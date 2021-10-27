Skip to content
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Bed & Bath
Bath Linens
Bath Rugs & Mats
Bath Rugs & Mats
Share
Bath Rugs & Mats
Abyss Reflect Bath Rug Runner - 100% Exclusive
featured
Abyss Reflect Bath Rug Runner - 100% Exclusive
$550.00
bloomingdale's
ArtVerse Katsushika Hokusai Ushibori in Hitachi Province Bath Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair HOK151-SRB172
featured
ArtVerse Katsushika Hokusai Ushibori in Hitachi Province Bath Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair HOK151-SRB172
$64.99
wayfair
Alcott Hill® Bertrand Bath Rug 100% Cotton in White, Size 17" W X 24" L | Wayfair ACOT5797 39272307
featured
Alcott Hill® Bertrand Bath Rug 100% Cotton in White, Size 17" W X 24" L | Wayfair ACOT5797 39272307
$22.99
wayfair
Avanti Modern Farmhouse Bath Rug, Multicolor
Avanti Modern Farmhouse Bath Rug, Multicolor
$108.49
($154.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Avanti Dotted Circles White/Blue/Grey Cotton 20 x 30-inch Bath Rug
Avanti Dotted Circles White/Blue/Grey Cotton 20 x 30-inch Bath Rug
$31.18
($38.97
save 20%)
overstock
Abyss & Habidecor - Must Bath Mat - 803 - 50x80cm
Abyss & Habidecor - Must Bath Mat - 803 - 50x80cm
$160.00
amaraus
Ambesonne Pearls Bath Mat - Multi
Ambesonne Pearls Bath Mat - Multi
$31.92
($76.00
save 58%)
macy's
Birch Lane™ Lauren Bath Mat 100% Cotton in Blue | Wayfair A522BC3E94124FCA949ECE43629DD5E0
Birch Lane™ Lauren Bath Mat 100% Cotton in Blue | Wayfair A522BC3E94124FCA949ECE43629DD5E0
$65.49
wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Ugalde Luxury Soft Shaggy Bath Rug Polyester in Brown/Green/White, Size 16.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
Bay Isle Home™ Ugalde Luxury Soft Shaggy Bath Rug Polyester in Brown/Green/White, Size 16.0 W x 23.6 D in | Wayfair
$31.99
wayfair
Decorative Diatom Bath Mat
Decorative Diatom Bath Mat
$97.46
theapollobox
Avanti Destin 20" x 30" Bath Rug Bedding
Avanti Destin 20" x 30" Bath Rug Bedding
$26.88
($64.00
save 58%)
macys
Birger Top Coconut Tree Memory Foam Bath Rug
Birger Top Coconut Tree Memory Foam Bath Rug
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Barstow Sloth in the Jungle Bath Mat
Barstow Sloth in the Jungle Bath Mat
$67.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Edna Griffin Sea Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug
Edna Griffin Sea Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug
$29.54
wayfairnorthamerica
Apache Mills BHU0 Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat, 24" X 60", Taupe
Apache Mills BHU0 Plush Memory Foam Bath Mat, 24" X 60", Taupe
$49.00
($59.99
save 18%)
amazon
Purnell Sanibel and Pine Island Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip Bath Rug
Purnell Sanibel and Pine Island Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip Bath Rug
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Alcott Hill® Pullum Rectangle 100% Cotton Non-Slip Regency Bath Rug 100% Cotton in White/Brown, Size 30.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair SFBR1013
Alcott Hill® Pullum Rectangle 100% Cotton Non-Slip Regency Bath Rug 100% Cotton in White/Brown, Size 30.0 W x 50.0 D in | Wayfair SFBR1013
$43.71
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Hewitt Bath Mat Polyester in Blue, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair ADF8893701314654887AAAB77E961676
Bayou Breeze Hewitt Bath Mat Polyester in Blue, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair ADF8893701314654887AAAB77E961676
$30.99
wayfair
Nautical Chart Falmouth MA Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip Bath Rug
Nautical Chart Falmouth MA Rectangle Memory Foam Non-Slip Bath Rug
$57.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Galena Popcorn Bath Rug
Galena Popcorn Bath Rug
$46.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Van Gogh Entrance of a Restaurant in Asnieres Bath Mat
Van Gogh Entrance of a Restaurant in Asnieres Bath Mat
