Bath Rug Sets

featured

Better Trends Griffie Collection 3-Piece Blue and Grey 100% Polyester 20 in. x 20 in., 20 in. x 32 in., 20 in. x 60 in. Bath Rug Set, Blue & Grey

$115.16
homedepot
featured

Ben&Jonah FestiveElegance Red Poinsettia 14 Piece Holiday Chenille Bath Rug Set

$24.53
amazon
featured

Alcott Hill® Purdy Rectangle 100% Cotton piece Bath Rug Set 100% Cotton in Gray, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair SFBR1019

$53.99
wayfair

BCBGeneration Shaggy 2 Piece Bath Rug Set Polyester in Gray | Wayfair BCTHT57T-MDVECO

$34.99
wayfair

2pc Lux Collection Bath Rug Set Ivory - Better Trends

$23.49
target

Bathroom Set, Shower Curtain And Foot Mat Pineapple Custom Style

$81.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Bath Fusion Bath Rugs & Mats Linen/Chocolate - Linen & Chocolate Geometric Zaragoza 15-Piece Bathroom Set

$21.74
($45.00 save 52%)
zulily

Bathroom Rugs Luxury Chenille 2-Piece Bath Mat Set, Soft Plush Anti-Slip Bath Rug +Toilet Mat.1" Microfiber Shaggy Carpet, Super Absorbent

$36.95
newegg

Alcott Hill® Purdy Rectangle 100% Cotton piece Bath Rug Set 100% Cotton in Blue, Size 21.0 W x 34.0 D in | Wayfair SFBR1020

$53.99
wayfair

Under the Sea Memory Foam 20"x30" Bath Rug/Plastic Wastebasket Set by Allure Home Creation

$26.62
($38.90 save 32%)
walmartusa

Attraction Design Home Geometric piece Bath Rug Set in White, Size 17.7 W x 29.5 D in | Wayfair DM1195

$39.99
wayfair

Better Trends Lux Tufted Mat 2-pc. Bath Rug Set, One Size , White

$80.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement

Alcott Hill® Salvato Moroccan Tile Rectangle 100% Cotton Non-Slip Geometric piece Bath Rug Set 100% Cotton in Gray | Wayfair

$27.99
wayfair

Monsieur & Madame Bath Mats, Set of 2 By Anthropologie in Black Size SET OF 2

$78.00
anthropologie us

Andover Mills™ Woodacre Bath Rug Set Nylon in Indigo | Wayfair CHLH4353 30350874

$37.99
wayfair

Steadman Rectangular 100% Cotton Non-Slip Geometric 2 piece Bath Rug Set

$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica

ABPHQTO Old Barrels Glasses Tinted Yellow Blue 3 Piece Bathroom Rugs Set Bath Rug Contour Mat and Toilet Lid Cover

$26.99
walmart

4Pcs Christmas Bathroom Shower Curtain Pedestal Rug Lid Toilet Cover Bath Mat Set - Christmas lights

$42.04
newegg

Andoer Dog Lick Pad Set Slow Feeder Mat and Slow Dispensing Treater Mat Suctions to Wall for Pet Bathing Grooming 4PCS

$37.99
walmart

2pc Bold Striped Bath Rug Set White - Betseyville

$44.99
target

Mohawk Home Legacy Peridot 20 in. x 24 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat

$12.71
homedepot

MODERN THREADS 2-Pack Reversible Cotton Contrast Stripe 21x34 inch Bath Mat Set Black

$26.63
($31.33 save 15%)
homedepot

Mohawk Home New regency bath rug 40-in x 24-in Berry Nylon Bath Rug in Red | 1448 250 024040

$43.33
lowes

Mohawk Home Royal bath 40-in x 24-in Stone Nylon Bath Rug in Brown | Y3199 610 024040

$48.33
lowes
Advertisement

Bathroom Carpet Chenille 3-Piece Set, Strong Absorption And Non-Slip Bathroom Carpet + U-Shaped Mat + Bath Mat Grey (Combination)

$47.99
wayfairnorthamerica

Mohawk Home Acclaim Merlot 24 in. x 40 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat

$34.91
homedepot

Martex Rectangle Cotton Blend Reversible 2 piece Bath Rug Case Pack Cotton Blend in Gray | Wayfair 079465048643

$49.99
wayfair

MICRODRY Extra-Thick, SoftLux, Charcoal Infused Memory Foam Bath Mat with GripTex Skid-Resistant Base, 2-Piece Set, White

$49.99
walmartusa

Mohawk Home Royal bath 34-in x 21-in Silver Nylon Bath Rug in Gray | Y3199 920 021034

