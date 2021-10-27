Bathroom Accessories

Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
Scales
Shower & Bath Caddies
Storage Jars & Containers
Trash Cans
Vanity Trays & Baskets
Ring Holders & Trinket Dishes
Makeup & Shaving Mirrors
Toothbrush Holders
Soap & Lotion Dispensers
Accessory Sets
Bathroom Tumblers
Toilet Brushes & Holders
Makeup Organizers
Hair Tool Holders
Soap Dishes
Solid Wood Serving Tray, Rectangle With Handle Hole Non-Slip Tea Coffee Snack Plate, Meals Serving Tray With Raised Edges, For Home Kitchen Restaurant
featured
Solid Wood Serving Tray, Rectangle With Handle Hole Non-Slip Tea Coffee Snack Plate, Meals Serving Tray With Raised Edges, For Home Kitchen Restaurant
$89.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 2X Magnification in Matte Black
featured
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 2X Magnification in Matte Black
$200.20
homedepot
ARB Teak & Specialties 34 in. x 12.25 in. Bathtub Caddy in Natural Teak
featured
ARB Teak & Specialties 34 in. x 12.25 in. Bathtub Caddy in Natural Teak
$439.20
homedepot
ACOUTO Blower Organizer, No Drilling Hair Dryer Holder, Bathroom Hotel Home Homestay
ACOUTO Blower Organizer, No Drilling Hair Dryer Holder, Bathroom Hotel Home Homestay
$6.35
walmart
Blue Red Plate Dish - Red light Blue Clay Plate Dish, Modern Ceramic, Handmade Pottery, Gift for Her, Trinket Dish, Fruit Dish
Blue Red Plate Dish - Red light Blue Clay Plate Dish, Modern Ceramic, Handmade Pottery, Gift for Her, Trinket Dish, Fruit Dish
$36.68
amazon
Allied Brass Retro Wave 7-in x 8-in Antique Pewter Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | RWM-4/4X-PEW
Allied Brass Retro Wave 7-in x 8-in Antique Pewter Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | RWM-4/4X-PEW
$231.00
lowes
3pc Soft Touch Bath Accessories Set Gray - 88 Main
3pc Soft Touch Bath Accessories Set Gray - 88 Main
$30.00
target
Flexible Gooseneck LED Lighted 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror, Power Locking Suction Cup, 360 Degree Swivel, Portable Cordless Travel and Home Bathroom Vanity Mirror
Flexible Gooseneck LED Lighted 10X Magnifying Makeup Mirror, Power Locking Suction Cup, 360 Degree Swivel, Portable Cordless Travel and Home Bathroom Vanity Mirror
$25.99
walmart
Allied Brass Retro Wave Antique Brass Brass Soap Dish | RW-32-ABR
Allied Brass Retro Wave Antique Brass Brass Soap Dish | RW-32-ABR
$61.60
lowes
Autmor Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights - 7X Magnification Mirror Touch Screen - 360Â° Rotation(White)
Autmor Makeup Vanity Mirror with Lights - 7X Magnification Mirror Touch Screen - 360Â° Rotation(White)
$36.99
walmart
Allied Brass Venus Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 432-SCH
Allied Brass Venus Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 5.0 H in | Wayfair 432-SCH
$52.36
wayfair
Le Bain Tumbler Silver - Allure Home Creations
Le Bain Tumbler Silver - Allure Home Creations
$11.99
target
Allied Brass Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 3.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 956T-GYM
Allied Brass Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 4.0 H x 3.5 W x 4.5 D in | Wayfair 956T-GYM
$46.20
wayfair
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. x 5 in. Vanity Top Makeup Mirror 5X Magnification in Satin Nickel
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. x 5 in. Vanity Top Makeup Mirror 5X Magnification in Satin Nickel
$211.75
homedepot
Metal Caddy with 6 Compartments - White
Metal Caddy with 6 Compartments - White
$30.09
($73.00
save 59%)
macy's
Fitnate 22 LEDs Makeup Mirror, 10X 3X 2X 1X Magnified - M
Fitnate 22 LEDs Makeup Mirror, 10X 3X 2X 1X Magnified - M
$47.99
overstock
Allied Brass Modern & Contemporary Makeup/Shaving Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair WM-6T/3X-UNL
Allied Brass Modern & Contemporary Makeup/Shaving Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 10.0 H x 8.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair WM-6T/3X-UNL
$249.99
wayfair
14 LED Suction Cup Makeup Mirror - 6.5" 5X Mirror With Drying Fan - Portable & Cordless
14 LED Suction Cup Makeup Mirror - 6.5" 5X Mirror With Drying Fan - Portable & Cordless
$17.95
walmart
Allied Brass 10.5-in x 68-in Antique Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Freestanding Vanity Mirror | DMF-3/4X-ABZ
