Sets & Palettes

Skip to content
Top Navigation
Explore
Better Homes & Gardens
Holidays
Gardening
Recipes and Cooking
Decorating
Home Improvement Ideas
Cleaning and Organizing
Shop
Rooms
News
Beauty & Style
Health & Family
Pets
Local Services
Search
Close
Profile Menu
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Subscribe
Close this dialog window
Explore Better Homes & Gardens
Better Homes & Gardens
Search
Explore
Explore
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
Read More
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
Read More
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
Read More
Holidays
Holidays
See All Holidays
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
Thanksgiving
Christmas
Hanukkah
New Year's
Halloween
Valentine's Day
Easter
Mother's Day
Father's Day
Gardening
Gardening
See All Gardening
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
Flowers
Houseplants
Plant Encyclopedia
Garden Pests
Trees, Shrubs & Vines
Caring for Your Yard
Edible Gardening
Garden Design
Gardening By Region
Landscaping
Recipes and Cooking
Recipes and Cooking
See All Recipes and Cooking
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
How to Cook
Chicken Recipes
Desserts & Baking
Fish Recipes
Beef Recipes
Healthy Recipes
Breakfast and Brunch Recipes
Lunch
Dinner Recipes & Meal Ideas
Ethnic Food
Decorating
Decorating
See All Decorating
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
Choosing Color
Expert Decorating Advice
Fireplace Design Ideas
Do It Yourself Magazine
Window Treatments
Styles & Decor
Interior Painting
Home Makeovers
Small-Space Decorating
Traditional Home
Home Improvement Ideas
Home Improvement Ideas
See All Home Improvement Ideas
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
Home Exteriors
DIY Home Electrical Tips & Guides
Outdoor Structures
Home Remodeling
Plumbing Installations & Repairs
Remodeling Advice & Planning
Flooring
Lighting
Decks
Porches
Cleaning and Organizing
Cleaning and Organizing
See All Cleaning and Organizing
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
House Cleaning
Laundry & Linens
Cleaning Tips
Closet Organization
Organization Tips
Kitchen Storage Organization
Shop
Shop
See All Shop
Sales
Decor
Bed & Bath
Furniture
Kitchen
Dining & Entertaining
Outdoor & Garden
Holidays
Cleaning
Better Homes & Gardens
Rooms
Rooms
See All Rooms
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Bedroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Bathroom Decorating and Design Ideas
Kitchen Decorating and Design Ideas
Living Room Decorating and Design
Dining Room
Home Office
Kid's Rooms
Baby Nursery
News
Beauty & Style
Beauty & Style
See All Beauty & Style
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
Anti-Aging
Hair
Skin Care
Makeup
Style
Nails
Health & Family
Health & Family
See All Health & Family
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
Family Activities
Reunions
Conditions
Parenting Skills
Pets
Pets
See All Pets
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Dogs and Puppies
Cats
Caring for Your Pet
Local Services
Profile Menu
Subscribe
this link opens in a new tab
BH&G Insider
Join Now
Join Now
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
My Account
My Account
Account
Join Now
My Profile
Email Preferences
Newsletter
Manage Your Subscription
this link opens in a new tab
Help
Logout
More
Give a Gift Subscription
BH&G Insider
BH&G Magazine Archive
BH&G Books
this link opens in a new tab
Login
Sweepstakes
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Lips
Sets & Palettes
Sets & Palettes
Share
Sets & Palettes
JoJo Siwa Backpack 12 Inch with Headpiece and Beauty Set includes Scented Fragrance and Flavored Lip Gloss Bundle JoJo Siwa Backpack for Girls JoJo Siwa Head Piece JoJo Siwa Makeup
featured
