Sponges & Applicators

featured

JUNO & Co. Microfiber Lemon Drop Sponge – 1ct

$5.99
target
featured

Huda Beauty Basic B Sponge Applicator Brush - Shop Now

$17.00
hudabeauty
featured

Lottie London Got It Covered sponge applicator liquid Concealer, Caramel, 8ml

$6.49
walmartusa

The Original MakeUp Eraser THE SPONGE, One Size

$18.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

Kaja Love Beat Makeup Sponge, One Size , Multiple Colors

$12.00
jcpenney

Milani The Perfector Duo Blending Sponges - 2ct

$9.99
target

Lottie London Blending Sponge, 100% Vegan, makeup sponge

$7.98
walmartusa

Rucci Cosmetic Sponge, 3 Ounce

$8.17
amazon

Real Techniques Miracle Face & Body Complexion Sponge Makeup Blender

$7.99
target

Stylewurks Ultimate Blending Makeup Sponge

$5.49
buybuybaby

beautyblender GLASS GLOW SHINELIGHTER Crystal Clear Highlighter, One Size , Multiple Colors

$25.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

beautyblender Mini Blendercleanser Solid- Unscented, One Size , Unscented

$9.00
jcpenneyaffiliate
Advertisement

BioSwiss Professional Latex-Free Cosmetic Sponges 24 Piece

$8.69
overstock

beautyblender original makeup sponge applicator

$17.00
($20.00 save 15%)
macys

Amazingcosmetics Smooth Blender Blend and Blur Makeup Sponge, 0.16 oz

$11.90
($14.00 save 15%)
macys

beautyblender THE LEVELER Pore Minimizing Primer, One Size , Nude

$24.00
($32.00 save 25%)
jcpenneyaffiliate

Diane Fromm Blending Makeup Sponge Brush Pink

$7.89
amazon

Colorful Latex Free Calabash Beauty Sponge

$14.55
overstock

Flower Beauty Light Illusion Perfecting Powder - Pressed Powder Face Makeup, Buildable Medium Coverage with Blurring Pigments, Includes Mirror & Sponge (Mocha)

$9.99
($14.00 save 29%)
amazon

beautyblender BOUNCE Soft Focus Gemstone Setting Powder, One Size , Multiple Colors

$32.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

beautyblender® Shade 3.10 Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

$17.25
($40.00 save 57%)
hsn

Combo 4 Pcs Beauty Makeup Sponge Blender Flawless Latex Free Foundon Puff

$14.99
newegg

beautyblender BOUNCE Airbrush Liquid Whip Concealer, One Size , Beige

$26.00
jcpenneyaffiliate

beautyblender® Shade 1.60 Bounce™ Liquid Whip Long Wear Foundation

$17.25
($40.00 save 57%)
hsn
Advertisement

e.l.f. Blending Sponge Duo | CVS

$11.00
cvs

Beauty Blender Bounce Liquid Foundation Blend 3.40

$24.99
walmart

e.l.f. Blending Sponge Baby Pink | CVS

$7.00
cvs

Charcoal Konjac Sponge

$15.00
verishop

Beautyblender Pro Sponge - Ulta Beauty

$20.00
target

NYX Professional Makeup Marshmellow Blender - Primer & Makeup Sponge - 1ct

$8.99
target

Real Techniques Sponge +, Beauty Makeup Blender for Foundation, Blend + Matify Miracle Airblend Sponge, Blue, 1 Count

$4.88
($5.99 save 19%)
amazon

Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge and Miracle Powder Sponge Duo

$8.29
target

Real Techniques Miracle Mini Complexion Sponge, 4 Count

$7.52
($8.84 save 15%)
walmartusa

50Pcs Facial Sponges Compressed Natural Wood Pulp Makeup Remover Pads Cosmetic Puff Facial

$32.27
overstock

L.A. Colors Blending Beauty Sponge, Blue, 1 Piece

$2.98
walmartusa

Natural Konjac Sponge

$8.00
verishop
Advertisement

Jenny Patinkin Pure Luxury Au Naturel Green Tea Makeup Sponge

$16.00
bloomingdale's

Follure Compressed Facial Sponge Makeup Remover Wash Face Sponge Pads 24 pcs

$9.66
walmart

EcoTools Perfecting Beauty Sponge Blender Gift, For Liquid + Cream Foundations

$5.49
($5.99 save 8%)
amazon

Ecotools Aloe Facial Konjac Sponge

$4.99
buybuybaby

E.l.f. Cosmetics Blending Sponge Duo

$10.00
bedbath&beyond

Sonia Kashuk Filter Makeup Sponge

$5.00
target

Sonia Kashuk Latex-Free Makeup Blender Sponge - Marble - 2pk

$7.00
target

Sonia Kashuk Define Blending Sponge

$5.00
target

e.l.f. Highlighting & Blending Sponge

$6.00
target

beautyblender Classic Makeup Sponge Pink Duo (Worth $40)

$36.00
skinstoreus

Wunder2 WUNDER_BLEND Makeup Beauty Sponge Blender Applicator Tool, Purple, 1 Count

$9.95
amazon

e.l.f. Silicone Blender Highlighting Sponge Duo

$10.00
target
Advertisement

e.l.f. Blending Sponge Duo

$10.00
target

e.l.f. Blending Sponge, Cosmetic Accessories and Tools

$6.00
target

e.l.f. Cosmetics Highlighting & Blending Sponge

$5.93
($6.00 save 1%)
walmartusa

wet n wild Microfiber Makeup Sponge

$5.67
walmartusa

Wet N Wild, Application Sponge, Pink

$4.24
walmartusa

e.l.f. Total Face Sponge

$5.54
($24.54 save 77%)
walmartusa

Rose Red Hot Beauty Lady Makeup Sponge Blender Flawless Droplet Design

$10.99
newegg

beautyblender Bounce Airbrush Liquid Whip Conce aler

$26.00
qvc

EcoTools Total Perfecting Beauty Sponge Makeup Blender Gift, For Liquid + Cream Foundations

$3.09
amazon

FLOWER Beauty Ultimate 3-in-1 Blending Sponge

$10.00
walmartusa

ForPro Professional Collection Cellulose Round Sponge, Pre-Moistened Face and Body Sponge, Natural Yellow, 3”, 25-Count

$10.79
amazon

Ecotools Crystal Perfecting Makeup Sponge Blender, Beauty Sponge Ideal for Liquid Foundation

$4.98
amazon
Load More
© Copyright Better Homes & Gardens. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com