$41.67
lowes

Mohawk Royal 1' 9" L X 2' 10" W Bath Rug - Carribean

$31.00
($62.00 save 50%)
macy's

Laura Ashley Astor Striped Chenille 17 in. x 24 in./ 20 in. x 34 in. 2-Piece Plush Bath Mat Set in Dark Grey

$29.31
homedepot

Mohawk Home Facet Plum 20 in. x 24 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat, Purple

$19.44
homedepot

Madison Park 2-piece Origins Organic Cotton Bath Rug Set, Natural, 2 Pc Set

$47.99
($79.99 save 40%)
kohl's

Mohawk Home Royal Chocolate 24 in. x 40 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat, Brown

$36.38
homedepot

Microdry SpeedDry 17" x 24" 2-Pack Memory Foam Bath Mat Set Bedding

$27.72
($66.00 save 58%)
macys

Latitude Run® Nich 3Pc Bath Rug Set Polyester in Red | Wayfair 59D748CF1AD3444198904DAF59DCD6D9

$53.99
wayfair
Advertisement

Mohawk Home Acclaim bath rug 24-in x 20-in Black Nylon Bath Rug | Y3032 995 20024C

$35.00
lowes

Mohawk Home Royal Persian Blue 21 in. x 24 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat

$23.54
homedepot

Mohawk Home Royal Scarlet 21 in. x 34 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat, Red

$32.05
homedepot

Millwood Pines 3 Piece Bath Rug Set Polyester in Brown, Size 29.5276 W x 17.7165 D in | Wayfair B182909291FC4949B0DF5D9036173820

$34.99
wayfair

Mohawk Home Wellington 50-in x 30-in Gold Nylon Bath Rug | Y3226 321 030050

$63.33
lowes

Mohawk Home Veranda bath rug 20-in x 30-in Rust Nylon Bath Rug in Brown | Y2937 780 3P2030

$60.00
lowes

Mohawk Home Royal Onyx 21 in. x 24 in. Nylon Machine Washable Bath Mat, Black

$20.04
homedepot

Mohawk Pure Perfection 1' 8" L X 2" W Bath Rug - Butter Cream

$20.00
($40.00 save 50%)
macy's

Xmas Santa Claus Bathroom Shower Curtain Toilet Cover Mat Non-Slip Rug Set Merry Christmas gift - 3pcs floor mats

$24.57
newegg

Home Weavers Inc Bellflower 3-pc. Quick Dry Bath Rug Set, One Size , Pink

$188.00
jcpenney

Sunshine Waterproof Bathroom Shower Curtain Toilet Cover Mat Non-Slip Rug Set - 180 * 180 shower curtain

$25.21
newegg

Bell Flower Collection Absorbent Cotton 3 Piece Machine Washable Bath Rug Set

$85.49
overstock
Advertisement

Schoenberger Multiple 100% Cotton Piece Bath Rug & Contour Mat Set

$96.99
wayfairnorthamerica

3Pcs/Set Soft Safety Modern Design Anti-Slip Bathroom Bath Mat Set Toilet Carpet -

$22.85
newegg

Four piece bathroom mat shower curtain floor mat bathroom suit cartoon animal print - Apricot

$38.28
newegg

Gradiation Bath Rug 3 Pc Set - Turquoise

$69.72
($166.00 save 58%)
macy's

Jean Pierre Reversible Cotton Soft Double Border Aquatic Blue 2-Piece Bath Mat Set

$35.08
homedepot

UK Christmas Snow Shower Curtain Waterproof Bathroom Mat Lid Toilet Rug Set 1* - RS001

$26.06
newegg

Home Weavers Waterford Bath Rug, 4 Piece Set - Turquoise

$131.04
($312.00 save 58%)
macy's

Bathroom Non-slip Mat Set Lid Toilet Cover Pedestal Mat Bath Shower Curtain Set - A020 three-piece suit

$21.18
newegg

180x180 Kiss Shower Curtain Bathroom Bath Mat Set Anti-Slip Rug Toilet Lid Cover - Shower Curtain-180 x 180 cm

$24.93
newegg

Wooden Door Bathroom Waterproof Shower Curtain Non-slip Toilet Cover Mat Rug Set - Dark Grey

$24.57
newegg

3Pcs/Set 3D Bathroom Elephant Anti-slip Shower Toilet Cover Lid Rug Floor Mat -

$20.28
newegg

Latitude Run® Agatina Piano Rectangle Natural Non-Slip Geometric 3 piece Bath Rug Set in White, Size 24.0 W x 40.0 D in | Wayfair

$46.99
wayfair
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com