters - Ballard Designs
Set of 2 Classic Glass Canisters - Ballard Designs
$55.25
($65.00
save 15%)
ballarddesigns
Ashland™ Apothecary Jar, 12" | Michaels®
Ashland™ Apothecary Jar, 12" | Michaels®
$10.00
($19.99
save 50%)
michaelsstores
Avanti Caicos Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
Avanti Caicos Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
$52.99
kohl's
Bay Isle Home™ TROPICAL LEAVES 5 PC Set Jar, WBSKT, SD, Lotion TBH Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair 965128D08DD648878BAF12037AAC3812
Bay Isle Home™ TROPICAL LEAVES 5 PC Set Jar, WBSKT, SD, Lotion TBH Ceramic in Gray | Wayfair 965128D08DD648878BAF12037AAC3812
$94.29
wayfair
Ben&Jonah LuxeElegance Classic Blush Lacquer Cotton Jar (4.5" L x 3" W x 3.5" H)
Ben&Jonah LuxeElegance Classic Blush Lacquer Cotton Jar (4.5" L x 3" W x 3.5" H)
$34.99
amazon
Creative Bath Spa Bamboo Bath Jar, One Size , White
Creative Bath Spa Bamboo Bath Jar, One Size , White
$38.00
jcpenney
Decorative Glass Storage Jar
Decorative Glass Storage Jar
$20.59
theapollobox
Mason Jar Tapered Cup Lid - Barn Roof - Box of 4 - CTW Home Collection 390107T
Mason Jar Tapered Cup Lid - Barn Roof - Box of 4 - CTW Home Collection 390107T
$26.99
totallyfurniture
16" Clear Solid Glass Apothecary Jar with Lid
16" Clear Solid Glass Apothecary Jar with Lid
$89.36
overstock
Creative Bath White Triangles Jar
Creative Bath White Triangles Jar
$23.00
($46.00
save 50%)
belk
Creative Bath FLORA BELLA JAR in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair FLO25MULT
Creative Bath FLORA BELLA JAR in Green/Red/Yellow, Size 3.5 H x 3.5 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair FLO25MULT
$24.95
($25.99
save 4%)
wayfair
B-Container Bi-Level Container by Cosmic - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (B06088001)
B-Container Bi-Level Container by Cosmic - Color: Metallics - Finish: Chrome - (B06088001)
$104.00
ylighting
Creative Bath Spa Bamboo Bathroom Jar
Creative Bath Spa Bamboo Bathroom Jar
$27.99
beallsflorida
blomus Sono Bathroom Storage Canister - Grey
blomus Sono Bathroom Storage Canister - Grey
$19.32
($46.00
save 58%)
macy's
Creative Home Bullet Container Marble in Brown, Size 4.63 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 74295
Creative Home Bullet Container Marble in Brown, Size 4.63 H x 3.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 74295
$36.69
wayfair
Bone Dry"Cat Loves to Eat Fish" Ceramic Cat Bowl & Canister Set, 3 count
Bone Dry"Cat Loves to Eat Fish" Ceramic Cat Bowl & Canister Set, 3 count
$21.79
($30.99
save 30%)
walmartusa
David Textiles Ginger Jars 44" Cotton Fabric
David Textiles Ginger Jars 44" Cotton Fabric
$6.07
walmartusa
Clorox Fraganzia Air Freshener Beads in Pumpkin Spice Scent, 12 oz Jar | Gel Beads Air Freshener Scent Beads | Car Air Freshener Beads for Car, Home, or Office
Clorox Fraganzia Air Freshener Beads in Pumpkin Spice Scent, 12 oz Jar | Gel Beads Air Freshener Scent Beads | Car Air Freshener Beads for Car, Home, or Office
$3.49
amazon
Creative Bath Atlantis Jar, Orange, CVRED JAR
Creative Bath Atlantis Jar, Orange, CVRED JAR
$39.99
kohl's
Clear Glass Apothecary Jars, Candy Buffet Display, Elegant Storage Jar, Decorative Wedding Candy Organizer Canisters (Height: 9" Body: 5")