JoJo Siwa Backpack 12 Inch with Headpiece and Beauty Set includes Scented Fragrance and Flavored Lip Gloss Bundle JoJo Siwa Backpack for Girls JoJo Siwa Head Piece JoJo Siwa Makeup
$38.00
walmart
MAC Travel Exclusive Lip Kit Neutral
featured
MAC Travel Exclusive Lip Kit Neutral
$24.99
($55.00
save 55%)
jomashop
Model Co Lips + Lashes Makeup Set
featured
Model Co Lips + Lashes Makeup Set
$34.70
walmart
Kopari Paradise Pout Lip Kit By Kopari in Assorted
Kopari Paradise Pout Lip Kit By Kopari in Assorted
$30.00
anthropologie us
Juice Beauty SPF 8 Lip Moisturizer Set By Juice Beauty in White
Juice Beauty SPF 8 Lip Moisturizer Set By Juice Beauty in White
$10.00
anthropologie us
NAILS INC. Peachy and Perky Lip Gloss and Nail Polish Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
NAILS INC. Peachy and Perky Lip Gloss and Nail Polish Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
$11.00
($15.00
save 27%)
jcpenneyaffiliate
Nyx Professional Makeup 0.04 Oz. Suede Matte Lip Liner In Jet Set
Nyx Professional Makeup 0.04 Oz. Suede Matte Lip Liner In Jet Set
$3.99
buybuybaby
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Look 3-piece Set Nude
Maybelline Color Sensational Lip Look 3-piece Set Nude
$14.15
($14.89
save 5%)
overstock
Laura Geller Color Luster Lip Gloss Trio
Laura Geller Color Luster Lip Gloss Trio
$36.00
qvc
One Click Beauty b.Seductive 3-Piece Lip Kit, Longwear Makeup, Smudge Proof Liquid Lip Colors and a Lip Liner, Velvet Finish, The Warm Nudes
One Click Beauty b.Seductive 3-Piece Lip Kit, Longwear Makeup, Smudge Proof Liquid Lip Colors and a Lip Liner, Velvet Finish, The Warm Nudes
$15.00
($24.00
save 38%)
amazon
Kids Makeup Kit for Girls Real Kids Cosmetics Make Up Set with Cute Cosmetic Bag, Eyeshadow/Lip Gloss/Blush, Washable Play Makeup for Little Girls Xmas Birthday
Kids Makeup Kit for Girls Real Kids Cosmetics Make Up Set with Cute Cosmetic Bag, Eyeshadow/Lip Gloss/Blush, Washable Play Makeup for Little Girls Xmas Birthday
$15.59
walmart
Emoji Nail Polish - Laughing & Poo Emoji Lip Balm Set
Emoji Nail Polish - Laughing & Poo Emoji Lip Balm Set
$2.99
($12.99
save 77%)
zulily
Advertisement
Eos Lip Balm In Coconut Milk And Pineapple/passionfruit (Set Of 2)
Eos Lip Balm In Coconut Milk And Pineapple/passionfruit (Set Of 2)
$4.49
buybuybaby
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
ChapStick Total Hydration Conditioning Lip Scrub, Vitamin-Enriched Lip Oil, 100% Natural Moisturizing Lip Balm and Tinted Lip Balm Lip Gift Set
$8.01
($8.99
save 11%)
amazon
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
Clinique 60 Seconds to Stand Out 3-pc Set: All About Shadow Quad, High Impact Mascara in Black and Chubby Stick Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm in Super Strawberry.
$15.98
walmart
Josie Maran 4-Piece Argan Lip Gloss Set
Josie Maran 4-Piece Argan Lip Gloss Set
$36.50
qvc
Lip Smackers (1) 2pc Lip Balm Set - Believe! Soda Pop Flavored - Cup & Stick with Holographic Labels Limited Holiday Edition
Lip Smackers (1) 2pc Lip Balm Set - Believe! Soda Pop Flavored - Cup & Stick with Holographic Labels Limited Holiday Edition
$13.96
walmart
LNKOO Kids Makeup Kit for Girls - Real Kids Cosmetics Make Up Set ,Nail Polish/Eyeshadow/Lip Gloss, Washable Play Makeup for Little Girls Xmas Birthday Gift for Girl Aged 3 4 5 6
LNKOO Kids Makeup Kit for Girls - Real Kids Cosmetics Make Up Set ,Nail Polish/Eyeshadow/Lip Gloss, Washable Play Makeup for Little Girls Xmas Birthday Gift for Girl Aged 3 4 5 6
$14.99
walmart
Pixi + Louise Roe Cream Colour Lip and Cheek Palette
Pixi + Louise Roe Cream Colour Lip and Cheek Palette
$20.00
target
Nyx Professional Makeup 3-Pc. Gimme Super Stars! Lip Lingerie Xxl Matte Lip Set
Nyx Professional Makeup 3-Pc. Gimme Super Stars! Lip Lingerie Xxl Matte Lip Set
$18.70
($22.00
save 15%)
macys
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics 2-Pc. The Royal Lip Treatment Lip Scrub & Dolly Fever Lip Balm Set - N/a
$21.25
($25.00
