Lip Treatments

Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Holidays
Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Gardening
Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
Decorating
Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Shop
Shop
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Health & Family
Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Pets
Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lips
Lip Treatments
Lip Treatments
Share
Lip Treatments
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 0.24 oz
featured
Almay Age Essentials Lip Treatment with Broad Spectrum SPF 30, 0.24 oz
$8.58
($14.99
save 43%)
walmartusa
Little Scrubbers Yuzu flavoured lip scrub, 20 Gram
featured
Little Scrubbers Yuzu flavoured lip scrub, 20 Gram
$14.71
amazon
ILIA Women's Lip Treatments Lip - Balmy Days Lip Balm
featured
ILIA Women's Lip Treatments Lip - Balmy Days Lip Balm
$21.99
($26.00
save 15%)
zulily
Image Skin Care Ormedic Lip Treatment, Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex
Image Skin Care Ormedic Lip Treatment, Sheer Pink Lip Enhancement Complex
$15.99
($18.38
save 13%)
walmartusa
LANBENA Lip Plumper Serum Lip Increase Volume Repair Moisturize Lips Treatments
LANBENA Lip Plumper Serum Lip Increase Volume Repair Moisturize Lips Treatments
$12.72
walmart
NAILS INC. Peachy and Perky Lip Gloss and Nail Polish Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
NAILS INC. Peachy and Perky Lip Gloss and Nail Polish Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
$11.00
($15.00
save 27%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Handmade Watermelon Moisturizing Sugar Lip Scrub
Handmade Watermelon Moisturizing Sugar Lip Scrub
$13.58
($14.29
save 5%)
overstock
KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Lip Balm, Ultra Hydrating Treatment and Spf 30 Sunscreen, Clear
KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Lip Balm, Ultra Hydrating Treatment and Spf 30 Sunscreen, Clear
$25.00
amazon
Little Scrubbers Mint flavoured lip scrub, 20 Gram
Little Scrubbers Mint flavoured lip scrub, 20 Gram
$14.71
amazon
Olio E Osso Lip Scrub
Olio E Osso Lip Scrub
$20.00
ulta
Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish, Liquid Lipstick, Violet Frenzy, Plum Gloss, 0.2 Fluid Ounce
Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish, Liquid Lipstick, Violet Frenzy, Plum Gloss, 0.2 Fluid Ounce
$7.25
($9.99
save 27%)
amazon
Kiehl's Since 1851 Women Butterstick Lip Treatment Non-Spf - -
Kiehl's Since 1851 Women Butterstick Lip Treatment Non-Spf - -
$23.94
belk
Josie Maran Special Edition Argan Sugar LipsLip Scrub Duo
Josie Maran Special Edition Argan Sugar LipsLip Scrub Duo
$29.96
qvc
Emoji Nail Polish - Laughing & Poo Emoji Lip Balm Set
Emoji Nail Polish - Laughing & Poo Emoji Lip Balm Set
$2.99
($12.99
save 77%)
zulily
Emoji Nail Polish - Unicorn & Rainbow Poo Emoji Lip Balm
Emoji Nail Polish - Unicorn & Rainbow Poo Emoji Lip Balm
$3.99
($6.00
save 34%)
zulily
GlamGlow Poutmud Hello Sexy Wet Lip Balm Treatment - 0.24 oz
GlamGlow Poutmud Hello Sexy Wet Lip Balm Treatment - 0.24 oz
$19.00
walgreens
Cuccio Colour Nail Polish - Professional Nail Lacquer - Formulated With Triple Pigmentation Technology - Rich Coverage In One Coat And True Coverage In Two Coats - Bite Your Lip - 0.43 Oz
Cuccio Colour Nail Polish - Professional Nail Lacquer - Formulated With Triple Pigmentation Technology - Rich Coverage In One Coat And True Coverage In Two Coats - Bite Your Lip - 0.43 Oz
$8.95
amazon