Clear Glass Apothecary Jars, Candy Buffet Display, Elegant Storage Jar, Decorative Wedding Candy Organizer Canisters (Height: 9" Body: 5")
$77.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alchemi Tabletop Container by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished Chrome - (D3.411.PC)
Alchemi Tabletop Container by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Polished Chrome - (D3.411.PC)
$91.50
ylighting
Cyan Design Cressida Container Decorative Box Metal/Wire, Size 6.25 H x 10.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 7178
Cyan Design Cressida Container Decorative Box Metal/Wire, Size 6.25 H x 10.75 W x 6.75 D in | Wayfair 7178
$362.50
($435.00
save 17%)
wayfair
14.5" Clear and Silver Crown Printed Apothecary Jar with Lid
14.5" Clear and Silver Crown Printed Apothecary Jar with Lid
$89.36
overstock
Ben&Jonah LuxeElegance Slate Resin Cotton Jar (3" L x 3" W x 3.25" H)
Ben&Jonah LuxeElegance Slate Resin Cotton Jar (3" L x 3" W x 3.25" H)
$35.81
amazon
Creative Home Natural Champagne Marble Aladdin Collection Cotton Ball Holder, Swab Q-Tip Holder, Bathroom Storage Jar Canister, Beige
Creative Home Natural Champagne Marble Aladdin Collection Cotton Ball Holder, Swab Q-Tip Holder, Bathroom Storage Jar Canister, Beige
$27.97
homedepot
Creative Bath Flora Bella Covered Bathroom Jar
Creative Bath Flora Bella Covered Bathroom Jar
$29.99
beallsflorida
Avanti Christmas Gnomes Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
Avanti Christmas Gnomes Jar, Multicolor, CVRED JAR
$39.99
kohl's
Creative Bath Triangles Storage Jar, Ivory
Creative Bath Triangles Storage Jar, Ivory
$16.85
homedepot
Just the Tip and Balls Deep Bathroom Accessories, Adult Humored Glass Jar for Q Tips and Cotton Balls
Just the Tip and Balls Deep Bathroom Accessories, Adult Humored Glass Jar for Q Tips and Cotton Balls
$22.99
($24.99
save 8%)
amazon
Etta Avenue™ Cristal Swab/Cotton Container Metal in Brown, Size 4.25 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 8B64E811A42443FF9376A470A96D0E7B
Etta Avenue™ Cristal Swab/Cotton Container Metal in Brown, Size 4.25 H x 3.25 W x 3.25 D in | Wayfair 8B64E811A42443FF9376A470A96D0E7B
$39.68
wayfair
Esperanza Classic Cotton Bathroom Storage Container
Esperanza Classic Cotton Bathroom Storage Container
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Fleur De Lis Living Hortencia Vinca Container Stone in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FA2587AFF8754E5A85DEDD3F3A80DAC3
Fleur De Lis Living Hortencia Vinca Container Stone in Gray, Size 5.0 H x 3.0 W x 3.0 D in | Wayfair FA2587AFF8754E5A85DEDD3F3A80DAC3
$26.89
wayfair
Ebern Designs Berna Cotton Swab Container Resin in White, Size 4.15 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair EBDG2503 42834763
Ebern Designs Berna Cotton Swab Container Resin in White, Size 4.15 H x 3.75 W in | Wayfair EBDG2503 42834763
$15.99
wayfair
Coldiron Storage Jar
Coldiron Storage Jar
$45.43
wayfairnorthamerica
Dicksons Garden Flags Welcome - 18'' White 'Welcome' Cotton Bouquet Jars Outdoor Flag
Dicksons Garden Flags Welcome - 18'' White 'Welcome' Cotton Bouquet Jars Outdoor Flag
$18.99
($19.99
save 5%)
zulily
Diamond Star Glass 6.5"Dx11" clear Apothecary Jar W/Lid
Diamond Star Glass 6.5"Dx11" clear Apothecary Jar W/Lid
$22.93
amazon
GG COLLECTION 3in. H White marble small canister with gray-washed metal-inlay lid