save 15%)
macy's
Belk Beauty Women 3 Piece Lip Kit - Gulf Shores - -
Belk Beauty Women 3 Piece Lip Kit - Gulf Shores - -
$22.00
belk
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
Burt’s Bees Holiday Gift, 5 Lip Care Stocking Stuffer Products, Lip Surprise Set - Overnight Intensive Lip Treatment, Rose Tinted Lip Balm, Fig Lip Shimmer, Pomegranate Lip Balm, Beeswax Lip Balm
$19.99
amazon
Buxom Cosmetics Crown Jewels Plumping Lip Gloss Set - N/a
Buxom Cosmetics Crown Jewels Plumping Lip Gloss Set - N/a
$21.25
($25.00
save 15%)
macy's
Advertisement
BR- All in one Makeup Set - Eyeshadows, Blush, Lip gloss and Mascara
BR- All in one Makeup Set - Eyeshadows, Blush, Lip gloss and Mascara
$19.83
walmart
Belk Beauty Women 3 Piece Lip Kit - Palm Coast - -
Belk Beauty Women 3 Piece Lip Kit - Palm Coast - -
$22.00
belk
Buxom Lip Plumping Persuasion 2-piece Set
Buxom Lip Plumping Persuasion 2-piece Set
$15.34
overstock
Rouge Edition 13 Rouge Jet Set by Bourjois for Women - 0.12 oz Lip Stick
Rouge Edition 13 Rouge Jet Set by Bourjois for Women - 0.12 oz Lip Stick
$13.48
newegg
Ame 6Pcs Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set, Matte liquid Long-Lasting Wear Non-Stick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Lip Gloss (Set A)
Ame 6Pcs Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set, Matte liquid Long-Lasting Wear Non-Stick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Lip Gloss (Set A)
$12.58
walmart
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: 3 WAYS TO STUN HOLIDAY SET | ($66 Value) Gel Pencil Eyeliner, Matte Lip Crayon, and Liquid Eyeshadow Rose Gold Trio with Bag, Vegan & Cruelty- Free | 3-Piece Value Set
HAUS LABORATORIES By Lady Gaga: 3 WAYS TO STUN HOLIDAY SET | ($66 Value) Gel Pencil Eyeliner, Matte Lip Crayon, and Liquid Eyeshadow Rose Gold Trio with Bag, Vegan & Cruelty- Free | 3-Piece Value Set
$39.00
amazon
Girls Makeup Kit for Children's Cosmetics Makeup Box Washable Makeup Set Eye shadow Lip Gloss Blush Lipstick Cosmetic Set Girl Pretend Play
Girls Makeup Kit for Children's Cosmetics Makeup Box Washable Makeup Set Eye shadow Lip Gloss Blush Lipstick Cosmetic Set Girl Pretend Play
$16.49
walmart
Human+Kind Fabulous Lip Balm Trio Unisex 3 Pc Kit - Pack of 2
Human+Kind Fabulous Lip Balm Trio Unisex 3 Pc Kit - Pack of 2
$28.24
amazon
GoolRC Children's Cosmetics Makeup Box Washable Makeup Set Eye shadow Lip Gloss Blush Lipstick Cosmetic Set Girl Pretend Play
GoolRC Children's Cosmetics Makeup Box Washable Makeup Set Eye shadow Lip Gloss Blush Lipstick Cosmetic Set Girl Pretend Play
$15.99
walmart
Lip & Nail Set with Squish Toy - Orange - 3ct - More Than Magic
Lip & Nail Set with Squish Toy - Orange - 3ct - More Than Magic
$6.00
target
Lip Smacker Be Sweet & Sparkle Color Palette - Sweet as Candy - 12pc
Lip Smacker Be Sweet & Sparkle Color Palette - Sweet as Candy - 12pc
$6.99
target
KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Duo, Mini Lip Mask 0.35 oz & Red Poppy Lip Balm Set, 0.17 oz
KAPLAN MD Perfect Pout Duo, Mini Lip Mask 0.35 oz & Red Poppy Lip Balm Set, 0.17 oz
$24.00
amazon
Advertisement
SweetCandy 24pcs Matte Liquid Lipstick with Lip Plumper Makeup Set Velvety Long Lasting High Pigmented Nude Waterproof Lip Gloss Kit Girls Women Make Up Gift Set
SweetCandy 24pcs Matte Liquid Lipstick with Lip Plumper Makeup Set Velvety Long Lasting High Pigmented Nude Waterproof Lip Gloss Kit Girls Women Make Up Gift Set
$28.29
walmart
Too Faced 2-Pc. Stuff My Stocking Sexy Lashes & Plump Lips Set
Too Faced 2-Pc. Stuff My Stocking Sexy Lashes & Plump Lips Set
$32.00
macy's
UPD Lip Balm & Treatments - Minnie Mouse Lip Balm Set
UPD Lip Balm & Treatments - Minnie Mouse Lip Balm Set
$6.99
($11.99
save 42%)
zulily
Makeup Palette Eyeshadow Nudes Warm Pop Color Bronzer Blushes and Lip Gloss Highly Pigmented and Blendable