Allied Brass 10.5-in x 68-in Antique Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Freestanding Vanity Mirror | DMF-3/4X-ABZ
$477.40
lowes
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Satin Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6G/2X-SBR
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Satin Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6G/2X-SBR
$236.63
lowes
Better Living Products Clear Choice III Soap Dispenser Plastic in White, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 72350
Better Living Products Clear Choice III Soap Dispenser Plastic in White, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 3.5 D in | Wayfair 72350
$38.27
wayfair
Allied Brass Soho 8-in x 15-in Satin Chrome Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | SHM-8/4X-SCH
Allied Brass Soho 8-in x 15-in Satin Chrome Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | SHM-8/4X-SCH
$228.26
lowes
Allied Brass Soho Magnifying Makeup/Shaving Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 15.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair SH-4/2X-UNL
Allied Brass Soho Magnifying Makeup/Shaving Mirror Metal in Yellow, Size 15.0 H x 8.0 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair SH-4/2X-UNL
$239.99
wayfair
Allied Brass 15 in. x 8 in. Vanity Top Makeup Mirror 5x Magnification in Polished Chrome
Allied Brass 15 in. x 8 in. Vanity Top Makeup Mirror 5x Magnification in Polished Chrome
$211.75
homedepot
Bayou Breeze Araminta Gilded Pineapple Toothbrush Holder Ceramic in Yellow, Size 3.79 H x 5.52 W x 3.79 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Araminta Gilded Pineapple Toothbrush Holder Ceramic in Yellow, Size 3.79 H x 5.52 W x 3.79 D in | Wayfair
$15.69
wayfair
Avanti Gilded Birds Bath Tumbler, One Size , White
Avanti Gilded Birds Bath Tumbler, One Size , White
$21.60
($27.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Bath Bliss, Bathroom Storage Organizer, Head, in Matte Black Deluxe Flex Adjustable Shower Caddy, 12.6" x 3.9" x 28"
Bath Bliss, Bathroom Storage Organizer, Head, in Matte Black Deluxe Flex Adjustable Shower Caddy, 12.6" x 3.9" x 28"
$19.68
amazon
Allied Brass 8-in x 15-in Polished Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | DM-4G/3X-PB
Allied Brass 8-in x 15-in Polished Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | DM-4G/3X-PB
$192.80
lowes
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Polished Nickel Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-5D/4X-PNI
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Polished Nickel Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-5D/4X-PNI
$143.55
lowes
Antigua Soap Dish
Antigua Soap Dish
$16.99
wayfairnorthamerica
LED Travel Makeup Mirror Power Bank With Light, Foldable Beauty Tool, 3.6-inch Rechargeable Mirror With Light, 1x/3x Magnification, Double-sided Handheld Mirror
LED Travel Makeup Mirror Power Bank With Light, Foldable Beauty Tool, 3.6-inch Rechargeable Mirror With Light, 1x/3x Magnification, Double-sided Handheld Mirror
$19.73
walmart
Allied Brass 8-in Wall Mounted Make-Up Mirror 5X Magnification
Allied Brass 8-in Wall Mounted Make-Up Mirror 5X Magnification
$196.35
overstock
BOOTSTRAP 11.8 Oz Hand Soap Dispenser,Liquid Pump Bottles For Hand Sanitizer | Wayfair BOOTSTRAPa48655a
BOOTSTRAP 11.8 Oz Hand Soap Dispenser,Liquid Pump Bottles For Hand Sanitizer | Wayfair BOOTSTRAPa48655a
$63.64
wayfair
BIOS Medical Glass Lithium Body Fat Scale in Black/Gray, Size 1.76 H x 13.32 W x 13.32 D in | Wayfair BMDSC411
BIOS Medical Glass Lithium Body Fat Scale in Black/Gray, Size 1.76 H x 13.32 W x 13.32 D in | Wayfair BMDSC411
$33.01
wayfair
Avanti Drift Soap Dish, One Size , Beige
Avanti Drift Soap Dish, One Size , Beige
$22.40
($28.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Allied Brass Dottingham Satin Brass Brass Soap Dish | DT-32-SBR
Allied Brass Dottingham Satin Brass Brass Soap Dish | DT-32-SBR
$50.91
lowes
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | 7232-ORB
Allied Brass Satellite Orbit Two Oil Rubbed Bronze Brass Soap Dish | 7232-ORB
$52.36
lowes
Ametoys Portable Mini Fan Handheld Foldable Fans with Makeup Mirror Lanyard 3000mAh Battery Power Bank Electric Fan
Ametoys Portable Mini Fan Handheld Foldable Fans with Makeup Mirror Lanyard 3000mAh Battery Power Bank Electric Fan
$15.49
walmart
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. x 5 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 4X Magnification in Satin Brass
