The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Lips
Lip Balm
Lip Balm
Share
Lip Balm
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
featured
ChapStick Total Hydration Sea Minerals Gift Pack with Moisturizing Lip Exfoliator, Overnight Lip Moisturizer and Tinted Lip Balm - Pack of 3
$19.29
amazon
Chapstick Coffee Collection including Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Mint Mocha Pack of 6 (18 Sticks Total)
featured
Chapstick Coffee Collection including Vanilla Latte, Caramel Macchiato and Mint Mocha Pack of 6 (18 Sticks Total)
$26.34
walmart
Burt's Bees Halloween Value Pack Lip Balm - Beeswax - 3ct
featured
Burt's Bees Halloween Value Pack Lip Balm - Beeswax - 3ct
$6.29
target
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
ChapStick Total Hydration (Midnight Magenta Tint, 0.24 Ounce) Vitamin Enriched Tinted Lip Oil, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9
$4.43
($6.99
save 37%)
amazon
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
Chapstick Total Hydration .12 Oz. Ez-Twist Tube Moisture + Tint Tinted Moisturizer In Merlot
$4.99
buybuybaby
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
Chapstick Sun Defense 0.15 Oz. SPF 25 Lip Balm
$1.99
buybuybaby
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
Cannuka Cbd Hydrating Lip Balm
$7.65
($9.00
save 15%)
macy's
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Captain America Lip Balm Keychain
$5.49
buybuybaby
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Disney Emoji Lip Balm In Belle #lastrosepetal
$5.49
bedbath&beyond
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
Burt's Bees Lip Balm Eucalyptus Soothing
$4.49
bedbath&beyond
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
BLK/OPL Lip and Cheek Balm, Birthday Suit
$7.94
($8.00
save 1%)
walmartusa
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Original Beeswax - 0.15 oz
$3.99
walgreens
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Fresh Cherry - 0.15 oz
$1.29
walgreens
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
Burt's Bees Unisex Dragonfruit Lemon Moisturizing Lip Balm 0.15 oz Skin Care 792850910492
$8.00
jomashop
Burt's Bees 2-Pack 0.15 Oz. Beeswax Lip Balm With Vitamin E And Peppermint
Burt's Bees 2-Pack 0.15 Oz. Beeswax Lip Balm With Vitamin E And Peppermint
$6.49
buybuybaby
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Cupcake Batter flavor - 0.15 oz
Carmex Daily Care Moisturizing Lip Balm Stick with SPF 15, Cupcake Batter flavor - 0.15 oz
$1.99
walgreens
ChapStick I Love Summer Collection Pink Lemonade, Peaches and Cream, and Sweet Watermelon Lip Balm Tubes Variety Pack, Lip Balm Variety Pack - 0.15 Oz Each (Pack of 3)
ChapStick I Love Summer Collection Pink Lemonade, Peaches and Cream, and Sweet Watermelon Lip Balm Tubes Variety Pack, Lip Balm Variety Pack - 0.15 Oz Each (Pack of 3)
$4.99
amazon
Blossom Color Changing Crystal Lip Balm Purple Flower - 0.7oz
Blossom Color Changing Crystal Lip Balm Purple Flower - 0.7oz
$4.99
target
Blistex Complete Moisture Lip Moisturizer 0.15 oz Balm
Blistex Complete Moisture Lip Moisturizer 0.15 oz Balm
$2.25
swansonhealth
Chapstick Moisturizer Black Cherry Lip Balm Tubes SPF 15 Sunscreen and Skin Protectant, 0.15 Ounce, 3 Count
Chapstick Moisturizer Black Cherry Lip Balm Tubes SPF 15 Sunscreen and Skin Protectant, 0.15 Ounce, 3 Count
$7.35
amazon
Blistex Medicated Lip Balm Regular
Blistex Medicated Lip Balm Regular
$1.29