Makeup Palette Eyeshadow Nudes Warm Pop Color Bronzer Blushes and Lip Gloss Highly Pigmented and Blendable
$18.99
walmart
Townley Girl Lip Balm & Treatments - Disney Princess Lip Balm & Light-Up Mirror Set
Townley Girl Lip Balm & Treatments - Disney Princess Lip Balm & Light-Up Mirror Set
$7.99
($9.99
save 20%)
zulily
UPD Lip Gloss - Beauty & The Beast Mirror & Lip Balm Set
UPD Lip Gloss - Beauty & The Beast Mirror & Lip Balm Set
$4.49
($8.99
save 50%)
zulily
6ct Lip Balm Set - Spritz
6ct Lip Balm Set - Spritz
$5.00
target
Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow Boosting Unicorn Lip Kit - 0.23oz
Yes To Grapefruit Vitamin C Glow Boosting Unicorn Lip Kit - 0.23oz
$4.59
target
4 In 1 Portable Makeup Brush Set Retractable Design Eye Shadow Brush Lip Brush Toning
4 In 1 Portable Makeup Brush Set Retractable Design Eye Shadow Brush Lip Brush Toning
$22.52
overstock
tarte salt lyfe #1 lip wardrobe trio
tarte salt lyfe #1 lip wardrobe trio
$25.00
qvc
goodness & grace 3 Piece Lip Balm Set
goodness & grace 3 Piece Lip Balm Set
$7.50
($15.00
save 50%)
belk
Dazzling Duo Lip & Eye Set
Dazzling Duo Lip & Eye Set
$20.00
bluemercury
Advertisement
Dido 12 Color Eye Shadow Eyeliner Lip Liner Pencil Cosmetic Makeup Set
Dido 12 Color Eye Shadow Eyeliner Lip Liner Pencil Cosmetic Makeup Set
$7.94
walmart
DreamWorks Trolls Girls' Lip Gloss - Trolls 2 Lip Gloss & Cellphone Case Set
DreamWorks Trolls Girls' Lip Gloss - Trolls 2 Lip Gloss & Cellphone Case Set
$6.99
zulily
Crayola Beauty - Lip & Cheek Crayon Trio - 2 In 1, Use As Lipstick or Blush, Silky Smooth - Wild Fruits - 3 Shades/0.07 Ounce, 3count
Crayola Beauty - Lip & Cheek Crayon Trio - 2 In 1, Use As Lipstick or Blush, Silky Smooth - Wild Fruits - 3 Shades/0.07 Ounce, 3count
$23.19
amazon
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Kisser Fixer 3-Piece Lip Kit
Belle Beauty by Kim Gravel Kisser Fixer 3-Piece Lip Kit
$37.00
qvc
COVERGIRL Outlast All-day Moisturizing Lip Color Set, Always Rosy, Pack of 2
COVERGIRL Outlast All-day Moisturizing Lip Color Set, Always Rosy, Pack of 2
$7.64
amazon
Bullpiano Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set, Non-stick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Velvet Matte Lip Gloss Set 6pcs
Bullpiano Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set, Non-stick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Velvet Matte Lip Gloss Set 6pcs
$10.99
walmart
Buxom Babes On The Go Plumping Lip Gloss Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
Buxom Babes On The Go Plumping Lip Gloss Set, One Size , Multiple Colors
$15.00
jcpenney
6Pcs Makeup Lipsticks Set Long Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set Nonstick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Lip Gloss for Beginners Professionals
6Pcs Makeup Lipsticks Set Long Lasting Matte Liquid Lipstick Makeup Set Nonstick Cup Not Fade Waterproof Lip Gloss for Beginners Professionals
$13.66
walmart
Buxom CROWN JEWELS Plumping Lip Gloss Set ($44.00 value), One Size , Multiple Colors
Buxom CROWN JEWELS Plumping Lip Gloss Set ($44.00 value), One Size , Multiple Colors
$25.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
5Pcs Matte Lipstick Makeup Set Kit, Long Lasting Waterproof Velvet Lip Gloss Set, Pigmented Lip Makeup Gift Sets for Girls and Women
5Pcs Matte Lipstick Makeup Set Kit, Long Lasting Waterproof Velvet Lip Gloss Set, Pigmented Lip Makeup Gift Sets for Girls and Women
$11.79
walmart
Estée Lauder Women Lips So Sweet Set - -
Estée Lauder Women Lips So Sweet Set - -
$33.00
belk
NCLA Lip Care Set By NCLA Beauty in Pink
NCLA Lip Care Set By NCLA Beauty in Pink
$24.00
anthropologie us
Load More
Sets & Palettes
Close this dialog window
Share & More
Pinterest
Facebook
Tweet
Email
Send Text Message
© Copyright
Better Homes & Gardens
. All rights reserved.
Printed from
https://www.bhg.com
Close
Sign in
this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.