Allied Brass 8 in. x 15 in. x 5 in. Vanity Top Single Makeup Mirror 4X Magnification in Satin Brass
$207.90
homedepot
37YIMU Portable Toothbrush Case Cover Plastic Toothpaste Storage Box Organizer Holder
37YIMU Portable Toothbrush Case Cover Plastic Toothpaste Storage Box Organizer Holder
$9.90
walmart
Rivero Soap Dish
Rivero Soap Dish
$21.29
wayfairnorthamerica
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Matte White Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6T/3X-WHM
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Matte White Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6T/3X-WHM
$254.10
lowes
Allied Brass Floor Standing 10.5 in. x 56 in. Make-Up Mirror 8 in. Dia with 2X Magnification and Shaving Tray in Polished Nickel
Allied Brass Floor Standing 10.5 in. x 56 in. Make-Up Mirror 8 in. Dia with 2X Magnification and Shaving Tray in Polished Nickel
$469.70
homedepot
Allied Brass DM-4/2X 8 Inch Vanity Top 2X Magnification Make-Up Mirror, Oil Rubbed Bronze
Allied Brass DM-4/2X 8 Inch Vanity Top 2X Magnification Make-Up Mirror, Oil Rubbed Bronze
$37.29
amazon
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Polished Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-5T/4X-PB
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Polished Brass Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-5T/4X-PB
$223.30
lowes
Allied Brass Southbeach 8-in x 16-in Antique Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | SB-4/2X-ABZ
Allied Brass Southbeach 8-in x 16-in Antique Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | SB-4/2X-ABZ
$206.73
lowes
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Antique Copper Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6/4X-CA
Allied Brass 8-in x 10-in Antique Copper Double-Sided Magnifying Wall-Mounted Vanity Mirror | WM-6/4X-CA
$257.95
lowes
Beach Mode Soap Dish - Multicolor
Beach Mode Soap Dish - Multicolor
$26.94
overstock
Avanti Destin Wastebasket - Multi
Avanti Destin Wastebasket - Multi
$36.00
($90.00
save 60%)
macy's
Perm Tissue Container Extraction Type Perm Folding Positioning Paper Storage Box Disposable Tissue Box Hair Tools
Perm Tissue Container Extraction Type Perm Folding Positioning Paper Storage Box Disposable Tissue Box Hair Tools
$12.59
walmart
Allied Brass Soho 8-in x 15-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | SH-4/2X-ORB
Allied Brass Soho 8-in x 15-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | SH-4/2X-ORB
$153.45
lowes
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
Mccane Palm Tree 2 Section Serving Tray
$55.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bayou Breeze Capra Water Hyacinth Wicker Rectangular Tissue Box Cover Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
Bayou Breeze Capra Water Hyacinth Wicker Rectangular Tissue Box Cover Wicker/Rattan in Brown, Size 4.0 H x 10.0 W x 6.0 D in | Wayfair
$15.87
wayfair
Avanti Modern Farmhouse Wastebasket Bedding
Avanti Modern Farmhouse Wastebasket Bedding
$32.00
($80.00
save 60%)
macys
Allied Brass 8-in x 15-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | DM-2/3X-ORB
Allied Brass 8-in x 15-in Oil-Rubbed Bronze Double-Sided Magnifying Countertop Vanity Mirror | DM-2/3X-ORB
$204.05
lowes
Best Choice Mini Round Makeup Mirror 5X 10X 15X Magnifying Mirror With Two Suction Cups
Best Choice Mini Round Makeup Mirror 5X 10X 15X Magnifying Mirror With Two Suction Cups
$8.79
walmart
Allied Brass Venus Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 432D-SN
Allied Brass Venus Soap Dish Metal in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 5.0 W x 5.0 D in | Wayfair 432D-SN
$40.85
wayfair
Shatterproof PVC Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Bathroom Shaving Shave Mirror;Shatterproof PVC Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Bathroom Shaving Shave Mirror
Shatterproof PVC Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Bathroom Shaving Shave Mirror;Shatterproof PVC Anti-Fog Shower Mirror Bathroom Shaving Shave Mirror
$12.87
walmart
Bath Bliss Adjustable Rust Proof Aluminum 2 Tier Shelving Hanging Shower Caddy, Good for Bottles, Razors, Wash Cloths, Silver
Bath Bliss Adjustable Rust Proof Aluminum 2 Tier Shelving Hanging Shower Caddy, Good for Bottles, Razors, Wash Cloths, Silver
$29.99
amazon
BathSense Metal Zen Natural Wood Tumbler | MZEN1004
BathSense Metal Zen Natural Wood Tumbler | MZEN1004
$11.96
lowes
Bathroom Accessories