blainfarm&fleet
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, with Pink Grapefruit, 0.15 oz []
Burt's Bees Lip Balm, with Pink Grapefruit, 0.15 oz []
$10.27
walmartusa
ChapStick Total Hydration Soothing Oasis Moisturizing Lip Balm Tube, 0.12 Oz
ChapStick Total Hydration Soothing Oasis Moisturizing Lip Balm Tube, 0.12 Oz
$2.94
($3.59
save 18%)
walmartusa
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
$21.25
($25.00
save 15%)
macy's
Burt's Bees Vanilla Bean Lip Balm - 0.15 OZ
Burt's Bees Vanilla Bean Lip Balm - 0.15 OZ
$3.59
walgreens
Dionis Matte Tint Goat Milk Lip Balm, Cocoa Lips, 0.15 oz
Dionis Matte Tint Goat Milk Lip Balm, Cocoa Lips, 0.15 oz
$6.80
($8.00
save 15%)
macys
DOACT 1.2ml Lip Balm Cute Bottle Empty Cosmetic Container Tube Travel Tool,Lip Balm Cute Bottle(45Pcs)
DOACT 1.2ml Lip Balm Cute Bottle Empty Cosmetic Container Tube Travel Tool,Lip Balm Cute Bottle(45Pcs)
$9.95
walmart
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
$8.01
($8.99
save 11%)
amazon
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
$15.98
walmart
Mocha Cocoa Butter Lip Balm
Mocha Cocoa Butter Lip Balm
$4.69
vitaminshoppe
Bloomeffects Tulip Tint Lip & Cheek Balm 0.5 oz.
Bloomeffects Tulip Tint Lip & Cheek Balm 0.5 oz.
$29.00
bloomingdale's
ANGGREK High Quality Material Lipstick Bottle, Lip Balm Bottle, For Personal DIY Use Professional Use
ANGGREK High Quality Material Lipstick Bottle, Lip Balm Bottle, For Personal DIY Use Professional Use
$16.08
walmart
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lip Balm SPF 15 Duo
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lip Balm SPF 15 Duo
$16.00
qvc
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Spiderman Lip Balm Keychain
Lip Smacker 0.14 Oz. Marvel Super Hero Spiderman Lip Balm Keychain
$5.49
buybuybaby
Burt's Bees Unisex Tinted Lip Balm 0.15 oz Hibiscus Skin Care 792850894624
Burt's Bees Unisex Tinted Lip Balm 0.15 oz Hibiscus Skin Care 792850894624
$9.99
jomashop
Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer, Burt's Bees Tinted Moisturizing Lip Care Holiday Gift for Women, for Dry Lips, 100% Natural, with Shea Butter, Rose (2 Pack)
Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer, Burt's Bees Tinted Moisturizing Lip Care Holiday Gift for Women, for Dry Lips, 100% Natural, with Shea Butter, Rose (2 Pack)
$9.58
amazon
Clinique / Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm 14 - Curvy Candy .1 oz
Clinique / Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm 14 - Curvy Candy .1 oz
$11.99
($19.00
save 37%)
jomashop
ChapStick 100% Natural Lip Butter Green Tea Mint - 0.15 oz
ChapStick 100% Natural Lip Butter Green Tea Mint - 0.15 oz
$1.89
walgreens
Blistex Lip Medex Lip Balm, 0.38 oz. jar, Pack of 12
Blistex Lip Medex Lip Balm, 0.38 oz. jar, Pack of 12
$36.52
amazon
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Fanta Strawberry Cup Lip Balm
Lip Smacker 0.26 Oz. Fanta Strawberry Cup Lip Balm
$4.29
bedbath&beyond
Organic Mint Lip Balm
Organic Mint Lip Balm
$7.00
verishop
Burt's Bees 2-Pack 0.15 Oz. Moisturizing Lip Balms In Cucumber Mint
Burt's Bees 2-Pack 0.15 Oz. Moisturizing Lip Balms In Cucumber Mint
$6.49
buybuybaby
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Coconut & Pear with Beeswax & Fruit Extracts - 0.15 oz x 2 pack
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm Coconut & Pear with Beeswax & Fruit Extracts - 0.15 oz x 2 pack
$5.49
walgreens
Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut - 0.15 oz
Alaffia EveryDay Coconut Vegan Lip Balm, Purely Coconut - 0.15 oz
$2.99
walgreens
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 4-Piece Lip Balm Gift Collection
Beekman 1802 Goat Milk 4-Piece Lip Balm Gift Collection
$23.00
($26.00
save 12%)
hsn
ChapStick Total Hydration Sweet Nectar Flavor Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil, Non Tinted Lip Care - 0.23 Oz
ChapStick Total Hydration Sweet Nectar Flavor Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil, Non Tinted Lip Care - 0.23 Oz
$4.88
($5.99
save 19%)
amazon
ChapStick I Love Summer (Peaches & Cream Flavor, 0.15 Ounce) Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, Refill - 12 Sticks - 0.15 oz | CVS
ChapStick I Love Summer (Peaches & Cream Flavor, 0.15 Ounce) Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, Refill - 12 Sticks - 0.15 oz | CVS
$1.99
cvs
Clorox Company Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, 0.15 oz
Clorox Company Burt's Bees Beeswax Lip Balm, 0.15 oz
$3.29
amazon
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm, No. 01 Curviest Caramel, 0.1 Ounce
Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Color Balm, No. 01 Curviest Caramel, 0.1 Ounce
$15.69
($17.00
save 8%)
amazon
ChapStick Classic Medicated Flavor, Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, External Analgesic, 0.15 Ounce (Pack of 1)
ChapStick Classic Medicated Flavor, Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, External Analgesic, 0.15 Ounce (Pack of 1)
$5.73
amazon
ChapStick I Love Summer (Pink Lemonade Flavor, 0.15 Ounce) Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, Refill - 12 Sticks (0.15 oz each)
ChapStick I Love Summer (Pink Lemonade Flavor, 0.15 Ounce) Lip Balm Tube, Skin Protectant, Lip Care, Refill - 12 Sticks (0.15 oz each)
$1.48
($9.00
save 84%)
walmartusa
Lip Balm, Crisp Pear
Lip Balm, Crisp Pear
$4.25
($5.00
save 15%)
macys
Bloom and Blossom Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm 15ml
Bloom and Blossom Lip Service Nourishing Lip Balm 15ml
$15.00
skinstoreus
Burt's Bees Natural Lip Balm Coconut, 0.15 oz | CVS
Burt's Bees Natural Lip Balm Coconut, 0.15 oz | CVS
$3.99
cvs
Chapstick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil, Non Tinted, Vitamin c, vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9, Peach Tea Flavor
Chapstick Total Hydration Vitamin Enriched Lip Oil, Non Tinted, Vitamin c, vitamin E, Contains Omega 3 6 9, Peach Tea Flavor
$4.89
($5.99
save 18%)
amazon
Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm with Beeswax - Peppermint flavor - 0.3 oz | CVS
Carmex Comfort Care Lip Balm with Beeswax - Peppermint flavor - 0.3 oz | CVS
$4.49
cvs
Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm Original - 0.35 oz | CVS
Carmex Moisturizing Lip Balm Original - 0.35 oz | CVS
$1.69
cvs
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
$19.99
amazon
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 4 Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer Products, Beeswax Bounty Assorted Set - Original Beeswax, Vanilla Bean, Cucumber Mint & Coconut Pear (Old Verison)
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 4 Lip Balm Stocking Stuffer Products, Beeswax Bounty Assorted Set - Original Beeswax, Vanilla Bean, Cucumber Mint & Coconut Pear (Old Verison)
$9.57
amazon
Burt's Bees Lip Balm - 4ct
Burt's Bees Lip Balm - 4ct
$9.59
target
Lip Balm