GG COLLECTION 3in. H White marble small canister with gray-washed metal-inlay lid
$49.56
homedepot
Surreal Forest Landscape with Magic Bugs in Glass Jar Ferns Trees Woodland - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Fabric
Surreal Forest Landscape with Magic Bugs in Glass Jar Ferns Trees Woodland - Picture Frame Graphic Art Print on Fabric
$92.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Vines Jar, Beig/Green, CVRED JAR
Vines Jar, Beig/Green, CVRED JAR
$59.99
kohl's
Bay Isle Home™ Brummitt Jar Glass in Black/Gray/Yellow, Size 5.31 H x 4.33 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair 2BA0FBF528CC422693ACADDFA77CABD0
Bay Isle Home™ Brummitt Jar Glass in Black/Gray/Yellow, Size 5.31 H x 4.33 W x 4.33 D in | Wayfair 2BA0FBF528CC422693ACADDFA77CABD0
$28.50
wayfair
Home Accents Small 25 oz. Round Glass Canister with Air-Tight Stainless Steel Twist Top Lid, Clear, Clear
Home Accents Small 25 oz. Round Glass Canister with Air-Tight Stainless Steel Twist Top Lid, Clear, Clear
$20.99
($64.99
save 68%)
ashleyhomestore
Gottwald Farmhouse Cotton Plant in Jar 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
Gottwald Farmhouse Cotton Plant in Jar 2-Sided Polyester 18 x 12 in. Garden Flag
$15.99
wayfairnorthamerica
JIAQ Ceramic Planter Flowerpots - 6 + 4.8 Inch Modern Decorative Plant Pot Containers For Aloe Plants Flower Home Decor Indoor in Green/White
JIAQ Ceramic Planter Flowerpots - 6 + 4.8 Inch Modern Decorative Plant Pot Containers For Aloe Plants Flower Home Decor Indoor in Green/White
$87.99
wayfair
Kassatex San Marino Cotton Jar
Kassatex San Marino Cotton Jar
$100.00
bloomingdale's
Apothecary Jar, Set of 3
Apothecary Jar, Set of 3
$29.99
($39.99
save 25%)
kirkland'shome
KOHLER K-10517-0 Floor Container, White
KOHLER K-10517-0 Floor Container, White
$320.48
amazon
1 Liter 10 Piece Apothecary Jar Set
1 Liter 10 Piece Apothecary Jar Set
$239.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Hautman Brothers White Birch Jar, CVRED JAR
Hautman Brothers White Birch Jar, CVRED JAR
$49.99
kohl's
K&K Interiors 17357A Set of 3 Clear Glass Apothecary Jars
K&K Interiors 17357A Set of 3 Clear Glass Apothecary Jars
$75.50
amazon
Crawfordville Mosaic Cotton Swab Decorative Bathroom Storage Container
Crawfordville Mosaic Cotton Swab Decorative Bathroom Storage Container
$24.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Farmhouse Bathroom Organizer by Out Back Craft Shack: Mason Jar Storage in Rustic Antique White
Farmhouse Bathroom Organizer by Out Back Craft Shack: Mason Jar Storage in Rustic Antique White
$42.00
amazon
Home Details Vintage Mirrored Bottom Glass Keepsake Box Jewelry Organizer, Decorative Accent, Vanity, Wedding Bridal Party Gift, Candy Table Décor Jars & Boxes, 4 Compartment, Gold
Home Details Vintage Mirrored Bottom Glass Keepsake Box Jewelry Organizer, Decorative Accent, Vanity, Wedding Bridal Party Gift, Candy Table Décor Jars & Boxes, 4 Compartment, Gold
$23.10
amazon
Home Basics Paris 2 Piece Ceramic Canister Set with Coordinating Vanity Tray, White | LOW78320
Home Basics Paris 2 Piece Ceramic Canister Set with Coordinating Vanity Tray, White | LOW78320
$29.99
lowes
San Marino Cotton Jar - Beige Marble/Wood - Kassatex
San Marino Cotton Jar - Beige Marble/Wood - Kassatex
$80.00
onekingslane
Bathroom Storage Jars & Containers