$40.37
($43.99
save 8%)
overstock
Bayou Breeze Hickman Tufted Bath Mat Polyester in Red, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair 10197986297E4E7DBCFEC46A62B49978
Bayou Breeze Hickman Tufted Bath Mat Polyester in Red, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair 10197986297E4E7DBCFEC46A62B49978
$32.99
wayfair
CADecor Colorful Outline Butterflies Spring Summer Country House Image Bath Mat Soft Bathroom Rugs Doormat 30x18 inches
CADecor Colorful Outline Butterflies Spring Summer Country House Image Bath Mat Soft Bathroom Rugs Doormat 30x18 inches
$16.99
walmart
Bayou Breeze Whittier Triple Botanical Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 7868A0D67DD54136B90DECDF2C841E15
Bayou Breeze Whittier Triple Botanical Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 7868A0D67DD54136B90DECDF2C841E15
$62.99
wayfair
August Grove® Merritt Botanical Diary Rectangle Floral Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
August Grove® Merritt Botanical Diary Rectangle Floral Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair
$35.99
wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Clair Shichiri Beach in Sagami Province Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Indigo, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair
Bloomsbury Market Clair Shichiri Beach in Sagami Province Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Indigo, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair
$63.99
wayfair
Jaiden Rooster and Chickens by Daphne Baxter Rectangle Microfiber Non-Slip Bath Rug
Jaiden Rooster and Chickens by Daphne Baxter Rectangle Microfiber Non-Slip Bath Rug
$49.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Bungalow Rose Dorretta Ancient Writing Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Blue/Yellow, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
Bungalow Rose Dorretta Ancient Writing Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Blue/Yellow, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair
$34.99
wayfair
Boho Bath Rug, One Size , Green
Boho Bath Rug, One Size , Green
$21.60
($24.00
save 10%)
jcpenney
Bayou Breeze Herman Bath Mat Polyester in Green, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair 636AE37A9E8B4AF598AA0121F55FEE5D
Bayou Breeze Herman Bath Mat Polyester in Green, Size 17" W x 24" L | Wayfair 636AE37A9E8B4AF598AA0121F55FEE5D
$41.99
wayfair
Bamboo Kitchen & Bath Mat Natural 20" x 32"
Bamboo Kitchen & Bath Mat Natural 20" x 32"
$46.00
($59.99
save 23%)
walmartusa
Avanti Colony Palm Bath Rug
Avanti Colony Palm Bath Rug
$29.49
overstock
Alcott Hill® Kushner Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Gray, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 2F62A44DBD5F400D9EC925CC755FECA9
Alcott Hill® Kushner Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Gray, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair 2F62A44DBD5F400D9EC925CC755FECA9
$32.99
wayfair
Waithman Palm Trees Designer Rectangle Non-Slip Floral Bath Rug
Waithman Palm Trees Designer Rectangle Non-Slip Floral Bath Rug
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Better Trends marrakesh Collection Navy 20 in. x 60 in. 100% Polyester Bath Rug, Blue
Better Trends marrakesh Collection Navy 20 in. x 60 in. 100% Polyester Bath Rug, Blue
$62.99
homedepot
Home Basics PVC Floral Bath Mat - 15 x 27
Home Basics PVC Floral Bath Mat - 15 x 27
$23.49
overstock
Better Trends Griffie Collection Blue and Grey 20 in. x 32 in. 100% Polyester Bath Rug, Blue & Grey
Better Trends Griffie Collection Blue and Grey 20 in. x 32 in. 100% Polyester Bath Rug, Blue & Grey
$32.68
homedepot
Better Trends Indulgence Bath Rug 20" x 60" - Grey
Better Trends Indulgence Bath Rug 20" x 60" - Grey
$73.08
($174.00
save 58%)
macy's
Bayou Breeze Veans Natural Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 3933D148F6BD4CF4A2EED4ACF5D1888A
Bayou Breeze Veans Natural Designer Bath Rug Polyester in Green, Size 17.0 W x 24.0 D in | Wayfair 3933D148F6BD4CF4A2EED4ACF5D1888A
$62.99
wayfair