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
$8.01
($8.99
save 11%)
amazon
Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish, Liquid Lipstick with Aloe Leaf Extract and Vitamin E , 960 Date Night, 0.16 oz
Revlon Ultra HD Vinyl Lip Polish, Liquid Lipstick with Aloe Leaf Extract and Vitamin E , 960 Date Night, 0.16 oz
$7.97
($16.82
save 53%)
walmartusa
Satin Smooth Collagen Complex Lip Plump Treatment
Satin Smooth Collagen Complex Lip Plump Treatment
$10.41
walmart
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish In Major Mouthage
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish In Major Mouthage
$6.99
bedbath&beyond
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish In Let's Glaze
Nyx Professional Makeup Filler Instinct Plumping Lip Polish In Let's Glaze
$6.99
buybuybaby
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
$21.25
($25.00
save 15%)
macy's
CLINIQUE 7-pc Set: Dramatically different moisturizing lotion 1.7oz, 7 day scrub cream 1.7oz, Makeup remover 1.7oz, Pep-Start eye cream 0.24oz, Mascara, Lip gloss in tenderheart and cosmetics bag
CLINIQUE 7-pc Set: Dramatically different moisturizing lotion 1.7oz, 7 day scrub cream 1.7oz, Makeup remover 1.7oz, Pep-Start eye cream 0.24oz, Mascara, Lip gloss in tenderheart and cosmetics bag
$32.78
walmart
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
$19.29
amazon
Avon Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing Moisturizing Lip Treatment Stick.14 oz
Avon Moisture Therapy Intensive Healing Moisturizing Lip Treatment Stick.14 oz
$20.83
walmart
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Suga Lip Scrub - Strawberry - 0.12oz
Beauty Bakerie Bite Size Pinch of Suga Lip Scrub - Strawberry - 0.12oz
$12.00
target
Diva Stuff Ultra Hydrating Lip Scrub for Soft Lips, Gentle Exfoliation, Moisturizer & Conditioner, Cherry Limeade â€“ Â¼ oz (Made in the USA)
Diva Stuff Ultra Hydrating Lip Scrub for Soft Lips, Gentle Exfoliation, Moisturizer & Conditioner, Cherry Limeade â€“ Â¼ oz (Made in the USA)
$12.54
walmart
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
Burt's Bees Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Passionfruit and Chamomile, 100% Natural Origin, 0.25 Ounces
$8.99
amazon
Diamond Strength No Chip Nail Color 360 Diamonds and Rubies, Innovators in everything beauty; from hand, foot and body care to lip treatment and quality beauty.., By Sally Hansen
Diamond Strength No Chip Nail Color 360 Diamonds and Rubies, Innovators in everything beauty; from hand, foot and body care to lip treatment and quality beauty.., By Sally Hansen
$20.97
walmart
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
$19.99
amazon
Flavored Vitamin C Lip Treatment, 0.12 fl oz
Flavored Vitamin C Lip Treatment, 0.12 fl oz
$17.00
($20.00
save 15%)
macys
Buxom BFF Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Collection, Bestie, 0.15 fl. oz.
Buxom BFF Full-On Plumping Lip Polish Collection, Bestie, 0.15 fl. oz.
$21.00
amazon
Kiss Mix Colour - Lippy by Eve Lom for Women - 0.23 oz Lip Treatment
Kiss Mix Colour - Lippy by Eve Lom for Women - 0.23 oz Lip Treatment
$22.23
($32.39
save 31%)
walmartusa
7 mL Kiss Mix Lip Treatment
7 mL Kiss Mix Lip Treatment
$22.00
neimanmarcus
Strawberry Cucumber Flavor Mild Moisturizing Exfoliating Lip Scrub Cream
Strawberry Cucumber Flavor Mild Moisturizing Exfoliating Lip Scrub Cream
$8.72
walmart
Barry M Cosmetics Emolient Rich Sugar Lip Scrub, Watermelon
Barry M Cosmetics Emolient Rich Sugar Lip Scrub, Watermelon
$7.99
amazon
Glam Glow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment Hello Sexy 7g
Glam Glow Poutmud Wet Lip Balm Treatment Hello Sexy 7g
$17.93
overstock
Rose Lip Polish
Rose Lip Polish
$20.00
verishop
HydroPeptide Perfecting Gloss Lip Enhancing Treatment - Nude Pearl
HydroPeptide Perfecting Gloss Lip Enhancing Treatment - Nude Pearl
$38.00
skarerx
Glo Skin Beauty Barrier Balm Lip Recovery - Multi-purpose Conditioning Treatment for Chapped Skin, Cuticles and Lips
Glo Skin Beauty Barrier Balm Lip Recovery - Multi-purpose Conditioning Treatment for Chapped Skin, Cuticles and Lips
$14.00
amazon
Kukui Oil Lip Treatment
Kukui Oil Lip Treatment
$20.00
verishop
Glam Glow Plumpragrous Matte Lip Plumper Treatment Psycho 0.12oz/3.8ml
Glam Glow Plumpragrous Matte Lip Plumper Treatment Psycho 0.12oz/3.8ml
$17.52
overstock
Avocado & Sugar Lip Scrub
Avocado & Sugar Lip Scrub
$3.99
tjmaxx
Pacifica Pout Polish Gentle Lip Scrub - Clear - 0.62oz
Pacifica Pout Polish Gentle Lip Scrub - Clear - 0.62oz
$12.99
target
MyChelle Lip Hints Conditioning Lip Balm, 4-in-1 Lip Treatment to Nourish and Hydrate, Plum, 0.2 fl oz
MyChelle Lip Hints Conditioning Lip Balm, 4-in-1 Lip Treatment to Nourish and Hydrate, Plum, 0.2 fl oz
$19.02
walmart
Physicians Formula Organic Wear Tinted Lip Treatment, Tickled Pink - 0.15 oz | CVS
Physicians Formula Organic Wear Tinted Lip Treatment, Tickled Pink - 0.15 oz | CVS
$8.99
cvs
Rich Exfoliating Lip Balm
Rich Exfoliating Lip Balm
$7.50
verishop
Soap & Glory Treat My Lips Sugar Melting Exfoliating Lip Balm - 0.2 oz
Soap & Glory Treat My Lips Sugar Melting Exfoliating Lip Balm - 0.2 oz
$9.99
walgreens
Sorme' Treatment Cosmetics Lip Rescue Tinted Lip Balm, Yummy
Sorme' Treatment Cosmetics Lip Rescue Tinted Lip Balm, Yummy
$31.77
walmart
Sorme' Treatment Cosmetics Lip Rescue Tinted Lip Balm, Juicy
Sorme' Treatment Cosmetics Lip Rescue Tinted Lip Balm, Juicy
$31.77
walmart
UPD Lip Balm & Treatments - Minnie Mouse Lip Balm Set
UPD Lip Balm & Treatments - Minnie Mouse Lip Balm Set
$6.99
($11.99
save 42%)
zulily
WUNDER2 LIPS Makeup Lip Scrub Exfoliator Sugar Shea Butter Scrub Stick For Nourished Lips, one size
WUNDER2 LIPS Makeup Lip Scrub Exfoliator Sugar Shea Butter Scrub Stick For Nourished Lips, one size
$9.75
($15.95
save 39%)
amazon
ZOYA Nail Polish, Icy Kiss Lips & Tips Quad, 1 fl. oz.
ZOYA Nail Polish, Icy Kiss Lips & Tips Quad, 1 fl. oz.
$18.00
amazon
Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm, Size: 0.15 FL Oz, Pink
Sugar Advanced Therapy Treatment Lip Balm, Size: 0.15 FL Oz, Pink
$26.00
kohl's
c'est beau1872 - Talk Later Flavored Vitamin C Lip Treatment - Sweet Rubarb
c'est beau1872 - Talk Later Flavored Vitamin C Lip Treatment - Sweet Rubarb
$20.00
walmart
bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Lip Treatment
bareMinerals Ageless Phyto-Retinol Lip Treatment
$28.00
bareminerals
(3 Pack) e.l.f. Studio Lip Exfoliator - Clear, Gently exfoliate lips to remove dry, chapped skin with our Lip Exfoliator! By e.l.f. Cosmetics
(3 Pack) e.l.f. Studio Lip Exfoliator - Clear, Gently exfoliate lips to remove dry, chapped skin with our Lip Exfoliator! By e.l.f. Cosmetics
$21.87
walmart
Lavender Vanilla Chai Lip Scrub
Lavender Vanilla Chai Lip Scrub
$10.99
verishop
6PCS White 8 Oz (250ml) Cosmetic Jars with Liners and Dome Lids Empty Refillable Plastic Face Cream Lip Balm Lotion Scrubs Oils Storage Container Pot Case
6PCS White 8 Oz (250ml) Cosmetic Jars with Liners and Dome Lids Empty Refillable Plastic Face Cream Lip Balm Lotion Scrubs Oils Storage Container Pot Case
$18.31
walmart
Lip Treatments