Better Homes & Garden Thick & Plush Braided Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug with GripTex Skid Resistant Base, 17" x 24", Soft Silver
Better Homes & Garden Thick & Plush Braided Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Rug with GripTex Skid Resistant Base, 17" x 24", Soft Silver
$16.84
walmartusa
Avanti Island View Bath Rug, One Size , White
Avanti Island View Bath Rug, One Size , White
$40.00
($50.00
save 20%)
jcpenney
Andover Mills™ Edna Griffin Sea Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Gray, Size 1' 9"x5' | Wayfair C46968B190C54A0A8775ED7FF3FC0E4D
Andover Mills™ Edna Griffin Sea Rectangle Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Gray, Size 1' 9"x5' | Wayfair C46968B190C54A0A8775ED7FF3FC0E4D
$62.99
wayfair
Avanti Island View 24" x 60" Bath Rug Bedding
Avanti Island View 24" x 60" Bath Rug Bedding
$67.20
($160.00
save 58%)
macys
Runner Rug Hallway Area Rug Indoor Kitchen Rug Modern Soft Mat Entryway Contemporary Accent Rug Light Grey Print Floor Cover Non Slip For Bathroom Be
Runner Rug Hallway Area Rug Indoor Kitchen Rug Modern Soft Mat Entryway Contemporary Accent Rug Light Grey Print Floor Cover Non Slip For Bathroom Be
$98.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Deniece Free Ranging Bath Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair D6D83A099CE64CBF83CD5F8A86C23B69
August Grove® Deniece Free Ranging Bath Rug Polyester in Blue, Size 20.0 W x 30.0 D in | Wayfair D6D83A099CE64CBF83CD5F8A86C23B69
$51.99
wayfair
Derick Quilting Bee Bath Rug
Derick Quilting Bee Bath Rug
$51.99
wayfairnorthamerica
August Grove® Kyles Geometric Bath Rug Polyester/Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair SK000453
August Grove® Kyles Geometric Bath Rug Polyester/Cotton Blend in Brown, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair SK000453
$53.99
wayfair
Bayou Breeze Esparza Pineapple Rectangle Microfiber Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Green/Red, Size 19.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE2285 39989399
Bayou Breeze Esparza Pineapple Rectangle Microfiber Non-Slip Bath Rug Polyester in Green/Red, Size 19.0 W x 27.0 D in | Wayfair BBZE2285 39989399
$49.99
wayfair
CHSAG-Bath Rug
CHSAG-Bath Rug
$34.99
wayfairnorthamerica
27.5" French Blue Round Home Accessories Crochet Reversible Bath Mat - other-size
27.5" French Blue Round Home Accessories Crochet Reversible Bath Mat - other-size
$41.24
overstock
Dakota Fields Soft Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Blue, Size 24" W x 40" L | Wayfair D3B4269F5DFA44B48E4E7B1C9BDFED93
Dakota Fields Soft Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Blue, Size 24" W x 40" L | Wayfair D3B4269F5DFA44B48E4E7B1C9BDFED93
$50.99
wayfair
Chesapeake Merchandising Pebbles 32-in x 20-in Spa Cotton Bath Rug | 26631
Chesapeake Merchandising Pebbles 32-in x 20-in Spa Cotton Bath Rug | 26631
$31.08
lowes
Dorrielan Hand Painting, Ancient Egypt Horus Eye Signs Designer Bath Rug
Dorrielan Hand Painting, Ancient Egypt Horus Eye Signs Designer Bath Rug
$62.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Forbbiden Thoughts Bath Mat Bedding
Deny Designs Iveta Abolina Forbbiden Thoughts Bath Mat Bedding
$64.68
($154.00
save 58%)
macys
Megan Galante Boho Botanica Memory Foam Bath Mat Brown - Deny Designs
Megan Galante Boho Botanica Memory Foam Bath Mat Brown - Deny Designs
$59.99
target
Darby Home Co Shera Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair E8715879BC104A4BB4FE097E23B2B745
Darby Home Co Shera Bath Rug 100% Cotton in Yellow, Size 22.0 W x 60.0 D in | Wayfair E8715879BC104A4BB4FE097E23B2B745
$91.99
wayfair
Millsap Small Shapes Bath Rug
Millsap Small Shapes Bath Rug
$59.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Daniel's Bath SAGE Green 3PC Shiny Chenille Bath Mat
Daniel's Bath SAGE Green 3PC Shiny Chenille Bath Mat
$20.59
amazon
Organic Slate Turkish Bath Mat
Organic Slate Turkish Bath Mat
$24.95
crate&barrel
Creative Bath Shibori Rug, Med Blue
Creative Bath Shibori Rug, Med Blue
$27.99
($39.99
save 30%)
kohl's
Bath Rugs & Mats
